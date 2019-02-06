Log in
IIJ Announces Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

02/06/2019 | 10:13pm EST

TOKYO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ" NASDAQ:IIJI, TSE:3774) today announced its nine months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (“1Q-3Q18” from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q18
    
 RevenuesJPY139.4 billion (up 9.2% YoY2) 
 Gross MarginJPY22.0 billion (up 11.4% YoY) 
 Operating IncomeJPY5.1 billion (up 36.0% YoY) 
 Adjusted Income before Income Tax Expense3JPY5.1 billion (up 35.7% YoY) 
 Adjusted Net Income attributable to IIJ3JPY3.1 billion (up 35.2% YoY) 
    
 Highlights of Financial Results for 3Q18 (3 months)
 
    
  Revenues JPY48.4 billion (up 8.5% YoY) 
  Gross Margin JPY7.9 billion (up 17.8% YoY) 
  Operating Income JPY2.2 billion (up 52.3% YoY) 
  Adjusted Income before Income Tax Expense3 JPY2.2 billion (up 53.1% YoY) 
  Adjusted Net Income attributable to IIJ3 JPY1.4 billion (up 54.9% YoY) 
    
 Financial Targets for FY2018 
    
 RevenuesJPY190.0 billion (up 7.9% YoY) 
 Gross MarginJPY29.8 billion (up 5.6% YoY) 
 Operating IncomeJPY7.0 billion (up 3.5% YoY) 
 Annual Cash DividendJPY27.00 per common share 
    

Overview of 1Q-3Q18 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“Our focus of this fiscal year has been enhancing invested assets and existing network services to bring more value and accumulate revenue stronger. We believe this strategy has been successful as seen in our financial results. Nine months total revenue and operating income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 grew by 9.2% and by 36.0% year over year respectively; stronger than our initial expectation. Supported by favorable IT demands and our wide range of network service offerings, we were able to continuously accumulate revenues. Recurring revenues, which 1Q-3Q18 revenue was 85.2% of the total revenue, grew by 10.2% year over year. Security services, which 1Q-3Q18 revenue increased by 16.5% year over year, in particular led the growth. Operating income growth was achieved with strong revenue growth, which translated into gross margin expansion for both network services and systems integration, as well as with systems integration gross margin ratio improvement, which was mainly due to high utilization rate of system engineers and absence of large unprofitable projects with enhanced quality control, absorbed an increase in cost including full-MVNO related fixed type cost. While our 1Q-3Q18 results were stronger than planned, our full year financial targets remain unchanged mainly due to uncertainty about how much NTT Docomo’s interconnectivity charge for our MVNO network decrease, which is revised annually and usually fixed at the end of March by NTT Docomo under a certain calculation method,” said Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.

“As for business developments, we’ve been upgrading existing network services’ function. For security, we’ve renewed our virtual desktop services, to which demands are increasing along with Work Style Reform trend in Japan, to handle large number of concurrent user-connections. As for full-MVNO, we’ve been accumulating revenues accordingly with our plan by leveraging SIM life cycle management function4 to attract IoT projects as well as foreign tourists visiting Japan with prepaid SIM cards.5 Despite the tough competition for domestic consumer mobile market, we increased our total mobile subscription to 2.6 million by keep focusing on MVNE6 and corporates’ targeted strategy. In January, we also launched chip SIM7 services which enables us to acquire more IoT projects and enterprise mobile projects. Lastly, DeCurret, our equity method investee for fintech business, completed systems developments and is ready to offer cryptocurrency exchange services soon after they are registered as a service vendor,”8 said Koichi Suzuki, founder, CEO and Chairman of IIJ.   

“Following the accounting method revision of U.S. GAAP, we recorded unrealized loss of JPY2.95 billion on holding marketable equity securities, to which we have balance of accumulated unrealized gain JPY4.6 billion on our balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, as their share price significantly dropped along with overall stock market volatility. Due to the revision, at the beginning of this fiscal year, we had to reclassify unrealized gains of JPY5.1 billion to retained earnings without recognizing unrealized gains as profit on a consolidated statement of income. From 1Q18, we record gains/losses due to fluctuations of fair value as “other income (expenses)” on our consolidated statements of income every quarter. Since this loss is not at all related to our business operation but simply a matter of accounting and is not affected our cash flows, our cash dividend target remain unchanged. As disclosed today, we’ll voluntarily adopt IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) from the filing of our FY2018 annual report “Yuka-Shoken-Houkokusho” and with IFRS, we expect to have no P/L impact of above mentioned unrealized loss as we recognize fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities as “other comprehensive income” under IFRS. We also disclosed our plan to delist our American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market and terminate registration with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. We will continue to disclose financial statements and other important information in English on our website in a timely manner to ensure overseas shareholders and investors to have appropriate information about us. After the delisting, we intend to maintain our American Depositary Receipts Program in the U.S. and we anticipate that our ADSs will continue to be traded in the U.S. on over-the-counter market,” concluded Katsu.

  1. Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unaudited and consolidated.
  2. YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
  3. “Adjusted income before income tax expense” and “adjusted net income attributable to IIJ” exclude gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed due to revision of U.S. GAAP.
  4. SIM life cycle management is a function allowing users to switch status of SIMs from/to activated and suspended remotely.
  5. Tourists can purchase our SIM cards in their home countries and as soon as they arrive at Japanese airports, they can start using our mobile services.
  6. MVNE is an abbreviation of Mobile Virtual Network Enabler. MVNE provides mobile infrastructure and necessary services to MVNOs.
  7. Small-sized SIM card with the features of corresponding to a wide range of temperature environments, vibration resistance, corrosion resistance etc.
  8. In Japan, in order to operate cryptocurrency related business such as exchange and settlement, registration by Japan’s Financial Service Agency is required.

