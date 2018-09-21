Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IJM Bhd : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:44pm CEST

Change Password | Logout

Welcome, IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

21 September 2018, 5:13:58 PM

Quota Utilised: 36/50

Last Login: 21 September 2018, 10:36:46 AM

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016 (v6)

RELEASED

Reference No. CS2-21092018-00010

Created by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 21 Sep 2018 at 10:39:46 AM Submitted by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 21 Sep 2018 at 5:13:11 PM

ClosePrint

COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION Announcement Type

New AnnouncementAmended Announcement

Company Name Stock Name Stock Code Board

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

IJMPLNT

2216

Main Market

CONTACT DETAIL Contact Person

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

Designation

Contact No

Email Address csa@ijm.com

Shareholders Salutation Shareholder Name NRIC/Passport/Company No Nationality/Country of Incorporation

Address 1

Address 2

Address 3

City Country Description (Class)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Total no of securities after change

CorporationEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Not Applicable

Malaysia

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP, Jalan Raja LautKuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

Transaction of Securities

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change 123,962,662

Direct (units) 123,962,662

Direct (%) Date of Notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer Remarks

Postcode StateIndirect/deemed Interest (units)

14.077

Indirect/deemed Interest (%)

50350

Wilayah Persekutuan

19 Sep 2018

21 Sep 2018

Copyright © 2015 Bursa Malaysia Berhad 9.7.2. All rights reserved.

Terms & Conditions of Use, Disclaimer and Linking Policy

Disclaimer

IJM Plantations Bhd published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pPublix allows store employees to grow beards
AQ
04:07pBinance lists Paxos Standard token (PAX)
PR
04:07pFIRT AMER : First American International Corp. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger
AC
04:06pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Group Petitions Buhari Over Rising Mortality Rate in Ogoniland
AQ
04:06pPIER 1 IMPORTS : laments lower Q2 earnings
AQ
04:05pJOHN PAULSON : Paulson launches alliance to seek better returns in gold sector
RE
04:05pSTAAR SURGICAL : Parkhurst NuVision to Perform Highly Anticipated National Launch of New Permanent Contact Lens for Astigmatism
AQ
04:05pBOUYGUES : Company buys local land long sought for mining work
AQ
04:05pJOSÉ MOURINHO : Manchester United’s improved defence not just due to defenders
AQ
04:05pBLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.