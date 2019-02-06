IIJ Announces Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 0 02/06/2019 | 10:13pm EST Send by mail :

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ" NASDAQ:IIJI, TSE:3774) today announced its nine months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 ("1Q-3Q18" from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q18

Revenues JPY139.4 billion (up 9.2% YoY2) Gross Margin JPY22.0 billion (up 11.4% YoY) Operating Income JPY5.1 billion (up 36.0% YoY) Adjusted Income before Income Tax Expense3 JPY5.1 billion (up 35.7% YoY) Adjusted Net Income attributable to IIJ3 JPY3.1 billion (up 35.2% YoY) Highlights of Financial Results for 3Q18 (3 months)

Revenues JPY48.4 billion (up 8.5% YoY) Gross Margin JPY7.9 billion (up 17.8% YoY) Operating Income JPY2.2 billion (up 52.3% YoY) Adjusted Income before Income Tax Expense3 JPY2.2 billion (up 53.1% YoY) Adjusted Net Income attributable to IIJ3 JPY1.4 billion (up 54.9% YoY) Financial Targets for FY2018 Revenues JPY190.0 billion (up 7.9% YoY) Gross Margin JPY29.8 billion (up 5.6% YoY) Operating Income JPY7.0 billion (up 3.5% YoY) Annual Cash Dividend JPY27.00 per common share Overview of 1Q-3Q18 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Our focus of this fiscal year has been enhancing invested assets and existing network services to bring more value and accumulate revenue stronger. We believe this strategy has been successful as seen in our financial results. Nine months total revenue and operating income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 grew by 9.2% and by 36.0% year over year respectively; stronger than our initial expectation. Supported by favorable IT demands and our wide range of network service offerings, we were able to continuously accumulate revenues. Recurring revenues, which 1Q-3Q18 revenue was 85.2% of the total revenue, grew by 10.2% year over year. Security services, which 1Q-3Q18 revenue increased by 16.5% year over year, in particular led the growth. Operating income growth was achieved with strong revenue growth, which translated into gross margin expansion for both network services and systems integration, as well as with systems integration gross margin ratio improvement, which was mainly due to high utilization rate of system engineers and absence of large unprofitable projects with enhanced quality control, absorbed an increase in cost including full-MVNO related fixed type cost. While our 1Q-3Q18 results were stronger than planned, our full year financial targets remain unchanged mainly due to uncertainty about how much NTT Docomo’s interconnectivity charge for our MVNO network decrease, which is revised annually and usually fixed at the end of March by NTT Docomo under a certain calculation method,” said Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ. “As for business developments, we’ve been upgrading existing network services’ function. For security, we’ve renewed our virtual desktop services, to which demands are increasing along with Work Style Reform trend in Japan, to handle large number of concurrent user-connections. As for full-MVNO, we’ve been accumulating revenues accordingly with our plan by leveraging SIM life cycle management function4 to attract IoT projects as well as foreign tourists visiting Japan with prepaid SIM cards.5 Despite the tough competition for domestic consumer mobile market, we increased our total mobile subscription to 2.6 million by keep focusing on MVNE6 and corporates’ targeted strategy. In January, we also launched chip SIM7 services which enables us to acquire more IoT projects and enterprise mobile projects. Lastly, DeCurret, our equity method investee for fintech business, completed systems developments and is ready to offer cryptocurrency exchange services soon after they are registered as a service vendor,”8 said Koichi Suzuki, founder, CEO and Chairman of IIJ. “Following the accounting method revision of U.S. GAAP, we recorded unrealized loss of JPY2.95 billion on holding marketable equity securities, to which we have balance of accumulated unrealized gain JPY4.6 billion on our balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, as their share price significantly dropped along with overall stock market volatility. Due to the revision, at the beginning of this fiscal year, we had to reclassify unrealized gains of JPY5.1 billion to retained earnings without recognizing unrealized gains as profit on a consolidated statement of income. From 1Q18, we record gains/losses due to fluctuations of fair value as “other income (expenses)” on our consolidated statements of income every quarter. Since this loss is not at all related to our business operation but simply a matter of accounting and is not affected our cash flows, our cash dividend target remain unchanged. As disclosed today, we’ll voluntarily adopt IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) from the filing of our FY2018 annual report “Yuka-Shoken-Houkokusho” and with IFRS, we expect to have no P/L impact of above mentioned unrealized loss as we recognize fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities as “other comprehensive income” under IFRS. We also disclosed our plan to delist our American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market and terminate registration with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. We will continue to disclose financial statements and other important information in English on our website in a timely manner to ensure overseas shareholders and investors to have appropriate information about us. After the delisting, we intend to maintain our American Depositary Receipts Program in the U.S. and we anticipate that our ADSs will continue to be traded in the U.S. on over-the-counter market,” concluded Katsu. Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unaudited and consolidated. YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change. “Adjusted income before income tax expense” and “adjusted net income attributable to IIJ” exclude gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed due to revision of U.S. GAAP. SIM life cycle management is a function allowing users to switch status of SIMs from/to activated and suspended remotely. Tourists can purchase our SIM cards in their home countries and as soon as they arrive at Japanese airports, they can start using our mobile services. MVNE is an abbreviation of Mobile Virtual Network Enabler. MVNE provides mobile infrastructure and necessary services to MVNOs. Small-sized SIM card with the features of corresponding to a wide range of temperature environments, vibration resistance, corrosion resistance etc. In Japan, in order to operate cryptocurrency related business such as exchange and settlement, registration by Japan’s Financial Service Agency is required. 1Q-3Q18 Financial Results Summary Operating Results Summary 1Q-3Q17 1Q-3Q18 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 127,612 139,382 9.2 Network services 80,000 88,044 10.1 Systems integration (SI) 42,301 44,761 5.8 Equipment sales 2,275 3,485 53.2 ATM operation business 3,036 3,092 1.8 Total costs 107,856 117,368 8.8 Network services 66,109 73,772 11.6 Systems integration (SI) 37,898 38,801 2.4 Equipment sales 2,053 3,057 48.8 ATM operation business 1,796 1,738 (3.2) Total gross margin 19,756 22,014 11.4 Network services 13,891 14,272 2.7 Systems integration (SI) 4,403 5,960 35.4 Equipment sales 222 428 93.0 ATM operation business 1,240 1,354 9.1 SG&A expenses and R&D 15,980 16,878 5.6 Operating income 3,776 5,136 36.0 Income before income tax expense 4,329 2,460 (43.2) Net income attributable to IIJ 2,688 1,299 (51.7)