1Q-3Q18 Financial Results Summary

Operating Results Summary
 1Q-3Q171Q-3Q18YoY Change
 JPY millionsJPY millions%
Total revenues127,612139,3829.2
Network services80,00088,04410.1
Systems integration (SI)42,30144,7615.8
Equipment sales2,2753,48553.2
ATM operation business3,0363,0921.8
Total costs107,856117,3688.8
Network services66,10973,77211.6
Systems integration (SI)37,89838,8012.4
Equipment sales2,0533,05748.8
ATM operation business1,7961,738(3.2)
Total gross margin19,75622,01411.4
Network services13,89114,2722.7
Systems integration (SI)4,4035,96035.4
Equipment sales22242893.0
ATM operation business1,2401,3549.1
SG&A expenses and R&D15,98016,8785.6
Operating income3,7765,13636.0
Income before income tax expense4,3292,460(43.2)
Net income attributable to IIJ2,6881,299(51.7)


Segment Results Summary
 1Q-3Q171Q-3Q18
 JPY millionsJPY millions
Total revenues127,612139,382
Network services and SI business124,835136,566
ATM operation business3,0363,092
Elimination(259)(276)
Operating income3,7765,136
Network service and SI business2,7824,084
ATM operation business1,1231,209
Elimination(129)(157)

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1Q-3Q18 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY139,382 million, up 9.2% YoY (JPY127,612 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Network services revenue was JPY88,044 million, up 10.1% YoY (JPY80,000 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY24,406 million, up 19.5% YoY from JPY20,418 million for 1Q-3Q17, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues along with an expansion of MVNE business clients’ transactions.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY18,904 million, up 1.1% YoY from JPY18,707 million for 1Q-3Q17. The revenue growth mainly due to “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services which offer inexpensive data communication and voice services with SIMs, offset revenue decrease due to divesture of a former subsidiary, hi-ho in December 2017.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY23,240 million, up 7.2% YoY compared to JPY21,676 million for 1Q-3Q17, mainly due to the revenue growth along with order accumulation.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY21,494 million, up 12.0% YoY from JPY19,199 million for 1Q-3Q17, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown (*)
 1Q-3Q171Q-3Q18YoY
Change
JPY millionsJPY millions%
Total network services 80,00088,04410.1
 Internet connectivity services (enterprise)20,41824,40619.5
  IP services (including data center connectivity services)7,5537,8904.5
  IIJ Mobile services 10,43614,12935.4
   IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service7,74210,65137.6
  Others2,4292,387(1.7)
 Internet connectivity services (consumer)18,70718,9041.1
  IIJ17,39418,9048.7
   IIJmio Mobile Service15,34216,8629.9
   hi-ho1,313--
 WAN services21,67623,2407.2
 Outsourcing services19,19921,49412.0
(*) From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.”


Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services*1,*2
 As of
December 31, 2017		As of
December 31, 2018		YoY
Change
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)1,246,8981,664,519417,621
 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity)70474844
 IP service (less than 1Gbps)1,2701,30030
 IIJ Mobile Services1,173,5631,583,905410,342
  IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service744,332998,892254,560
 Others71,36178,5667,205
Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,349,6641,391,32241,658
 IIJ 1,349,6641,391,32241,658
  IIJmio Mobile Service986,7671,048,85562,088
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)*33,085.33,600.2514.9
*1) Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise),” “IIJ” and “hi-ho” which show number of subscriptions.
*2) From 1Q18, following changes are made to the breakdown of “Internet connectivity services (enterprise).”
 i.  “Data center connectivity services” is added to “IP services (1Gbps-)” and labeled it as “IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity services).”
 ii.  “IP services (100Mbps-999Mbps)” and “IP services (-99Mbps)” are now combined and labeled as “IP services (less than 1Gbps).”
iii.  “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” is added to “Others.”
*3) Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise), excluding mobile services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues were JPY44,761 million, up 5.8% YoY (JPY42,301 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Systems construction revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY14,025 million, down 3.5% YoY (JPY14,530 million for 1Q-3Q17). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY30,736 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY27,771 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY53,459 million, up 10.8% YoY (JPY48,228 million for 1Q-3Q17); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY 21,538 million, up 12.2% YoY (JPY19,201 million for 1Q-3Q17) and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY31,921 million, up 10.0% YoY (JPY29,027 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of December 31, 2018 amounted to JPY51,674 million, up 14.4% YoY (JPY45,153 million as of December 31, 2017); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY10,892 million, up 13.8% YoY (JPY9,574 million as of December 31, 2017) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY40,782 million, up 14.6% YoY (JPY35,579 million as of December 31, 2017).

Equipment sales revenues were JPY3,485 million, up 53.2% YoY (JPY2,275 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to the increase in sales of mobile devices.

ATM operation business revenues were JPY3,092 million, up 1.8% YoY (JPY3,036 million for 1Q-3Q17). As of December 31, 2018, 1,146 ATMs have been placed.

Cost and expense

Total cost of revenues was JPY117,368 million, up 8.8% YoY (JPY107,856 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY73,772 million, up 11.6% YoY (JPY66,109 million for 1Q-3Q17). There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase as well as full-MVNO related fixed-type costs along with the service launch, an increase in network operation-related costs, and an increase in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue increase. Gross margin was JPY14,272 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY13,891 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 16.2% (17.4% for 1Q-3Q17).

