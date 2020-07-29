Log in
ILO International Labour Organization : Zero emission economy will lead to 15 million new jobs by 2030 in Latin America and Caribbean

07/29/2020 | 02:56pm EDT
Lima/Washington - In a new groundbreaking study, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) show that the transition to a net-zero emission economy could create 15 million net new jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean by 2030. To support a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the region urgently needs to create decent jobs and build a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The report finds that the transition to a net-zero carbon economy would end 7.5 million jobs in fossil fuel electricity, fossil fuel extraction, and animal-based food production. However, these lost jobs are more than compensated for new employment opportunities: 22.5 million jobs are created in agriculture and plant-based food production, renewable electricity, forestry, construction, and manufacturing.

The report is also the first of its kind to highlight how shifting to healthier and more sustainable diets, which reduce meat and dairy consumption while increasing plant-based foods, would create jobs and reduce pressure on the region's unique biodiversity. With this shift, LAC's agri-food sector could expand the creation of 19 million full-time equivalent jobs despite 4.3 million fewer jobs in livestock, poultry, dairy and fishing.

Moreover, the report offers a blueprint on how countries can create decent jobs and transition to net-zero emissions. This includes policies facilitating the reallocation of workers, advance decent work in rural areas, offer new business models, enhance social protection and support to displaced, enterprises, communities and workers.

Social dialogue between the private sector, trade unions, and governments is essential to design long-term strategies to achieve net-zero emissions, which creates jobs, helps to reduce inequality and delivers on the Sustainable Development Goals.

About the IDB
The mission of the Inter-American Development Bank is to improve lives. Founded in 1959, the IDB is one of the main sources of long-term funding for the economic, social and institutional development of Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also develops cutting-edge research projects and offers advising on policy, technical assistance and training to public and private clients throughout the region.

About the ILO
The only tripartite U.N. agency, since 1919 the ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 member States to set and promote standards and fundamental principles and rights at work, create greater opportunities for women and men to decent employment and income, enhance the coverage and effectiveness of social protection for all, and strengthen tripartism and social dialogue.

Disclaimer

ILO - International Labour Organization published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 18:55:09 UTC
