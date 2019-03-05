IIX :'s Women's Livelihood Bond™ Program (WLB2) Gains Support from Australian Government; on Track to Launch Q2 2019

IIX
– a global organization dedicated to building a more inclusive world
through innovative finance and support for impact enterprises – has
announced partnering with the Australian Government’s Department of
Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for the Women’s Livelihood BondTM
Program (WLB2). The WLB2 is a US$100M bond series empowering one million
underserved women in Asia with sustainable livelihoods. The WLB2 will be
sold in three tranches. With the support from the Australian government,
the first bond in the WLB2 series is on track to launch Q2 2019. Other
partners include DBS Bank, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Latham & Watkins
LLP, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
The Women’s Livelihood BondsTM are part of IIX’s Social
Sustainability BondsTM – innovative financial instruments
which pool together a group of impact enterprises to issue a collective
bond. These bonds differ from Social Impact Bonds as they mobilize
private sector capital to generate positive social impact, offer
financial returns independent of social outcomes, and are able to be
listed on both social and traditional stock exchanges. IIX’s proprietary
impact assessments measure the social impact and financial viability of
the borrowers beforehand, ensuring greater accountability for investors.
Such bonds are important given the large-scale private investment needed
to bridge the SDG funding gaps. The first such bond – Women’s
Livelihood BondTM (WLB1) – was issued and listed on the
Singapore Exchange in 2017, making it the first publicly listed impact
investing instrument to place women front and center of capital markets.
The 4-year bond is paying a coupon of 5.65% to its investors.
The World Bank, U.N. Women, and the Small Industries Development Bank of
India announced in 2019 the launch of a “Women’s Livelihood Bond” in
India, which is in fact a Social Impact Bond, a philanthropic instrument
and not related to IIX’s trademarked Women’s Livelihood BondTM.
Durreen Shahnaz, CEO and Founder of IIX, said: “We are thrilled to
partner with Australia’s DFAT who share our vision to drive women’s
empowerment in Asia and beyond. Our Women’s Livelihood BondsTM
demonstrate that we can do this while unlocking untapped private
investment. In order to grow the impact investing market, we must all
move beyond a reliance on the good will of philanthropic investors and
start to provide attractive financial products that engage traditional
private sector investors.”