Cost of SI revenues was JPY38,801 million, up 2.4% YoY (JPY37,898 million for 1Q-3Q17). There were an increase in license fees along with increase in cloud-related revenues and network operation-related costs, and decreases in outsourcing-related costs along with decrease in our systems construction revenue. Gross margin was JPY5,960 million, up 35.4% YoY (JPY4,403 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 13.3% (10.4% for 1Q-3Q17).

Cost of equipment sales revenues was JPY3,057 million, up 48.8% YoY (JPY2,053 million for 1Q-3Q17). There was an increase in purchasing costs of mobile devices. Gross margin was JPY428 million (JPY222 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 12.3% (9.8% for 1Q-3Q17).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,738 million, down 3.2% YoY (JPY1,796 million for 1Q-3Q17). Gross margin was JPY1,354 million (JPY1,240 million for 1Q-3Q17) and gross margin ratio was 43.8% (40.8% for 1Q-3Q17).       

SG&A and R&D expenses

SG&A and R&D expenses in total were JPY16,878 million, up 5.6% YoY (JPY15,980 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Sales and marketing expenses were JPY9,808 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY9,551 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and sales commission expenses.

General and administrative expenses were JPY6,717 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY6,070 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were JPY353 million, down 1.6% YoY (JPY359 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Operating income

Operating income was JPY5,136 million, up 36.0% YoY (JPY3,776 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Other income (expenses)

Other income (expenses) was an expense of JPY2,676 million (an income of JPY553 million for 1Q-3Q17). It includes realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY2,642 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY569 million for 1Q-3Q17, miscellaneous income of JPY143 million (miscellaneous expenses of JPY23 million for 1Q-3Q17), dividend income of JPY96 million (JPY231 million for 1Q-3Q17), and interest expense of JPY298 million (JPY276 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Income before income tax expense

Income before income tax expense was JPY2,460 million, down 43.2% YoY (JPY4,329 million for 1Q-3Q17). When excludes realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY2,642 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY569 million for 1Q-3Q17, adjusted income before income tax expense was JPY5,102 million, up 35.7% YoY (JPY3,760 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Net income

Income tax expense was JPY961 million (JPY1,614 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Equity in net loss of equity method investees was JPY69 million (an income of JPY101 million for 1Q-3Q17) mainly due to equity in net loss of JPY272 million in DeCurret Inc.

As a result of the above, net income was JPY1,430 million, down 49.2% YoY (JPY2,816 million for 1Q-3Q17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY1,810 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY389 million for 1Q-3Q17, adjusted net income was JPY3,240 million, up 33.5% YoY (JPY2,427 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Net income attributable to IIJ

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY131 million (JPY128 million for 1Q-3Q17) related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,299 million, down 51.7% YoY (JPY2,688 million for 1Q-3Q17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized loss on other investments of JPY1,810 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY389 million for 1Q-3Q17, adjusted net income attributable to IIJ was JPY3,109 million, up 35.2% YoY (JPY2,299 million for 1Q-3Q17).

Regarding the change in accounting methods on other investments

Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, gains/losses on other investments due to fluctuations of fair value of holding marketable equity securities and funds are recorded as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” on our consolidated statements of income (“P/L”).

For 1Q-3Q18, we recorded JPY2,642 million of “realized and unrealized loss on other investments, net,” of which unrealized loss on our holding marketable equity securities was JPY2,951 million.

Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of March 31, 2018JPY9,175 million
Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of December 31, 2018JPY6,224 million
Difference: 1Q-3Q18 unrealized loss on P/LJPY2,951 million
  
Acquisition cost of holding marketable equity securitiesJPY1,650 million
Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of December 31, 2018JPY6,224 million
Difference: Unrealized gain included in “other investments” on B/S as of December 31, 2018JPY4,574 million

Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to holding marketable equity securities.

  • As of March 31, 2018, we had balance of accumulated unrealized gains on holding marketable equity securities of JPY7,525 million. The net of tax amount of the unrealized gains, JPY5,079 million, was recorded as “accumulated other comprehensive income” on our consolidated balance sheet (“B/S”) as of March 31, 2018. Until the previous fiscal year, unrealized gains/losses of holding marketable equity securities had been recorded as the fluctuation of “accumulated other comprehensive income” on B/S without being recognized as profit on P/L.
  • On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, the net of tax amount of the unrealized gains of JPY5,079 million as of March 31, 2018 was reclassified to “retained earnings.” The gains were never recognized as profit on P/L.
  • After the above mentioned reclassification, gains/losses due to fluctuations of stock prices are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter.

For 1Q-3Q18, we recorded JPY309 million of realized and unrealized gain on investments other than marketable equity securities, such as funds that were available to be measured at fair value.

Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to funds that are available to be measured at fair value.

  • As of March 31, 2018, value of such funds was recorded as assets in “other investments” under cost method. Its unrealized gain of JPY963 million was not recognized.
  • On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, “other investments” was increased by JPY963 million and “retained earnings” was increased by JPY660 million which is the net of tax amount of the above mentioned unrealized gain. The gain was never recognized as profit of P/L.
  • From 1Q18, fluctuation of fair values of such funds are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter.

Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018

Balance sheets

As of December 31, 2018, the balance of total assets was JPY163,621 million, increased by JPY10,172 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY153,449 million.