Segment Results Summary 1Q-3Q17 1Q-3Q18 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 127,612 139,382 Network services and SI business 124,835 136,566 ATM operation business 3,036 3,092 Elimination (259) (276) Operating income 3,776 5,136 Network service and SI business 2,782 4,084 ATM operation business 1,123 1,209 Elimination (129) (157) We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business. 1Q-3Q18 Revenues and Income Revenues Total revenues were JPY139,382 million, up 9.2% YoY (JPY127,612 million for 1Q-3Q17). Network services revenue was JPY88,044 million, up 10.1% YoY (JPY80,000 million for 1Q-3Q17). Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY24,406 million, up 19.5% YoY from JPY20,418 million for 1Q-3Q17, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues along with an expansion of MVNE business clients’ transactions. Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY18,904 million, up 1.1% YoY from JPY18,707 million for 1Q-3Q17. The revenue growth mainly due to “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services which offer inexpensive data communication and voice services with SIMs, offset revenue decrease due to divesture of a former subsidiary, hi-ho in December 2017. Revenues for WAN services were JPY23,240 million, up 7.2% YoY compared to JPY21,676 million for 1Q-3Q17, mainly due to the revenue growth along with order accumulation. Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY21,494 million, up 12.0% YoY from JPY19,199 million for 1Q-3Q17, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues. Network Services Revenues Breakdown (*) 1Q-3Q17 1Q-3Q18 YoY

Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total network services 80,000 88,044 10.1 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 20,418 24,406 19.5 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 7,553 7,890 4.5 IIJ Mobile services 10,436 14,129 35.4 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 7,742 10,651 37.6 Others 2,429 2,387 (1.7) Internet connectivity services (consumer) 18,707 18,904 1.1 IIJ 17,394 18,904 8.7 IIJmio Mobile Service 15,342 16,862 9.9 hi-ho 1,313 - - WAN services 21,676 23,240 7.2 Outsourcing services 19,199 21,494 12.0 (*) From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.”

