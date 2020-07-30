Log in
News : Companies

IKEA Dresser Recall – Individuals Denied A Refund For A Recalled Chest Or Dresser Obtained From IKEA Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

07/30/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of U.S consumers who purchased or owned a MALM or other IKEA chest or dresser included in IKEA’s product recall notices dated June 28, 2016 and November 21, 2017 to determine whether IKEA’s product recall was effective, including whether IKEA fulfilled its promise of cash refunds to consumers who purchased or obtained recalled MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers. The recalled children’s and adult chests and dressers include the MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models, as well as other non-MALM models.

U.S. purchasers or owners of recalled MALM or non-MALM chests or dressers obtained from IKEA that have been denied a cash refund for the recalled chests or dressers are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, info@kehoelawfirm.com

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represent plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims or deception.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising. 

