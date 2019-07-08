IKOULA CLOUD BACKUP, by Acronis : New Flexible and Secure Backup Solution

In the digital age and in the face of the resurgence of cyberattacks,
the safeguarding of data becomes an absolute necessity. The scale of
attacks spares no business and government, as evidenced the ransomware
attack experienced by the city of Baltimore (USA). To help organizations
better protecting themselves against the loss or theft of data, IKOULA -
Cloud hosting specialist - has developed IKOULA CLOUD BACKUP, by
Acronis, a new simple, customizable, flexible and secure, cloud backup
solution, in "BaaS" (Backup as a Service) mode.
IKOULA CLOUD BACKUP, by Acronis is an easy-to-use, reliable, automated
and scalable cloud backup solution. Easy to deploy, without hardware
investment, it can protect all data, applications or files,
workstations, mobile devices, and physical or virtual servers.
On the security side, all transferred data are encrypted using an
AES-256 encryption algorithm and their access is protected by a unique
encryption key without which data recovery is impossible. The solution
also includes ransomware protection software. Cloud backup offers a
higher level of redundancy and security; Users are thus assured of the
total availability of strategic data in the event of a disaster on site
or remotely.
Among other assets, usuers have the ability to remotely administer, via
a web console, all the physical and virtual terminals of their
environment. They can define backups to do, from simple document to full
server, automate frequencies and restore all or part from the cloud, at
any time and from anywhere.
For more information, visit: https://www.ikoula.com/en/acronis?utm_source=businesswire.com&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=acronis
To learn how creating your backup easily, please check our video here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GVMADHw008&vl=zh-Hans
ABOUT IKOULA:
Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters
in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the
Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a
close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal
reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise them and
accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in
order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers,
spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.
