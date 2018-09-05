IKS Health Names Shane Peng, M.D. as New Chief Clinical Services Officer

IKS Health, a leading service-enabled solutions provider, announces
that Shane Peng, M.D., has been appointed Chief Clinical Services
Officer. Dr. Peng will be responsible for managing the process of
innovation and organizational change for IKS Health which offers
solutions addressing physician burnout, providers performance and
healthcare profitability in a value-based world.
Dr. Peng has nearly two decades of senior health care executive
leadership with multi-state health care systems. He has deep expertise
in physician groups, health plans, PBM operations and value-based care
models.
Prior to IKS Health, Dr. Peng served as the executive vice president and
president of physician and ambulatory service of SSM Health, a
multi-state, fully integrated health system with annual revenue of $7
billion. Peng was accountable for achievement of its six regional
medical groups with 1,600 employed providers and post-acute care
including ambulatory platforms. He previously worked at Sentara
Healthcare in Norfolk, Va., where he served as vice president and senior
medical director of Sentara Medical Group, where he oversaw the clinical
operations of more than 300 primary care and ambulatory specialty
providers in at least 60 sites. He also was involved in innovations
around patient centered care and move toward population health.
Dr. Peng has served on the board of 450,000-member Health Plan, Full
Path-Through Pharmacy Benefit Management Company, Midwest Health
Initiative and AMGA, an organization that has over 175,000 physician
members, delivering care to one in three Americans.
“Dr. Peng’s years of experience working with providers and large health
systems will help IKS Health develop tools to help to improve the
healthcare delivery system in our country,” says Sachin K. Gupta,
president and CEO, IKS Health. “We’re proud to welcome him to our
organization and we believe the possibilities for innovation will be
far-reaching and impactful with him by our side.”
To learn more about IKS Health, visit: www.ikshealth.com.
About IKS Health:
IKS Health enables the enhanced delivery of exceptional care for
today’s practicing physician, medical groups and health systems.
Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient
visit, IKS is a go-to resource for organizations looking to effectively
scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated
technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the
5,000-member strong workforce at IKS manages more than $10 billion in
revenue for more than 10,000 physicians throughout the United States.
