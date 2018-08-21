Log in
IIROC Trade Resumption - Fortress Blockchain Corp.

08/21/2018 | 10:20pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Fortress Blockchain Corp. (formerly ‘Focused Capital II Corp.’)

TSX-V Symbol:

FORT (formerly FAV.H)

Resumption Time (ET):

09:30 on August 22, 2018
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
