IMAC : Registration statement for face-amount certificate companies 0 07/25/2019 | 05:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 25, 2019 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT under the Securities Act of 1933 IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 8093 83-0784691 (State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization) (Primary Standard Industrial

Classification Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.) IMAC Holdings, Inc. 1605 Westgate Circle Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 (844) 266-4622 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's principal executive offices) Jeffrey S. Ervin Chief Executive Officer IMAC Holdings, Inc. 1605 Westgate Circle Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 (844) 266-4622 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Spencer G. Feldman, Esq.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

1325 Avenue of the Americas, 15th Floor

New York, New York 10019

(212) 451-2300 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable after the effective date of this Registration Statement. If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. [X] If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. [ ] If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. [ ] If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. [ ] Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large Accelerated Filer [ ] Accelerated Filer [ ] Non-Accelerated Filer [ ] Smaller Reporting Company [X] Emerging Growth Company [X] If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. [ ] Title of Each

Class of Securities

to be Registered Amount to be Registered (1) Proposed

Maximum

Offering Price

Per Share (2) Proposed

Maximum

Aggregate

Offering Price (2) Amount of

Registration Fee Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share 1,963,863 $ 3.255 $ 6,392,374.07 $ 774.76 (1) An indeterminate number of additional shares of common stock shall be issuable pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions and in such an event the number of shares registered shall automatically be increased to cover the additional shares in accordance with Rule 416. (2) The offering price has been estimated solely for the purpose of computing the amount of the registration fee in accordance with Rule 457(c) under the Securities Act of 1933. The price per share and aggregate offering price are based on the average of the high and low sales prices of the registrant's common stock on July 24, 2019. The Registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until the Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a) may determine. The information in this preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This preliminary prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Preliminary Prospectus Subject to Completion - Dated July 25, 2019 1,963,863 Shares of Common Stock This prospectus relates to the offer and sale of up to 1,963,863 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of IMAC Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, by Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, or Lincoln Park or the selling securityholder. The shares of common stock being offered by the selling securityholder have been or may be issued pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, dated July 15, 2019, that we entered into with Lincoln Park. See 'The Lincoln Park Transaction' for a description of that agreement and 'Selling Securityholder' for additional information regarding Lincoln Park. The prices at which Lincoln Park may sell the shares will be determined by the prevailing market price for the shares or in negotiated transactions. We are not selling any securities under this prospectus and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling securityholder in this offering. The selling securityholder may sell the shares of common stock described in this prospectus in a number of different ways and at varying prices. See 'Plan of Distribution' for more information about how the selling securityholder may sell the shares of common stock being registered pursuant to this prospectus. The selling securityholder is an 'underwriter' within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. We will pay the expenses incurred in registering the shares, including legal and accounting fees. See 'Plan of Distribution.' Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'IMAC.' On July 24, 2019, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $3.45 per share. An investment in our securities is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk and should be considered only by persons who can afford the loss of their entire investment. See 'Risk Factors' beginning on page 12. We are an 'emerging growth company' as defined under U.S. federal securities laws and, as such, may elect to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS About this Prospectus You should rely only on the information contained in this prospectus. We have not, and the selling securityholder has not, authorized any person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. This prospectus is not an offer to sell, nor is the selling securityholder seeking an offer to buy, securities in any state where the offer or solicitation is not permitted. The information contained in this prospectus is complete and accurate as of the date on the front cover of this prospectus, but information may have changed since that date. We are responsible for updating this prospectus to ensure that all material information is included and will update this prospectus to the extent required by law. This prospectus includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. While we believe that these industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies are reliable, we have not independently verified such data and we do not make any representation as to the accuracy of the information. Unless otherwise indicated, information in this prospectus concerning economic conditions, our industry, our markets and our competitive position is based on a variety of sources, including information from third-party industry analysts and publications and our own estimates and research. Some of the industry and market data contained in this prospectus are based on third-party industry publications. This information involves a number of assumptions, estimates and limitations. The sources of the third-party industry publications referred to in this prospectus are: ● Orbis Research, an independent market research firm; and ● IBIS World, an independent industry research company. Prospectus Summary This summary highlights information contained in this prospectus and in the documents incorporated by reference, and this summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider in making your investment decision. Before investing in our common stock, you should carefully read this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in their entirety. Some of the statements in this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference constitute forward-looking statements. See 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.' Our Company We are a growing chain of innovative medical advancements and care (IMAC) regeneration centers, combining life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. Our mix of medical and physical procedures is designed to improve patient experiences and outcomes, and to reduce healthcare costs as compared to other available treatment options. We own six and manage eight outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. Our treatments are performed by licensed medical practitioners through our regenerative rehabilitation protocols designed to improve the physical health, to advance the quality of life and to lessen the pain of our patients. We do not prescribe opioids, but instead offer an alternative to conventional surgery or joint replacement surgery by delivering minimally invasive medical treatments to help patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. Our employees focus on providing exceptional customer service to give our patients a memorable and caring experience. We believe that we have priced our treatments to be affordable by 95% of the population and are well positioned in the expanding regenerative medical sector. Our licensed healthcare professionals provide each patient a custom treatment plan that integrates innovative regenerative medicine protocols (representing 31% of our revenue) with traditional, minimally invasive (minimizing incisions and skin punctures) medical procedures (representing 33% of our revenue) in combination with physical therapies (representing 31% of our revenue from physical therapy, and remaining 5% of our revenue from chiropractic). We do not use or offer opioid-based prescriptions as part of our treatment options in order to help our patients avoid the dangers of opioid abuse and addiction. We have successfully treated patients that were previously addicted to opioids because of joint or soft tissue related pain. Further, our procedures comply with all professional athletic league drug restriction policies, including the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball League (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), and Major League Baseball (MLB). Dr. Matthew Wallis, DC, our Chief Operating Officer, opened the first IMAC Regeneration Center in Paducah, Kentucky 19 years ago in August 2000, which remains the flagship location of our current business. Dr. Jason Brame, DC joined Dr. Wallis in 2008. In 2015, Drs. Wallis and Brame hired Jeffrey S. Ervin as our Chief Executive Officer to collectively create and implement their growth strategy. The result was the formal creation of IMAC Holdings, LLC to expand IMAC clinics outside of western Kentucky, with such facilities to remain owned or operated under the group using the IMAC Regeneration Center name and services. In June 2018, we completed a corporate conversion in which IMAC Holding, LLC was converted to IMAC Holdings, Inc. to consolidate ownership of existing clinics and implement our growth strategy. Since May 2016, we have opened six outpatient medical clinics and acquired seven physical therapy practices for a total of 14 clinics in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. In order to enhance our brand, we have partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening six Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, one Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center and three Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers. We have also signed former NBA player George Gervin to be a brand ambassador for future clinics in Texas. Our brand ambassadors help deliver awareness to our non-opioid services, emphasizing our ability to treat sports and orthopedic injuries as an alternative to traditional surgeries for joint repair or replacement. Over the past few years we have seen a rapid growth in demand for our services as measured by patient visits. The demand for our services continues at a rapid rate fueled by growth for organic healthcare solutions over traditionally invasive orthopedic practices. For the year ended December 31, 2018, we had 63,812 patient visits, which was more than 1,400% higher than the 4,065 visits for the comparable period in 2017. We also believe that our regenerative rehabilitation treatments are provided to patients at a much lower price than our primary competitors such as orthopedic surgeons, pain management clinics and hospital systems targeting invasive joint reconstruction. The average cost of inpatient care alone for a knee replacement was $16,300 in 2014 (excluding therapy). The average cost of a knee treatment for a patient that qualified for a knee replacement was $4,200 in 2017 (excluding therapy). We own our medical clinics directly or have entered into long-term management services agreements to operate and control medical clinics by contract. Our preference is to own the clinics; however, some state laws restrict the corporate practice of medicine and require a licensed medical practitioner to own the clinic. Accordingly, our managed clinics are owned exclusively by a medical professional within a professional service corporation (formed as a limited liability company or corporation) under common control with us or eligible members of our company in order to comply with state laws regulating the ownership of medical practices. We are compensated under management services agreements through service fees based on the cost of the services provided, plus a specified markup percentage, and a discretionary annual bonus determined in the sole discretion of each professional service corporation. Orbis Research, an independent market research firm, reported that the regenerative healthcare industry in the United States is estimated to be $67.6 billion by 2019, and independent industry research company IBIS World estimated that outpatient rehabilitation in the U.S. is an approximately $30 billion industry, with approximately 90% of that revenue generated from physical rehabilitation services, including orthopedic, sports, geriatric and other forms of physical medicine. Outpatient rehabilitation is anticipated to grow at a rate of 2% to 7% in the coming years, according to these industry research companies, due to the aging baby boomer generation, sustained high rates of obesity and healthcare reform. We believe that as healthcare insurance providers seek to reduce medical costs and government regulation restricts access to opioid pain prescriptions, our outpatient medical clinics are poised to capture a larger share of healthcare spending. We believe that we have positioned ourselves to take advantage of current trends in healthcare spending. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' National Health Expenditure Projections 2017-2026, national healthcare expenditures continue to rise and are projected to grow from an estimated $3.5 trillion in 2017 to $5.7 trillion by 2026, representing an average annual rate of growth of 5.5%, reaching a projected 19.7% of U.S. gross domestic product in 2026. Demand for minimally invasive movement corrections and non-opioid pain management has surged with the growth of the baby boomer generation. The U.S. Census estimates that the U.S. population over 65 years of age is projected to more than double from 47.8 million to nearly 98.2 million persons and the 85 and older population is expected to more than triple, from 6.3 million to 19.7 million persons, between 2015 and 2060. Additionally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of older Americans is increasing as a percentage of the total U.S. population with the number of persons older than 65 estimated to comprise 14.9% of the total U.S. population in 2015 and projected to grow to 23.6% by 2060. This significant demographic shift is changing healthcare consumption patterns. At the same time, individuals who are not eligible for Medicare have faced a significant rise in health insurance premiums. As consumers assume the burden of greater healthcare costs, they are price shopping and considering second opinions from conservative treatment providers like our company. Our Operations We currently operate 14 outpatient medical clinics in four states. Our original clinic opened 19 years ago in August 2000 and remains the flagship location of our current business, which was formally organized in March 2015 with the mission of expanding the reach of our facilities to other strategic locations throughout the United States. Our flagship medical clinic has been operated during the last 19 years by Matthew C. Wallis, DC and Jason Brame, DC, two of our co-founders, and, since March 2015, together with Jeffrey S. Ervin, our third co-founder and the current Chief Executive Officer of the company. This management team continues today throughout the organization incorporating the same strategies used to build and operate the company's flagship location. During 2016 and 2017, we opened five medical clinics and expanded into two new states, Missouri and Tennessee. During 2018, we opened one medical clinic and acquired four physical therapy clinics, and in 2019 we have acquired three medical clinics in the Chicago, Illinois area. Below is a list of our outpatient medical clinics and information about how we own or control these medical clinics: Clinic Name Location of Clinic Date Opened or Acquired Form and Date of Control IMAC Regeneration Center Paducah, Kentucky August 2000 Managed since June 28, 2018 Ozzie Smith Center Chesterfield, Missouri May 2016 Full ownership effective June 1, 2018, when remaining 64% interest was acquired IMAC Regeneration Center Murray, Kentucky February 2017 Managed since June 28, 2018 David Price Center Brentwood, Tennessee May 2017 Managed since November 1, 2016 Ozzie Smith Center St. Peters, Missouri August 2017 Full ownership effective June 1, 2018, when remaining 64% interest was acquired David Price Center Murfreesboro, Tennessee November 2017 Managed since November 2017 Tony Delk Center Lexington, Kentucky July 2018 Managed since July 2, 2018 Advantage Therapy South Springfield, Missouri August 2018 (originally opened August 2004) Full ownership effective August 1, 2018, when 100% interest was acquired Advantage Therapy North Springfield, Missouri August 2018 (originally opened March 2013) Full ownership effective August 1, 2018, when 100% interest was acquired Advantage Therapy Monett, Missouri August 2018 (originally opened May 2015) Full ownership effective August 1, 2018, when 100% interest was acquired Advantage Therapy Ozark, Missouri August 2018 (originally opened November 2015) Full ownership effective August 1, 2018, when 100% interest was acquired IMAC Regeneration Center Arlington Heights, Illinois April 2019 Managed since April 2019 IMAC Regeneration Center Buffalo Grove, Illinois April 2019 Managed since April 2019 IMAC Regeneration Center Elgin, Illinois April 2019 Managed since April 2019 All employees who provide direct medical services to patients are employed by the professional service corporation. We employ the non-medical provider staff for the clinics and provide comprehensive management and administrative services to help the professional service corporation operate the clinics. We are compensated under management services agreements through service fees based on the cost of the services provided, plus a specified markup percentage, and a discretionary annual bonus determined in the sole discretion of each professional service corporation. Under our management services agreements, all obligations owed to us by the professional service corporations are secured by all accounts receivable, contract rights, revenues and general intangibles of the applicable professional service corporation. The management services agreements may be terminated by mutual agreement of the parties, by a non-breaching party after 30 days following an uncured breach by the other party, upon a bankruptcy of either party or by us upon 90 days' prior written notice to the other party. Our Services The licensed healthcare professionals at our clinics work with each patient to create a protocol customized for each patient by utilizing a combination of the following traditional and innovative treatments: Medical Treatments. Our specialized team of doctors work together to provide the latest minimally invasive, prescription-free treatments for movement challenges or pain related to orthopedic conditions. The treatments are customized to treat the underlying condition instead of addressing the challenge with prescriptions or surgeries. ● Regenerative Medicine. Regenerative therapy at IMAC Regeneration Centers utilizes undifferentiated cellular tissue to regenerate damaged tissue. The majority of our procedures utilize cells from the patient, harvested under minimal manipulation, and applied during the same visit to the clinic. These autologous cells help to heal degenerative soft tissue conditions, which cause pain or compromise the patient's quality of life. Independent studies in this area, including a recent safety and feasibility study published by Dr. Peter B. Fodor, 'Adipose Derived Stromal Cell Injections for Pain Management of Osteoarthritis in the Human Knee Joint' (Aesthetic Surgery Journal, February 2016), have supported claims that autologous cell treatments using stromal vascular tissue and bone marrow lead to improved function and decreased pain within joints, muscles and connective tissue and can help alleviate osteoarthritis and degenerative disease. We believe that we have generally followed the increasingly accepted protocols described in these studies in connection with our regenerative therapies. Physical Medicine. Our team of sports medicine practitioners start by collaboratively building a personalized physical medicine treatment plan designed to help patients get back to living the life they deserve. ● Physical Therapy. With a combination of biomechanical loading and tissue mobilization, our licensed physical rehabilitation therapists work with each patient to help the body restore skill within the joint or soft tissue. ● Spinal Decompression. During this treatment, the spine is stretched and relaxed intermittently in a controlled manner, creating a negative pressure in the disc area that can pull herniated or bulging tissue back into the disc. Whether caused by trauma or degeneration, we realize the impact a spinal injury can have on the quality of one's life and seek to provide innovative, minimally invasive medical technology and care to relieve back pain and restore function. ● Chiropractic Manipulation. Common for spine conditions, manual manipulation is used to increase range of motion, reduce nerve irritability and improve function. Our Growth and Expansion Strategy We have developed a comprehensive approach and well-defined model for new clinic openings ranging from site selection to staffing. Our original clinic in Paducah, Kentucky, which opened in August 2000, has shown consistent growth in patient visits, and is profitable. We will continue to apply this extensive experience and knowledge to new clinic openings as well as acquisitions. Our three recently acquired clinics in 2019, combined with our August 2018 acquisition of four physical therapy clinics, are expected to provide us with significant revenue growth as these sites mature. In 2019, with the net proceeds of our initial public offering, we have made investments in our corporate infrastructure and life science product development, which we believe will position us well to support our planned expansion. We have plans to open additional IMAC Regeneration Centers in the states in which we currently operate, as well as in other strategic locations throughout the United States, building on our familiarity with the demographic market and our reputation in the area to attract new patients and endorsements. Our strategic partnerships with regional and national sports celebrities have enabled us to increase our visibility in our markets and become known for providing innovative regenerative-based therapies. We continue to seek opportunities to work with more athletes to draw awareness to our services. In addition, we have enlisted a wide range of medical and alternative medicine professionals to continue providing innovative outpatient treatments to our patients without major surgery or prescription pain medication. The key elements of our growth and expansion strategy are: Open New Outpatient Locations and Facilities. We are in the process of identifying strategic new locations at which to lease and develop new IMAC Regeneration Centers. We anticipate initial expansion in the Midwest and southern United States, including in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. By branching into states adjacent to existing centers, we will expand our regional market familiarity, with our outpatient clinics and focus our marketing efforts. We believe our strong regional operations will provide brand awareness and allow us to leverage our established administrative infrastructure and will provide a foundation to support our expansion. Expand Our Service Offerings to Employers and Self-Insured Health Plans. We have received inquiries from employers researching conservative treatment options for their employees. The inquiries primarily focus on minimizing employee time away from work related to injuries or occupational hazards and the cost of aggressive orthopedic treatments and threat of opioid abuse for employees enrolled in an employer health plan. We plan to create simple conservative treatment protocols for employers seeking to reduce employee downtime, prescription narcotic usage and surgical expenditures within their health plan. Continue to Obtain Endorsements from Well-Known Sports Celebrities. We continue to attract celebrity sports endorsers for each market in which we operate and plan to expand. By collaborating and co-branding with well-known sports figures, patients become more familiar with our brand and associate our company with physical fitness and well-being. Working with sports celebrities that are well-known in our markets and personally recommend our treatments helps establish credibility with patients in those markets. Expand Our Advertising and Marketing. We intend to increase our advertising and marketing efforts and reach throughout our primary service areas in order to grow patient volume at our existing facilities and spur interest in newer locations. Our current marketing efforts include a combination of local television, internet and event advertising. We will introduce employer marketing initiatives with help from our celebrity endorsers. While we welcome patients that are referred to us by other healthcare providers, we believe that direct marketing will generate more new patients for our outpatient clinics than relying solely on antiquated medical referral practices. Offer State-of-the-Art Orthopedic Treatments. Our regenerative medicine techniques are used to prevent arthritis, treat meniscus tears, defeat muscle deterioration and address other damaged tissue conditions. We will continue offering innovative therapies and recently approved medical technologies, including alternative medicine treatments, and will adapt our treatment offerings as new treatments are developed and come to market. By bringing together a diverse array of medical specialists, we are able to treat more health conditions and attract a larger base of patients. Our Competitive Advantages While some of our competitors offer regenerative medical treatments, we believe that few companies have the multi-disciplinary approach of combining physical therapy and medical professionals working together to generate optimal regenerative health outcomes. Competitive factors affecting our business include quality of care, cost, treatment outcomes, convenience of location, and relationships with, and ability to meet the needs