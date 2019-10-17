IHS Markit : Completes Sale of Data Logic Services

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has completed the sale of Data Logic Services to Access, the leading, privately-held records and information management services provider.

Based in Houston, Data Logic Services provides storage and records management for firms in the energy industry. Its expertise includes data management, database integration, document archiving, cataloging, scanning and imaging.

“We regularly review our portfolio and determined that Data Logic Services is distinct from the core capabilities within our scaled verticals of Financial Services, Transportation and Energy & Natural Resources,” commented Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. “Given its expertise and focus, Access is a natural home for our Data Logic Services team. It will also be a great place for our colleagues to further grow their careers as part of a leading information management company.”

The firms will work closely to ensure a smooth transition.

The financial impact of the transaction will not impact IHS Markit earnings or earnings guidance. Terms were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada and Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, and secure destruction services. For more information on Access, please visit www.AccessCorp.com.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