As of December 31, 2018, the balance of current assets was JPY79,175 million, increased by JPY11,990 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY67,185 million. The major breakdown of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY7,475 million to JPY28,878 million, an increase in inventories by JPY3,034 million to JPY4,748 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY2,316 million to JPY10,759 million and a decrease in accounts receivables by JPY1,215 million to JPY30,615 million. As of December 31, 2018, the balance of noncurrent assets was JPY84,446 million, decreased by JPY1,818 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY86,264 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent assets was: other investment of JPY9,307 million, decreased by JPY2,067 million and property and equipment of JPY47,184 million, increased by JPY770 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation in other investments was: an increase by JPY963 million, which was the amount of unrealized gains on funds as of March 31, 2018 that recognized due to revision of U.S. GAAP at the beginning of FY2018, an decrease in marketable equity securities and funds that are available to be measured at fair value by JPY2,710 million due to fluctuation of fair value for 1Q-3Q18 and a decrease by JPY469 million due to benefit distribution from funds. As of December 31, 2018, the major breakdown of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,082 million in goodwill. The balance of amortized intangible assets, which was customer relationships, was JPY2,404 million, decreased by JPY267 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY2,671 million.

As of December 31, 2018, the balance of current liabilities was JPY51,926 million, increased by JPY9,781 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY42,145 million. The major breakdown of current liabilities was: an increase in accounts payable (trade and other) by JPY4,946 million to JPY21,346 million, an increase in short-term borrowings by JPY2,000 million to JPY11,250 million, an increase in deferred income—current by JPY1,693 million to JPY5,930 million, an increase in long-term borrowings—current portion by JPY1,500 million, which was reclassified from noncurrent, to JPY1,500 million, an increase in capital lease obligations-current portion by JPY668 million to JPY6,324 million, , and a decrease of income taxes payable by JPY1,333 million to JPY595 million. As of December 31, 2018, the balance of noncurrent liabilities was JPY36,494 million, decreased by JPY822 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY37,315 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent liabilities was: an increase in capital lease obligations-noncurrent by JPY652 million to JPY11,572 million, an increase in deferred income—noncurrent by JPY592 million to JPY4,544 million, and a decrease in long-term borrowings by JPY1,500 million, which was the amount reclassified to current liabilities, to JPY14,000 million.

As of December 31, 2018, the major breakdown of IIJ shareholders’ equity was as follows. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was a loss of JPY41 million as it decreased by JPY5,116 million (an income of JPY5,075 million as of March 31, 2018) mainly because of reclassification at the beginning of FY2018 to retained earnings by JPY5,079 million by revision of U.S. GAAP related to marketable equity securities; retained earnings was JPY14,608 million, increased by JPY6,203 million from March 31, 2018, mainly due to an increase by net income attributable to IIJ of JPY1,299 million, a decrease by dividend paid of JPY1,217 million and an increase at the beginning of FY2018 by JPY6,121 million due to revision of U.S. GAAP related to revenue recognition and other investments. As a result, the balance of total IIJ shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2018 was JPY74,400 million, increased by JPY1,130 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY73,270 million and IIJ shareholders’ equity ratio (total IIJ shareholders’ equity divided by total assets) as of December 31, 2018 was 45.5%.

1Q-3Q18 Cash Flows

Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018 were JPY28,878 million (JPY23,044 million as of December 31, 2017).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q18 was JPY17,114 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY8,296 million for 1Q-3Q17). There were net income of JPY1,430 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY10,288 million, and adjustment of realized and unrealized loss on other investments, net of JPY2,642 million, which was mainly due to fluctuations in holding marketable equity securities. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash in of JPY3,355 million (net cash out of JPY3,486 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to an increase in accounts payable and proceeds from customers, which resulted in a decrease in accounts receivable and an increase in deferred revenue, while the cash out increased due to an increase in inventories due to the increase in systems construction projects, an increase in prepaid expenses (including prepaid expense-noncurrent) in relation to upfront payment for maintenance cost for service facilities and software licenses and an increase in prepaid expenses for seasonal bonus payments to our employees.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q18 was JPY5,295 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY8,272 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to payments for purchase of property and equipment of JPY8,355 million (JPY11,785 million for 1Q-3Q17), proceeds from sales of property and equipment, which include sales and leaseback transactions, of JPY2,588 million (JPY2,757 million for 1Q-3Q17) and proceeds from sales of other investments, such as funds and nonmarketable equity securities, of JPY514 million (JPY616 million for 1Q-3Q17),

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q18 was JPY4,374 million (net cash provided by financing activities of JPY1,049 million for 1Q-3Q17), mainly due to principal payments under capital leases of JPY4,795 million (JPY4,230 million for 1Q-3Q17), FY2017 year-end and FY2018 interim dividends payments of JPY1,217 million (JPY1,217 million for 1Q-3Q17) and increase in short-term borrowings of JPY2,000 million.

Future Prospects including FY2018 Financial Targets

Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. While 1Q-3Q18 total revenue and operating income were stronger than our initial plan, our full year financial targets for FY2018, announced on May 15, 2018, remain unchanged mainly because there is uncertainty about how much NTT Docomo’s interconnectivity charge for our MVNO network decrease from the last year. The charge, flat-rate per Mbps, is revised annually and is usually fixed at the end of March.

We disclosed our middle term plan for the period from FY2016 to FY2020 in our earnings results for FY2016 on May 13, 2016. Regarding our total revenue target of approximately JPY250 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, while our business strategy progress and developments are in accordance with our plan, we now estimate it would be around JPY220 billion by mainly taking the followings into consideration: financial results by FY2018 and market expansion pace for enterprise IoT and cloud which is surely expanding but slower than our initial expectation.