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services*1,*2 As of

December 31, 2017 As of

December 31, 2018 YoY

Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,246,898 1,664,519 417,621 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity) 704 748 44 IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,270 1,300 30 IIJ Mobile Services 1,173,563 1,583,905 410,342 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 744,332 998,892 254,560 Others 71,361 78,566 7,205 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,349,664 1,391,322 41,658 IIJ 1,349,664 1,391,322 41,658 IIJmio Mobile Service 986,767 1,048,855 62,088 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)*3 3,085.3 3,600.2 514.9 *1) Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise),” “IIJ” and “hi-ho” which show number of subscriptions. *2) From 1Q18, following changes are made to the breakdown of “Internet connectivity services (enterprise).” i. “Data center connectivity services” is added to “IP services (1Gbps-)” and labeled it as “IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity services).” ii. “IP services (100Mbps-999Mbps)” and “IP services (-99Mbps)” are now combined and labeled as “IP services (less than 1Gbps).” iii. “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” is added to “Others.” *3) Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise), excluding mobile services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively. SI revenues were JPY44,761 million, up 5.8% YoY (JPY42,301 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Systems construction revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY14,025 million, down 3.5% YoY (JPY14,530 million for 1Q-3Q17). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY30,736 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY27,771 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues. Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY53,459 million, up 10.8% YoY (JPY48,228 million for 1Q-3Q17); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY 21,538 million, up 12.2% YoY (JPY19,201 million for 1Q-3Q17) and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY31,921 million, up 10.0% YoY (JPY29,027 million for 1Q-3Q17). Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of December 31, 2018 amounted to JPY51,674 million, up 14.4% YoY (JPY45,153 million as of December 31, 2017); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY10,892 million, up 13.8% YoY (JPY9,574 million as of December 31, 2017) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY40,782 million, up 14.6% YoY (JPY35,579 million as of December 31, 2017). Equipment sales revenues were JPY3,485 million, up 53.2% YoY (JPY2,275 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to the increase in sales of mobile devices. ATM operation business revenues were JPY3,092 million, up 1.8% YoY (JPY3,036 million for 1Q-3Q17). As of December 31, 2018, 1,146 ATMs have been placed. Cost and expense Total cost of revenues was JPY117,368 million, up 8.8% YoY (JPY107,856 million for 1Q-3Q17). Cost of network services revenue was JPY73,772 million, up 11.6% YoY (JPY66,109 million for 1Q-3Q17). There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase as well as full-MVNO related fixed-type costs along with the service launch, an increase in network operation-related costs, and an increase in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue increase. Gross margin was JPY14,272 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY13,891 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 16.2% (17.4% for 1Q-3Q17). Cost of SI revenues was JPY38,801 million, up 2.4% YoY (JPY37,898 million for 1Q-3Q17). There were an increase in license fees along with increase in cloud-related revenues and network operation-related costs, and decreases in outsourcing-related costs along with decrease in our systems construction revenue. Gross margin was JPY5,960 million, up 35.4% YoY (JPY4,403 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 13.3% (10.4% for 1Q-3Q17). Cost of equipment sales revenues was JPY3,057 million, up 48.8% YoY (JPY2,053 million for 1Q-3Q17). There was an increase in purchasing costs of mobile devices. Gross margin was JPY428 million (JPY222 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 12.3% (9.8% for 1Q-3Q17). Cost of ATM o peration b usiness revenues was JPY1,738 million, down 3.2% YoY (JPY1,796 million for 1Q-3Q17). Gross margin was JPY1,354 million (JPY1,240 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 43.8% (40.8% for 1Q-3Q17). SG&A and R&D expenses SG&A and R&D expenses in total were JPY16,878 million, up 5.6% YoY (JPY15,980 million for 1Q-3Q17). Sales and marketing expenses were JPY9,808 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY9,551 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and sales commission expenses. General and administrative expenses were JPY6,717 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY6,070 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses. Research and development expenses were JPY353 million, down 1.6% YoY (JPY359 million for 1Q-3Q17). Operating income Operating income was JPY5,136 million, up 36.0% YoY (JPY3,776 million for 1Q-3Q17). Other income (expenses) Other income (expenses) was an expense of JPY2,676 million (an income of JPY553 million for 1Q-3Q17). It includes realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY2,642 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY569 million for 1Q-3Q17, miscellaneous income of JPY143 million (miscellaneous expenses of JPY23 million for 1Q-3Q17), dividend income of JPY96 million (JPY231 million for 1Q-3Q17), and interest expense of JPY298 million (JPY276 million for 1Q-3Q17). Income before income tax expense Income before income tax expense was JPY2,460 million, down 43.2% YoY (JPY4,329 million for 1Q-3Q17). When excludes realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY2,642 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY569 million for 1Q-3Q17, adjusted income before income tax expense was JPY5,102 million, up 35.7% YoY (JPY3,760 million for 1Q-3Q17). Net income Income tax expense was JPY961 million (JPY1,614 million for 1Q-3Q17). Equity in net loss of equity method investees was JPY69 million (an income of JPY101 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to equity in net loss of JPY272 million in DeCurret Inc. As a result of the above, net income was JPY1,430 million, down 49.2% YoY (JPY2,816 million for 1Q-3Q17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY1,810 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY389 million for 1Q-3Q17, adjusted net income was JPY3,240 million, up 33.5% YoY (JPY2,427 million for 1Q-3Q17). Net income attributable to IIJ Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY131 million (JPY128 million for 1Q-3Q17) related to net income of Trust Networks Inc. Net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,299 million, down 51.7% YoY (JPY2,688 million for 1Q-3Q17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY1,810 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY389 million for 1Q-3Q17, adjusted net income attributable to IIJ was JPY3,109 million, up 35.2% YoY (JPY2,299 million for 1Q-3Q17). Regarding the change in accounting methods on other investments Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, gains/losses on other investments due to fluctuations of fair value of holding marketable equity securities and funds are recorded as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” on our consolidated statements of income (“P/L”). For 1Q-3Q18, we recorded JPY2,642 million of “realized and unrealized loss on other investments, net,” of which unrealized loss on our holding marketable equity securities was JPY2,951 million. Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of March 31, 2018 JPY9,175 million Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of December 31, 2018 JPY6,224 million Difference: 1Q-3Q18 unrealized loss on P/L JPY2,951 million Acquisition cost of holding marketable equity securities JPY1,650 million Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of December 31, 2018 JPY6,224 million Difference: Unrealized gain included in “other investments” on B/S as of December 31, 2018 JPY4,574 million Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to holding marketable equity securities. As of March 31, 2018, we had balance of accumulated unrealized gains on holding marketable equity securities of JPY7,525 million. The net of tax amount of the unrealized gains, JPY5,079 million, was recorded as “accumulated other comprehensive income” on our consolidated balance sheet (“B/S”) as of March 31, 2018. Until the previous fiscal year, unrealized gains/losses of holding marketable equity securities had been recorded as the fluctuation of “accumulated other comprehensive income” on B/S without being recognized as profit on P/L.

