IIF to Complete Property Transaction:IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)（137.1KB）

January 11, 2019

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249）

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

IIF to Complete Property Transaction:

IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) that it plans to acquire as previously announced in the news release titled"Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate【IIF TsukubaManufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)】"dated December 19, 2018, as outlined below.

1. Completion of Asset Acquisition

Property number Property name Type of asset Acquisition price （million yen） Completion of acquisition date F-16 IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) Real estate 900 January 11, 2019

For details, please refer to"Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate【IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing

Center (land with leasehold interest)】"dated December 19, 2018.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.