FY2018 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to IIJ in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA
 1Q-3Q171Q-3Q18
 JPY millionsJPY millions
Adjusted EBITDA12,93215,424
Depreciation and Amortization(9,156)(10,288)
Operating Income3,7765,136
Other Income (expenses)553(2,676)
Income Tax Expense1,614961
Equity in Net Income (loss) of Equity Method Investees101(69)
Net income2,8161,430
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(128)(131)
Net Income attributable to IIJ2,6881,299


CAPEX
 1Q-3Q171Q-3Q18
 JPY millionsJPY millions
CAPEX, including capital leases15,75612,000
Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases5,6256,118
Purchase of Property and Equipment10,1315,882

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 7, 2019.

Presentation materials are also available in these file archives:

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0c654e7-1a7a-4bb3-a273-a6e9cfb1cd43

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations　Tel: +81-3-5205-6500  E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp  URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and operating and net profitability, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: IIJ’s ability to maintain and increase revenues from higher-margin services such as outsourcing services; the possibility that revenues from connectivity services may decline substantially as a result of competition and other factors; the ability to compete in a rapidly evolving and competitive marketplace; the impact on IIJ's profits of fluctuations in costs such as backbone costs and subcontractor costs; the impact on IIJ's profits of fluctuations in the price of available-for-sale equity securities; fluctuations of equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees; the impact of technological changes in its industry; IIJ’s ability to raise additional capital to cover its indebtedness; the possibility that NTT, IIJ’s largest shareholder, may decide to exercise substantial influence over IIJ; and other risks referred to from time to time in IIJ’s filings on Form 20-F of its annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.



Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 
(As of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018) 
     
  As of March 31, 2018As of December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 ASSETS   
 CURRENT ASSETS:   
 Cash and cash equivalents21,402,892 28,878,256  
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 123,453 thousand and JPY 128,270 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively31,830,882 30,615,490  
 Inventories1,714,547 4,748,238  
 Prepaid expenses—current8,442,981 10,759,410  
 Other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 720 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively3,793,449 4,173,480  
 Total current assets67,184,751 79,174,874  
 INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES5,246,313 5,088,704  
 OTHER INVESTMENTS11,374,442 9,307,272  
 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of JPY 55,470,955 thousand and JPY 61,489,998 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively46,414,250 47,184,318  
 GOODWILL6,082,472 6,082,472  
 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net2,704,668 2,432,814  
 GUARANTEE DEPOSITS3,422,443 3,385,260  
 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS—Noncurrent183,808 426,030  
 NET INVESTMENT IN SALES-TYPE LEASES—Noncurrent1,545,293 1,406,905  
 Prepaid expenses—Noncurrent7,965,889 8,253,055  
 OTHER ASSETS, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 60,929 thousand and JPY 55,496 thousand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively1,324,490 879,448  
 TOTAL153,448,819 163,621,152  
     
     
  As of March 31, 2018As of December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
 CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
 Short-term borrowings9,250,000 11,250,000  
 Long-term borrowings—current portion- 1,500,000  
 Capital lease obligations—current portion5,655,875 6,324,126  
 Accounts payable—trade14,950,920 20,939,760  
 Accounts payable—other1,448,423 405,934  
 Income taxes payable1,928,037 595,453  
 Accrued expenses3,111,385 3,016,988  
 Deferred income—current4,237,676 5,930,378  
 Other current liabilities1,562,717 1,963,761  
 Total current liabilities42,145,033 51,926,400  
 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS15,500,000 14,000,000  
 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS—Noncurrent10,920,726 11,572,278  
 ACCRUED RETIREMENT AND PENSION COSTS—Noncurrent3,724,634 3,909,421  
 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES—Noncurrent688,787 268,852  
 DEFERRED INCOME—Noncurrent3,952,279 4,544,081  
 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES2,528,803 2,199,000  
 Total Liabilities79,460,262 88,420,032  
 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
     
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:   
 Common-stock—authorized, 75,520,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 46,713,800 and 46,721,400 shares at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively25,511,804 25,518,712  
 Additional paid-in capital36,175,937 36,211,612  
 Retained earnings8,404,228 14,607,504  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)5,074,872 (41,128)  
 Treasury stock—1,650,909 and 1,650,911 shares held by the company at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively(1,896,784)(1,896,788)  
 Total Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shareholders' equity73,270,057 74,399,912  
 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS718,500 801,208  
 Total equity73,988,557 75,201,120  
 TOTAL153,448,819 163,621,152  
     
     

 

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Income and
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)		 
(For the nine months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) 
     
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 REVENUES:   
 Network services:   
 Internet connectivity services (enterprise)20,417,963 24,405,998  
 Internet connectivity services (consumer)18,707,332 18,904,289  
 WAN services21,675,903 23,239,317  
 Outsourcing services19,198,399 21,493,978  
 Total79,999,597 88,043,582  
 Systems integration:   
 Systems construction14,530,478 14,025,032  
 Systems operation and maintenance27,770,579 30,736,360  
 Total42,301,057 44,761,392  
 Equipment sales2,275,363 3,484,885  
 ATM operation business3,035,957 3,091,828  
 Total revenues127,611,974 139,381,687  
 COSTS AND EXPENSES:   
 Cost of network services66,109,118 73,771,885  
 Cost of systems integration37,897,888 38,800,585  
 Cost of equipment sales2,053,432 3,056,518  
 Cost of ATM operation business1,795,912 1,738,376  
 Total costs107,856,350 117,367,364  
 Sales and marketing9,550,884 9,807,680  
 General and administrative6,070,008 6,716,825  
 Research and development359,125 353,517  
 Total costs and expenses123,836,367 134,245,386  
 OPERATING INCOME3,775,607 5,136,301  
 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):   
 Dividend income230,784 95,589  
 Interest income23,130 18,014  
 Interest expense(276,374)(298,309)  
 Foreign exchange gain, net28,531 7,640  
 Net gain on sales of other investments373,499 -  
 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net- (2,641,963)  
 Other —net173,396 142,737  
 Other income (expenses) —net552,966 (2,676,292)  
 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES4,328,573 2,460,009  
 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,613,955 960,680  
 EQUITY IN NET INCOME (LOSS) OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES101,169 (68,838)  
 NET INCOME2,815,787 1,430,491  
 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS(127,891)(131,258)  
 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.2,687,896 1,299,233  
     
