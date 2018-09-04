Log in
IJM Bhd : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)

09/04/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Welcome, IJM CORPORATION BERHAD

Quota Utilised: 41/50

04 September 2018, 5:37:26 PM Last Login: 04 September 2018, 4:52:31 PM

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016 (v6)

RELEASED

Reference No. CS2-04092018-00015

Created by IJM CORPORATION BERHAD on 04 Sep 2018 at 11:27:40 AM Submitted by IJM CORPORATION BERHAD on 04 Sep 2018 at 5:37:02 PM

COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION Announcement Type

New AnnouncementAmended Announcement

Company Name Stock Name Stock Code Board

IJM CORPORATION BERHAD

IJM

3336

Main Market

CONTACT DETAIL Contact Person

IJM CORPORATION BERHAD

Designation

Contact No

Email Address csa@ijm.com

Shareholders Salutation Shareholder Name NRIC/Passport/Company No Nationality/Country of Incorporation

Address 1

Address 2

Address 3

City Country Description (Class)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Total no of securities after change

CorporationEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Not Applicable

Malaysia

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP, Jalan Raja LautKuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

Transaction of Securities

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change 528,146,918

Direct (units) 528,146,918

Direct (%) Date of Notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer Remarks

Postcode StateIndirect/deemed Interest (units)

14.546

Indirect/deemed Interest (%)

50350

Wilayah Persekutuan

30 Aug 2018

04 Sep 2018

IJM Corporation Bhd published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:46:01 UTC
HOT NEWS
