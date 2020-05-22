Log in
IKB Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/22/2020 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: IKB Funding Trust I / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IKB Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.05.2020 / 16:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IKB Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2020
Address: http://ikb-funding-1.com/

22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IKB Funding Trust I
1100 North Market Street
19890 Wilmington, DE
United States

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1053521  22.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1053521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