of, referral and insurance payor sources. Our clinics compete, directly or indirectly, with many types of healthcare providers including the physical therapy departments of hospitals, private therapy clinics, physician-owned therapy clinics, and chiropractors. We may face more intense competition if consolidation of the therapy industry continues. We believe that we differentiate ourselves from our competition and have been able to grow our business as a result of the following competitive strengths: Our Minimally Invasive Approach to Traditional Orthopedic Care. We pay particular attention to rehabilitating our patients' musculoskeletal system to reduce pain and enhance mobility without major surgery or anesthesia. By combining physical therapy and regenerative medicine, we are able to treat a variety of physical conditions by using a patient's own body to help heal itself. Strong Regional Presence. We own six and manage five clinics in three states, providing us significant leverage for implementation of our marketing strategies and utilization of our staff. We believe we offer a broader platform of regenerative therapies than our regional competitors. We Do Not Prescribe Addictive Opioids. We do not use or offer opioid-based prescriptions as part of our treatment options in order to help our patients avoid the dangers of opioid abuse and addiction. We focus on preventing the potential for addiction through our regenerative-based therapies that help alleviate chronic pain. We Utilize Diverse Medical Specialists for Customized Care. Our treatment protocols are customized by a team of medical doctors, nurse practitioners, chiropractors and physical therapists and are designed to heal damaged tissue without major surgery or prescription pain medication. This team approach delivers comprehensive service while avoiding the higher costs of major reconstructive surgery by medical specialists. The Lincoln Park Transaction On July 15, 2019, we entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park, which we refer to in this prospectus as the Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which Lincoln Park has agreed to purchase from us up to an aggregate of $10,000,000 of our common stock (subject to certain limitations) from time to time over the term of the Purchase Agreement. Also on July 15, 2019, we entered into a registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park, which we refer to in this prospectus as the Registration Rights Agreement, pursuant to which we have filed with the SEC the registration statement that includes this prospectus to register for resale under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, the shares of common stock that have been or may be issued to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. We do not have the right to commence any sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement until certain conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement, all of which are outside of Lincoln Park's control, have been satisfied, including that the SEC has declared effective the registration statement that includes this prospectus. Thereafter, we may, from time to time and at our sole discretion, on any single business day, direct Lincoln Park to purchase shares of our common stock in amounts of up to 50,000 shares, which amounts may be increased to up to 100,000 shares depending on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale and subject to a maximum commitment by Lincoln Park of $1,000,000 per single purchase, which we refer to in this prospectus as 'regular purchases.' We will control the timing and amount of any sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park. The purchase price of the shares that may be sold to Lincoln Park in the regular purchases under the Purchase Agreement will be based on the market price of our common stock preceding the time of sale as computed under the Purchase Agreement. The purchase price per share will be equitably adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction occurring during the business days used to compute such price. We may at any time in our sole discretion terminate the Purchase Agreement without fee, penalty or cost upon one business day notice. There are no restrictions on future financings, rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages in the Purchase Agreement or Registration Rights Agreement, other than a prohibition on our entering into certain types of transactions that are defined in the Purchase Agreement as 'Variable Rate Transactions.' Lincoln Park may not assign or transfer its rights and obligations under the Purchase Agreement. In consideration for entering into the Purchase Agreement, we previously issued to Lincoln Park 60,006 shares of common stock as a commitment fee and will issue up to an additional 60,006 commitment shares, pro rata for no additional consideration, when and if Lincoln Park purchases (at our discretion) the $10,000,000 aggregate commitment. For example, if we elect, at our sole discretion, to require Lincoln Park to purchase $50,000 of our common stock then we would issue 300 additional commitment shares, which is the product of $50,000 (the amount we have elected to sell) divided by $10,000,000 (total amount we can sell Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement) multiplied by 60,006 (the total number of additional commitment shares). The additional commitment shares will only be issued pursuant to this formula as and when we elect at our discretion to sell common stock to Lincoln Park. As of July 24, 2019, there were 8,346,797 shares of our common stock outstanding, of which 5,891,591 shares were held by non-affiliates. Although the Purchase Agreement provides that we may sell up to $10,000,000 of our common stock to Lincoln Park, only 1,963,863 shares of our common stock are being offered under this prospectus, which represents shares which may be issued to Lincoln Park in the future under the Purchase Agreement, if and when we sell shares to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. Depending on the market prices of our common stock at the time we elect to issue and sell shares to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement, we may need to register for resale under the Securities Act additional shares of our common stock in order to receive aggregate gross proceeds equal to the $10,000,000 total commitment available to us under the Purchase Agreement. If all of the 1,963,863 shares offered by Lincoln Park under this prospectus were issued and outstanding as of the date hereof, such shares would represent approximately 19% of the total number of shares of our common stock outstanding and approximately 25% of the total number of outstanding shares held by non-affiliates, in each case as of the date hereof. If we elect to issue and sell more than the 1,963,863 shares offered under this prospectus to Lincoln Park, which we have the right, but not the obligation, to do, we must first register for resale under the Securities Act any such additional shares, which could cause additional substantial dilution to our stockholders. The number of shares ultimately offered for resale by Lincoln Park is dependent upon the number of shares we sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. Under applicable rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, in no event may we issue or sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement more than 19.99% of the shares of our common stock outstanding immediately prior to the execution of the Purchase Agreement (which is 1,668,525 shares based on 8,346,797 shares outstanding immediately prior to the execution of the Purchase Agreement), which limitation we refer to as the Exchange Cap, unless (i) we obtain stockholder approval to issue shares of common stock in excess of the Exchange Cap or (ii) the average price of all applicable sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement equals or exceeds $3.8385, such that issuances and sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement would be exempt from the Exchange Cap limitation under applicable Nasdaq rules. In any event, the Purchase Agreement specifically provides that we may not issue or sell any shares of our common stock under the Purchase Agreement if such issuance or sale would breach any applicable Nasdaq rules. The Purchase Agreement also prohibits us from directing Lincoln Park to purchase any shares of common stock if those shares, when aggregated with all other shares of our common stock then beneficially owned by Lincoln Park and its affiliates, would result in Lincoln Park and its affiliates having beneficial ownership, at any single point in time, of more than 4.99% of the then total outstanding shares of our common stock, as calculated pursuant to Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and Rule 13d-3 thereunder, which limitation we refer to as the Beneficial Ownership Cap. Issuances of our common stock pursuant to the Purchase Agreement will not affect the rights or privileges of our existing stockholders, except that the economic and voting interests of each of our existing stockholders will be diluted as a percentage of all outstanding shares as a result of any such issuance. Although the number of shares of common stock that our existing stockholders own will not decrease, the shares owned by our existing stockholders will represent a smaller percentage of our total outstanding shares after any such issuance to Lincoln Park. Selected Risks Associated with Our Business Despite our growth and expansion strategy and the competitive advantages we describe above, our business and prospects may be limited by a number of risks and uncertainties that we currently face, including: ● we operate in an intensely competitive market for healthcare solutions against a number of large, well-known hospital systems and outpatient medical clinics; ● we have a limited operating history and we cannot ensure the long-term successful operation of our business; ● we had unaudited net losses of $2,030,410 and $3,053,743 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. There can be no assurance we will have net income in future periods; ● as part of our growth and expansion strategy, we intend to develop or acquire additional outpatient medical clinics; however, there is no assurance that we will be able to identify appropriate acquisition targets, successfully acquire identified targets or successfully develop and integrate the businesses to realize their full benefits; and ● our business depends on the availability to us of Jeffrey S. Ervin, our Chief Executive Officer, who has unique knowledge regarding our roll-out of IMAC Regeneration Centers, and Matthew C. Wallis, DC, our Chief Operating Officer, who has business contacts that would be extremely difficult to replace, and our business would be materially and adversely affected if either of their services were to become unavailable to us. Implications of Being an 'Emerging Growth Company' As a public reporting company with less than $1.07 billion in revenue during our last fiscal year, we qualify as an 'emerging growth company' under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act. An emerging growth company may take advantage of specified reduced reporting requirements that are otherwise generally applicable to public companies. In particular, as an emerging growth company, we: ● are not required to obtain an attestation and report from our auditors on our management's assessment of our internal control over financial reporting pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (the 'Sarbanes-Oxley Act'); ● are not required to provide a detailed narrative disclosure discussing our compensation principles, objectives and elements and analyzing how those elements fit with our principles and objectives (commonly referred to as 'compensation discussion and analysis'); ● are not required to obtain a non-binding advisory vote from our stockholders on executive compensation or golden parachute arrangements (commonly referred to as the 'say-on-pay,' 'say-on-frequency' and 'say-on-golden-parachute' votes); ● are exempt from certain executive compensation disclosure provisions requiring a pay-for-performance graph and CEO pay ratio disclosure; ● may present only two years of audited financial statements and only two years of related Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, or MD&A; and ● are eligible to claim longer phase-in periods for the adoption of new or revised financial accounting standards under §107 of the JOBS Act. We intend to take advantage of all of these reduced reporting requirements and exemptions, including the longer phase-in periods for the adoption of new or revised financial accounting standards under §107 of the JOBS Act. Our election to use the phase-in periods may make it difficult to compare our financial statements to those of non-emerging growth companies and other emerging growth companies that have opted out of the phase-in periods under §107 of the JOBS Act. See 'Risk Factors,' at page 12 ('We are an 'emerging growth company'. . . .'). Certain of these reduced reporting requirements and exemptions were already available to us due to the fact that we also qualify as a 'smaller reporting company' under the SEC's rules. For instance, smaller reporting companies are not required to obtain an auditor attestation and report regarding internal control over financial reporting, are not required to provide a compensation discussion and analysis, are not required to provide a pay-for-performance graph or CEO pay ratio disclosure, and may present only two years of audited financial statements and related MD&A disclosure. Under the JOBS Act, we may take advantage of the above-described reduced reporting requirements and exemptions for up to five years after our initial sale of common equity pursuant to a registration statement declared effective under the Securities Act, or such earlier time that we no longer meet the definition of an emerging growth company. In this regard, the JOBS Act provides that we would cease to be an 'emerging growth company' if we have more than $1.07 billion in annual revenue, have more than $700 million in market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates, or issue more than $1 billion in principal amount of non-convertible debt over a three-year period. Under current SEC rules, however, we will continue to qualify as a 'smaller reporting company' for so long as we have a public float (i.e., the market value of common equity held by non-affiliates) of less than $250 million as of the last business day of our most recently completed second fiscal quarter. Corporate Information and Incorporation The first IMAC Regeneration Center was organized in August 2000 as a Kentucky professional service corporation. That center was the forerunner to our current business and remains our flagship location. Matthew C. Wallis, DC and Jason Brame, DC, together with Jeffrey S. Ervin, became the founding members of IMAC Holdings, LLC, a Kentucky limited liability company organized in March 2015, to expand our management team to support our clinical expansion while meeting the requirements of state healthcare practice guidelines and ownership laws. The following chart reflects the corporate structure of our key operating units: Percentages above refer to our ownership of subsidiaries' limited liability company membership interests as of July 24, 2019. (1) As required by applicable state law, our medical clinics in Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee are held in professional service corporations owned entirely by licensed medical practitioners because the clinics are engaged in the practice of medicine through physicians and nurse practitioners. We are able to manage these medical clinics through limited liability companies that enter into management services agreements with the professional service corporations that own the clinics. Under these agreements, we provide exclusive comprehensive management and related administrative services to the professional service corporation and receive management fees. Due to this financial and operational control by contract, our financial statements consolidate the financial results of the professional service corporations. (2) Our medical clinics in Kentucky are held in Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic Regeneration Center PSC, a professional service corporation owned by Matthew C. Wallis, DC and Jason Brame, DC. IMAC Management Services LLC, our 100%-owned subsidiary, and Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic Regeneration Center PSC agreed to a long-term, exclusive management services agreement on June 28, 2018. (3) We previously owned 36% of the outstanding limited liability company membership interests of IMAC of St. Louis, LLC, and acquired the remaining 64% of the outstanding units on June 1, 2018. (4) We acquired 100% of the outstanding units of Advantage Hand Therapy and Orthopedic Rehabilitation, LLC in August 2018. (5) We previously owned 76% of the outstanding limited liability company membership interests of IMAC Regeneration Management of Nashville, LLC, and acquired the remaining 24% of the outstanding units on June 1, 2018. Our medical clinics in Tennessee are held in IMAC Regeneration Center of Nashville, P.C., a professional service corporation headed by David Smithson, M.D., the centers' medical director. IMAC Regeneration Management of Nashville, LLC, now our 100%-owned subsidiary, and IMAC Regeneration Center of Nashville, P.C. agreed to a long-term, exclusive management services agreement on November 1, 2016. (6) We acquired a 70% ownership position in BioFirma, LLC on August 20, 2018. BioFirma was formed to produce and commercialize NeoCyte, an umbilical cord-derived mononuclear cell product following the FDA's cGCPs regulations. (7) On April 19, 2019, ISDI Holdings II and PHR Holdings merged with and into our wholly owned subsidiary IMAC Management of Illinois, LLC. Our consolidated financial statements include the accounts of IMAC Holdings, Inc. and the following entities which are consolidated due to direct ownership of a controlling voting interest or other rights granted to us as the sole general partner or managing member of the entity: IMAC Management Services, LLC, IMAC Regeneration Management of Nashville, LLC and IMAC Management of Illinois, LLC; the following entity which is consolidated with IMAC Regeneration Management of Nashville, LLC due to control by contract: IMAC Regeneration Center of Nashville, PC; the following entities which are consolidated with IMAC Management of Illinois, LLC due to control by contract: Progressive Health and Rehabilitation, Ltd. and Illinois Spine and Disc Institute, Ltd.; and the following entities which were held as a minority interest prior to June 1, 2018: IMAC of St. Louis, LLC and due to control by contract, as of June 29, 2018, Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic Regeneration Center PSC. Additionally, our consolidated financial statements include the financial results of our acquisition of all of the outstanding units of Advantage Therapy and Orthopedic Rehabilitation LLC and 70% of the outstanding units of BioFirma, LLC as of August 2018. Effective June 1, 2018, IMAC Holdings converted into a Delaware corporation and we changed our name to IMAC Holdings, Inc. In conjunction with the conversion, all of our outstanding membership interests were exchanged on a proportional basis into shares of common stock. As a result of the corporate conversion, we became a federal corporate taxpayer as opposed to a pass-through entity for tax purposes. Our principal executive offices are located at 1605 Westgate Circle, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 and our telephone number is (844) 266-IMAC (4622). We maintain a corporate website at http://www.imacregeneration.com. We own various U.S. federal trademark registrations and applications, and unregistered trademarks, including the registered mark 'IMAC Regeneration Center.' All other trademarks or trade names referred to in this prospectus are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this prospectus are referred to without the symbols ® and ™, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent possible under applicable law, their rights thereto. We do not incorporate the information on, or accessible through, our website into this prospectus, and you should not consider any information on, or that can be accessed through, our website a part of this prospectus. The Offering Common stock to be offered by the selling securityholder 1,963,863 shares, consisting of: ● 60,006 commitment shares issued to Lincoln Park upon execution of the Purchase Agreement; ● 1,843,851 shares we may sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement from time to time after the date of this prospectus; and ● 60,006 additional commitment shares issued pro rata to Lincoln Park, when and if we sell shares under the Purchase Agreement. Common stock outstanding prior to this offering 8,346,797 shares of common stock prior to the effectiveness of the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Common stock to be outstanding after giving effect to the issuance of 1,963,863 shares under the Purchase Agreement registered hereunder 10,310,660 Use of proceeds We intend to use the net proceeds from sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park to finance the costs of developing or acquiring additional outpatient medical clinics as a part of our growth and expansion strategy and for working capital and general corporate purposes. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by Lincoln Park in this offering. See 'Use of Proceeds' on page 26. Risk factors This investment involves a high degree of risk. These risks are discussed more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' beginning on page 12 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus. You should carefully consider all of the information in this prospectus and in the documents incorporated by reference prior to investing in our common stock. Nasdaq trading symbol for our common stock IMAC The number of shares of common stock to be outstanding after this offering is based on 10,310,660 shares of common stock outstanding at July 24, 2019, and excludes the following: ● 316,518 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options at an exercise price of $4.04 per share; ● 1,675,055 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants at an exercise price of $5.00 per share; ● 277,500 shares of common stock issuable upon the vesting of outstanding restricted stock units; and ● 405,982 shares of common stock reserved and available for issuance under our 2018 incentive compensation plan. Risk Factors An investment in our common stock involves a high degree of risk. In addition to the other information contained in this prospectus, prospective investors should carefully consider the following risks before investing in our common stock, as well as those set forth under the heading 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which are incorporated by reference in this prospectus. If any of the following risks actually occur, as well as other risks not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial, our business, operating results and financial condition could be materially adversely affected. As a result, the trading price of our common stock could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment in our common stock. The risks discussed below and in the documents incorporated by reference also include forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ substantially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. See 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in this prospectus. In assessing the risks below, you should also refer to the other information contained in this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus, including the financial statements and the related notes in our SEC periodic reports, before deciding to purchase any of our shares of common stock. Risks Relating to Our Company's Business and Industry We are in an early stage of development and have a limited operating history upon which to base an estimate of our future performance. Our current business was formally organized in March 2015 and we currently have 14 outpatient medical clinics. Accordingly, we have a limited operating history on which to base an estimate of our future performance. Because we lack a long operating history, you do not have either the type or amount of information that would be available to a purchaser of securities of a company with a more substantial operating history. Our growth and expansion strategy is in the early stages of implementation and there can be no assurance that we will be able to implement our strategy or that we will be commercially successful. Our ability to continue as a growing concern is contingent upon our ability to: ● raise sufficient capital, both through the sale of shares to Lincoln Park and through other equity and debt raises; ● hire and retain a number of highly skilled employees, including medical and chiropractic doctors, physical therapists and other practitioners; ● lease and develop acceptable premises for our IMAC Regeneration Centers; ● build a consistent patient base within the areas of our medical clinics; ● secure and maintain arrangements with third-party payers, sports celebrity endorsers and other service providers, all on terms favorable or acceptable to our company; ● implement the other numerous necessary portions of our growth and expansion strategy; and ● attain profitable operations. There can be no assurance that we will be able to accomplish any of the above objectives. Further, because of our small size and limited to no operating history, our company is particularly susceptible to adverse effects from changes in the law, economic conditions, consumer tastes, competition and other contingencies or events beyond our control. It may be more difficult for us to prepare for and respond to these types of risks than it would be for a company with an established business and operating cash flow. Due to changing circumstances or an inability to implement any portion of our growth and expansion strategy, we may be forced to change dramatically our planned operations. We may fail completely to implement key elements of our growth and expansion strategy, which could adversely affect our operations and financial performance. If we cannot implement one or more key elements of our growth and expansion strategy, including raising sufficient capital, hiring and retaining qualified staff, leasing and developing acceptable premises for our medical clinics, securing necessary service contracts on favorable or adequate terms, generating sufficient revenue and achieving numerous other objectives, our projected financial performance may be materially adversely affected. Even if all of the key elements of our growth and expansion strategy are successfully implemented, we may not achieve the favorable results, operations and financial performance that we anticipate. We have a history of annual net losses which may continue and which may negatively impact our ability to compete and achieve our growth and expansion strategy. IMAC Holdings has a history of annual net losses. Our net losses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were $1,599,187 and $404,664, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, we had net revenue of $6,701,072 and $786,025, respectively, and we had net losses of $3,053,743 and $57,181, respectively. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 included one-time costs of approximately $225,000 related to our initial public offering. Our growth and expansion strategy may be unsuccessful and no assurance can be given that we will ever have net income. Accordingly, our prospects must be considered in light of the competition, risks, expenses and difficulties frequently encountered by an emerging company. Our inability to effectively meet our competition could have an adverse effect on our prospects, operating results and financial condition. The development and operation of our medical clinics will require more capital than we could raise in this offering, and we may not be able to obtain additional capital on favorable or even acceptable terms. We may also have to incur additional debt, which may adversely affect our liquidity and operating performance. Our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our growth and expansion strategy depends in large part on the availability of adequate capital to finance operations. Changes in our growth and expansion strategy, lower than anticipated revenue for the medical clinics, unanticipated and/or uncontrollable events in the credit or equity markets, changes to our liquidity, increased expenses, and other events may cause us to seek additional debt or equity financing. Financing may not be available on favorable or acceptable terms, or at all, and our failure to raise capital could adversely affect our operations and financial condition. Additional equity financing may result in dilution of the pro rata ownership stake of our stockholders. Further, we may be required to offer subsequent investors investment terms, such as preferred distributions and voting rights, which are superior to the rights of the holders of our shares of common stock, which could have an adverse effect on the value of your investment. Additional debt financing, if available, may involve significant cash payment obligations, covenants and financial ratios that restrict our ability to operate and grow our business, and would cause us to incur additional interest expense and financing costs. As a consequence, our operating performance may be materially adversely affected. We have a holding company ownership structure and will depend on distributions from our operating subsidiaries to meet our obligations. Contractual or legal restrictions applicable to our subsidiaries or controlled companies could limit payments or distributions from them. We are a holding company and derive all of our operating income from, and hold substantially all of our assets through, our subsidiaries. The effect of this structure is that we will depend on the earnings of our subsidiaries, and the payment or other distributions to us of these earnings, to meet our obligations. Provisions of law, like those requiring that dividends be paid only out of surplus, and provisions of any future indebtedness, may limit the ability of our subsidiaries to make payments or other distributions to us. Our subsidiaries also control and manage the non-professional aspects of certain other professional service corporations under management services agreements, which could (although they do not currently) contain contractual restrictions on a professional service corporation's ability to pay service fees to us. The assets of these professional service corporations are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. Additionally, in the event of the liquidation, dissolution or winding up of any of our subsidiaries, creditors of that subsidiary (including trade creditors) will generally be entitled to payment from the assets of that subsidiary before those assets can be distributed to us. We will incur substantial start-up expenses and do not expect to make a profit at any medical clinic until at least six months after opening each medical clinic. We will incur substantial expenses to implement our growth and expansion strategy, including costs for leasing and developing the premises for each medical clinic, purchasing medical and office equipment, purchasing medical supplies and inventory, marketing and advertising, recruiting and hiring staff, and other expenses. We estimate that it will take at least $700,000 to open each clinic, with an additional $300,000 of operating capital and $200,000 credit line needed to purchase equipment and fund operating losses during the first six months of operation. These start-up costs may increase if there are any delays, problems or other events not currently anticipated. Although we expect each medical clinic to become profitable approximately six months after opening based on our experience with opening the Ozzie Smith Centers in Chesterfield, Missouri in May 2016 and in St. Peters, Missouri in August 2017, and the IMAC Regeneration Center in Murray, Kentucky in February 2017, no guarantee can be made that any of the clinics or our company overall will operate profitably. The David Price Center in Brentwood, Tennessee, which opened in May 2017, initially experienced unforeseen delays in staffing, construction and marketing launch. If we do not reach profitability and recover our start-up expenses and other accumulated operating losses, investors will likely suffer a significant decline in the value of their investment. We may be unable to obtain financing on acceptable terms, or at all, which could materially adversely affect our operations and ability to successfully implement our growth and expansion strategy. Our growth and expansion strategy relies on obtaining sufficient financing, including one or more equipment lines to purchase medical and office equipment and one or more lines of credit for operating and related expenses. We may not be able to obtain financing on acceptable terms or in the amount anticipated by our growth and expansion strategy. If unable to secure the amount of financing anticipated by our growth and expansion strategy, we may be unable to implement one or more portions of our growth and expansion strategy. If we accept less favorable terms for our financing than anticipated, we may incur additional expenses and restrictions on operations and may be less liquid and less profitable than expected. Should either of these events occur, we could suffer material adverse effects to our ability to implement our growth and expansion strategy and operate successfully. We plan to incur indebtedness to implement our growth and expansion strategy and, as a consequence, may be unprofitable and unsuccessful in achieving our financial and operating goals. We plan to finance some of our start-up and operating costs through debt leveraging, including one or more equipment lines and one or more lines of credit. This debt could adversely affect our financial performance and ability to: ● implement our growth and expansion strategy; ● recoup start-up costs; ● operate profitably; ● maintain acceptable levels of liquidity; ● obtain additional financing in the future for working capital, capital expenditures, development and other general business purposes; ● obtain additional financing on favorable terms; and ● compete effectively or operate successfully under adverse economic conditions. We will manage, but will not own, certain of the medical clinics or employ the medical service providers who will treat patients at the clinics. Several of our medical clinics will be owned exclusively by a professional service corporation in order to comply with state laws regulating the ownership of medical practices. We will, in turn, through a contractual arrangement, provide long-term, exclusive management services to those professional service corporations and their medical professionals. All employees who provide direct medical services to patients will be employed by the professional service corporation. These management services agreements protect us from certain liability and provide a structured engagement to deliver non-medical, comprehensive management and administrative services to help the medical professionals operate the business. The management services agreements authorize us to act on behalf of the professional service corporation, but do not authorize the professional service corporations to act on our behalf or enter into contracts with third parties on our behalf. We will employ the non-medical provider staff for the clinics and provide comprehensive management and administrative services to help the professional service corporation operate the clinics. We may also loan money to the professional service corporation for certain payroll and development costs, although we have no obligation to do so. This arrangement makes our financial and operational success highly dependent on the professional service corporation. Under our management service agreements, we provide exclusive comprehensive management and related administrative services to the professional service corporation and receive management fees. Due to this financial and operational control by contract, our financial statements consolidate the financial results of the professional service corporations. However, we will have little, if any, tangible assets as to those operations. These characteristics increase the risk associated with an investment in our company. Our management services agreements may be terminated. The management services agreements we have with several of our clinics may be terminated by mutual agreement of us and the applicable clinic, by a non-breaching party after 30 days following an uncured breach by the other party, upon a bankruptcy of either party or by us upon 90 days' prior written notice to the clinic. The termination of a management services agreement would result in the termination of payment of management fees from the applicable clinic, which could have an adverse effect on our operating results and financial condition. We do not control the delivery of medical care at any of our facilities. We have no direct control over the medical care in any of our facilities. State medical boards govern the licensing and delivery of medical care within a state. For this reason, the medical practitioners are solely responsible for making medical decisions with their abilities and experience. We run the risk of being associated with a medical practitioner that performs poorly or does not comply with medical board legislation. When we are responsible for the recruitment or staffing of medical professionals, we may hire a professional that delivers care outside of medical protocols. Our inability to exercise control over the medical care and managed centers increases the risks associated with an investment in our company. State medical boards may amend licensing requirements for medical service providers, service delivery oversight for midlevel practitioners, and ownership or location requirements for the delivery of medical treatments. We have no direct control over the medical care in any of our facilities. State medical boards govern the licensing and delivery of medical care within a state. Each state medical board controls the level of licensing required for each medical practitioner and the requirements to obtain such a license to deliver medical care. Furthermore, the state medical board typically determines the required practitioner oversight for medical practitioners based on their license achieved, earned degrees and continuing education. The current requirements for these practitioners may change in the future and we run the risk of additional expenses necessary to meet the state medical board requirements. The state medical board may also determine the location in which services are delivered. We risk the loss of revenue or retrofitting expense if the state medical board amends location requirements for the delivery of certain treatments. Similarly, state medical boards may amend ownership or management requirements for the operation of medical clinics within their respective state. The board may also investigate or dispute the legal establishment of owned or managed medical clinics. We risk a material loss of ownership of or management control and subsequent fee from medical clinics that are in our possession or control. Adverse medical outcomes are possible with conservative and minimally invasive treatments. Medical practitioners performing services at our IMAC facilities run the risk of delivering treatments for which the patient may experience a poor outcome. This is possible with non-invasive and minimally invasive services alike, including the use of autologous treatments in which a patient's own cells are used to regenerate damaged tissues. At our IMAC Regeneration Centers, a minimally invasive treatment involves puncturing the skin with a needle or a minor incision which could lead to infection, bleeding, pain, nausea, or other similar results. Non-invasive and conservative physical medicine treatments may possibly cause soft tissue tears, contusions, heart conditions, stroke, and other physically straining conditions. The treatments or potential clinical research studies may yield further patient risks. An adverse outcome may include but not be limited to a loss of feeling, chronic pain, long-term disability, or death. We have obtained medical malpractice coverage in the event an adverse outcome occurs. However, the insurance limits may be exceeded or liability outside of the coverage may adversely impact the financial performance of the business, including any potential negative media coverage on patient volume. Potential conflicts of interest exist with respect to the management services agreement that we have entered into concerning our clinics in Kentucky, and it is possible our interests and the affiliated owners of those clinics may diverge. Our medical clinics in Kentucky are held by a professional service corporation that is owned by Matthew C. Wallis, DC, our Chief Operating Officer, a director and co-founder of our company, and Jason Brame, DC, a co-founding member of our company, in order to comply with the state's laws regulating the ownership of medical practices. The professional service corporation directs the provision of medical services to patients and employs the physicians and registered nurses at the clinics, we do not. Rather, pursuant to the terms of a long-term, exclusive management services agreement, we employ the non-medical provider staff for the clinics and provide comprehensive management and administrative services to help the professional service corporation operate the clinics. We believe that the service fees and other terms of our management services agreement are standard in the outpatient healthcare practice area. Nonetheless, the management services agreement presents the possibility of a conflict of interest in the event that issues arise with regard to the respective medical and non-medical services being provided at the clinics, including quality of care issues of which we become aware and billing and collection matters that we handle on behalf of the physician practices, where our interests may diverge from those of Drs. Wallis and Brame acting on behalf of the professional service corporation. No such issues, however, have occurred during this arrangement. The management services agreement provides that we will have the right to control the daily operations of the medical clinics subject, in the case of practicing medicine, to the direction of Drs. Wallis and Brame acting on behalf of the professional service corporation. Our interests with respect to such direction may be at odds with those of Drs. Wallis and Brame, requiring them to recuse themselves from our decisions relating to such matters, or even from further involvement with our company. We comply with applicable state law with respect to transactions (including business opportunities and management services agreements) involving potential conflicts. Applicable state corporate law requires that all transactions involving our company and any director or executive officer (or other entities with which they are affiliated) are subject to full disclosure and approval of the majority of the disinterested independent members of our Board of Directors, approval of the majority of our stockholders or the determination that the contract or transaction is intrinsically fair to us. More particularly, our policy is to have any related party transactions (i.e., transactions involving a director, an officer or an affiliate of our company) be approved solely by a majority of the disinterested independent directors serving on the Board of Directors. Before this offering, Drs. Wallis and Brame beneficially owned approximately 29.4% and 9.4% of our outstanding shares of common stock. Dr. Wallis founded our original IMAC medical clinic in Paducah, Kentucky in August 2000 and, with Jeffrey S. Ervin, our Chief Executive Officer, founded our current company in March 2015. Dr. Wallis, working with Mr. Ervin, will be substantially responsible for selecting the business direction we take, the medical clinics we open in the future and the services we may provide. The management services agreement may present Drs. Wallis and Brame with conflicts of interest. The loss of the services of Jeffrey S. Ervin or Matthew C. Wallis, DC for any reason would materially and adversely affect our business operations and prospects. Our financial success is dependent to a significant degree upon the efforts of Jeffrey S. Ervin, our Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew C. Wallis, DC, our Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ervin, who has unique knowledge regarding the roll-out of our IMAC Regeneration Centers, and Dr. Wallis, who has extensive business contacts, would be extremely difficult to replace. We have not entered into an employment arrangement with Mr. Ervin or Dr. Wallis, and there can be no assurance that Mr. Ervin or Dr. Wallis will continue to provide services to us. A voluntary or involuntary departure by either executive could have a materially adverse effect on our business operations if we were not able to attract a qualified replacement for him in a timely manner. We are the beneficiary of a $1.0 million key-man life insurance policy on the life of each of Mr. Ervin and Dr. Wallis. We may fail to obtain the business licenses and any other licenses necessary to operate our medical clinics, or the necessary engineering, building, occupancy and other permits to develop the premises for the clinics, which would materially adversely affect our growth and expansion strategy. If we cannot obtain approval for business licenses or any other licenses necessary to operate our medical clinics, it could materially adversely affect our growth and expansion strategy and could result in a failure to implement our growth and expansion strategy. Failure to obtain the necessary engineering, building, occupancy and other permits from applicable governmental authorities to develop the premises for our medical clinics could also materially adversely affect our growth and expansion strategy and could result in a failure to implement our growth and expansion strategy. We may face strong competition from other providers in our primary service areas, and increased competition from new competitors, which may hinder our ability to obtain and retain customers. We will be in competition with other more established companies using a variety of treatments for the conditions and ailments that our services are intended to treat, including orthopedic surgeons, pain management clinics, hospital systems and outpatient surgery centers providing joint reconstruction and related surgeries. These companies may be better capitalized and have more established name recognition than us. We may face additional competition in the future if other providers enter our primary service areas. Competition from existing providers and providers that may begin competing with us in the future could materially adversely affect our operations and financial performance. Further, the services provided by our company are relatively new and unique. We cannot be certain that our services will achieve or sustain market acceptance, or that a sufficient volume of patients in the Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee areas will utilize our services. We will be in competition with alternative treatment methods, including those presently existing and those that may develop in the future. As such, our growth and expansion strategy carries many unknown factors that subject us and our investors to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. We are competing in a dynamic market with risk of technological change. The market for medical, physical therapy and chiropractic services is characterized by frequent technological developments and innovations, new product and service introductions, and evolving industry standards. The dynamic character of these products and services will require us to effectively use leading and new technologies, develop our expertise and reputation, enhance our current service offerings and continue to improve the effectiveness, feasibility and consistency of our services. There can be no assurance that we will be successful in responding quickly, cost-effectively and sufficiently to these and other such developments. Our success will depend largely upon general economic conditions and consumer acceptance in our primary service areas. Our current primary service areas are located in certain geographical areas in the states of Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. Our operations and profitability could be adversely affected by a local economic downturn, changes in local consumer acceptance of our approach to healthcare, and discretionary spending power, and other unforeseen or unexpected changes within those areas. A decline in general economic conditions may adversely affect consumer behavior and spending, including the affordability of elective medical procedures, and as a result may adversely affect our revenue and operating results. The country may experience an economic downturn or decline in general economic conditions. We are unable to predict the timing and severity of the next economic downturn. Any decline in general economic conditions may cause a decrease in consumer and commercial spending, especially spending on elective medical procedures, which could negatively impact our revenue and operating results. We are required to comply with numerous government laws and regulations, which could change, increasing costs and adversely affecting our financial performance and operations. Medical and chiropractic service providers are subject to extensive federal, state and local regulation, including but not limited to regulation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and other government entities. We are subject to regulation by these entities as well as a variety of other laws and regulations. Compliance with such laws and regulations could require substantial capital expenditures. Such regulations may be changed from time to time, or new regulations adopted, which could result in additional or unexpected costs of compliance. Changes to national health insurance policy and third-party insurance carrier fee schedules for traditional medical treatments could decrease patient revenue and adversely affect our financial performance and operations. Political, economic and regulatory influences are subjecting medical and chiropractic service providers, health insurance providers and other participants in the healthcare industry in the United States to potential fundamental changes. Potential changes to nationwide health insurance policy are currently being debated. We cannot predict what impact the adoption of any federal or state healthcare reform or private sector insurance reform may have on our business. We receive payment for the services we render to patients from their private health insurance providers and from Medicare and Medicaid. If third-party payers change the expected fee schedule (the amount paid by such payers for services rendered by us), we could experience a loss of revenue, which could adversely affect financial performance. At the present time, most private health insurance providers do not cover the regenerative medical treatments provided at our medical clinics. However, traditional physical medical treatments provided at our medical clinics, such as physical therapy, chiropractic services and medical evaluations, are covered by most health insurance providers. Medicare and Medicaid take the same position as private insurers and reimburse patients for traditional physical medical treatments but not for regenerative medical treatments. If private health insurance providers and Medicare and Medicaid were to begin covering regenerative medical treatments, the revenue we would receive on a per-treatment basis would likely decline given their tighter fee schedules. Further, such a change might result in increased competition as additional healthcare providers begin offering our customized services. We could be adversely affected by changes relating to the IMAC Regeneration Center brand name. We are a holding company in which our medical clinics are formed in separate subsidiaries. Our subsidiaries are currently operating in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. As a consequence of this entity structure, any adverse change to the brand, reputation, financial performance or other aspects of the IMAC Regeneration Center brand at any one location could adversely affect the operations and financial performance of the entire company. We will depend heavily on the efforts of our key personnel, as well as sports celebrity endorsers. Our success depends, to a significant extent, upon the efforts and abilities of our officers and key employees, including medical and chiropractic doctors and other practitioners, and our sports celebrity endorsers. Loss or abatement of the services of any of these persons, or any adverse change to the sports celebrity endorsers, could have a material adverse effect on us and our business, operations and financial performance. Our success also will depend on our ability to identify, attract, hire, train and motivate highly skilled managerial personnel, medical doctors, chiropractors, licensed physical therapists, and other practitioners. Failure to attract and retain key personnel could