IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
0
02/06/2020 | 10:06pm EST
TOKYO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE: 3774) today announced its nine months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (“1Q-3Q19”, from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1
Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q19
Total revenues
JPY150.7 billion
up 7.9% YoY2
Gross profit
JPY23.7 billion
up 7.0% YoY*
Operating profit
JPY6.1 billion
up 10.0% YoY*
Net profit3
JPY3.4 billion
down 3.3% YoY*
* Considering normalized cost,4 actual year over year growth of gross profit is up 14.8%, operating profit is up 51.4% and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is up 37.6%.
Financial Targets for FY20195
Total revenues
JPY204.0 billion
up 6.0% YoY
Operating profit
JPY7.6 billion
up 26.2% YoY
Net profit
JPY3.8 billion
up 7.9% YoY
Overview of 1Q-3Q19 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“We continued to achieve stronger than expected enterprise revenue and profit growth, supported by overall favorable Japanese enterprises’ IT demands and our growth strategy of cross-selling various network services, combined with systems integration. In this nine-month period, enterprise recurring revenues6 grew by 10.0% YoY in which enterprise mobile, security, and cloud especially strongly grew by 25.1%, 17.4% and 16.2% respectively. Operating profit also increased by 51.4% YoY, based on normalized costs4, as strong revenue growth led to both network services and systems integration gross profit expansion,” said Eijiro Katsu, President and COO of IIJ.
“In general, Japanese enterprises are said to be behind American and European enterprises when it comes to IT services adoption such as cloud and security. However, they seem to become more willing to use them. As a result, demands for network services and systems are gradually growing and I believe this trend should be sustainable for the middle-to-long term. Security services revenue growth was particularly strong as Japanese enterprises start to see them as “critical element” for their business continuity. Also, multi-cloud adoption for enterprises systems has also been growing and making visible revenue contribution. Enterprise mobile revenue has been continuously expanding by leveraging full-MVNO infrastructure and along with increasing IoT demands among our existing customer base. Along with the start of local 5G spectrum allocation in Japan, we’re seeing growing demands to build and/or outsource mobile infrastructure, as seen in our local 5G joint venture project with Sumitomo Corporation and Japanese cable TV operators,7” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.
“Ever since our inception, we have devoted ourselves to develop Internet infrastructure in Japan. After building them as the first commercial ISP, we have diversified and enhanced our business portfolio to cover various network and system needs. We believe we should be able to achieve sustainable revenue and profit growth by pursuing reliable and high-valued network services developments while also contributing to society by offering stable life-lined network and system platforms which could ultimately improve efficiency and quality of human life and the environment,” concluded Suzuki.
____________________
1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated. 2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change. 3 Net profit is “profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.” 4 Normalized profits are calculated by allocating JPY2.05 billion of additional cost recorded in 4Q18, as a result of the difference between our estimate (14% decrease) and the actual revision (5% decrease) of NTT Docomo’s mobile interconnectivity unit charge to the attributable each quarter of FY2018. Please refer page 5 of our presentation material for 1Q-3Q19 earnings which explains this year over year operating profit in details. 5 We revised our full-year financial targets on November 8, 2019. 6 Enterprise recurring revenue described here is the sum of Internet connectivity services for enterprise (excluding MVNE), outsourcing, and systems operation and maintenance. It does not include WAN revenues, which decreased YoY due to existing large clients’ migration from WAN to mobile. 7 Please refer to our press release “Pursuing the Wireless Platform Business Using Local 5G” published on December 24, 2019 which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2019/1224.html
Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q-3Q18 financial results
As an MVNO, we purchase mobile infrastructure mainly from NTT Docomo Inc. The unit price for mobile interconnectivity charge is revised every year and has been decreasing. Because the unit price is fixed at the end of our fiscal year, we apply our own estimate of unit price decrease rate to calculate mobile infrastructure cost throughout a fiscal year. Difference amount between our estimate and revised charge is recorded as a one-time cost or reduction in cost in 4Q.