     
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
 NET INCOME PER SHARE   
 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares)45,062,874 45,070,463  
 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares)45,211,765 45,245,500  
 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)90,125,748 90,140,926  
 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)90,423,530 90,491,000  
 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY)59.65 28.83  
 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY)59.45 28.72  
 BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS  EQUIVALENT  (JPY)29.82 14.41  
 DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS  EQUIVALENT  (JPY)29.73 14.36  
     
   
 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)  
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 NET INCOME2,815,787 1,430,491  
 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX:   
   Foreign currency translation adjustments(13,401)(30,941)  
   Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities2,132,187 (4,432)  
   Defined benefit pension plans2,497 (1,266)  
 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4,937,070 1,393,852  
 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS(127,891)(131,258)  
 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.4,809,179 1,262,594  
     

 

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 
(For the nine months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) 
     
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
 Net income2,815,787 1,430,491  
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
 Depreciation and amortization9,155,860 10,287,915  
 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments196,199 182,943  
 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts67,931 51,436  
 Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment(13,636) 3,566  
 Loss on disposal of property and equipment62,391 121,789  
 Net gain on sales of other investments(373,499) -  
 Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on other investments, net- 2,641,963  
 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net(11,011) 4,119  
 Equity in net loss (gain) of equity method investees, less dividends received(49,978) 136,580  
 Deferred income tax benefit(23,009) (1,138,549)  
 Other(45,309) 36,659  
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable(589,876) 1,144,684  
 Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent371,448 218,924  
 Increase in inventories(1,528,797) (3,034,342)  
 Increase in prepaid expenses(1,355,406) (2,211,128)  
 Increase in other current and noncurrent assets(1,992,382) (238,238)  
 Increase in accounts payable898,983 5,886,087  
 Decrease in income taxes payable(535,204) (1,332,562)  
 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses241,367 (92,861)  
 Increase in deferred income—current419,937 1,832,553  
 Increase in deferred income—noncurrent236,485 819,143  
 Increase in other current and noncurrent liabilities347,722 362,987  
 Net cash provided by operating activities8,296,003 17,114,159  
 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
 Purchase of property and equipment(11,785,162) (8,355,021)  
 Proceeds from sales of property and equipment2,756,719 2,588,390  
 Purchase of other investments(131,118) (25,374)  
 Investment in equity method investees(174,808) -  
 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities460,017 -  
 Proceeds from sales of other investments156,266 513,998  
 Payments of guarantee deposits(298,145) (11,786)  
 Refund of guarantee deposits20,833 46,552  
 Payments for refundable insurance policies(42,272) (42,270)  
 Proceeds from sale of stock of a subsidiary, net of cash divested726,081 -  
 Proceeds from subsidies48,976 -  
 Other(9,710) (9,698)  
 Net cash used in investing activities(8,272,323) (5,295,209)  
     
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
 Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months and long-term borrowings9,550,000 50,000  
 Net increase in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months- 2,000,000  
 Repayments of short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months(2,550,000) (50,000)  
 Principal payments under capital leases(4,229,975) (4,794,808)  
 Proceeds from long-term accounts payable- 256,608  
 Payments of long-term accounts payable(406,251) (570,650)  
 Dividends paid(1,216,666) (1,216,801)  
 Other(97,660) (48,560)  
 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities1,049,448 (4,374,211)  
     
 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS12,429 30,625  
     
 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS1,085,557 7,475,364  
 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD21,958,591 21,402,892  
 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD23,044,148 28,878,256  
     
 ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:   
 Interest paid270,664 294,130  
 Income taxes paid1,914,600 3,374,863  
     
 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
 Acquisition of assets by entering into capital leases5,625,021 6,118,518  
 Facilities purchase liabilities1,973,532 405,934  
 Asset retirement obligation49,609 24,385  
     
     

 

 Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)  
   Nothing to be reported.  
         
 Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity  (Unaudited) 
   Nothing to be reported.
         
 Segment Information (Unaudited)  
      
   Business Segments:  
    Revenues:  
     Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
       December 31, 2017December 31, 2018
       Thousands of JPYThousands of JPY
    Network service and systems integration business124,834,793 136,566,129 
     Customers124,576,017 136,289,859 
     Intersegment258,776 276,270 
    ATM operation business3,035,957 3,091,828 
     Customers 3,035,957 3,091,828 
     Intersegment- - 
    Elimination(258,776) (276,270) 
    Consolidated total127,611,974 139,381,687 
    Segment profit or loss:  
     Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
       December 31, 2017December 31, 2018
       Thousands of JPYThousands of JPY
    Network service and systems integration business2,781,424 4,083,842 
    ATM operation business1,123,290 1,209,530 
    Elimination(129,107) (157,071) 
    Consolidated operating income3,775,607 5,136,301 
         
    Geographic information is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations.
         
 Subsequent Events (Unaudited)  
   Nothing to be reported.  
         

Third Quarter FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results (3 months)
The following tables are highlight data of 3rd Quarter FY2018 (3 months) consolidated financial results (unaudited, for the three months ended December 31, 2018).

