IIFL : SE Intimation Fitch Ratings

In view of above, international credit rating agency viz Fitch Ratings has assigned Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Debt Ratings to IIFL Finance Limited in place of India Infoline Finance Limited as per enclosed rating rational.

We would like to inform that pursuant to the order passed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dated March 07, 2019 approving the Composite Scheme of Arrangement ('Scheme'), the merger of India Infoline Finance Limited with IIFL Finance Limited ('the Company') was effected on March 30, 2020. Pursuant to the said merger all notes issued under the USD1 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme were transferred from India Infoline Finance Limited to IIFL Finance Limited.

Strengthened Funding Profile: The ratings may be upgraded if IIFL Finance is able to maintain and improve its funding and liquidity profile without over-relying on asset sales and securitisation. This would need to occur alongside an improved economic environment, lower risks in its loan book, and asset-quality and balance-sheet buffers that are broadly maintained.

Deeper Economic Slowdown: A greater-than-expected deterioration in IIFL Finance's asset quality, funding access or liquidity position, or more pronounced weakness in the economic and funding environment, would result in negative rating action. Increased leverage beyond 7x (December 2019: 5.1x) would also place pressure on the ratings.

Adequate Short-TermLiquidity: IIFL Finance's liquidity buffers cover its near-term (three- month) liability outflows adequately, and its move to shift towards longer-tenor funding over the past year places it in a better position to weather periods of market uncertainty. However, this provides only partial mitigation against a more confidence-sensitive funding profile, as liquidity buffers may be eroded if strains on funding and loan collection are prolonged.

Confidence-SensitiveFunding: We view IIFL Finance's funding as more sensitive to market conditions than its rated peers. It showed greater usage of secured funding against specific asset pledges amid more challenging funding conditions over the past year. The company has retained adequate access to new funds despite recent credit market disruptions, partly through such means. However, further asset encumbrance to secure funding may weaken blended asset quality and would reduce future funding flexibility.

Forbearance to Curb Inflows: We expect near-term loan collections to slow significantly as dampened domestic activity curtails borrower repayment capacity. This is particularly in light of a three-month regulatory debt moratorium for borrowers affected by COVID-19, which should see high take-up. Problem assets will be under-reported in the near term due to the borrower protection offered by the moratorium. However, we expect asset-quality pressures to persist beyond that, with deferred problem-asset recognition after the moratorium expires.

We view the loan portfolio to be relatively sensitive to macroeconomic deterioration in light of its risker exposure to developer finance, SMEs, capital market finance and microfinance. These segments comprised roughly 50% of on-balance sheet loans at end-December 2019, excluding assets-under-management already on-sold to other financial institutions.

Slowdown Heightens Credit Risks: IIFL Finance has shown acceptable asset-quality performance so far, but we expect credit quality to deteriorate as a sharp economic slowdown hits borrowers' incomes, with ensuing pressure on earnings and capital. We have cut our financial year 2021 (FY21, to March 2021) India GDP growth forecast to 2%, and expect demand to recover only gradually even after current activity curbs are relaxed.

Coronavirus Drives Negative Action: The downgrade and Negative Watch on India Infoline Finance Limited's (now IIFL Finance Limited) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects the pressure and heightened uncertainty around its operating environment, asset quality and funding and liquidity profile, as the coronavirus pandemic creates considerable downside risk for the global and Indian economy. The ratings also reflect a diversified loan mix across several niches, experienced management, and short (yet satisfactory) operating record.

The ratings on the MTN programme and notes issued under the programme will move in tandem with IIFL Finance's Long-TermForeign-Currency IDR. The Recovery Rating would be sensitive to Fitch's assessment of likely recoveries on the entity's senior secured notes.

Fitch has assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to IIFL Finance's senior secured debt, reflecting 'Average' recovery prospects in the event of a default, in accordance with our criteria for entities with a Long-Term IDR of 'B+' or below.

The notes are also subject to maintenance-based covenants that require IIFL Finance and its principal subsidiaries to meet regulatory capital requirements, maintain a net non-performing asset ratio equal to or less than 5%, and maintain a security coverage ratio at or above 1.0x at all times.

Most of the entity's debt is secured, as is typical among Indian NBFIs, and Fitch would consider non-payment of IIFL Finance's senior secured debt as the best reflection of an uncured failure of the entity. IIFL Finance may issue unsecured debt in the overseas market, but such debt is likely to constitute a small portion of its funding - and therefore will not be viewed as the primary senior financial obligation.

Fitch believes the credit profile of IIFL Finance, post-merger, is not materially different from that of India Infoline Finance prior to the merger. Therefore, the IDR and debt ratings of IIFL Finance have been retained at the same level as the pre-merger ratings on India Infoline Finance. IIFL Finance carried no debt prior to the merger, and its assets consisted mostly of investments in India Infoline Finance and the latter's subsidiaries. (Please refer to the credit report on India Infoline Finance Limited, dated 21 February 2020, for more details on the pre- and post-merger organisational structure).

The reorganisation of the Infoline group's financing arm was completed on 30 March 2020. All assets and liabilities of the previous operating finance company, India Infoline Finance Limited, have been transferred to parent entity IIFL Finance. This includes any Fitch-rated debt issued by India Infoline Finance.

The restrictions to contain the health crisis will have a material impact on economic growth, borrower incomes and asset quality. This drives the negative outlook on the operating environment and asset quality of IIFL Finance, which are likely to also weigh on profitability and capital generation, and place pressure on capital adequacy. A wide-reachingthree-month debt moratorium announced by the regulator is likely to crimp near-term loan repayments, weighing on liquidity inflows and adding to demands on the company's liquidity buffers.

India's government announced a nation-widestay-home order from late March, applicable to a broad swathe of domestic activities other than essential services. Parts of the economy have now been allowed to reopen after the initial three-week order, but major cities where the risks of infection are higher are likely to take longer to restart.

ESG issues are credit neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.

Classification of ESG issues has been developed from Fitch's sector ratings criteria. The General Issues and Sector-Specific Issues draw on the classification standards published by the United Nations Priniciples for Responsible Investing (PRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board(SASB).

The Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation table shows the overall ESG score. This score signifies the credit relevance of combined E, S and G issues to the entity's credit rating. The three columns to the left of the overall ESG score summarize the issuing entity's sub-componentESG scores. The box on the far left identifies some of the main ESG issues that are drivers or potential drivers of the issuing entity's credit rating (corresponding with scores of 3, 4 or 5) and provides a brief explanation for the score.

The Environmental (E), Social (S) and Governance (G) tables break out the individual components of the scale. The right-handbox shows the aggregate E, S, or G score. General Issues are relevant across all markets with Sector-SpecificIssues unique to a particular industry group. Scores are assigned to each sector-specificissue. These scores signify the credit-relevanceof the sector-specificissues to the issuing entity's overall credit rating. The Reference box highlights the factor(s) within which the corresponding ESG issues are captured in Fitch's credit analysis.

Note: Historical financials are those of India Infoline Finance Limited. The calculations for debt/tangible equity and unsecured debt/total debt include securitisation, which was not booked on-balance sheet in FY16 and FY17 based on Indian GAAP. The securitisation figures for FY16 and FY17 are provided by the company, and securitisation has been booked on-balance sheet in FY18 and FY19