In FY2018, the difference between our estimate and the revised was large and we recorded JPY2.05 billion of cost in 4Q18. Essentially this one-time additional cost should have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018. Adjusted figures by the result of such allocation (“Adjusted”) are as follows:
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
JPY billion billions
JPY billion billions
JPY billion billions
JPY billion billions
Accounting period
－
－
－
2.05
Cost allocated to attributable service period
0.48
0.50
0.52
0.55
Adjusted 1Q-3Q18 results and Adjusted YoY changes are as follows:
Operating Results
Adjusted 1Q-3Q18
1Q-3Q19
Adjusted YoY change
JPY millions
JPY millions
(%)
Cost of Network services revenue
(75,280
)
(76,211
)
1.2
Gross profit of Network services
12,854
15,314
19.1
Total gross profit
20,637
23,694
14.8
Operating profit
4,004
6,060
51.4
Profit before tax
4,059
5,610
38.2
Profit for the period
2,568
3,502
36.4
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
2,437
3,354
37.6
Comprehensive income for the period
596
5,573
835.1
Segment Results
Adjusted 1Q-3Q18
1Q-3Q19
Adjusted YoY change
JPY millions
JPY millions
(%)
Operating profit (consolidated)
4,004
6,060
51.4
Network service and SI business
2,951
4,901
66.1
1Q-3Q19 Financial Results Summary
We have adopted IFRS 16 “Leases” (hereinafter “IFRS 16”) from 1Q19. As for the details, please refer to “Changes in Accounting Policies” written in the page 18 of this document.
Operating Results Summary
1Q-3Q18
1Q-3Q19
YoY Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
%
Total revenues
139,628
150,688
7.9
Network services
88,134
91,525
3.8
Systems integration (SI)
48,402
56,062
15.8
ATM operation business
3,092
3,101
0.3
Total costs
(117,487
)
(126,994
)
8.1
Network services
(73,776
)
(76,211
)
3.3
Systems integration (SI)
(41,973
)
(49,111
)
17.0
ATM operation business
(1,738
)
(1,672
)
(3.8
)
Total gross profit
22,141
23,694
7.0
Network services
14,359
15,314
6.7
Systems integration (SI)
6,429
6,951
8.1
ATM operation business
1,353
1,429
5.6
SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)
(16,632
)
(17,634
)
6.0
Operating profit
5,509
6,060
10.0
Profit before tax
5,564
5,610
0.8
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
3,468
3,354
(3.3
)
(Notes)
We have adopted IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report “Yuka-shoken-houkokusho.” The reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different from the period under the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). Along with the change, the figures for 1Q-3Q18 are different from 1Q-3Q18 results disclosed in the past.
Systems integration includes equipment sales.
Segment Results Summary
1Q-3Q18
1Q-3Q19
JPY millions
JPY millions
Total revenues
139,628
150,688
Network services and SI business
136,812
147,805
ATM operation business
3,092
3,101
Elimination
(276
)
(218
)
Operating profit
5,509
6,060
Network service and SI business
4,456
4,901
ATM operation business
1,210
1,271
Elimination
(157
)
(112
)
We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.
1Q-3Q19 Revenues and Income
Revenues Total revenues were JPY150,688 million, up 7.9% YoY (JPY139,628 million for 1Q-3Q18).
Network services revenue was JPY91,525 million, up 3.8% YoY (JPY88,134 million for 1Q-3Q18).
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY27,258 million, up 11.5% YoY from JPY24,440 million for 1Q-3Q18, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues such as MVNE and IoT type revenues by leveraging our full-MVNO infrastructure.
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY19,530 million, up 3.3% YoY from JPY18,904 million for 1Q-3Q18. The revenue growth was mainly due to “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services.
Revenues for WAN services were JPY20,796 million, down 10.5% YoY from JPY23,241 million for 1Q-3Q18, mainly because of the planned migration projects of large enterprises clients who are moving away from dedicated line to mobile to connect their multiple locations.
Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY23,941 million, up 11.1% YoY from JPY21,549 million for 1Q-3Q18, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.