On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, the net of tax amount of the unrealized gains of JPY5,079 million as of March 31, 2018 was reclassified to “retained earnings.” The gains were never recognized as profit on P/L.

After the above mentioned reclassification, gains/losses due to fluctuations of stock prices are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter. For 1Q-3Q18, we recorded JPY309 million of realized and unrealized gain on investments other than marketable equity securities, such as funds that were available to be measured at fair value. Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to funds that are available to be measured at fair value. As of March 31, 2018, value of such funds was recorded as assets in “other investments” under cost method. Its unrealized gain of JPY963 million was not recognized.

On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, “other investments” was increased by JPY963 million and “retained earnings” was increased by JPY660 million which is the net of tax amount of the above mentioned unrealized gain. The gain was never recognized as profit of P/L.

From 1Q18, fluctuation of fair values of such funds are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter. Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 Balance sheets As of December 31, 2018, the balance of total assets was JPY163,621 million, increased by JPY10,172 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY153,449 million. As of December 31, 2018, the balance of current assets was JPY79,175 million, increased by JPY11,990 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY67,185 million. The major breakdown of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY7,475 million to JPY28,878 million, an increase in inventories by JPY3,034 million to JPY4,748 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY2,316 million to JPY10,759 million and a decrease in accounts receivables by JPY1,215 million to JPY30,615 million. As of December 31, 2018, the balance of noncurrent assets was JPY84,446 million, decreased by JPY1,818 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY86,264 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent assets was: other investment of JPY9,307 million, decreased by JPY2,067 million and property and equipment of JPY47,184 million, increased by JPY770 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation in other investments was: an increase by JPY963 million, which was the amount of unrealized gains on funds as of March 31, 2018 that recognized due to revision of U.S. GAAP at the beginning of FY2018, an decrease in marketable equity securities and funds that are available to be measured at fair value by JPY2,710 million due to fluctuation of fair value for 1Q-3Q18 and a decrease by JPY469 million due to benefit distribution from funds. As of December 31, 2018, the major breakdown of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,082 million in goodwill. The balance of amortized intangible assets, which was customer relationships, was JPY2,404 million, decreased by JPY267 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY2,671 million. As of December 31, 2018, the balance of current liabilities was JPY51,926 million, increased by JPY9,781 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY42,145 million. The major breakdown of current liabilities was: an increase in accounts payable (trade and other) by JPY4,946 million to JPY21,346 million, an increase in short-term borrowings by JPY2,000 million to JPY11,250 million, an increase in deferred income—current by JPY1,693 million to JPY5,930 million, an increase in long-term borrowings—current portion by JPY1,500 million, which was reclassified from noncurrent, to JPY1,500 million, an increase in capital lease obligations-current portion by JPY668 million to JPY6,324 million, , and a decrease of income taxes payable by JPY1,333 million to JPY595 million. As of December 31, 2018, the balance of noncurrent liabilities was JPY36,494 million, decreased by JPY822 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY37,315 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent liabilities was: an increase in capital lease obligations-noncurrent by JPY652 million to JPY11,572 million, an increase in deferred income—noncurrent by JPY592 million to JPY4,544 million, and a decrease in long-term borrowings by JPY1,500 million, which was the amount reclassified to current liabilities, to JPY14,000 million. As of December 31, 2018, the major breakdown of IIJ shareholders’ equity was as follows. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was a loss of JPY41 million as it decreased by JPY5,116 million (an income of JPY5,075 million as of March 31, 2018) mainly because of reclassification at the beginning of FY2018 to retained earnings by JPY5,079 million by revision of U.S. GAAP related to marketable equity securities; retained earnings was JPY14,608 million, increased by JPY6,203 million from March 31, 2018, mainly due to an increase by net income attributable to IIJ of JPY1,299 million, a decrease by dividend paid of JPY1,217 million and an increase at the beginning of FY2018 by JPY6,121 million due to revision of U.S. GAAP related to revenue recognition and other investments. As a result, the balance of total IIJ shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2018 was JPY74,400 million, increased by JPY1,130 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY73,270 million and IIJ shareholders’ equity ratio (total IIJ shareholders’ equity divided by total assets) as of December 31, 2018 was 45.5%. 1Q-3Q18 Cash Flows Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018 were JPY28,878 million (JPY23,044 million as of December 31, 2017). Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q18 was JPY17,114 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY8,296 million for 1Q-3Q17). There were net income of JPY1,430 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY10,288 million, and adjustment of realized and unrealized loss on other investments, net of JPY2,642 million, which was mainly due to fluctuations in holding marketable equity securities. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash in of JPY3,355 million (net cash out of JPY3,486 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to an increase in accounts payable and proceeds from customers, which resulted in a decrease in accounts receivable and an increase in deferred revenue, while the cash out increased due to an increase in inventories due to the increase in systems construction projects, an increase in prepaid expenses (including prepaid expense-noncurrent) in relation to upfront payment for maintenance cost for service facilities and software licenses and an increase in prepaid expenses for seasonal bonus payments to our employees. Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q18 was JPY5,295 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY8,272 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to payments for purchase of property and equipment of JPY8,355 million (JPY11,785 million for 1Q-3Q17), proceeds from sales of property and equipment, which include sales and leaseback transactions, of JPY2,588 million (JPY2,757 million for 1Q-3Q17) and proceeds from sales of other investments, such as funds and nonmarketable equity securities, of JPY514 million (JPY616 million for 1Q-3Q17), Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q18 was JPY4,374 million (net cash provided by financing activities of JPY1,049 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to principal payments under capital leases of JPY4,795 million (JPY4,230 million for 1Q-3Q17), FY2017 year-end and FY2018 interim dividends payments of JPY1,217 million (JPY1,217 million for 1Q-3Q17) and increase in short-term borrowings of JPY2,000 million. Future Prospects including FY2018 Financial Targets Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. While 1Q-3Q18 total revenue and operating income were stronger than our initial plan, our full year financial targets for FY2018, announced on May 15, 2018, remain unchanged mainly because there is uncertainty about how much NTT Docomo’s interconnectivity charge for our MVNO network decrease from the last year. The charge, flat-rate per Mbps, is revised annually and is usually fixed at the end of March. We disclosed our middle term plan for the period from FY2016 to FY2020 in our earnings results for FY2016 on May 13, 2016. Regarding our total revenue target of approximately JPY250 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, while our business strategy progress and developments are in accordance with our plan, we now estimate it would be around JPY220 billion by mainly taking the followings into consideration: financial results by FY2018 and market expansion pace for enterprise IoT and cloud which is surely expanding but slower than our initial expectation. FY2018 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to IIJ in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA 1Q-3Q17 1Q-3Q18 JPY millions JPY millions Adjusted EBITDA 12,932 15,424 Depreciation and Amortization (9,156) (10,288) Operating Income 3,776 5,136 Other Income (expenses) 553 (2,676) Income Tax Expense 1,614 961 Equity in Net Income (loss) of Equity Method Investees 101 (69) Net income 2,816 1,430 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (128) (131) Net Income attributable to IIJ 2,688 1,299