have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operation. Further, the quality, philosophy and performance of key personnel could adversely affect our operations and performance. We may incur losses that are not covered by insurance. We maintain insurance policies against professional liability, general commercial liability and other potential losses of our company. All of the regenerative, medical, physical therapy and chiropractic treatments performed at our clinics are covered by our malpractice insurance; however, there is an upper limit to the payout allowable in the event of our malpractice. Poor patient outcomes for healthcare providers may result in legal actions and/or settlements outside of the scope of our malpractice insurance coverage. Regenerative medicine represents approximately 5% of our patient visits and 31% of our revenue. Future innovations in regenerative medicine may require review or approval of such innovations by governmental regulators. During formal research studies performed in collaboration with regulators, we may be required to obtain new insurance policies and there is no assurance that insurance policy underwriters will provide coverage for such research initiatives. If an uninsured loss or a loss in excess of insured limits occurs, our financial performance and operation could suffer material adverse effects. We are susceptible to risks relating to investigation or audit by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ('CMS'), health insurance providers and the IRS. We may be audited by CMS or any health insurance provider that pays us for services provided to patients. Any such audit may result in reclaimed payments, which would decrease our revenue and adversely affect our financial performance. Our federal tax returns may be audited by the IRS and our state tax returns may be audited by applicable state government authorities. Any such audit may result in the challenge and disallowance of some of our deductions or an increase in our taxable income. No assurance can be made with regard to the deductibility of certain tax items or the position taken by us on our tax returns. Further, an audit or any litigation resulting from an audit could unexpectedly increase our expenses and adversely affect financial performance and operations. The Food and Drug Administration is actively pursuing bad actors in the regenerative medicine therapy industry, and we could be included in any broad investigation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is actively pursuing bad actors in the regenerative medicine therapy industry. Since we provide regenerative medicine treatments, we may be subject to broad investigations from the FDA or state medical boards regarding the marketing and medical delivery of our treatments. In November 2017, we engaged a medical consulting group to advise us on current protocols in this area and to organize a clinical trial towards an investigational new drug application with the FDA, while pursuing a voluntary regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation under Section 3033 of the 21st Century Cures Act. We have not initiated conversations with the FDA and no assurance can be given that we are able to engage with the FDA or that the FDA will approve us for RMAT designation. Our reputation and relationships with patients would be harmed if our patients' data, particularly personally identifying data, were to be subject to a cyber-attack or otherwise accessed by unauthorized persons. We maintain personal data regarding our patients, including their names and other information. With respect to personally identifying data, we rely on licensed encryption and authentication technology to secure such information. We also take measures to protect against unauthorized intrusion into our patients' data. Despite these measures, we could experience, though we have not to date experienced, a cyber-attack or other unauthorized intrusion into our patients' data. Our security measures could also be breached due to employee error, malfeasance, system errors or vulnerabilities, or otherwise. In the event our security measures are breached, or if our services are subject to attacks that impair or deny the ability of patients to access our services, current and potential patients may become unwilling to provide us the information necessary for them to become users of our services or may curtail or stop using our services. In addition, we could face legal claims for such a breach. The costs relating to any data breach could be material and exceed the limits of the insurance we maintain against the risks of a data breach. For these reasons, should an unauthorized intrusion into our patients' data occur, our business could be adversely affected. Changes to operating rules could increase our operating expenses and adversely affect our business and results of operations. Our auditors have identified material weaknesses in our internal controls over our financial reporting. In connection with the audits of our consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, our independent registered public accounting firm identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. A 'material weakness' is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim consolidated financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. The material weaknesses relate to the absence of in-house accounting personnel with the ability to properly account for complex transactions and a lack of separation of duties between accounting and other functions. We hired a consulting firm to advise us on technical issues related to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles as related to the maintenance of our accounting books and records and the preparation of our consolidated financial statements. Although we are aware of the risks associated with not having dedicated accounting personnel, we are also at an early stage in the development of our business. We anticipate expanding our accounting functions with dedicated staff and improving our internal accounting procedures and separation of duties when we can absorb the costs of such expansion and improvement with additional capital resources. In the meantime, management will continue to observe and assess our internal accounting function and make necessary improvements whenever they may be required. If our remedial measures are insufficient to address the material weakness, or if additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting are discovered or occur in the future, our consolidated financial statements may contain material misstatements, and we could be required to restate our financial results. In addition, if we are unable to successfully remediate this material weakness and if we are unable to produce accurate and timely financial statements, our stock price may be adversely affected and we may be unable to maintain compliance with applicable stock exchange listing requirements. We are an 'emerging growth company' and our election to delay adoption of new or revised accounting standards applicable to public companies may result in our consolidated financial statements not being comparable to those of some other public companies. As a result of this and other reduced disclosure requirements applicable to emerging growth companies, our common stock may be less attractive to investors. As a public reporting company with less than $1.07 billion in revenue during our last fiscal year, we qualify as an 'emerging growth company' under the JOBS Act. An emerging growth company may take advantage of specified reduced reporting requirements that are otherwise generally applicable to public companies. In particular, as an emerging growth company, we: ● are not required to obtain an attestation and report from our auditors on our management's assessment of our internal control over financial reporting pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; ● are not required to provide a detailed narrative disclosure discussing our compensation principles, objectives and elements and analyzing how those elements fit with our principles and objectives (commonly referred to as 'compensation discussion and analysis'); ● are not required to obtain a non-binding advisory vote from our stockholders on executive compensation or golden parachute arrangements (commonly referred to as the 'say-on-pay,' 'say-on-frequency' and 'say-on-golden-parachute' votes); ● are exempt from certain executive compensation disclosure provisions requiring a pay-for-performance graph and CEO pay ratio disclosure; ● may present only two years of audited financial statements and only two years of related Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, or MD&A; and ● are eligible to claim longer phase-in periods for the adoption of new or revised financial accounting standards under §107 of the JOBS Act. We intend to take advantage of all of these reduced reporting requirements and exemptions, including the longer phase-in periods for the adoption of new or revised financial accounting standards under §107 of the JOBS Act. Our election to use the phase-in periods may make it difficult to compare our consolidated financial statements to those of non-emerging growth companies and other emerging growth companies that have opted out of the phase-in periods under §107 of the JOBS Act. Certain of these reduced reporting requirements and exemptions were already available to us due to the fact that we also qualify as a 'smaller reporting company' under SEC rules. For instance, smaller reporting companies are not required to obtain an auditor attestation and report regarding management's assessment of internal control over financial reporting, are not required to provide a compensation discussion and analysis, are not required to provide a pay-for-performance graph or CEO pay ratio disclosure, and may present only two years of audited financial statements and related MD&A disclosure. Under the JOBS Act, we may take advantage of the above-described reduced reporting requirements and exemptions for up to five years after our initial sale of common equity pursuant to a registration statement declared effective under the Securities Act, or such earlier time that we no longer meet the definition of an emerging growth company. In this regard, the JOBS Act provides that we would cease to be an 'emerging growth company' if we have more than $1.07 billion in annual revenue, have more than $700 million in market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates, or issue more than $1.0 billion in principal amount of non-convertible debt over a three-year period. Under current SEC rules, however, we will continue to qualify as a 'smaller reporting company' for so long as we have a public float (i.e., the market value of common equity held by non-affiliates) of less than $250 million as of the last business day of our most recently completed second fiscal quarter. We cannot predict if investors will find our common stock less attractive due to our reliance on these exemptions. If investors were to find our common stock less attractive as a result of our election, we may have difficulty raising all of the proceeds we seek in this offering. Risks Related to Ownership of Our Common Stock and this Offering Our stock price may be volatile and your investment could decline in value. The market price of our common stock following may fluctuate substantially as a result of many factors, some of which are beyond our control. These fluctuations could cause you to lose all or part of the value of your investment in our common stock and/or warrants. Factors that could cause fluctuations in the market price of our common stock include the following: ● quarterly variations in our results of operations; ● results of operations that vary from the expectations of securities analysts and investors; ● results of operations that vary from those of our competitors; ● changes in expectations as to our future financial performance, including financial estimates by securities analysts; ● publication of research reports about us or the outpatient medical clinic business; ● announcements by us or our competitors of significant contracts, acquisitions or capital commitments; ● announcements by third parties of significant claims or proceedings against us; ● changes affecting the availability of financing in the outpatient medical services market; ● regulatory developments in the outpatient medical clinic business; ● significant future sales of our common stock; ● additions or departures of key personnel; ● the realization of any of the other risk factors presented in this prospectus; and ● general economic, market and currency factors and conditions unrelated to our performance. In addition, the stock market in general has experienced significant price and volume fluctuations that have often been unrelated or disproportionate to operating performance of individual companies. These broad market factors may seriously harm the market price of our common stock, regardless of our operating performance. In the past, following periods of volatility in the market price of a company's securities, securities class action litigation has often been instituted. A class action suit against us could result in significant liabilities and, regardless of the outcome, could result in substantial costs and the diversion of our management's attention and resources. If securities or industry analysts do not publish or cease publishing research or reports about us, our business or our market, or if they change their recommendations regarding our stock adversely, or if our actual results differ significantly from our guidance, our stock price and trading volume could decline. The trading market for our common stock will be influenced by the research and reports that industry or securities analysts may publish about us, our business, our market or our competitors. If any of the analysts who may cover us change their recommendation regarding our stock adversely, or provide more favorable relative recommendations about our competitors, our stock price would likely decline. If any analyst who may cover us were to cease coverage of our company or fail to regularly publish reports on us, we could lose visibility in the financial markets, which in turn could cause our stock price or trading volume to decline. In addition, from time to time, we may release earnings guidance or other forward-looking statements in our earnings releases, earnings conference calls or otherwise regarding our future performance that represent our management's estimates as of the date of release. Some or all of the assumptions of any future guidance that we furnish may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual future results. Any failure to meet guidance or analysts' expectations could have a material adverse effect on the trading price or volume of our stock. Anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents could discourage, delay or prevent a change in control of our company and may affect the trading price of our common stock. Our corporate documents, and the Delaware General Corporation Law contain provisions that may enable our board of directors to resist a change in control of our company even if a change in control were to be considered favorable by you and other stockholders. These provisions: ● authorize the issuance of 'blank check' preferred stock that could be issued by our board of directors to help defend against a takeover attempt; ● establish advance notice requirements for nominating directors and proposing matters to be voted on by stockholders at stockholder meetings; ● provide that stockholders are only entitled to call a special meeting upon written request by 331/ 3 % of the outstanding common stock; and ● require supermajority stockholder voting to effect certain amendments to our certificate of incorporation and bylaws. In addition, Delaware law prohibits large stockholders, in particular those owning 15% or more of our outstanding voting stock, from merging or consolidating with us except under certain circumstances. These provisions and other provisions under Delaware law could discourage, delay or prevent a transaction involving a change in control of our company. These provisions could also discourage proxy contests and make it more difficult for you and other stockholders to elect directors of your choosing and cause us to take other corporate actions you desire. We have 5,000,000 authorized unissued shares of preferred stock, and our board has the ability to designate the rights and preferences of this preferred stock without your vote. Our certificate of incorporation authorizes our board of directors to issue 'blank check' preferred stock and to fix the rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions, including voting rights, of these shares, without further stockholder approval. The rights of the holders of common stock will be subject to and may be adversely affected by the rights of holders of any preferred stock that may be issued in the future. As indicated in the preceding risk factor, the ability to issue preferred stock without stockholder approval could have the effect of making it more difficult for a third party to acquire a majority of the voting stock of our company thereby discouraging, delaying or preventing a change in control of our company. We currently have no outstanding shares of preferred stock, or plans to issue any such shares in the future. Concentration of ownership of our common stock among our existing executive officers and directors may limit new investors from influencing significant corporate decisions. Jeffrey S. Ervin, our Chief Executive Officer, Matthew C. Wallis, DC, our Chief Operating Officer, and our other executive officers and directors beneficially own approximately 33.4% of our outstanding shares of common stock. These persons, acting together, would be able to influence all matters requiring stockholder approval, including the election and removal of directors and any merger or other significant corporate transactions. The interests of this group of stockholders may not coincide with our interests or the interests of other stockholders. We do not expect to pay any dividends on our common stock for the foreseeable future. We currently expect to retain all future earnings, if any, for future operation, expansion and debt repayment and have no current plans to pay any cash dividends to holders of our common stock for the foreseeable future. Any decision to declare and pay dividends in the future will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend on, among other things, our operating results, financial condition, cash requirements, contractual restrictions and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant. In addition, we must comply with the covenants in our credit agreements in order to be able to pay cash dividends, and our ability to pay dividends generally may be further limited by covenants of any existing and future outstanding indebtedness we or our subsidiaries incur. As a result, you may not receive any return on an investment in our common stock unless you sell our common stock for a price greater than that which you paid for it. We may invest or spend the proceeds from sales of our shares to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement in ways with which you may not agree or in ways that may not yield a return. Our management will have considerable discretion in the application of the net proceeds from sales of our shares of common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement, and you will not have the opportunity, as part of your investment decision, to assess whether the proceeds are being used appropriately. The net proceeds may be invested with a view towards long-term benefits for our stockholders and this may not increase our operating results or market value. Until the net proceeds are used, they may be placed in investments that do not produce significant income or that may lose value. The sale or issuance of our common stock to Lincoln Park may cause dilution and the sale of the shares of common stock acquired by Lincoln Park, or the perception that such sales may occur, could cause the price of our common stock to fall. On July 15, 2019, we entered into the Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park, pursuant to which Lincoln Park has committed to purchase up to $10,000,000 of our common stock. The remaining shares of our common stock that may be issued under the Purchase Agreement may be sold by us to Lincoln Park at our discretion from time to time over a 36-month period commencing after the satisfaction of certain conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement, including that the SEC has declared effective the registration statement that includes this prospectus. The purchase price for the shares that we may sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement will fluctuate based on the price of our common stock. Depending on market liquidity at the time, sales of such shares may cause the trading price of our common stock to fall. We generally have the right to control the timing and amount of any future sales of our shares to Lincoln Park. Additional sales of our common stock, if any, to Lincoln Park will depend upon market conditions and other factors to be determined by us. We may ultimately decide to sell to Lincoln Park all, some or none of the additional shares of our common stock that may be available for us to sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. If and when we do sell shares to Lincoln Park, after Lincoln Park has acquired the shares, Lincoln Park may resell all, some or none of those shares at any time or from time to time in its discretion. Therefore, sales to Lincoln Park by us could result in substantial dilution to the interests of other holders of our common stock. Additionally, the sale of a substantial number of shares of our common stock to Lincoln Park, or the anticipation of such sales, could make it more difficult for us to sell equity or equity-related securities in the future at a time and at a price that we might otherwise wish to effect sales. We may require additional financing to sustain our operations and without it we may not be able to continue our operations. As of March 31, 2019, we had a working capital deficit of $2,370,554 and had an operating loss of $1,344,625 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. We will need additional funds in the future to continue our operations. We may direct Lincoln Park to purchase up to $10,000,000 worth of shares of our common stock under our Purchase Agreement over a 36-month period generally in amounts of up to 50,000 shares of our common stock, which may be increased to up to 100,000 shares of our common stock depending on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale and subject to a maximum limit of $1,000,000 per purchase, on any such business day. Assuming a purchase price of $3.45 per share (the closing sale price of the common stock on July 24, 2019) and the purchase by Lincoln Park of the 1,843,851 purchase shares, gross proceeds to us would be approximately $6,361,286. The extent to which we rely on Lincoln Park as a source of funding will depend on a number of factors including the prevailing market price of our common stock and the extent we are able to secure working capital from other sources. If obtaining sufficient funding from Lincoln Park were to prove unavailable or prohibitively dilutive, we will need to secure another source of funding in order to satisfy our working capital needs. Even if we sell all $10,000,000 under the Purchase Agreement to Lincoln Park, we may still need additional capital to fully implement our business, operating and development plans. Should the financing we require to sustain our working capital needs be unavailable or prohibitively expensive when we require it, the consequences could be a material adverse effect on our business, operating results, financial condition and prospects. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This prospectus and the documents incorporated herein by reference contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are contained principally in the sections entitled 'Business,' 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' incorporated by reference from our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, but are also contained in this prospectus. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'objective,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'ongoing,' 'target,' 'seek' or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained or incorporated in this prospectus include, but are not limited to, statements about: ● our dependence upon external sources for the financing of our operations; ● our ability to effectively execute our growth and expansion strategy; ● changes in the outpatient medical services market; ● our limited operating history; ● the valuation of assets reflected in our consolidated financial statements; ● our reliance on continued access to financing; ● our reliance on information provided and obtained by third parties; ● federal, state, and local regulatory matters; ● additional expenses, not reflected in our operating history, related to being a public reporting company; ● competition, not only in the outpatient medical clinic market, but also for traditional hospital and medical treatment generally; and ● covenants contained in our master services agreements. We caution you that the foregoing list may not contain all of the forward-looking statements made in this prospectus. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this prospectus, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. You should refer to the 'Risk Factors' section of this prospectus and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a discussion of important factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. As a result, of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this prospectus or in our SEC periodic reports will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws. You should read this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Use of Proceeds This prospectus relates to shares of our common stock that may be offered and sold from time to time by Lincoln Park. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by Lincoln Park in this offering. We may receive up to $10,000,000 aggregate gross proceeds under the Purchase Agreement from any sales we make to Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement after the date of this prospectus. We estimate that the net proceeds to us from the sale of our common stock to Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement will be up to $9,965,000 over an approximately 36-month period, assuming that we sell the full amount of our common stock that we have the right, but not the obligation, to sell to Lincoln Park under that agreement and other estimated fees and expenses. See 'Plan of Distribution' elsewhere in this prospectus for more information. We plan to use a significant portion of the net proceeds that we receive from sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement to finance the costs of developing or acquiring additional outpatient medical clinics as a part of our growth and expansion strategy. We currently have no commitments or agreements with respect to any such acquisitions. We also plan to use a portion of the net proceeds as a working capital reserve. Other general corporate purposes include amounts required to pay for continuing research and product development expenses, salaries, professional fees, public reporting costs, office-related expenses and other corporate expenses, including interest and overhead. MARKET PRICE of Common stock AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS Market Information Our common stock has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'IMAC' since February 13, 2019, when we completed our initial public offering. The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the high and low closing prices on the Nasdaq Capital Market for our common stock. High Low Year ending December 31, 2019 February 13, 2019 through March 31, 2019 $ 7.01 $ 2.67 For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 $ 5.60 $ 3.76 For the quarter ending September 30, 2019 (through July 24, 2019) $ 4.40 $ 3.05 As of July 24, 2019, we have a total of 8,346,797 shares of common stock outstanding, held by 40 stockholders of record. We do not have any shares of preferred stock outstanding. Dividends No cash dividends have been declared or paid on our common stock to date. No restrictions limit our ability to pay dividends on our common stock. The payment of cash dividends in the future, if any, will be contingent upon our Company's revenues and earnings, if any, capital requirements and general financial condition. The payment of any dividends is within the discretion of our board of directors. Our board of director's present intention is to retain all earnings, if any, for use in our business operations and, accordingly, the board of directors does not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. The Lincoln Park Transaction On July 15, 2019, we entered into the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement with Lincoln Park. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Lincoln Park has agreed to purchase from us up to $10,000,000 of our common stock (subject to certain limitations) from time to time during the term of the Purchase Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement, we have filed with the SEC the registration statement that includes this prospectus to register for resale under the Securities Act the shares that have been or may be issued to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. We do not have the right to commence any sales to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement until certain conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement, all of which are outside of Lincoln Park's control, have been satisfied, including the registration statement that includes this prospectus being declared effective by the SEC. Thereafter, we may, from time to time and at our sole discretion, on any single business day, direct Lincoln Park to purchase shares of our common stock in amounts of up to 50,000 shares, which amounts may be increased to up to 100,000 shares depending on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale and subject to a maximum commitment by Lincoln Park of $1,000,000 per single purchase, which we refer to in this prospectus as 'regular purchases.' In addition, at our discretion, Lincoln Park has committed to purchase other 'accelerated amounts' and/or 'additional accelerated amounts' under certain circumstances. The purchase price per share sold in the regular purchases will be based on the market price of our common stock immediately preceding the time of sale as computed under the Purchase Agreement. Lincoln Park may not assign or transfer its rights and obligations under the Purchase Agreement. In consideration for entering into the Purchase Agreement, we previously issued to Lincoln Park 60,006 shares of common stock as a commitment fee and will issue up to an additional 60,006 commitment shares, pro rata for no additional consideration, when and if Lincoln Park purchases (at our discretion) the $10,000,000 aggregate commitment. For example, if we elect, at our sole discretion, to require Lincoln Park to purchase $50,000 of our common stock then we would issue 300 additional commitment shares, which is the product of $50,000 (the amount we have elected to sell) divided by $10,000,000 (total amount we can sell Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement) multiplied by 60,006 (the total number of additional commitment shares). The additional commitment shares will only be issued pursuant to this formula as and when we elect at our discretion to sell common stock to Lincoln Park. Under applicable rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, in no event may we issue or sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement shares of our common stock in excess of the Exchange Cap (which is 1,669,359 shares, or 19.99% of the shares of our common stock outstanding immediately prior to the execution of the Purchase Agreement), unless (i) we obtain stockholder approval to issue shares of common stock in excess of the Exchange Cap or (ii) the average price of all applicable sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement equals or exceeds $3.8385, such that issuances and sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement would be exempt from the Exchange Cap limitation under applicable Nasdaq rules. In any event, the Purchase Agreement specifically provides that we may not issue or sell any shares of our common stock under the Purchase Agreement if such issuance or sale would breach any applicable Nasdaq rules. The Purchase Agreement also prohibits us from directing Lincoln Park to purchase any shares of common stock if those shares, when aggregated with all other shares of our common stock then beneficially owned by Lincoln Park and its affiliates, would result in Lincoln Park exceeding the Beneficial Ownership Cap. Purchase of Shares under the Purchase Agreement Under the Purchase Agreement, we may direct Lincoln Park to purchase up to 50,000 shares of our common stock in a regular purchase on any business day, except that (i) the Regular Purchase may be increased to up to 75,000 shares, provided that the closing sale price of our common stock is not below $6.00 on the purchase date (subject to adjustment for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction as provided in the Purchase Agreement) and (ii) the Regular Purchase may be increased to up to 100,000 shares, provided that the closing sale price of our common stock is not below $7.50 on the purchase date (subject to adjustment for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction as provided in the Purchase Agreement). In each case, Lincoln Park's maximum commitment in any single Regular Purchase may not exceed $1,000,000. The Regular Purchase Share Limit is subject to proportionate adjustment in the event of a reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction; provided that, if after giving effect to such full proportionate adjustment, the adjusted Regular Purchase Share Limit would preclude us from requiring Lincoln Park to purchase common stock at an aggregate purchase price equal to or greater than $150,000 in any single Regular Purchase, then the Regular Purchase Share Limit will not be fully adjusted, but rather the Regular Purchase Share Limit for such Regular Purchase will be adjusted as specified in the Purchase Agreement, such that, after giving effect to such adjustment, the Regular Purchase Share Limit will be equal to (or as close as can be derived from such adjustment without exceeding) $150,000. The purchase price per share for each such Regular Purchase will be equal to the lower of: ● the lowest sale price for our common stock on the purchase date of such shares; or ● the arithmetic average of the three lowest closing sale prices for our common stock during the ten consecutive business days ending on the business day immediately preceding the purchase date of such shares. In addition to Regular Purchases described above, we may also direct Lincoln Park, on any business day on which we have properly submitted a Regular Purchase notice directing Lincoln Park to purchase the maximum number of shares of our common stock that we are then permitted to include in a single Regular Purchase notice and the closing sale price of our common stock on such business day is not below $1.00 per share (subject to adjustment for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction as provided in the Purchase Agreement), to purchase an additional amount of our common stock, which we refer to as an Accelerated Purchase, not to exceed the lesser of: ● 30% of the aggregate shares of our common stock traded during all or, if certain trading volume or market price thresholds specified in the Purchase Agreement are crossed on the applicable Accelerated Purchase date, which is defined as the next business day following the purchase date for the corresponding Regular Purchase, the portion of the normal trading hours on the applicable Accelerated Purchase date prior to such time that any one of such thresholds is crossed, which period of time on the applicable Accelerated Purchase date we refer to as the Accelerated Purchase Measurement Period; and ● three times the number of purchase shares purchased pursuant to the corresponding Regular Purchase. The purchase price per share for each such Accelerated Purchase will be equal to the lower of: ● 95% of the volume weighted average price of our common stock during the applicable Accelerated Purchase Measurement Period on the applicable Accelerated Purchase date; and ● the closing sale price of our common stock on the applicable Accelerated Purchase date. We may also direct Lincoln Park, not later than 1:00 p.m., Eastern time, on a business day on which an Accelerated Purchase has been completed and all of the shares to be purchased thereunder (and under the corresponding Regular Purchase) have been properly delivered to Lincoln Park in accordance with the Purchase Agreement prior to such time on such business day, and provided that the closing price of our common stock on the business day immediately preceding such business day is not less than $1.00 per share (subject to adjustment for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction as provided in the Purchase Agreement), to purchase an additional amount of our common stock, which we refer to as an Additional Accelerated Purchase, of up to the lesser of: ● 30% of the aggregate shares of our common stock traded during a certain portion of the normal trading hours on such Accelerated Purchase date as determined in accordance with the Purchase Agreement, which period of time we refer to as the Additional Accelerated Purchase Measurement Period; and ● three times the number of purchase shares purchased pursuant to the Regular Purchase corresponding to the Accelerated Purchase that was completed on such Accelerated Purchase date on which an additional Accelerated Purchase notice was properly received. We may, in our sole discretion, submit multiple Additional Accelerated Purchase notices to Lincoln Park prior to 1:00 p.m., Eastern time, on a single Accelerated Purchase date, provided that all prior Accelerated Purchases and Additional Accelerated Purchases (including those that have occurred earlier on the same day) have been completed and all of the shares to be purchased thereunder (and under the corresponding Regular Purchase) have been properly delivered to Lincoln Park in accordance with the Purchase Agreement. The purchase price per share for each such Additional Accelerated Purchase will be equal to the lower of: ● 95% of the volume weighted average price of our common stock during the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Measurement Period on the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase date; and ● the closing sale price of our common stock on the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase date. In the case of the Regular Purchases, Accelerated Purchases and Additional Accelerated Purchases, the purchase price per share will be equitably adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction occurring during the business days used to compute the purchase price. Other than as described above, there are no trading volume requirements or restrictions under the Purchase Agreement, and we will control the timing and amount of any sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park. Events of Default Events of default under the Purchase Agreement include the following: ● the effectiveness of the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part lapses for any reason (including, without limitation, the issuance of a stop order), or any required prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are unavailable for the resale by Lincoln Park of our common stock offered hereby, and such lapse or unavailability continues for a period of ten consecutive business days or for more than an aggregate of 30 business days in any 365-day period; ● suspension by our principal market of our common stock from trading for a period of one business day; ● the delisting of our common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market, our principal market, provided our common stock is not immediately thereafter trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Global Market, the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the NYSE American or the OTC Markets (or nationally recognized successor thereto); ● the failure of our transfer agent to issue to Lincoln Park shares of our common stock within three business days after the applicable date on which Lincoln Park is entitled to receive such shares; ● any breach of the representations, warranties or covenants contained in the Purchase Agreement or Registration Rights Agreement that has or could have a material adverse effect on us and, in the case of a breach of a covenant that is reasonably curable, that is not cured within five business days; ● if at any time the Exchange Cap is reached, to the extent applicable; ● any voluntary or involuntary participation or threatened participation in insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings by or against us; or ● if at any time we are not eligible to transfer our common stock electronically. Lincoln Park does not have the right to terminate the Purchase Agreement upon any of the events of default set forth above. During an event of default, all of which are outside of Lincoln Park's control, we may not direct Lincoln Park to purchase any shares of our common stock under the Purchase Agreement. Our Termination Rights We have the unconditional right, at any time, for any reason and without any payment or liability to us, to give notice to Lincoln Park to terminate the Purchase Agreement. In the event of bankruptcy proceedings by or against us, the Purchase Agreement will automatically terminate without action of either party. No Short-Selling or Hedging by Lincoln Park Lincoln Park has agreed that neither it nor any of its affiliates shall engage in any direct or indirect short-selling or hedging of our common stock during any time prior to the termination of the Purchase Agreement. Prohibitions on Variable Rate Transactions There are no restrictions on future financings, rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages in the Purchase Agreement or Registration Rights Agreement other than a prohibition on entering into a 'Variable Rate Transaction,' as defined in the Purchase Agreement. Effect of Performance of the Purchase Agreement on Our Stockholders All 1,963,863 shares registered in this offering which have been or may be issued or sold by us to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement are expected to be freely tradable. It is anticipated that shares registered in this offering will be sold over a period of up to 36 months commencing on the date that the registration statement including this prospectus becomes effective. The sale by Lincoln Park of a significant number of shares registered in this offering at any given time could cause the market price of our common stock to decline and to be highly volatile. Sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park, if any, will depend upon market conditions and other factors to be determined by us. We may ultimately decide to sell to Lincoln Park all, some or none of the additional shares of our common stock that may be available for us to sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. If and when we do sell shares to Lincoln Park, after Lincoln Park has acquired the shares, Lincoln Park may resell all, some or none of those shares at any time or from time to time in its discretion. Therefore, sales to Lincoln Park by us under the Purchase Agreement may result in substantial dilution to the percentage ownership of other holders of our common stock. In addition, if we sell a substantial number of shares to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement, or if investors expect that we will do so, the actual sales of shares or the mere existence of our arrangement with Lincoln Park may make it more difficult for us to sell equity or equity-related securities in the future at a time and at a price that we might otherwise wish to effect such sales. However, we have the right to control the timing and amount of any additional sales of our shares to Lincoln Park and the Purchase Agreement may be terminated by us at any time at our discretion without any cost to us. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, we have the right, but not the obligation, to direct Lincoln Park to purchase up to $10,000,000 of our common stock. Depending on the price per share at which we sell our common stock to Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, we may need to sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement more shares of our common stock than are offered under this prospectus in order to receive aggregate gross proceeds equal to the $10,000,000 total commitment available to us under the Purchase Agreement. If we choose to do so, we must first register for resale under the Securities Act such additional shares of our common stock, which could cause additional substantial dilution to our stockholders. The number of shares ultimately offered for resale by Lincoln Park under this prospectus is dependent upon the number of shares we direct Lincoln Park to purchase under the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Agreement prohibits us from issuing or selling to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement (i) shares of our common stock in excess of the Exchange Cap, unless we obtain stockholder approval to issue shares in excess of the Exchange Cap or the average price of all applicable sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement equals or exceeds $3.8385, such that the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement are exempt from the Exchange Cap limitation under applicable Nasdaq rules, and (ii) any shares of our common stock if those shares, when aggregated with all other shares of our common stock then beneficially owned by Lincoln Park and its affiliates, would exceed the Beneficial Ownership Cap. The following table sets forth the amount of gross proceeds we would receive from Lincoln Park from our sale of shares to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement at varying purchase prices: Assumed Average Purchase Price Per Share Number of Registered Shares to be Issued if Full Purchase (1) Percentage of Outstanding Shares After Giving Effect to the Issuance to Lincoln Park (2) Proceeds from the Sale of Shares to Lincoln Park under the $10M Purchase Agreement $ 1.00 1,679,376 16.65 % $ 1,669,359.00 $ 3.45 (3) 1,703,918 16.85 % $ 5,759,288.55 $ 4.00 1,888,108 18.34 % $ 7,375,404.00 $ 6.00 1,726,673 17.04 % $ 10,000,000.00 $ 8.00 1,310,006 13.48 % $ 10,000,000.00 (1) Although the Purchase Agreement provides that we may sell up to $10,000,000 of our common stock to Lincoln Park, we are only registering 1,963,863 shares under this prospectus, which may or may not cover all the shares we ultimately sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement, depending on the purchase price per share. As a result, we have included in this column only those shares that we are registering in this offering. If we seek to issue shares of our common stock, including shares from other transactions that may be aggregated with the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement under the applicable rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, in excess of 1,669,359 shares, or 19.99% of the total common stock outstanding immediately prior to the execution of the Purchase Agreement, we may be required to seek stockholder approval in order to be in compliance with the rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market. (2) The denominator is based on 8,346,797 shares outstanding as of July 24, 2019, adjusted to include (i) 60,006 commitment shares issued to Lincoln Park upon the execution of the Purchase Agreement and (ii) the number of shares set forth in the adjacent column which we would have issued to Lincoln Park, assuming the purchase price in the adjacent column. The numerator is based on the number of shares issuable under the Purchase Agreement at the corresponding assumed purchase price set forth in the adjacent column. (3) The closing sale price of our common stock on July 24, 2019. Selling Securityholder This prospectus relates to the possible resale by the selling securityholder, Lincoln Park, of shares of common stock that have been or may be issued to Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. We are filing the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part pursuant to the provisions of the Registration Rights Agreement, which we entered into with Lincoln Park on July 15, 2019 concurrently with our execution of the Purchase Agreement, in which we agreed to provide certain registration rights with respect to sales by Lincoln Park of the shares of common stock that have been or may be issued to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. Lincoln Park, as the selling securityholder, may, from time to time, offer and sell pursuant to this prospectus any or all of the shares that we have issued or may sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. The selling securityholder may sell some, all or none of its shares. We do not know how long the selling securityholder will hold the shares before selling them, and we currently have no agreements, arrangements or understandings with the selling securityholder regarding the sale of any of the shares. The following table presents information regarding the selling securityholder and the shares that it may offer and sell from time to time under this prospectus. The table is prepared based on information supplied to us by the selling securityholder, and reflects its holdings as of July 24, 2019. Neither Lincoln Park nor any of its affiliates has held a position or office, or had any other material relationship, with us or any of our predecessors or affiliates. Beneficial ownership is determined in accordance with Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act and Rule 13d-3 thereunder. Selling Securityholder Shares Beneficially Owned Before this Offering Percentage of Outstanding Shares Beneficially Owned Before this Offering Shares to be Sold in this Offering Assuming the Company issues the Maximum Number of Shares Under the Purchase Agreement Percentage of Outstanding Shares Beneficially Owned After this Offering Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (1) 128,055 (2) 1.5 %(3) 1,963,863 (4) 0.66 (1) Josh Scheinfeld and Jonathan Cope, the Managing Members of Lincoln Park Capital, LLC, are deemed to be beneficial owners of all of the shares of common stock owned by Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC. Messrs. Scheinfeld and Cope have shared voting and investment power over the shares being offered under the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Purchase Agreement. Lincoln Park Capital, LLC is not a licensed broker-dealer or an affiliate of a licensed broker-dealer. (2) Represents (a) 60,006 shares issued to Lincoln Park as initial commitment shares under the Purchase Agreement and being registered under this prospectus and (b) 68,049 shares of our common stock, representing shares that may be issued to Lincoln Park, as of the date of this prospectus, upon exercise of warrants to purchase our common stock, at certain fixed prices (that may be subject to adjustment as provided in such warrants), which warrants were acquired by Lincoln Park in connection with our initial public offering. Lincoln Park may not exercise these warrants if such shares, when aggregated with all other shares of our common stock then beneficially owned by Lincoln Park and its affiliates, would result in Lincoln Park and its affiliates having beneficial ownership of more than 4.99% of the then total outstanding shares of our common stock, as calculated in accordance with the terms of such warrants. Furthermore, under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, issuances and sales of shares of our common stock to Lincoln Park are subject to certain limitations on the amounts we may sell to Lincoln Park at any time, including the Exchange Cap and the Beneficial Ownership Cap. See the description under the heading 'The Lincoln Park Transaction' for more information about the Purchase Agreement. (3) Based on outstanding shares of our common stock as of July 24, 2019. (4) Although the Purchase Agreement provides that we may sell up to $10,000,000 of our common stock to Lincoln Park in addition to the 60,006 shares that have already been issued to Lincoln Park, only 1,963,863 shares of our common stock are being offered under this prospectus that may be sold by us to Lincoln Park at our discretion from time to time over a 36-month period commencing after the satisfaction of certain conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement, including that the SEC has declared effective the registration statement that includes this prospectus. Depending on the price per share at which we sell our common stock to Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, we may need to sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement more shares of our common stock than are offered under this prospectus in order to receive aggregate gross proceeds equal to the $10,000,000 total commitment available to us under the Purchase Agreement. If we choose to do so, we must first