Network Services Revenues Breakdown
1Q-3Q18
1Q-3Q19
YoY Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
%
Total network services
88,134
91,525
3.8
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
24,440
27,258
11.5
IP services (including data center connectivity services)
7,924
7,992
0.9
IIJ Mobile services
14,129
16,780
18.8
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service
10,651
12,430
16.7
Others
2,387
2,486
4.1
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
18,904
19,530
3.3
IIJmio Mobile Service
16,862
17,605
4.4
Others
2,042
1,925
(5.7
)
WAN services
23,241
20,796
(10.5
)
Outsourcing services
21,549
23,941
11.1
Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services
As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2019
YoY Change
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
1,664,513
1,902,586
238,073
IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)
748
757
9
IP service (less than 1Gbps)
1,294
1,259
(35
)
IIJ Mobile Services
1,583,905
1,815,268
231,363
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service
998,892
1,104,664
105,772
Others
78,566
85,302
6,736
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
1,391,322
1,405,848
14,526
IIJmio Mobile Service
1,048,855
1,072,576
23,721
Others
342,467
333,272
(9,195
)
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)
3,621.0
4,745.7
1,124.7
(Notes)
Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Service” which show number of subscriptions.
The numbers of IP service contracts includes the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.
Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.
Along with our change in accounting principle from the U.S. GAAP to IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report “Yuka-shoken-houkokusho,” the reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different. As a result, the number of our Internet connectivity service contracts and total contracted bandwidth described above are different from the past disclosure.
SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY56,062 million, up 15.8% YoY (JPY48,402 million for 1Q-3Q18). Systems construction and equipment sales revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY22,081 million, up 25.5% YoY (JPY17,601 million for 1Q-3Q18). In addition to an increase in usual revenue of completed project, we recognized JPY1.76 billion of revenue along with construction progresses (There was no revenue recognized based on percentage of completion in FY2018). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY33,981 million, up 10.3% YoY (JPY30,801 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.
Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY60,231 million, up 12.4% YoY (JPY53,608 million for 1Q-3Q18); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY23,305 million, up 7.8% YoY (JPY21,609 million for 1Q-3Q18), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY36,926 million, up 15.4% YoY (JPY31,999 million for 1Q-3Q18).
Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of December 31, 2019 amounted to JPY55,284 million, up 6.7% YoY (JPY51,802 million as of December 31, 2018); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,064 million, down 17.3% YoY, reflecting 1Q-3Q19 revenue recognition based on percentage of completion (JPY10,966 million as of December 31, 2018) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY46,220 million, up 13.2% YoY (JPY40,836 million as of December 31, 2018).
ATM operation business revenues were JPY3,101 million, up 0.3% YoY (JPY3,092 million for 1Q-3Q18).
Cost of sales Total cost of sales was JPY126,994 million, up 8.1% YoY (JPY117,487 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY118,991 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change was up 6.7%.
Cost of network services revenue was JPY76,211 million, up 3.3% YoY (JPY73,776 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY75,280 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change in cost of network services revenue was up 1.2% YoY. There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase and a decrease in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue decrease. Gross profit was JPY15,314 million, up 6.7% YoY (JPY14,359 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY12,854 million as Adjusted), Adjusted YoY change in gross profit was up 19.1%, and gross profit ratio was 16.7% (16.3% for 1Q-3Q18 and 14.6% as Adjusted).
Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY49,111 million, up 17.0% YoY (JPY41,973 million for 1Q-3Q18). There were an increase in purchasing costs along with increase in our systems construction revenue and an increase in network operation-related costs. Gross profit was JPY6,951 million, up 8.1% YoY (JPY6,429 million for 1Q-3Q18) and gross profit ratio was 12.4% (13.3% for 1Q-3Q18).
Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,672 million, down 3.8% YoY (JPY1,738 million for 1Q-3Q18). Gross profit was JPY1,429 million (JPY1,353 million for 1Q-3Q18) and gross profit ratio was 46.1% (43.8% for 1Q-3Q18).
Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses, which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY17,680 million, up 6.5% YoY (JPY16,597 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and outsourcing expenses.
Other operating income was JPY187 million (JPY104 million for 1Q-3Q18). Other operating expenses was JPY141 million (JPY139 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.
Operating profit Operating profit was JPY6,060 million (JPY5,509 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY4,004 million as Adjusted), up 10.0% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 51.4%.
Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method Finance income was JPY349 million, compared to JPY479 million for 1Q-3Q18. It included gains on financial assets, such as fund, of JPY192 million (JPY99 million for 1Q-3Q18) and dividend income of JPY75 million (JPY96 million for 1Q-3Q18).
Finance expense was JPY432 million, compared to JPY357 million for 1Q-3Q18. It included interest expenses of JPY432 million (JPY321 million for 1Q-3Q18).
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY367 million (compared to loss of JPY67 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to our share of loss of investments accounted for DeCurret Inc. of JPY602 million.
Profit before tax Profit before tax was JPY5,610 million (JPY5,564 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY4,059 million as Adjusted), up 0.8% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 38.2%.
Profit for the period Income tax expense was JPY2,108 million (JPY1,965 million for 1Q-3Q18). As a result, profit for the period was JPY3,502 million (JPY3,599 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY2,568 million as Adjusted), down 2.7% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 36.4%.
Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY148 million (JPY131 million for 1Q-3Q18) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc. As a result, profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY3,354 million (JPY3,468 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY2,437 million as Adjusted), down 3.3% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 37.6%.
Financial Position as of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019, the balance of total assets was JPY204,934 million, increased by JPY37,645 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY167,289 million.
As of December 31, 2019, the balance of current assets was JPY84,719 million, increased by JPY5,747 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY78,971 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY4,393 million to JPY36,351 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY1,025 million to JPY32,350 million, a decrease in inventories by JPY1,177 million to JPY2,226 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,717 million to JPY10,239 million and an increase in other financial assets by JPY1,837 million to JPY3,418 million.
As of December 31, 2019, the balance of non-current assets was JPY120,215 million, increased by JPY31,897 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY88,318 million. Along with the adoption of IFRS 16 from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, right-of-use assets were newly accounted. The breakdown of right-of-use assets was: JPY31,183 million of assets under operating lease contracts which was newly recognized, mainly related to our office and data centers lease contracts, and JPY16,188 million of assets under finance lease contracts, most of which were transferred from tangible and intangible assets. Other investments was JPY12,060 million, increased by JPY658 million mainly due to increase in fair value of holding marketable equity securities.
As of December 31, 2019, the balance of current liabilities was JPY64,791 million, increased by JPY11,886 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY52,904 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY2,273 million to JPY19,689 million. Borrowings increased by JPY2,830 million to JPY15,580 million. The breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: an increase by JPY2,500 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY1,500 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY1,830 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY10,019 million to JPY17,051 million. The increase included JPY8,767 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.
As of December 31, 2019, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY58,712 million, increased by JPY21,447 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY37,265 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,830 million to JPY12,170 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY22,623 million to JPY34,774 million. The increase included JPY22,500 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.
As of December 31, 2019, the balance of equity attributable to owners of parent was JPY80,488 million, increased by JPY4,217 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY76,271 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 39.3% as of December 31, 2019.
1Q-3Q19 Cash Flows Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 were JPY36,351 million (JPY28,720 million as of December 31, 2018).
Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q19 was JPY25,051 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY18,555 million for 1Q-3Q18). There were profit before tax of JPY5,610 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY21,356 million, including JPY9,179 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY2,603 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash in of JPY314 million mainly due to cash in by collecting trade receivables and deferred revenue and by selling inventories, while there were payment of trade and other payables and prepaid expenses in relation to upfront payment for software licenses and maintenance cost for service facilities.
Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q19 was JPY6,461 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY6,843 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY6,222 million (JPY5,358 million for 1Q-3Q18), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY4,017 million (JPY4,401 million for 1Q-3Q18), and proceeds from sales of other investments, such as equity securities, of JPY2,750 million.
Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q19 was JPY14,154 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY4,365 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to proceeds from short-term borrowings of JPY2,500 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY15,356 million (JPY5,357 million for 1Q-3Q18), including JPY9,144 million of payment of operating lease obligations newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16.
Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial Targets Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. Although 1Q-3Q19 total revenue and operating profit exceeded our expectation, because our fourth quarter contribution to the full year results is large, our FY2019 financial targets announced on November 8, 2019 remain unchanged.