CAPEX 1Q-3Q17 1Q-3Q18 JPY millions JPY millions CAPEX, including capital leases 15,756 12,000 Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 5,625 6,118 Purchase of Property and Equipment 10,131 5,882 Presentation Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 7, 2019. Presentation materials are also available in these file archives: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0c654e7-1a7a-4bb3-a273-a6e9cfb1cd43 About Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006. For inquiries, contact: IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and operating and net profitability, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: IIJ’s ability to maintain and increase revenues from higher-margin services such as outsourcing services; the possibility that revenues from connectivity services may decline substantially as a result of competition and other factors; the ability to compete in a rapidly evolving and competitive marketplace; the impact on IIJ's profits of fluctuations in costs such as backbone costs and subcontractor costs; the impact on IIJ's profits of fluctuations in the price of available-for-sale equity securities; fluctuations of equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees; the impact of technological changes in its industry; IIJ’s ability to raise additional capital to cover its indebtedness; the possibility that NTT, IIJ’s largest shareholder, may decide to exercise substantial influence over IIJ; and other risks referred to from time to time in IIJ’s filings on Form 20-F of its annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.



Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (As of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018) As of March 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 21,402,892 28,878,256 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 123,453 thousand and JPY 128,270 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively 31,830,882 30,615,490 Inventories 1,714,547 4,748,238 Prepaid expenses—current 8,442,981 10,759,410 Other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 720 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,793,449 4,173,480 Total current assets 67,184,751 79,174,874 INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 5,246,313 5,088,704 OTHER INVESTMENTS 11,374,442 9,307,272 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of JPY 55,470,955 thousand and JPY 61,489,998 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively 46,414,250 47,184,318 GOODWILL 6,082,472 6,082,472 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 2,704,668 2,432,814 GUARANTEE DEPOSITS 3,422,443 3,385,260 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS—Noncurrent 183,808 426,030 NET INVESTMENT IN SALES-TYPE LEASES—Noncurrent 1,545,293 1,406,905 Prepaid expenses—Noncurrent 7,965,889 8,253,055 OTHER ASSETS, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 60,929 thousand and JPY 55,496 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,324,490 879,448 TOTAL 153,448,819 163,621,152 As of March 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term borrowings 9,250,000 11,250,000 Long-term borrowings—current portion - 1,500,000 Capital lease obligations—current portion 5,655,875 6,324,126 Accounts payable—trade 14,950,920 20,939,760 Accounts payable—other 1,448,423 405,934 Income taxes payable 1,928,037 595,453 Accrued expenses 3,111,385 3,016,988 Deferred income—current 4,237,676 5,930,378 Other current liabilities 1,562,717 1,963,761 Total current liabilities 42,145,033 51,926,400 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 15,500,000 14,000,000 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS—Noncurrent 10,920,726 11,572,278 ACCRUED RETIREMENT AND PENSION COSTS—Noncurrent 3,724,634 3,909,421 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES—Noncurrent 688,787 268,852 DEFERRED INCOME—Noncurrent 3,952,279 4,544,081 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 2,528,803 2,199,000 Total Liabilities 79,460,262 88,420,032 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common-stock—authorized, 75,520,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 46,713,800 and 46,721,400 shares at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively 25,511,804 25,518,712 Additional paid-in capital 36,175,937 36,211,612 Retained earnings 8,404,228 14,607,504 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,074,872 (41,128) Treasury stock—1,650,909 and 1,650,911 shares held by the company at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,896,784 ) (1,896,788) Total Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shareholders' equity 73,270,057 74,399,912 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 718,500 801,208 Total equity 73,988,557 75,201,120 TOTAL 153,448,819 163,621,152 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (For the nine months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY REVENUES: Network services: Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 20,417,963 24,405,998 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 18,707,332 18,904,289 WAN services 21,675,903 23,239,317 Outsourcing services 19,198,399 21,493,978 Total 79,999,597 88,043,582 Systems integration: Systems construction 14,530,478 14,025,032 Systems operation and maintenance 27,770,579 30,736,360 Total 42,301,057 44,761,392 Equipment sales 2,275,363 3,484,885 ATM operation business 3,035,957 3,091,828 Total revenues 127,611,974 139,381,687 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of network services 66,109,118 73,771,885 Cost of systems integration 37,897,888 38,800,585 Cost of equipment sales 2,053,432 3,056,518 Cost of ATM operation business 1,795,912 1,738,376 Total costs 107,856,350 117,367,364 Sales and marketing 9,550,884 9,807,680 General and administrative 6,070,008 6,716,825 Research and development 359,125 353,517 Total costs and expenses 123,836,367 134,245,386 OPERATING INCOME 3,775,607 5,136,301 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Dividend income 230,784 95,589 Interest income 23,130 18,014 Interest expense (276,374 ) (298,309) Foreign exchange gain, net 28,531 7,640 Net gain on sales of other investments 