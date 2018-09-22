IICA Inter American Institute for Cooperation on : The Ministers of Agriculture of the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS) met in Buenos Aires

The Ministers of Agriculture of the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS) met in Buenos Aires

The ministers analyzed several topics, including international cooperation between CAS and international agencies. The Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero, shared the hemispheric organization's different guidelines for technical cooperation with the senior officials.

Buenos Aires, 21 September (IICA). The Thirty-sixth Regular Meeting of the Southern Agricultural Council (XXXVI RO CAS) was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, over the course of two days. In attendance were Luis Miguel Etchevehere, Secretary of Agroindustry of Argentina; Blairo Maggi, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Brazil; Antonio Walker, Minister of Agriculture of Chile; Denis Lichi, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Paraguay; and Enzo Benech, Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay, who discussed different topics of interest related to agricultural development in the region.

Luis Miguel Etchevehere, Secretary of Agroindustry of Argentina and pro tempore President of CAS, opened the meeting by delivering welcoming remarks. The officers reviewed the conclusions of the Thirty-fifth Regular Meeting of CAS (XXXV RO CAS), which was organized by the CAS Technical Secretariat and held from May 3 to 4, 2018, in Asunción, Paraguay.

During the first day of the ministerial dialogue, the participants analyzed, discussed and approved different ministerial declarations on a range of topics such as regulatory convergence, market access for GMOs, gene editing and joint approaches with respect to maximum residue limits. Additionally, a number of reports requested during the previous regular meeting were presented; the reports were prepared by the Network for the Coordination of Agricultural Policies (REDPA) and the Technical-Administrative Secretariat of CAS (STA CAS).

Technical Group 5 for Public Policies on Biotechnology (GT5 CAS) shared the work it has conducted with respect to the opening of third markets to biotechnological breakthroughs in the region, such as GMOs and NBTs.

Subsequently, the ministers engaged in a discussion of different topics, including critical issues for and obstacles to the free circulation of goods at the intraregional level; data gathering on molecules authorized by each country and conditions for the use of agrochemicals; data gathering on maximum residue limits in the region and a survey of manuals on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP); the status of foot-and-mouth disease in the region; as well as the status of countries with respect to antimicrobial resistance. The Director of Animal Health of the National Service of Agricultural Health and Food Safety of Bolivia (SENASAG) participated in the discussion of the latter topic on behalf of the pro tempore President of the Standing Veterinary Committee (CVP) of the Southern Cone.

As a result of the ministerial discussion on the status of beekeeping at the international level and the commercialization of its products, and on the understanding that this is a key issue for the agriculture sector, an ad hoc Group on honey was created.

A presentation by the Cooperative Program for Agrifood and Agroindustrial Development in the Southern Cone (PROCISUR) was delivered by the pro tempore President of the Governing Board and the Executive Secretary, who provided the ministers with an overview of the different liaison projects between PROCISUR and CAS countries. A member of the Steering Committee of the Plant Health Committee (COSAVE) presented the 2018-2028 strategic guidelines and the major developments to date.

Subsequently, international cooperation between CAS and international agencies was analyzed, in the first instance, with the Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero, who shared the Institute's different guidelines for technical cooperation. Afterwards, on behalf of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Policy Officer for Food Systems delivered a presentation on FAO's work as it relates to the priorities of CAS.

A dialogue with the private sector was carried out during the second day of the meeting. First, the pro tempore President and the Secretary of the Federation of Rural Associations of MERCOSUR (FARM) shared the federation's vision regarding different topics that are relevant to agriculture in the region. The Management and Finance Secretary of the Confederation of Family Farmer Organizations of the Extended MERCOSUR Region (COPROFAM) shared the organization's stance on the participation of family farming organizations in commercial negotiations, which can be facilitated by implementing measures that enable family farmers to implement standards that do not affect their competitiveness with major producers. Lastly, on behalf of the MERCOSUR Specialized Meeting on Family Farming (REAF), the Technical Secretary and the Focal Point for safety-related matters shared progress achieved by REAF as well as the issues that will be addressed at its next meeting.

With respect to the reality facing small-scale producers in the region, and the potential for growth through associativity, the CAS ministers determined that it was appropriate to set up an ad hoc Group on associativity.

In the words of Alejandra Sarquis, IICA Representative in Uruguay and officer in charge of the Technical Secretariat of CAS, 'this CAS meeting has been fruitful in terms of the topics that have been dealt with and the agreements reached based on the work of the ministers. This marks a turning point in the region on issues such as regulatory standardization, access to markets for GMOs, genetic editing, joint action with respect to maximum residue limits, among others matters'.

At the close of the XXXVI RO CAS, it was determined that an extraordinary ministerial meeting would be held in November to assess the progress of the commitments undertaken, particularly with respect to resolving critical border-related issues.

Access to the Ministerial Declarations of the XXXVI RO CAS is available via the CAS website at www.consejocas.org.

About the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS)

CAS is the forum for consultation and coordination of regional actions, and comprises the ministers of agriculture of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. Its objectives are to determine what are the priorities on the agricultural agenda, adopt positions on topics of regional interest and coordinate the implementation of the actions agreed upon.

More information:

Alejandra Sarquis

IICA Representative in Uruguay and officer in charge of the Technical Secretariat of CAS

alejandra.sarquis@iica.int