Operating Results Summary
 3Q173Q18YoY
Change
 JPY millionsJPY millions%
Total Revenues:44,62448,4198.5
Network Services27,71429,9268.0
Systems Integration (SI)15,30216,1305.4
Equipment Sales6161,342118.0
ATM Operation Business9921,0212.9
Cost of Revenues:37,89440,4946.9
Network Services23,07325,2539.4
Systems Integration (SI)13,67713,540(1.0)
Equipment Sales5481,129106.0
ATM Operation Business596572(4.2)
SG&A Expenses and R&D5,2705,7018.2
Operating Income1,4602,22452.3
Income before Income Tax Expense1,860(857)-
Net Income attributable to IIJ1,200(683)-


Network Service Revenue Breakdown
 3Q173Q18YoY
Change
 JPY millionsJPY millions%
Internet Connectivity Service (Enterprise)7,1528,46218.3
  IP Service*12,5572,6895.2
  IIJ Mobile Service3,7874,96731.2
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service2,8223,72432.0
Others*2808806(0.2)
Internet Connectivity Service (Consumer)6,3566,319(0.6)
IIJ5,9366,3196.5
IIJmio Mobile Service5,2555,6467.4
hi-ho420--
WAN Services7,5937,7692.3
Outsourcing Services6,6137,37611.5
Network Services Revenues27,71429,9268.0
*1 IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service.
*2 From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.”

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (3rd Quarter FY2018 (3 months))
The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA
 3Q173Q18
 JPY millionsJPY millions
Adjusted EBITDA4,5945,761
Depreciation and Amortization(3,134)(3,537)
Operating Income1,4602,224
Other Income (Expense)400(3,081)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)645(265)
Equity in Net Income (loss) of Equity Method Investees24(46)
Net income (loss)1,239(638)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(39)(45)
Net Income (loss) attributable to IIJ1,200(683)

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of capital expenditures to the purchase of property and equipment in our consolidated statements of cash flows that are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CAPEX

 3Q173Q18
 JPY millionsJPY millions
CAPEX, including capital leases6,4104,120
Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases1,2182,284
Purchase of Property and Equipment5,1921,836


Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)		 
(Three Months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) 
     
  Three Months EndedThree Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 REVENUES:   
 Network services:   
 Internet connectivity services (enterprise)7,152,000 8,462,360  
 Internet connectivity services (consumer)6,355,678 6,319,099  
 WAN services7,592,525 7,768,278  
 Outsourcing services6,613,953 7,376,149  
 Total27,714,156 29,925,886  
 Systems integration:   
 Systems construction5,722,530 5,526,221  
 Systems operation and maintenance9,579,514 10,604,334  
 Total15,302,044 16,130,555  
 Equipment sales615,444 1,341,778  
 ATM operation business992,045 1,020,538  
 Total revenues44,623,689 48,418,757  
 COST AND EXPENSES:   
 Cost of network services23,072,762 25,253,015  
 Cost of systems integration13,676,673 13,540,008  
 Cost of equipment sales548,271 1,129,334  
 Cost of ATM operation business596,164 571,369  
 Total costs37,893,870 40,493,726  
 Sales and marketing3,223,719 3,318,189  
 General and administrative1,938,024 2,251,924  
 Research and development107,998 130,753  
 Total costs and expenses43,163,611 46,194,592  
 OPERATING INCOME1,460,078 2,224,165  
 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):   
 Dividend income33,721 20,493  
 Interest income7,354 5,391  
 Interest expense(92,009) (101,387) 
 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net9,823 (19,548) 
 Net gain on sales of other investments373,499 -  
 Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net- (3,020,258) 
 Other—net67,308 33,794  
 Other income —net399,696 (3,081,515) 
 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES1,859,774 (857,350) 
 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)644,428 (265,089) 
 EQUITY IN NET INCOME (LOSS) OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES23,830 (45,604) 
 NET INCOME (LOSS)1,239,176 (637,865) 
 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS(39,249) (45,301) 
 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.1,199,927 (683,166) 
     
  Three Months EndedThree Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE   
 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares)45,062,891 45,070,489  
 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares)45,220,584 -  
 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)90,125,782 90,140,978  
 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)90,441,168 -  
 BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE  (JPY)26.63 (15.16) 
 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY)26.53 -  
 BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY)13.31 (7.58) 
 DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY)13.27 -  
     
     
 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)  
  Three Months EndedThree Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 NET INCOME (LOSS)1,239,176 (637,865) 
 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX:   
   Foreign currency translation adjustments41,807 48,545  
   Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities955,606 1,335  
   Defined benefit pension plans809 (421) 
 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)2,237,398 (588,406) 
 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS(39,249) (45,301) 
 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.2,198,149 (633,707) 

 

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 
(Three Months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018) 
     