373,499 - Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net - (2,641,963) Other —net 173,396 142,737 Other income (expenses) —net 552,966 (2,676,292) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 4,328,573 2,460,009 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,613,955 960,680 EQUITY IN NET INCOME (LOSS) OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 101,169 (68,838) NET INCOME 2,815,787 1,430,491 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (127,891 ) (131,258) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 2,687,896 1,299,233 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,062,874 45,070,463 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,211,765 45,245,500 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,125,748 90,140,926 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,423,530 90,491,000 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 59.65 28.83 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 59.45 28.72 BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 29.82 14.41 DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 29.73 14.36 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY NET INCOME 2,815,787 1,430,491 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX: Foreign currency translation adjustments (13,401 ) (30,941) Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 2,132,187 (4,432) Defined benefit pension plans 2,497 (1,266) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4,937,070 1,393,852 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (127,891 ) (131,258) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 4,809,179 1,262,594 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (For the nine months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 2,815,787 1,430,491 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,155,860 10,287,915 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 196,199 182,943 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 67,931 51,436 Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment (13,636) 3,566 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 62,391 121,789 Net gain on sales of other investments (373,499) - Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on other investments, net - 2,641,963 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (11,011) 4,119 Equity in net loss (gain) of equity method investees, less dividends received (49,978) 136,580 Deferred income tax benefit (23,009) (1,138,549) Other (45,309) 36,659 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (589,876) 1,144,684 Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent 371,448 218,924 Increase in inventories (1,528,797) (3,034,342) Increase in prepaid expenses (1,355,406) (2,211,128) Increase in other current and noncurrent assets (1,992,382) (238,238) Increase in accounts payable 898,983 5,886,087 Decrease in income taxes payable (535,204) (1,332,562) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 241,367 (92,861) Increase in deferred income—current 419,937 1,832,553 Increase in deferred income—noncurrent 236,485 819,143 Increase in other current and noncurrent liabilities 347,722 362,987 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,296,003 17,114,159 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (11,785,162) (8,355,021) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,756,719 2,588,390 Purchase of other investments (131,118) (25,374) Investment in equity method investees (174,808) - Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 460,017 - Proceeds from sales of other investments 156,266 513,998 Payments of guarantee deposits (298,145) (11,786) Refund of guarantee deposits 20,833 46,552 Payments for refundable insurance policies (42,272) (42,270) Proceeds from sale of stock of a subsidiary, net of cash divested 726,081 - Proceeds from subsidies 48,976 - Other (9,710) (9,698) Net cash used in investing activities (8,272,323) (5,295,209) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months and long-term borrowings 9,550,000 50,000 Net increase in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months - 2,000,000 Repayments of short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months (2,550,000) (50,000) Principal payments under capital leases (4,229,975) (4,794,808) Proceeds from long-term accounts payable - 256,608 Payments of long-term accounts payable (406,251) (570,650) Dividends paid (1,216,666) (1,216,801) Other (97,660) (48,560) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,049,448 (4,374,211) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12,429 30,625 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,085,557 7,475,364 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 21,958,591 21,402,892 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 23,044,148 28,878,256 ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid 270,664 294,130 Income taxes paid 1,914,600 3,374,863 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of assets by entering into capital leases 5,625,021 6,118,518 Facilities purchase liabilities 1,973,532 405,934 Asset retirement obligation 49,609 24,385 Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported. Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported. Segment Information (Unaudited) Business Segments: Revenues: Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY Network service and systems integration business 124,834,793 136,566,129 Customers 124,576,017 136,289,859 Intersegment 258,776 276,270 ATM operation business 3,035,957 3,091,828 Customers 3,035,957 3,091,828 Intersegment - - Elimination (258,776) (276,270) Consolidated total 127,611,974 139,381,687 Segment profit or loss: Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY Network service and systems integration business 2,781,424 4,083,842 ATM operation business 1,123,290 1,209,530 Elimination (129,107) (157,071) Consolidated operating income 3,775,607 5,136,301 Geographic information is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations. Subsequent Events (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported. Third Quarter FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results (3 months)