register for resale under the Securities Act such additional shares. The number of shares ultimately offered for resale by Lincoln Park is dependent upon the number of shares we sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. Description of Capital Stock The following description summarizes important terms of our capital stock. For a complete description, you should refer to our certificate of incorporation and bylaws, forms of which are incorporated by reference to the exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, as well as the relevant portions of the Delaware law. General Our authorized capital stock consists of 30,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, and 5,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, all of which shares of preferred stock are undesignated. Our board of directors may establish the rights and preferences of the preferred stock from time to time. As of July 24, 2019, there were 8,346,797 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, held of record by 40 stockholders, and no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Common Stock Each holder of our common stock is entitled to one vote for each share on all matters to be voted upon by the stockholders and there are no cumulative rights. Subject to any preferential rights of any outstanding preferred stock, holders of our common stock are entitled to receive ratably the dividends, if any, as may be declared from time to time by the board of directors out of legally available funds. If there is a liquidation, dissolution or winding up of our company, holders of our common stock would be entitled to share in our assets remaining after the payment of liabilities and any preferential rights of any outstanding preferred stock. Holders of our common stock have no preemptive or conversion rights or other subscription rights, and there are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to the common stock. All outstanding shares of our common stock will be fully paid and non-assessable. The rights, preferences and privileges of the holders of our common stock are subject to, and may be adversely affected by, the rights of the holders of shares of any series of preferred stock which we may designate and issue in the future. Preferred Stock Under the terms of our certificate of incorporation, our board of directors is authorized to issue shares of preferred stock in one or more series without stockholder approval. Our board of directors has the discretion to determine the rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions, including voting rights, dividend rights, conversion rights, redemption privileges and liquidation preferences, of each series of preferred stock. The purpose of authorizing our board of directors to issue preferred stock and determine its rights and preferences is to eliminate delays associated with a stockholder vote on specific issuances. The issuance of preferred stock, while providing flexibility in connection with possible future acquisitions and other corporate purposes, will affect, and may adversely affect, the rights of holders of common stock. It is not possible to state the actual effect of the issuance of any shares of preferred stock on the rights of holders of common stock until the board of directors determines the specific rights attached to that preferred stock. The effects of issuing preferred stock could include one or more of the following: ● restricting dividends on the common stock; ● diluting the voting power of the common stock; ● impairing the liquidation rights of the common stock; or ● delaying or preventing changes in control or management of our company. We have no present plans to issue any shares of preferred stock. Warrants We issued warrants to purchase a total of 1,700,000 shares of common stock as part of our initial public offering in February 2019. The warrants were issued in book-entry form under a warrant agent agreement between Equity Stock Transfer, LLC, as warrant agent, and our company, and are represented by one or more book-entry certificates deposited with DTC, and registered in the name of Cede & Co., a nominee of DTC, or as otherwise directed by DTC. The warrants are identical except for the respective number of shares purchased. You should review a copy of the form of warrant, which is incorporated by reference as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, for a complete description of the terms and conditions of the warrants. The warrants are exercisable at any time after the date of issuance, and at any time up to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the date that is five years after the date on which such warrants are issued, at which time any unexercised warrants will expire and cease to be exercisable. The warrants will be exercisable, at the option of each holder, in whole or in part by delivering to us a duly executed exercise notice and by payment in full in immediately available funds for the number of shares of common stock purchased upon such exercise. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the exercise of a warrant. In lieu of fractional shares, we will either pay the holder an amount in cash equal to the fractional amount multiplied by the exercise price or round up to the next whole share. A holder will not have the right to exercise any portion of the warrant if the holder (together with its affiliates) would beneficially own in excess of 4.99% of the number of shares of our common stock outstanding immediately after giving effect to the exercise, as such percentage ownership is determined in accordance with the terms of the warrants. However, any holder may increase such percentage to any other percentage not in excess of 9.99%, provided that any increase in such percentage will not be effective until the 61st day after such notice to us. At any time when a registration statement covering the issuance of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective, the holder may, at its option, exercise its warrants on a cashless basis. When exercised on a cashless basis, a portion of the warrant is cancelled in payment of the purchase price payable in respect of the number of shares of our common stock that may be purchased upon such exercise. The exercise price per share of common stock is $5.00. The exercise price is subject to appropriate adjustment in the event of certain stock dividends and distributions, stock splits, stock combinations, reclassifications or similar events affecting our common stock. Subject to applicable laws, the warrants may be offered for sale, sold, transferred or assigned without our consent. There is currently no trading market for the warrants and a trading market may never develop. The warrants are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'IMACW.' In the event of a fundamental transaction, as described in the warrants and generally including any reorganization, recapitalization or reclassification of our common stock, the sale, transfer or other disposition of all or substantially all of our properties or assets, our consolidation or merger with or into another person, the holders of the warrants will be entitled to receive upon exercise of the warrants the kind and amount of securities, cash or other property that the holders would have received had they exercised the warrants immediately prior to such fundamental transaction. Except as otherwise provided in the warrants or by virtue of such holder's ownership of shares of our common stock, the holder of a warrant does not have the rights or privileges of a holder of our common stock, including any voting rights, until the holder exercises the warrant. With the consent of the warrant holders holding a majority of the then outstanding warrants (as measured by the number of shares of common stock underlying such outstanding warrants), we may increase the exercise price, shorten the expiration date and amend all other warrant terms. Effect of Certain Provisions of our Charter and Bylaws and the Delaware Anti-Takeover Statute Certain provisions of Delaware law, our certificate of incorporation and our bylaws contain provisions that could have the effect of delaying, deferring or discouraging another party from acquiring control of us. These provisions, which are summarized below, may have the effect of discouraging coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids. These provisions are also designed, in part, to encourage persons seeking to acquire control of us to first negotiate with our board of directors. We believe that the benefits of increased protection of our potential ability to negotiate with an unfriendly or unsolicited acquirer outweigh the disadvantages of discouraging a proposal to acquire us because negotiation of these proposals could result in an improvement of their terms. No cumulative voting The Delaware General Corporation Law provides that stockholders are not entitled to the right to cumulate votes in the election of directors unless our certificate of incorporation provides otherwise. Our certificate of incorporation and bylaws prohibit cumulative voting in the election of directors. Undesignated preferred stock The ability to authorize undesignated preferred stock makes it possible for our board of directors to issue one or more series of preferred stock with voting or other rights or preferences that could impede the success of any attempt to change control. These and other provisions may have the effect of deferring hostile takeovers or delaying changes in control or management of our company. Calling of special meetings of stockholders and action by written consent Our charter documents provide that a special meeting of stockholders may be called only by resolution adopted by our board of directors, chairman of the board of directors or chief executive officer or upon the written request of stockholders owning at least 331/ 3 % of the outstanding common stock. Stockholder owning less than such required amount may not call a special meeting, which may delay the ability of our stockholders to force consideration of a proposal or for holders controlling a majority of our capital stock to take any action, including the removal of directors. Our charter documents provide that any action required or permitted to be taken by the stockholders of the company must be effected at a duly called annual or special meeting of stockholders and may not be effected by any consent in writing by the stockholders. Requirements for advance notification of stockholder nominations and proposals Our bylaws establish advance notice procedures with respect to stockholder proposals and the nomination of candidates for election as directors, other than nominations made by or at the direction of the board of directors or a committee of the board of directors. However, our bylaws may have the effect of precluding the conduct of certain business at a meeting if the proper procedures are not followed. These provisions may also discourage or deter a potential acquirer from conducting a solicitation of proxies to elect the acquirer's own slate of directors or otherwise attempting to obtain control of our company. Amendment of certificate of incorporation and bylaws The amendment of certain provisions (including the above provisions) of our certificate of incorporation and bylaws requires approval by holders of at least two-thirds of our outstanding capital stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors. Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law We are subject to the provisions of Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. In general, Section 203 prohibits a publicly held Delaware corporation from engaging in a 'business combination' with an 'interested stockholder' for a three-year period following the time that this stockholder becomes an interested stockholder, unless the business combination is approved in a prescribed manner. Under Section 203, a business combination between a corporation and an interested stockholder is prohibited unless it satisfies one of the following conditions: ● before the stockholder became interested, our board of directors approved either the business combination or the transaction which resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder; ● upon consummation of the transaction which resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder, the interested stockholder owned at least 85% of the voting stock of the corporation outstanding at the time the transaction commenced, excluding for purposes of determining the voting stock outstanding, shares owned by persons who are directors and also officers, and employee stock plans, in some instances, but not the outstanding voting stock owned by the interested stockholder; or ● at or after the time the stockholder became interested, the business combination was approved by our board of directors and authorized at an annual or special meeting of the stockholders by the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the outstanding voting stock which is not owned by the interested stockholder. Section 203 defines a business combination to include: ● any merger or consolidation involving the corporation and the interested stockholder; ● any sale, transfer, lease, pledge or other disposition involving the interested stockholder of 10% or more of the assets of the corporation; ● subject to exceptions, any transaction that results in the issuance or transfer by the corporation of any stock of the corporation to the interested stockholder; ● subject to exceptions, any transaction involving the corporation that has the effect of increasing the proportionate share of the stock of any class or series of the corporation beneficially owned by the interested stockholder; and ● the receipt by the interested stockholder of the benefit of any loans, advances, guarantees, pledges or other financial benefits provided by or through the corporation. In general, Section 203 defines an interested stockholder as any entity or person beneficially owning 15% or more of the outstanding voting stock of the corporation and any entity or person affiliated with or controlling or controlled by the entity or person. Choice of Forum Our certificate of incorporation provides that, unless we consent in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or if no Court of Chancery located within the State of Delaware has jurisdiction, the Federal District Court for the District of Delaware) will be the sole and exclusive forum for (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on our behalf, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by our directors, officers, or other employees to us or to our stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim against us or any director, officer or other employee arising pursuant to any provision of the Delaware General Corporation Law, our certificate of incorporation or bylaws or (iv) any action asserting a claim against us or any director, officer or other employee that is governed by the internal affairs doctrine. It is possible that a court could rule that this provision is not applicable or is unenforceable. Any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring shares of our capital stock will be deemed to have notice of and consented to this provision of our certificate of incorporation. Limitations of Liability and Indemnification See 'Certain Relationships and Related Transactions - Indemnification Agreements.' Exchange Listing Our common stock and warrants are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols 'IMAC' and 'IMACW,' respectively. Transfer Agent and Registrar The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock and warrant agent for our warrants is Equity Stock Transfer, LLC, 237 West 37th Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10018. Plan of Distribution The common stock offered by this prospectus is being offered by the selling securityholder, Lincoln Park. The common stock may be sold or distributed from time to time by the selling securityholder directly to one or more purchasers or through brokers, dealers, or underwriters who may act solely as agents at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices, at negotiated prices, or at fixed prices, which may be changed. The sale of the common stock offered by this prospectus could be effected in one or more of the following methods: ● ordinary brokers' transactions; ● transactions involving cross or block trades; ● through brokers, dealers, or underwriters who may act solely as agents ● 'at the market' into an existing market for the common stock; ● in other ways not involving market makers or established business markets, including direct sales to purchasers or sales effected through agents; ● in privately negotiated transactions; or ● any combination of the foregoing. In order to comply with the securities laws of certain states, if applicable, the shares may be sold only through registered or licensed brokers or dealers. In addition, in certain states, the shares may not be sold unless they have been registered or qualified for sale in the state or an exemption from the state's registration or qualification requirement is available and complied with. Lincoln Park is an 'underwriter' within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act. Lincoln Park has informed us that it intends to use an unaffiliated broker-dealer to effectuate all sales, if any, of the common stock that it may purchase from us pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. Such sales will be made at prices and at terms then prevailing or at prices related to the then current market price. Each such unaffiliated broker-dealer will be an underwriter within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act. Lincoln Park has informed us that each such broker-dealer will receive commissions from Lincoln Park that will not exceed customary brokerage commissions. Brokers, dealers, underwriters or agents participating in the distribution of the shares as agents may receive compensation in the form of commissions, discounts, or concessions from the selling securityholder and/or purchasers of the common stock for whom the broker-dealers may act as agent. The compensation paid to a particular broker-dealer may be less than or in excess of customary commissions. Neither we nor Lincoln Park can presently estimate the amount of compensation that any agent will receive. We know of no existing arrangements between Lincoln Park or any other stockholder, broker, dealer, underwriter or agent relating to the sale or distribution of the shares offered by this prospectus. At the time a particular offer of shares is made, a prospectus supplement, if required, will be distributed that will set forth the names of any agents, underwriters or dealers and any compensation from the selling securityholder, and any other required information. We will pay the expenses incident to the registration, offering and sale of the shares to Lincoln Park. We have agreed to indemnify Lincoln Park and certain other persons against certain liabilities in connection with the offering of shares of common stock offered hereby, including liabilities arising under the Securities Act or, if such indemnity is unavailable, to contribute amounts required to be paid in respect of such liabilities. Lincoln Park has agreed to indemnify us against liabilities under the Securities Act that may arise from certain written information furnished to us by Lincoln Park specifically for use in this prospectus or, if such indemnity is unavailable, to contribute amounts required to be paid in respect of such liabilities. Lincoln Park has represented to us that at no time prior to the Purchase Agreement has Lincoln Park or its agents, representatives or affiliates engaged in or effected, in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, any short sale (as such term is defined in Rule 200 of Regulation SHO of the Exchange Act) of our common stock or any hedging transaction, which establishes a net short position with respect to our common stock. Lincoln Park agreed that during the term of the Purchase Agreement, it, its agents, representatives or affiliates will not enter into or effect, directly or indirectly, any of the foregoing transactions. We have advised Lincoln Park that it is required to comply with Regulation M promulgated under the Exchange Act. With certain exceptions, Regulation M precludes the selling securityholder, any affiliated purchasers, and any broker-dealer or other person who participates in the distribution from bidding for or purchasing, or attempting to induce any person to bid for or purchase any security which is the subject of the distribution until the entire distribution is complete. Regulation M also prohibits any bids or purchases made in order to stabilize the price of a security in connection with the distribution of that security. All of the foregoing may affect the marketability of the common stock offered by this prospectus. This offering will terminate on the earlier of (i) termination of the Purchase Agreement or (ii) the date that all shares offered by this prospectus have been sold by Lincoln Park. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'IMAC.' Legal Matters The validity of the common stock offered hereby will be passed upon for us by Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, New York, New York. Experts The consolidated financial statements of IMAC Holdings, Inc. as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2018, appearing in this prospectus and registration statement have been audited by Daszkal Bolton LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as set forth in their report which is incorporated by reference. Such financial statements have been incorporated herein by reference in reliance on the report of such firm given upon their authority as experts in accounting and auditing. Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference This prospectus is part of the registration statement but the registration statement includes and incorporates by reference additional information and exhibits. The Securities and Exchange Commission permits us to 'incorporate by reference' the information contained in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents rather than by including them in this prospectus. Information that is incorporated by reference is considered to be part of this prospectus and you should read it with the same care that you read this prospectus. Information that we file later with the Securities and Exchange Commission will automatically update and supersede the information that is either contained, or incorporated by reference, in this prospectus, and will be considered to be a part of this prospectus from the date those documents are filed. We have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and incorporate by reference in this prospectus: ● our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019; ● our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019; ● our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on March 25, 2019, April 3, 2019, April 25, 2019 (and Form 8-K/A filed on July 5, 2019 relating thereto), May 3, 2019, May 16, 2019, July 5, 2019 and July 16, 2019; and ● the description of our common stock contained in the Registrant's registration statement on Form 8-A filed with the SEC on February 4, 2019. In addition, all documents subsequently filed by us pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, prior to the termination of the offering (excluding any information furnished rather than filed) shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Notwithstanding the statements in the preceding paragraphs, no document, report or exhibit (or portion of any of the foregoing) or any other information that we have 'furnished ' to the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended shall be incorporated by reference into this prospectus. We will furnish without charge to you, on written or oral request, a copy of any or all of the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus, including exhibits to these documents. You should direct any requests for documents to: IMAC Holdings, Inc. 1605 Westgate Circle Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 Attention: Investor Relations Telephone (844) 266-IMAC (4622) You also may access these filings on our website at http://www.imacregeneration.com. We do not incorporate the information on our website into this prospectus or any supplement to this prospectus and you should not consider any information on, or that can be accessed through, our website as part of this prospectus or any supplement to this prospectus (other than those filings with the SEC that we specifically incorporate by reference into this prospectus or any supplement to this prospectus). Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus will be deemed modified, superseded or replaced for purposes of this prospectus to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus modifies, supersedes or replaces such statement. Where You Can Find Additional Information We have filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-1, which includes exhibits, schedules and amendments, under the Securities Act with respect to the common stock we are offering pursuant to this prospectus. The rules and regulations of the SEC allow us to omit certain information from this prospectus that is included in the registration statement. Statements made in this prospectus concerning the contents of any contract, agreement or other document are summaries of all material information about the contract, agreement or other document summarized, but are not complete descriptions of all terms of those contracts, agreements or other documents. If we filed any of those contracts, agreements or other documents as an exhibit to the registration statement, you may read the contract, agreement or other document itself for a complete description of its terms. We are also be required to file annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You can read our SEC filings, including the registration statement, over the Internet at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You may also read and copy any document we file with the SEC at its public reference facilities at 100 F Street, N.E., Room 1580, Washington, D.C. 20549. To receive copies of public records not posted to the SEC's web site at prescribed rates, you may complete an online form at http://www.sec.gov, send a fax to (202) 772-9337 or submit a written request to the SEC, Office of FOIA/PA Operations, 100 F Street, N.E., Mail Stop 2736, Washington, D.C. 20549. You may call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on their public reference room. You may also request a copy of these filings, at no cost, by writing us at 1605 Westgate Circle, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 or telephoning us at (844) 266-IMAC (4622). Disclosure of Commission Position on Indemnification

