Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ILO to publish updated figures on employment impact of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 12:29pm EDT
GENEVA (ILO News) - Updated figures on the impact of COVID-19 on global and regional unemployment will be published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Tuesday 7 April 2020.

The new report analyses the sectors and workers most at risk of losing their jobs or of having their hours severely curtailed, with a breakdown of the data by region. It also calls for a number of urgent policy responses to lessen the potentially catastrophic impact on the global labour market.

Embargoed copies of the report will be available to recognized media on request on Monday 6 April.

The report and all associated materials will be under strict EMBARGO until Tuesday 7 April at 14:00 GMT (16:00 CET).
For further information and to arrange media interviews, please contact the ILO Department of Communication: newsroom@ilo.org .

For broadcast coverage, please contact: multimedia@ilo.org .

Disclaimer

ILO - International Labour Organization published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 16:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:42pCREDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE : - Avis de modification des resolutions
GL
12:42pSPENDEDGE : Conducts Supply Market Analysis to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Government Policies in the US and European Region – Request a FREE Proposal for Incisive Insights
BU
12:41pPLANTATION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:41pLEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE : President & CEO Greg Brown Announces Leadership Transition To Cole Gahagan
PR
12:40pCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Forecast for 2020 financial year withdrawn due to Corona crisis
EQ
12:39pCOVIVIO : Conditions of availability of preparatory documents to the Combined General Meeting of 22 April 2020
PU
12:39pLEGAL & GENERAL : Maintains Final Dividend
DJ
12:37pU.S. airlines face deadline to apply for federal payroll grants
RE
12:37pBOMBARDIER : faces tough questions about future as share price, credit rating fall
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2BRENT : Brent crude jumps above $33 on hopes of oil output deal
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
5EXCLUSIVE: Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group