The following tables are highlight data of 3rd Quarter FY2018 (3 months) consolidated financial results (unaudited, for the three months ended December 31, 2018). Operating Results Summary 3Q17 3Q18 YoY

Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total Revenues: 44,624 48,419 8.5 Network Services 27,714 29,926 8.0 Systems Integration (SI) 15,302 16,130 5.4 Equipment Sales 616 1,342 118.0 ATM Operation Business 992 1,021 2.9 Cost of Revenues: 37,894 40,494 6.9 Network Services 23,073 25,253 9.4 Systems Integration (SI) 13,677 13,540 (1.0) Equipment Sales 548 1,129 106.0 ATM Operation Business 596 572 (4.2) SG&A Expenses and R&D 5,270 5,701 8.2 Operating Income 1,460 2,224 52.3 Income before Income Tax Expense 1,860 (857) - Net Income attributable to IIJ 1,200 (683) -

Network Service Revenue Breakdown 3Q17 3Q18 YoY

Change JPY millions JPY millions % Internet Connectivity Service (Enterprise) 7,152 8,462 18.3 IP Service*1 2,557 2,689 5.2 IIJ Mobile Service 3,787 4,967 31.2 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 2,822 3,724 32.0 Others*2 808 806 (0.2) Internet Connectivity Service (Consumer) 6,356 6,319 (0.6) IIJ 5,936 6,319 6.5 IIJmio Mobile Service 5,255 5,646 7.4 hi-ho 420 - - WAN Services 7,593 7,769 2.3 Outsourcing Services 6,613 7,376 11.5 Network Services Revenues 27,714 29,926 8.0 *1 IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service. *2 From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.” Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (3rd Quarter FY2018 (3 months))

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA 3Q17 3Q18 JPY millions JPY millions Adjusted EBITDA 4,594 5,761 Depreciation and Amortization (3,134) (3,537) Operating Income 1,460 2,224 Other Income (Expense) 400 (3,081) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 645 (265) Equity in Net Income (loss) of Equity Method Investees 24 (46) Net income (loss) 1,239 (638) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (39) (45) Net Income (loss) attributable to IIJ 1,200 (683) The following table summarizes the reconciliation of capital expenditures to the purchase of property and equipment in our consolidated statements of cash flows that are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CAPEX 3Q17 3Q18 JPY millions JPY millions CAPEX, including capital leases 6,410 4,120 Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 1,218 2,284 Purchase of Property and Equipment 5,192 1,836

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Three Months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY REVENUES: Network services: Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 7,152,000 8,462,360 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 6,355,678 6,319,099 WAN services 7,592,525 7,768,278 Outsourcing services 6,613,953 7,376,149 Total 27,714,156 29,925,886 Systems integration: Systems construction 5,722,530 5,526,221 Systems operation and maintenance 9,579,514 10,604,334 Total 15,302,044 16,130,555 Equipment sales 615,444 1,341,778 ATM operation business 992,045 1,020,538 Total revenues 44,623,689 48,418,757 COST AND EXPENSES: Cost of network services 23,072,762 25,253,015 Cost of systems integration 13,676,673 13,540,008 Cost of equipment sales 548,271 1,129,334 Cost of ATM operation business 596,164 571,369 Total costs 37,893,870 40,493,726 Sales and marketing 3,223,719 3,318,189 General and administrative 1,938,024 2,251,924 Research and development 107,998 130,753 Total costs and expenses 43,163,611 46,194,592 OPERATING INCOME 1,460,078 2,224,165 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Dividend income 33,721 20,493 Interest income 7,354 5,391 Interest expense (92,009) (101,387 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 9,823 (19,548 ) Net gain on sales of other investments 373,499 - Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net - (3,020,258 ) Other—net 67,308 33,794 Other income —net 399,696 (3,081,515 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 1,859,774 (857,350 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 644,428 (265,089 ) EQUITY IN NET INCOME (LOSS) OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 23,830 (45,604 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,239,176 (637,865 ) LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (39,249) (45,301 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 1,199,927 (683,166 ) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,062,891 45,070,489 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,220,584 - BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,125,782 90,140,978 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,441,168 - BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (JPY) 26.63 (15.16 ) DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 26.53 - BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 13.31 (7.58 ) DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 13.27 - Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,239,176 (637,865 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX: Foreign currency translation adjustments 41,807 48,545 Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 955,606 1,335 Defined benefit pension plans 809 (421 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 2,237,398 (588,406 ) LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (39,249) (45,301 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 2,198,149 (633,707 ) Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Three Months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 1,239,176 (637,865) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,133,980 3,537,031 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 69,420 3,291 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 22,695 18,577 Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment 868 (86) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 25,237 95,151 Net gain on sales of other investments (373,499) - Realized and unrealized loss on other investments, net - 3,020,258 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (2,553) 44,284 Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees, less dividends received (23,830) 45,604 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 112,939 (1,008,182) Other (37,280) 5,631 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from divestitures of a company : Increase in accounts receivable (1,690,935) (874,996) Increase in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent (17,142) (57,170) Increase in inventories (165,796) (1,183,327) Increase in prepaid expenses (208,278) (134,105) Increase in other current and noncurrent assets (927,696) (666,280) Increase in accounts payable 686,591 2,164,285 Decrease in income taxes payable (473,059) (695,085) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 16,453 (160,289) Increase (decrease) in deferred income—current (5,671) 91,918 Increase in deferred income—noncurrent 447,996 189,725 Increase in other current and noncurrent liabilities 364,106 460,700 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,193,722 4,259,070 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (5,361,874) (3,909,085) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 372,958 820,900 Purchase of other investments (73,629) (25,374) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 460,017 - Proceeds from sales of other investments 122,810 155,747 Payments of guarantee deposits (4,112) (3,617) Refund of guarantee deposits 5,557 3,892 Payments for refundable insurance policies (14,091) (14,089) Proceeds from sale of stock of a subsidiary, net of cash divested 726,081 - Other (6,710) - Net cash used in investing activities (3,772,993) (2,971,626) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months and long-term borrowings 7,050,000 50,000 Net increase in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months 2,500,000 2,000,000 Repayments of short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months (2,550,000) (50,000) Principal payments under capital leases (1,465,754) (1,649,605) Payments of long-term accounts payable (202,979) (203,540) Dividends paid (608,349) (608,452) Other - (4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,722,918 (461,601) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 29,470 1,421 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,173,117 827,264 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 19,871,031 28,050,992 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 23,044,148 28,878,256

