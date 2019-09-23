IMAC : Expands Footprint in Springfield, Mo., Offering Full Suite of Services Including Minimally Invasive Medical Treatments Delivered by Licensed Medical Practitioners

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced the official opening of its Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center, an expanded facility in Spingfield, Missouri, that offers the company's full suite of services including physical and occupational therapy, and the company's signature regenerative rehabilitation medical treatments delivered by licensed medical practitioners. The company hosted a ribbon cutting at the facility on September 21, 2019.



The new, 7,500 sq. ft. Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center replaces the company's former 5,000 sq. ft. Advantage Therapy South Springfield location. The new location was opened in response to significant demand for non-surgical treatments for movement restricting diseases and represents the second relocation of an IMAC facility in the region. The first relocation occurred in May 2019 in Ozark, which moved from a 900 sq. ft. physical medicine facility to a 2,700 sq. ft. clinic equipped to deliver medical services. Prior to the current opening, patient visit trends demonstrated a 98 percent increase between May and August 2019.

'The opening of the new Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center in Springfield is a key business move for us in the region, as it allows us to provide patients with a choice of provider not only for physical and occupational therapy, but also for medical procedures associated with joint repair and other sports-related injuries using our minimally invasive procedures,' said Matt Wallis, president of IMAC Holdings. 'Our new clinic is a perfect example of our modern rehabilitation services in one setting to deliver convenient and comprehensive care for our patients and a replicable business model for our investors.'

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC's outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers' requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com IMAC

Press Contact: Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investors Bret Shapiro

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com

Source: IMAC Holdings, Inc.



Source: IMAC Holdings, Inc.