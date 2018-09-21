IJM Bhd : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)

Change Password | Logout Welcome, IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD 21 September 2018, 5:13:58 PM Quota Utilised: 36/50 Last Login: 21 September 2018, 10:36:46 AM Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016 (v6) RELEASED Reference No. CS2-21092018-00010 Created by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 21 Sep 2018 at 10:39:46 AM Submitted by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 21 Sep 2018 at 5:13:11 PM ClosePrint

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

IJMPLNT

2216

Main Market

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

Email Address csa@ijm.com

CorporationEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Not Applicable

Malaysia

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP, Jalan Raja LautKuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

Transaction of Securities

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change 123,962,662

Direct (units) 123,962,662

Direct (%) Date of Notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer Remarks

14.077

Indirect/deemed Interest (%)

50350

Wilayah Persekutuan

19 Sep 2018

21 Sep 2018

