IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI Falls to 50.3

09/03/2019 | 10:45am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

A reading of U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in August, as falling orders among foreign clients dragged on overall new business growth and producer confidence, a report released Tuesday said.

The IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index reported a reading of 50.3 in August, its lowest in almost a decade and down slightly from 50.4 in July.

Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction.

The report said the rate of production growth was among the slowest seen for over three years in August, as lackluster client demand led to increasing numbers of firms to curb output.

"The August PMI indicates that U.S. manufacturers are enduring a torrid summer, with the main survey gauge down to its lowest since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said in the report. "Output and order book indices are both among the lowest seen for a decade, indicating that manufacturing is likely to have again acted as a significant drag on the economy in the third quarter, dampening GDP growth."

The report said new export orders fell at the quickest pace since August 2009, linked by many firms surveyed to the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.

"Deteriorating exports are the key to the downturn, with new orders from foreign markets dropping at the fastest rate since 2009," Mr. Williamson said in the report. Many companies blame slower global economic growth for weakened order books, but also point the finger at rising trade war tensions and tariffs."

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