Please note the followings when comparing year over year. Regarding mobile services costs, we disclose Adjusted Year of Year changes as supplemental information because we recorded one-time additional cost in 4Q18, which should have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018. (For details of this matter, please refer to “Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q-3Q18 financial results” which is written on page 2 of this document.) Regarding systems integration, 1Q-3Q19 revenue (JPY1.76 billion) and its profit were recognized based on percentage of completion, which are scheduled to be accepted at or after 4Q19. (There was no revenue recognized based on percentage of completion in FY2018.)
About Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.
Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
31,957,789
36,350,802
Trade receivables
33,375,808
32,350,438
Inventories
3,403,192
2,225,977
Prepaid expenses
8,522,554
10,239,431
Other financial assets
1,581,212
3,417,957
Other current assets
130,900
134,180
Total Current Assets
78,971,455
84,718,785
Non-current Assets
Tangible assets
33,136,059
18,240,995
Right-of-use Assets
－
47,370,008
Goodwill
6,082,472
6,082,472
Intangible assets
18,818,707
17,858,133
Investments accounted for using the equity method
4,837,867
5,106,068
Prepaid expenses
8,037,298
8,117,468
Other investments
11,402,365
12,059,884
Deferred tax assets
176,587
153,562
Other financial assets
5,293,547
4,871,438
Other non-current assets
532,839
355,061
Total non-current assets
88,317,741
120,215,089
Total assets
167,289,196
204,933,874
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
21,962,239
19,689,375
Borrowings
12,750,000
15,580,000
Income taxes payable
1,139,460
1,397,352
Deferred income
5,461,813
6,021,124
Other financial liabilities
7,031,690
17,050,793
Other current liabilities
4,559,005
5,051,860
Total current liabilities
52,904,207
64,790,504
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
14,000,000
12,170,000
Retirement benefit liabilities
3,488,501
3,696,583
Provisions
731,257
733,455
Deferred income
5,518,492
5,767,131
Deferred tax liabilities
421,396
613,610
Other financial liabilities
12,151,346
34,774,460
Other non-current liabilities
954,387
957,149
Total non-current liabilities
37,265,379
58,712,388
Total liabilities
90,169,586
123,502,892
Equity
Share capital
25,518,712
25,530,621
Share premium
36,225,775
36,256,945
Retained earnings
12,335,035
15,982,012
Other components of equity
4,088,704
4,615,167
Treasury shares
(1,896,788
)
(1,896,788
)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
76,271,438
80,487,957
Non-controlling interests
848,172
943,025
Total equity
77,119,610
81,430,982
Total liabilities and equity
167,289,196
204,933,874
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenues
Network services
88,134,315
91,524,644
System integration
48,401,638
56,062,205
ATM operation business
3,091,828
3,101,475
Total revenues
139,627,781
150,688,324
Cost of sales
Cost of network services
(73,775,750
)
(76,210,678
)
Cost of systems integration
(41,972,405
)
(49,111,625
)
Cost of ATM operation business
(1,738,376
)
(1,672,487
)
Total cost of sales
(117,486,531
)
(126,994,790
)
Gross Profit
22,141,250
23,693,534
Selling, general and administrative expense
(16,597,147
)
(17,680,244
)
Other operating income
104,249
187,214
Other operating expenses
(139,836
)
(140,434
)
Operating Profit
5,508,516
6,060,070
Finance income
478,665
349,156
Finance expenses
(356,511
)
(432,586
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
(66,635
)
(367,133
)
Profit (loss) before tax
5,564,035
5,609,507
Income tax expense
(1,965,105
)
(2,107,255
)
Profit (loss) for the year
3,598,930
3,502,252
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
3,467,672
3,353,994
Non-controlling interests
131,258
148,258
Total
3,598,930
3,502,252
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
76.94
74.40
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
76.64
74.08
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenues
Network services
29,976,158
30,320,743
System integration
17,407,184
20,146,597
ATM operation business
1,020,538
1,001,449
Total revenues
48,403,880
51,468,789
Cost of sales
Cost of network services
(25,275,378
)
(25,057,088
)
Cost of systems integration
(14,662,836
)
(17,369,639
)
Cost of ATM operation business
(571,369
)
(547,741
)
Total cost of sales
(40,509,583
)
(42,974,468
)
Gross Profit
7,894,297
8,494,321
Selling, general and administrative expense
(5,604,733
)
(5,779,614
)
Other operating income
25,242
28,146
