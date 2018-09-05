Log in
IKS Health Names Shane Peng, M.D. as New Chief Clinical Services Officer

0
09/05/2018 | 06:53pm CEST

IKS Health, a leading service-enabled solutions provider, announces that Shane Peng, M.D., has been appointed Chief Clinical Services Officer. Dr. Peng will be responsible for managing the process of innovation and organizational change for IKS Health which offers solutions addressing physician burnout, providers performance and healthcare profitability in a value-based world.

Dr. Peng has nearly two decades of senior health care executive leadership with multi-state health care systems. He has deep expertise in physician groups, health plans, PBM operations and value-based care models.

Prior to IKS Health, Dr. Peng served as the executive vice president and president of physician and ambulatory service of SSM Health, a multi-state, fully integrated health system with annual revenue of $7 billion. Peng was accountable for achievement of its six regional medical groups with 1,600 employed providers and post-acute care including ambulatory platforms. He previously worked at Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, Va., where he served as vice president and senior medical director of Sentara Medical Group, where he oversaw the clinical operations of more than 300 primary care and ambulatory specialty providers in at least 60 sites. He also was involved in innovations around patient centered care and move toward population health.

Dr. Peng has served on the board of 450,000-member Health Plan, Full Path-Through Pharmacy Benefit Management Company, Midwest Health Initiative and AMGA, an organization that has over 175,000 physician members, delivering care to one in three Americans.

“Dr. Peng’s years of experience working with providers and large health systems will help IKS Health develop tools to help to improve the healthcare delivery system in our country,” says Sachin K. Gupta, president and CEO, IKS Health. “We’re proud to welcome him to our organization and we believe the possibilities for innovation will be far-reaching and impactful with him by our side.”

To learn more about IKS Health, visit: www.ikshealth.com.

About IKS Health:

IKS Health enables the enhanced delivery of exceptional care for today’s practicing physician, medical groups and health systems. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS is a go-to resource for organizations looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the 5,000-member strong workforce at IKS manages more than $10 billion in revenue for more than 10,000 physicians throughout the United States.


© Business Wire 2018
