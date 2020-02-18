ILGP to Host 2020 Green Presidential Candidates Forum

The Illinois Green Party will be hosting a Green Party Presidential Candidates forum as part of its 2020 Spring Convention in Chicago on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The forum will feature Green Party US Recognized Candidates Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter, and David Rolde. More information about the candidates can be found here.

The Presidential Forum will be at 6:00 pm and will be preceded by a social hour from 5:00 to 6:00. Following the Forum, the ILGP will be hosting our biannual Fundraiser Dinner and silent auction.