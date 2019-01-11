IIF to Complete Property Transaction:IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)（137.1KB）

Log in
01/11/2019 | 02:04am EST

January 11, 2019

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

IIF to Complete Property Transaction:

IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest) that it plans to acquire as previously announced in the news release titled"Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real EstateIIF TsukubaManufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)"dated December 19, 2018, as outlined below.

1. Completion of Asset Acquisition

Property number

Property name

Type of asset

Acquisition price

million yen

Completion of acquisition date

F-16

IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)

Real estate

900

January 11, 2019

For details, please refer to"Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real EstateIIF Tsukuba Manufacturing

Center (land with leasehold interest)"dated December 19, 2018.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts:For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091 E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:03:09 UTC
