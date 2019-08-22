ILO International Labour Organization : The workplace equality challenge

This year's G7 French presidency has chosen the theme for the Biarritz Summit well. 'Combating inequality' is indeed one of the key challenges of our time. A strong declaration by G7 leaders will do much to demonstrate their commitment to providing effective solutions to this critical problem.

The theme of combating inequality strongly aligns with the International Labour Organization's mandate for social justice, as articulated most recently by our Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work adopted by the International Labour Conference in June 2019 . The G7 presidency's intent for the Biarritz Summit to reaffirm the G7 members' commitment to respond to global challenges through collective action further provides important support for the declaration's call for stronger multilateralism to confront the issues facing the world of work.

The G7's labour and employment track, known this year as the G7 Social, furthered the overarching theme of France's presidency by concentrating on four goals: further integrating international labour standards into the multilateral system, supporting access to universal social protection systems, supporting individuals through digital transformation and its impact on the future of work, and promoting occupational equality between women and men. Because these themes are integral to the Decent Work Agenda, they provided the ILO with an opportunity to engage deeply with G7 members, not only by providing technical inputs on each of them but also by participating during the discussions.

In the context of the G7 Social's focus on the rapid changes in the world of work, France highlighted the importance of the ILO's centenary by welcoming Work for a brighter future, the report of the ILO's Global Commission on the Future of Work. It also emphasised the critical role played by the ILO in the multilateral debate on economic and social policy, and the importance of the ILO's groundbreaking new international standard on violence and harassment in the world of work.

The communiqué adopted by labour and employment ministers when they met in Paris on 6-7 June 2019 reflects the work of the G7 Social through an ambitious set of goals:

A call to action to reduce inequalities in a global world, including a multilateral dialogue and coordination for the reduction of inequalities and a commitment to promoting responsible business conduct in global supply chains;

Commitments in favour of universal access to social protection in the changing world of work;

Commitments to empower individuals for the future of work; and,

Commitments to ensure gender equality in the world of work.

The ministers' communiqué and the ILO's Centenary Declaration have many strong points of convergence that reveal key areas of focus for the future of work. Both instruments stress the need to strengthen multilateralism. The G7 communiqué emphasises the inseparability of economic and social policies to reduce inequalities. This finds its counterpart in the Centenary Declaration's recognition of the 'strong, complex and crucial links between social, trade, financial, economic and environmental policies', which leads to a call for the ILO to play a stronger role in broad policy dialogues among multilateral institutions. The communiqué and the accompanying G7 Social Tripartite Declaration reaffirm and implement the G7 members' commitment to social dialogue as the means of shaping the future of work we want.

Similarly, just as the G7 communiqué stresses that social protection, in line with ILO Recommendation 202 on Social Protection Floors , 'is instrumental in shaping the future of work', the Centenary Declaration calls on the ILO to 'develop and enhance social protection systems, which are adequate, sustainable and adapted to developments in the world of work'. Both instruments draw from the Report of the Global Commission, which underscores the importance of social protection systems to support people through the increasingly complex transitions they will need to navigate the changing world of work in order to realise their capabilities.

The G7 communiqué's call for empowering individuals hinges on the need to 'adapt labour market support and institutions to provide decent working conditions for all platform workers' and 'underline[s] the importance of harnessing the potential of current changes to create high-quality jobs for all'. Addressing new business models and diverse forms of work arrangements, the Declaration, for its part, directs the ILO's efforts to '[harness] … technological progress and productivity growth' to ensure decent work and 'a just sharing of the benefits for all'. Both documents draw on prior work of the ILO to call for a transformative agenda for gender equality through a broad range of policies, including by closing persistent gender gaps in pay and participation in the labour market. Both instruments recognise the persistent challenges of informality.

As the ILO begins our second century, we are preparing our next programme and budget to respond to the key priority areas identified in the Centenary Declaration. We look to the G7 summit to provide an important boost for the ILO's efforts to bring that about, and by so doing to provide our own contribution to the G7 priority of combating inequality.