for Securities Act Liability Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers or persons controlling the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, the registrant has been informed that in the opinion of the SEC such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. 1,963,863 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PROSPECTUS , 2019 PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS ITEM 13. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution The following table sets forth all expenses and costs expected to be paid by us in connection with this offering. All amounts shown are estimates except for the SEC registration fee. Amount to

be Paid SEC registration fee $ 775 Printing and engraving expenses 2,500 Legal fees and expenses 20,000 Accounting fees and expenses 5,000 Transfer agent and registrar fees 2,500 Miscellaneous 4,225 Total $ 35,000 ITEM 14. Indemnification of Directors and Officers Effective as of May 31, 2018, we converted from a Kentucky limited liability company into a Delaware corporation and changed our name to IMAC Holdings, Inc. In connection with this conversion, we adopted a certificate of incorporation and bylaws and are now governed by the Delaware General Corporation Law, or the DGCL. Section 145(a) of the DGCL provides that a Delaware corporation may indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of the corporation) by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding if he or she acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no cause to believe his or her conduct was unlawful. Section 145(b) of the DGCL provides that a Delaware corporation may indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the corporation to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that such person acted in any of the capacities set forth above, against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit if he or she acted under similar standards, except that no indemnification may be made in respect of any claim, issue or matter as to which such person shall have been adjudged to be liable to the corporation unless and only to the extent that the court in which such action or suit was brought shall determine that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all the circumstances of the case, such person is fairly and reasonably entitled to be indemnified for such expenses which the court shall deem proper. Section 145 of the DGCL further provides that: (i) to the extent that a former or present director or officer of a corporation has been successful in the defense of any action, suit or proceeding referred to in subsections (a) and (b) or in the defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, such person shall be indemnified against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by him or her in connection therewith; (ii) indemnification provided for by Section 145 shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which the indemnified party may be entitled; and (iii) the corporation may purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any present or former director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation or any person who at the request of the corporation was serving in such capacity for another entity against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by him or her in any such capacity or arising out of his or her status as such, whether or not the corporation would have the power to indemnify him or her against such liabilities under Section 145. Article VI of our certificate of incorporation authorizes us to provide for the indemnification of officers, directors and third parties acting on our behalf to the fullest extent permissible under Delaware law. We have entered into indemnification agreements with our directors, executive officers and others, in addition to indemnification provided for in our bylaws, and intend to enter into indemnification agreements with any new directors and executive officers in the future. We have purchased and intend to maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director or officer against any loss arising from any claim asserted against him or her and incurred by him or her in any such capacity, subject to certain exclusions. See also the undertakings set forth in response to Item 17 herein. ITEM 15. Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities Effective June 1, 2018, we converted from a Kentucky limited liability company into a Delaware corporation. In connection with the conversion, all of our outstanding membership interests were exchanged on a proportional basis into shares of common stock. The issuance of shares of common stock to our members in the conversion was exempt from registration under the Securities Act by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act on the basis that the transactions did not involve a public offering. No underwriters were involved in the issuances. ITEM 16. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules Exhibit