Other operating expenses
(91,104
)
(34,733
)
Operating Profit
2,223,702
2,708,120
Finance income
106,063
245,051
Finance expenses
(152,229
)
(152,940
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
(43,401
)
(234,012
)
Profit (loss) before tax
2,134,135
2,566,219
Income tax expense
(716,253
)
(922,320
)
Profit (loss) for the year
1,417,882
1,643,899
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,372,581
1,597,892
Non-controlling interests
45,301
46,007
Total
1,417,882
1,643,899
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
30.45
35.44
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
30.33
35.28
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Profit (loss)
3,598,930
3,502,252
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
(1,980,473
)
2,115,344
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(1,980,473
)
2,115,344
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
27,900
(45,806
)
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
14
(471
)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
(19,825
)
1,189
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
8,089
(45,088
)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
(1,972,384
)
2,070,256
Other comprehensive income
1,626,546
5,572,508
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,495,288
5,424,250
Non-controlling interest
131,258
148,258
Other comprehensive income
1,626,546
5,572,508
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Profit (loss)
1,417,882
1,643,899
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
(2,104,758
)
1,297,640
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(2,104,758
)
1,297,640
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(75,433
)
71,967
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,329
(1,445
)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
(1,988
)
(1,304
)
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
(76,092
)
69,218
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
(2,180,850
)
1,366,858
Other comprehensive income
(762,968
)
3,010,757
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(808,269
)
2,964,750
Non-controlling interest
45,301
46,007
Other comprehensive income
(762,968
)
3,010,757
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Share capital
Share premium
Retained earnings
Other components of equity
Treasury shares
Total
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Balance, March 31, 2018
Profit (loss)
-
-
3,467,672
-
-
3,467,672
131,258
3,598,930
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(1,972,384
)
-
(1,972,384
)
-
(1,972,384
)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
3,467,672
(1,972,384
)
-
1,495,288
131,258
1,626,546
Transactions with owners
Issuance of common stock
6,908
(6,395
)
-
-
-
513
-
513
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(4
)
(4
)
-
(4
)
Dividends paid
-
-
(1,216,801
)
-
-
(1,216,801
)
(48,550
)
(1,265,351
)
Stock-based compensation
-
42,070
-
-
-
42,070
-
42,070
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
-
-
27,982
(27,982
)
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners
6,908
35,675
(1,188,819
)
(27,982
)
(4
)
(1,174,222
)
(48,550
)
(1,222,772
)
Balance, December 31, 2018
25,518,712
36,211,611
11,957,674
3,058,589
(1,896,788
)
74,849,798
801,208
75,651,006
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Share capital
Share premium
Retained earnings
Other components of equity
Treasury shares
Total
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Balance, March 31, 2019
25,518,712
36,225,775
12,335,035
4,088,704
(1,896,788
)
76,271,438
848,172
77,119,610
Cumulative impact of adopting IFRS 16 (Note)
-
-
(33,728
)
-
-
(33,728
)
-
(33,728
)
Comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
-
-
3,353,994
-
-
3,353,994
148,258
3,502,252
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
2,070,256
-
2,070,256
-
2,070,256
Total comprehensive income
-
-
3,353,994
2,070,256
-
5,424,250
148,258
5,572,508
Transactions with owners
Issuance of common stock
11,909
(11,895
)
-
-
-
14
-
14
Dividends paid
-
-
(1,217,082
)
-
-
(1,217,082
)
(53,405
)
(1,270,487
)
Stock-based compensation
-
43,065
-
-
-
43,065
-
43,065
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
-
-
1,543,793
(1,543,793
)
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners
11,909
31,170
326,711
(1,543,793
)
-
(1,174,003
)
(53,405
)
(1,227,408
)
Balance, December 31, 2019
25,530,621
36,256,945
15,982,012
4,615,167
(1,896,788
)
80,487,957
943,025
81,430,982
(Note) This line shows impact from adopting IFRS 16 "Leases."
