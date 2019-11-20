Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IKOULA DAYS: Two Full Weeks to Find the Perfect Dedicated Server, With an Attractive Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:01am EST

Single Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday … The coming weeks will be full of discounts and promotions, and it’s hard to know which way to look, to find the best deals !

IKOULA – Dedicated servers, Outsourcing and Cloud French specialist – decided to extend the festivities, by launching the « IKOULA DAYS »: 2 full weeks to achieve nice savings on dedicated servers!

From November 18th to December 2nd 2019, for any order made among the Agile dedicated servers range, users will receive a lifetime discount of 10 € / month! (*)

Highly versatile, the servers of the Agile range are real war machines, proposing several options that can be adapted to suit your needs. Including from 8 to 64 GB of RAM, Intel Core or Intel Xeon processors, and SSD or SATA hard drives, these servers are priced at a very attractive price, and are ideal for testing AI and blockchain projects, but are also perfect for storage, emailing or even games!

For more information, please go on IKOULA website : https://www.ikoula.com/en/dedicated-server?utm_source=businesswire&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=ikouladays

(*)Offer limited to any order made between 11/11/19 and 02/12/19, subject to availability. 1 000 coupons available, up to a maximum of 4 coupons per person, one coupon per order and per server. Are included into this offer all orders of a new dedicated server among the Agile range, with monthly subscription period only, except renewal.

ABOUT IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aCOMAIR : Strike certificate issued at South Africa's Comair -union
RE
03:27aSONY : Announces the Establishment of Sony AI with the mission to unleash human creativity
AQ
03:27aAAK : Capital Market Day 2019
PR
03:26aUnited Utilities profit gains on regulatory incentives
RE
03:25aMachine Reading Company Causaly Identifies Connections Hidden in Millions of Biomedical Publications - Raises $5m in Series A Round Led by Pentech
BU
03:24aEXPLAINER : From pig power to cleaner stoves, the world of carbon offsets
RE
03:22aHSBC : Expected to Replace Investment Banking Chief -FT
DJ
03:22aSWEDBANK : says it is not aware of alleged violation of U.S. sanctions
RE
03:21aBank Hapoalim Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
03:16aBIOVENTIX : s) in Company
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
3Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
4THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
5Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group