IITA International Institute of Tropical Agricul : Meet CGIAR-IITA's women fighting plant pests and diseases

04/04/2020 | 11:11am EDT
The current COVID-19 pandemic is a heart-wrenching example of how viruses can quickly spread from one continent to the next.

The way human diseases spread is not any different from how plant pests and diseases spread. Lava Kumar, a virologist and head of the Germplasm Health Unit (GHU) at IITA, says, 'Humans are the number one cause of plant diseases.' With no ill intention, people carry plants, flowers, and fruit from one destination to the next, thereby spreading diseases over the whole world. 'That is why it is always wise to carry only certified plants or seed to prevent the spread of diseases,' Kumar further added.

If pests or diseases spread-which is inevitable-there is a team of foot soldiers who work tirelessly to curb the pest or disease. In human medicine, it is doctors; for plants, it is plant health scientists. As the women's month of March comes to an end, we want to recognize the women scientists who ensure that our food does not succumb to epidemics that result in famine.

IITA, one of the centres in CGIAR, has a team of 38 plant health scientists dedicated to ensuring the safety of plants under the Institute's mandate-cassava, banana/plantain, maize, yam, cowpea, and maize. This is the largest institutional team of plant health scientists in Africa and CGIAR. Of these, eight are women. As we celebrate women's month (March) and the International Year of Plant Health, 2020, we shine the light on these women who have dedicated their careers to ensuring the well-being of our plants and by extension-our food and nutrition security.

Disclaimer

IITA - International Institute of Tropical Agriculture published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 15:10:06 UTC
