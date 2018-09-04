IJM Bhd : Plantations Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)

Change Password | Logout
04 September 2018
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference No. CS2-04092018-00017
04 Sep 2018
COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION Announcement Type
New AnnouncementAmended Announcement
Company Name Stock Name Stock Code Board
IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD
IJMPLNT
2216
Main Market
CONTACT DETAIL Contact Person
IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD
Designation
Contact No
Email Address csa@ijm.com
Shareholders Salutation Shareholder Name NRIC/Passport/Company No Nationality/Country of Incorporation
Address 1
Address 2
Address 3
City Country Description (Class)
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Total no of securities after change
CorporationEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Not Applicable
Malaysia
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP, Jalan Raja LautKuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
Transaction of Securities
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change 124,551,362
Direct (units) 124,551,362
Direct (%) Date of Notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer Remarks
Postcode StateIndirect/deemed Interest (units)
14.144
Indirect/deemed Interest (%)
50350
Wilayah Persekutuan
30 Aug 2018
04 Sep 2018