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit (loss) before tax
5,564,035
5,609,507
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
11,277,942
21,355,819
Loss on sales of property and equipment
116,177
114,310
Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using the equity method
66,635
367,133
Finance income
(188,019
)
(305,089
)
Finance expenses
321,187
437,618
Other
25,337
6,904
Changes in working capital
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
1,159,432
1,016,605
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(2,848,362
)
1,176,389
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
(2,083,655
)
(1,800,779
)
Decrease (increase) in other assets
34,081
203,470
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
(60,448
)
(1,076,142
)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
5,573,504
(1,215,472
)
Increase (decrease) in deferred income
2,613,424
856,438
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(140,104
)
496,485
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities
419,940
449,121
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities
201,250
208,082
Sub total
22,052,356
27,900,399
Interest and dividends received
183,624
184,017
Interest paid
(319,661
)
(430,602
)
Income taxes paid
(3,361,470
)
(2,602,595
)
Cash flows from operating activities
18,554,849
25,051,219
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of tangible assets
(5,357,675
)
(6,222,176
)
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets
2,578,572
1,774,021
Purchases of intangible assets
(4,401,484
)
(4,017,051
)
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets
1,579
273,773
Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method
-
(718,000
)
Purchases of other investments
(25,374
)
(100,313
)
Proceeds from sales of other investments
377,155
2,749,885
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits
(12,384
)
(188,062
)
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits
48,919
14,491
Payments for refundable insurance policies
(42,270
)
(42,255
)
Other
(9,708
)
14,833
Cash flows from investing activities
(6,842,670
)
(6,460,854
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term borrowings
-
(1,500,000
)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
2,000,000
2,500,000
Proceeds from other financial liabilities
256,608
1,473,000
Payments of other financial liabilities
(5,356,573
)
(15,356,191
)
Dividends paid
(1,216,801
)
(1,217,082
)
Other
(48,560
)
(53,418
)
Cash flows from financing activities
(4,365,326
)
(14,153,691
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
52,931
(43,661
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
7,399,784
4,393,012
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
21,320,004
31,957,789
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
28,719,788
36,350,802
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)
Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)
Nothing to be reported.
Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Nothing to be reported.
Segment Information (Unaudited) IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”
Intersegment transactions are based on market price.
Segment information for the Company is as follows:
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
Reportable segments
Network service and systems integration business
ATM operation business
Adjustments
Consolidated
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenue
Customers
136,535,953
3,091,828
―
139,627,781
Intersegment transactions
276,270
―
(276,270
)
―
Total revenue
136,812,223
3,091,828
(276,270
)
139,627,781
Segment operating profit
4,456,057
1,209,530
(157,071
)
5,508,516
Finance income
478,665
Finance expense
(356,511
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
(66,635
)
Profit before tax
5,564,035
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
Reportable segments
Network service and systems integration business
ATM operation business
Adjustments
Consolidated
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenue
Customers
147,586,849
3,101,475
―
150,688,324
Intersegment transactions
217,943
―
(217,943
)
―
Total revenue
147,804,792
3,101,475
(217,943
)
150,688,324
Segment operating profit
4,901,631
1,270,909
(112,470
)
6,060,070
Finance income
349,156
Finance expense
(432,586
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
(367,133
)
Profit before tax
5,609,507
Subsequent Events (Unaudited)
Nothing to be reported.
Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)
The Company applied the following standard starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
IFRS
Outline of a new standard and amendments
IFRS 16
Leases
Amendment concerning accounting treatment for leases
The Company adopted IFRS 16 “Leases” (issued in January 2016) from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
According to the transition approach, the Company has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively and the cumulative effect of applying this standard was recognized as adjustment of retained earnings at the beginning date of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In applying IFRS 16, the Company chooses the practical expedient in IFRS 16 paragraph C3 and assesses whether contracts contain leases in accordance with IAS 17 “Leases” (hereinafter, “IAS 17”) and IFRIC 4 “Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.”
The Company recognized right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities related to leases previously classified as operating leases under the principles of IAS 17 were recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16. These liabilities are measured at present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the lessee’s incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. Right-of-use assets are measured retrospectively as if IFRS 16 had been applied from the inception date. Right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method.
For leases that were previously classified as finance leases as a lessee under the principles of IAS 17, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities as of the date of initial application has been measured based on the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities, respectively, under IAS 17 as of the day immediately before that date.
The following is the reconciliation of non-cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed applying IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and other financial liabilities related to leases recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application.
(Thousands of yen)
Non- Cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019
11,305,119
Operating lease contracts discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019
11,292,343
Finance lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019
18,033,862
Cancellable operating lease contracts, etc.
27,745,102
Other financial liabilities related to leases as of April 1, 2019
57,071,307
As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recorded right-of-use assets of JPY38,988,207 thousand and other financial liabilities of JPY39,037,445 thousand at April 1, 2019. In addition, retained earnings decreased by JPY33,728 thousand primarily due to having adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this standard is recognized at the date of initial application.
The following practical expedients are used in the adoption of IFRS 16.
A single discount rate is applied to portfolios of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.
Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application are accounted for in the same way as short-term leases.
Initial direct costs are excluded from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application.
The Company uses hindsight to calculate the lease term for lease contracts including options to extend or terminate the lease.
The balances of other financial liabilities related to leases are as follows:
As of March 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Classification under IAS 17
Finance leases
18,033,862
18,255,855
Operating leases
―
31,267,543
Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (“1Q-3Q19”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019[Under IFRS]
February 7, 2020
Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Stock code number: 3774 URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/ Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO TEL: (03) 5205-6500 Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 14, 2020 Scheduled date for dividend payment: - Supplemental material on annual results: Yes Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(% shown is YoY change)
Revenues
Operating profit
Profit (loss) before tax
Profit (loss) for the period
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
Other comprehensive income
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
Nine Months ended December 31, 2019
150,688
7.9
6,060
10.0
5,610
0.8
3,502
(2.7
)
3,354
(3.3
)
5,573
242.6
Nine Months ended December 31, 2018
139,628
-
5,509
-
5,564
-
3,599
-
3,468
-
1,627
-
(Reference) Regarding year over year (YoY) change of profit, one-time cost in relation to mobile services recorded in 4Q18 should essentially have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018 to disclose our actual profit situation. Considering such allocation, YoY change would be as follows: Operating profit up 51.4%, Profit (loss) before tax up 38.2%, Profit (loss) for the period up 36.4%, Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent up 37.6%, and Other comprehensive income up 835.1%. For details, please refer to “Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q-3Q18 financial results” which is written on page 2 of this earnings release.
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
JPY
JPY
Nine Months ended December 31, 2019
74.40
74.08
Nine Months ended December 31, 2018
76.94
76.64
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Ratio of owners' equity to total assets
JPY millions
JPY millions
JPY millions
%
As of December 31, 2019
204,934
81,431
80,488
39.3
As of March 31, 2019
167,289
77,120
76,271
45.6
2．Dividends
Dividend per Shares
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
―
13.50
―
13.50
27.00
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
―
13.50
―
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (forecast)
13.50
27.00
(Note) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No
3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(% shown is YoY change)
Revenues
Operating profit
Profit (loss) before tax
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent
Basic earnings per share
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
204,000
6.0
7,600
26.2
6,800
16.4
3,800
7.9
84.29
(Note 1) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No (Note 2) As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer “Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial targets” which is written on page 7 of this press release.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries: None
Changes in accounting policies and estimate i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None (As for the details of the above (2)-i, please refer to the page 18 of this document)
Number of shares issued (common stock) i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock): As of December 31, 2019: 46,734,600 shares As of March 31, 2019: 46,721,400 shares
ii. Number of treasury stock: As of December 31, 2019: 1,650,911 shares As of March 31, 2019: 1,650,911 shares
iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding: For the nine months ended December 31, 2019: 45,079,321 shares For the nine months ended December 31, 2018: 45,070,463 shares
* Status of Audit Procedures This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.
* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions i) Forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of February 7, 2020. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to the page 7 of this document.
ii) Adoption of IFRS We have adopted IFRS from the Annual Securities Report (Yuka-shoken houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. As for the disclosure of our quarterly consolidated financial results, we have adopted IFRS from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Financial information for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are also prepared in accordance with IFRS.
iii) Others Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on Friday, February 7, 2020.