  Three Months EndedThree Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
 Net income (loss)1,239,176 (637,865)  
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
  provided by operating activities:		   
 Depreciation and amortization3,133,980 3,537,031  
 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments69,420 3,291  
 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts22,695 18,577  
 Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment868 (86)  
 Loss on disposal of property and equipment25,237 95,151  
 Net gain on sales of other investments(373,499) -  
 Realized and unrealized loss on other investments, net- 3,020,258  
 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net(2,553) 44,284  
 Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees, less dividends received(23,830) 45,604  
 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)112,939 (1,008,182)  
 Other(37,280) 5,631  
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from divestitures of a company :   
 Increase in accounts receivable(1,690,935) (874,996)  
 Increase in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent(17,142) (57,170)  
 Increase in inventories(165,796) (1,183,327)  
 Increase in prepaid expenses(208,278) (134,105)  
 Increase in other current and noncurrent assets(927,696) (666,280)  
 Increase in accounts payable686,591 2,164,285  
 Decrease in income taxes payable(473,059) (695,085)  
 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses16,453 (160,289)  
 Increase (decrease) in deferred income—current(5,671) 91,918  
 Increase in deferred income—noncurrent447,996 189,725  
 Increase in other current and noncurrent liabilities364,106 460,700  
 Net cash provided by operating activities2,193,722 4,259,070  
 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
 Purchase of property and equipment(5,361,874) (3,909,085)  
 Proceeds from sales of property and equipment372,958 820,900  
 Purchase of other investments(73,629) (25,374)  
 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities460,017 -  
 Proceeds from sales of other investments122,810 155,747  
 Payments of guarantee deposits(4,112) (3,617)  
 Refund of guarantee deposits5,557 3,892  
 Payments for refundable insurance policies(14,091) (14,089)  
 Proceeds from sale of stock of a subsidiary, net of cash divested726,081 -  
 Other(6,710) -  
 Net cash used in investing activities(3,772,993) (2,971,626)  
  Three Months EndedThree Months Ended  
  December 31, 2017December 31, 2018 
  Thousands of
JPY		Thousands of
JPY		 
 FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
 Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months and long-term borrowings7,050,000 50,000  
 Net increase in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months2,500,000 2,000,000  
 Repayments of short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months(2,550,000) (50,000)  
 Principal payments under capital leases(1,465,754) (1,649,605)  
 Payments of long-term accounts payable(202,979) (203,540)  
 Dividends paid(608,349) (608,452)  
 Other- (4)  
 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities4,722,918 (461,601)  
     
 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS29,470 1,421  
     
 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS3,173,117 827,264  
 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD19,871,031 28,050,992  
 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD23,044,148 28,878,256  
     


Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ") financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 (“1Q-3Q18”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2018
[Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP")]

February 7, 2019

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Stock code number: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO
TEL: (03) 5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 14, 2019
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Supplemental material on annual results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)                                                        

 (1) Consolidated Results of Operations   (% shown is YoY change) 
 Total revenuesOperating incomeIncome before
income tax expense*3		Net income
attributable to IIJ*3
 JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%
Nine months ended December 31, 2018139,3829.25,13636.02,460(43.2)1,299(51.7)
Nine months ended December 31, 2017127,61212.33,77619.74,32926.12,68840.7


(Note1)Total comprehensive income attributable to IIJ 
 For the nine months ended December 31, 2018: JPY1,263 million (down 73.7% YoY)
 For the nine months ended December 31, 2017: JPY4,809 million (up 101.5% YoY)
(Note2)Income before income tax expense represents income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income in equity method investees, respectively, in IIJ's consolidated financial statements.
(Note3)Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1Q-3Q18 income before income tax expense was JPY5,102 million (up 35.7%) and net income attributable to IIJ was JPY3,109 million (up 35.2%).


 Basic net income
attributable to IIJ per share*		Diluted net income
attributable to IIJ per share*
 JPYJPY
Nine months ended December 31, 201828.8328.72
Nine months ended December 31, 201759.6559.45


(Note)Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1Q-3Q18 basic net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY68.98 and diluted net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY68.71.


(2) Consolidated Financial Position
 Total assetsTotal equityTotal IIJ shareholders'
equity		Total IIJ shareholders'
equity to total assets
 JPY millionsJPY millionsJPY millions%
As of December 31, 2018163,62175,20174,40045.5
As of March 31, 2018153,44973,98973,27047.7


2. Dividends
 Dividend per Shares
1Q-end2Q-end3Q-endYear-endTotal
 JPYJPYJPYJPYJPY
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2018		-13.50-13.5027.00
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2019		-13.50-  
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2019 (forecast)		   13.5027.00

(Note) Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

3. Target of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019
(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) 		(% shown is YoY change)
 Total
Revenues		Operating
Income
 JPY millions　%　JPY millions　%　
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019190,0007.97,0003.5


(Note1)Changes from the latest forecasts released: No
(Note2)For details, please refer to “FY2018 Financial Targets” written on page 9 of this earnings release.


*Notes 
﻿(1)﻿Changes in significant subsidiaries for the nine months ended December 31, 2018
 (Changes in significant subsidiaries for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None
(2)Application of simplified or exceptional accounting for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
(3)Changes in significant accounting and reporting policies for the consolidated financial statements
 1) Changes due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
 In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).” IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018, using the “modified retrospective method” and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY381,678 thousand. The adoption of this ASU did not have a material impact on IIJ’s consolidated financial position or consolidated results of operations.
 In January 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-01, "Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities," which amends the guidance in U.S. GAAP on the classification and measurement of financial instruments. Changes to the guidance primarily affected the accounting for equity investments, financial liabilities under the fair value option, and the presentation and disclosure requirements for financial instruments. This ASU requires equity investments (except those that are in consolidated subsidiaries or in equity method investees) to be measured principally at fair value and with changes in fair value recognized in net income. IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018 and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY5,739,166 thousand, net of tax amount of unrealized gains on holding investments.
 2) Others: No
(4)Number of shares outstanding (shares of common stock)
  1) The number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock): 
  As of December 31, 2018:46,721,400 shares
 As of March 31, 2018:46,713,800 shares
 2) The number of treasury stock: 
 As of December 31, 2018:1,650,911 shares
 As of March 31, 2018:1,650,909 shares
 3) The weighted average number of shares outstanding:
 For the Nine months ended December 31, 2018:45,070,463 shares
 For the Nine months ended December 31, 2017:45,062,874 shares

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Logo


5CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects

