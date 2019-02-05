IKEA U.S., the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, today announced that its future Norfolk store will open at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 10. IKEA Norfolk will be the Swedish company’s second location in Virginia, and 50th store in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005197/en/

IKEA Norfolk to Open Wednesday, April 10 (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers can begin lining up at the store at 5:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 10 and soon will be able to learn more about grand opening plans and promotions at www.IKEA-usa.com/Norfolk or by joining the free IKEA FAMILY loyalty program.

“We are happy with the construction progress to date at the future IKEA Norfolk store,” said Charlie Plisco, store manager. “We are confident we will be ready to open our doors by April and look forward to recruiting and training new co-workers joining the IKEA family, as well as sharing the IKEA experience with future customers in the Hampton Roads area.”

The future 331,000-square-foot IKEA Norfolk will reflect the same unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide. It will be built on 19 acres on the northwestern corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard. The future IKEA Norfolk will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 42 inspirational room settings, four model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area and a 354-seat restaurant serving traditional Swedish and American fare including IKEA meatballs. IKEA Norfolk is also equipped with the largest solar rooftop array in the Hampton Roads area and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

In addition to the more than 500 construction jobs that were created, approximately 250 co-workers will have joined the IKEA family when the new store opens. Diverse positions are still available in sales, customer service, goods flow, receiving, warehouse and stock replenishment. Interested candidates are invited to visit the IKEA U.S. careers site at seeacareerwithus.com.

About IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at affordable prices. Ingka Group, a strategic partner and the largest franchisee of the IKEA franchisee system operates 367 IKEA stores and touchpoints in 30 countries, including 48 in the U.S. During the past year, 160,000 co-workers welcomed 838 million visits to IKEA stores and more than 2.35 billion visits to IKEA.com.

For more information, see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005197/en/