ILPA Names Neil Randall of Teacher Retirement System of Texas as Chair of Board of Directors

CHICAGO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The membership of the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) yesterday elected Neil Randall, Managing Director, Private Equity, Teacher Retirement System of Texas, as the Chair of its Board of Directors. Randall succeeds Tanya Carmichael, Managing Director of Global Funds, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan who successfully completed her 3.5 year tenure. Four new directors and four re-standing directors were also elected, with the slate unanimously approved at the Association’s annual general meeting held in Chicago, IL.



New Board directors elected include: Michael Aswad, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Sonal Doshi, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Alison Nankivell, Business Development Bank of Canada; and Joe Topley, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. Re-standing Directors include: Paul Mace, Tufts University Investment Office; Dennis Montz, Sentinel Trust Company; Stephen Moseley, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation; and Scott Penwell, M&G Private Funds Investment.

In addition to Carmichael, outgoing directors who completed their successful terms were Maurice Gordon, Guardian Life Insurance Corporation of America; Fabrizio Natale, Washington State Investment Board; and Steve Whatmore, QIC.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead such a distinguished Board at a time when our Association is thriving, thanks in no small part to those who have dedicated themselves to serving limited partners over the last decade,” said Randall. “The work of Tanya Carmichael and the outgoing Board Directors has enabled ILPA to evolve significantly into an influential and trusted advocate for limited partners. I look forward to working with our committed leadership, our tireless staff and our ever-growing and increasingly diverse, global membership to continue to have a meaningful impact in the years to come.”

The complete list of ILPA Board Members, including officers, is available on the ILPA website .

About the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With more than 500 member institutions representing over $2 trillion USD of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, content, advocacy and events. For more information, please visit ILPA.org .