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ") financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 (“1Q-3Q18”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2018

[Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP")] February 7, 2019

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 14, 2019

Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change) Total revenues Operating income Income before

income tax expense*3 Net income

attributable to IIJ*3 JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Nine months ended December 31, 2018 139,382 9.2 5,136 36.0 2,460 (43.2) 1,299 (51.7) Nine months ended December 31, 2017 127,612 12.3 3,776 19.7 4,329 26.1 2,688 40.7

(Note1) Total comprehensive income attributable to IIJ For the nine months ended December 31, 2018: JPY1,263 million (down 73.7% YoY) For the nine months ended December 31, 2017: JPY4,809 million (up 101.5% YoY) (Note2) Income before income tax expense represents income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income in equity method investees, respectively, in IIJ's consolidated financial statements. (Note3) Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1Q-3Q18 income before income tax expense was JPY5,102 million (up 35.7%) and net income attributable to IIJ was JPY3,109 million (up 35.2%).

Basic net income

attributable to IIJ per share* Diluted net income

attributable to IIJ per share* JPY JPY Nine months ended December 31, 2018 28.83 28.72 Nine months ended December 31, 2017 59.65 59.45

(Note) Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1Q-3Q18 basic net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY68.98 and diluted net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY68.71.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total IIJ shareholders'

equity Total IIJ shareholders'

equity to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of December 31, 2018 163,621 75,201 74,400 45.5 As of March 31, 2018 153,449 73,989 73,270 47.7

2. Dividends Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2018 - 13.50 - 13.50 27.00 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2019 - 13.50 - Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2019 (forecast) 13.50 27.00 (Note) Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No 3. Target of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (% shown is YoY change) Total

Revenues Operating

Income JPY millions % JPY millions % Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 190,000 7.9 7,000 3.5

(Note1) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No (Note2) For details, please refer to “FY2018 Financial Targets” written on page 9 of this earnings release.

*Notes ﻿(1)﻿ Changes in significant subsidiaries for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 (Changes in significant subsidiaries for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None (2) Application of simplified or exceptional accounting for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None (3) Changes in significant accounting and reporting policies for the consolidated financial statements 1) Changes due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).” IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018, using the “modified retrospective method” and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY381,678 thousand. The adoption of this ASU did not have a material impact on IIJ’s consolidated financial position or consolidated results of operations. In January 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-01, "Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities," which amends the guidance in U.S. GAAP on the classification and measurement of financial instruments. Changes to the guidance primarily affected the accounting for equity investments, financial liabilities under the fair value option, and the presentation and disclosure requirements for financial instruments. This ASU requires equity investments (except those that are in consolidated subsidiaries or in equity method investees) to be measured principally at fair value and with changes in fair value recognized in net income. IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018 and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY5,739,166 thousand, net of tax amount of unrealized gains on holding investments. 2) Others: No (4) Number of shares outstanding (shares of common stock) 1) The number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock): As of December 31, 2018: 46,721,400 shares As of March 31, 2018: 46,713,800 shares 2) The number of treasury stock: As of December 31, 2018: 1,650,911 shares As of March 31, 2018: 1,650,909 shares 3) The weighted average number of shares outstanding: For the Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 45,070,463 shares For the Nine months ended December 31, 2017: 45,062,874 shares

