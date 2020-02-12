Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMA Opens Registration for 2020 Annual Conference & Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:01am EST

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has opened registration for its 2020 Annual Conference and Expo (ACE2020). The event, to be held June 21-24 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, will give attendees the opportunity to learn, network, and grow in their careers.

This year's Conference will feature a new condensed schedule that will maximize learning capabilities for attendees. Keynote presenters include:

  • Tyler Schultz, Theranos whistleblower and entrepreneur
  • Katty Kay, BBC World News America Lead Anchor and best-selling author
  • Gregory Offner, ARM, Chief Disruption Evangelist
  • Ramsés Gallego, CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CCSK, Security, Risk and Governance International Director, Micro Focus
  • Marsha Hunt, CPA, Board Member, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)

At ACE2020, attendees will have the opportunity to explore eight specialty tracks, including deep dives designed for management accountants, and choose from more than 75 job-relevant sessions to customize their learning experience. The eight tracks include: Accounting Hot Topics; Ethics; Reporting and Control; Strategy, Planning, and Performance; Business Acumen and Operations; Leadership and Professional Development; Small- to Medium-Sized Enterprises; and Technology and Analytics.

More than 1,000 professionals from large and small businesses, public corporations, academic institutions, and government agencies are expected to attend this year's Conference, providing attendees with ample opportunities to make strong connections and explore new ways to boost their careers in management accounting. ACE2020 will offer attendees the opportunity to earn 22.5 NASBA-eligible credits.

Early Bird Conference registration rates will be available through March 31, 2020. For complete information about ACE2020 and registration details, visit http://www.imaconference.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)
IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ima-opens-registration-for-2020-annual-conference--expo-301003274.html

SOURCE IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pJACK IN THE BOX INC /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:07pK2 INTELLIGENCE : Financial Integrity Network Double Down on Cross-Border Deal Compliance Solutions with CFIUS Advisory Services
PR
02:07pOWL Private Wealth Advisors Joins Kestra Private Wealth Services
BU
02:07pTHE STANDARD : Promotes A.J. Ijaz to Vice President of Retirement Plans
BU
02:07pWhite Dog Labs Announces Addition to Board of Directors
GL
02:07pCarTech Company, Carly, Launches Universal Onboard Diagnostic Adapter in the U.S.
BU
02:07pNUTANIX : Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Selects Nutanix to Extend Services to More Patients
BU
02:06pALLIANZ : Sowore - Court Awards N200,000 Against AGF Malami Over Frivolous Adjournments
AQ
02:06pCVS HEALTH : swings to 4Q profit, announces leadership changes
AQ
02:06pAPPOMNI : Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group