Number Description 2.1 Agreement and Plan of Merger, dates as of April 1, 2019, by and among IMAC Holdings Inc., IMAC Management of Illinois, LLC, ISDI Holdings Inc. and Jason Hui.(3) 2.2 Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 19, 2019, by and among IMAC Holdings Inc., IMAC Management of Illinois, LLC, ISDI Holdings, Inc., ISDI Holdings II, Inc., PHR Holdings, Inc., and Jason Hui. (3) 2.3 Unit Purchase Agreement among IMAC Holdings, Inc., IMAC of St. Louis, LLC and certain unitholders of IMAC of St. Louis LLC. (1) 2.4 Merger Agreement with Clinic Management Associates, LLC.(1) 2.5 Unit Purchase Agreement for Advantage Hand Therapy. (1) 2.6 Addendum to Merger Agreement with Clinic Management Associates, LLC. (1) 2.7 Addendum to Unit Purchase Agreement among IMAC Holdings, Inc., IMAC of St. Louis, LLC and certain unitholders of IMAC of St. Louis LLC. (1) 3.1 Certificate of Incorporation of IMAC Holdings, Inc.(1) 3.2 Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of IMAC Holdings, Inc.(1) 3.3 Bylaws of IMAC Holdings, Inc.(1) 4.1 Specimen Common Stock Certificate.(1) 4.2 Form of Common Stock Warrant certificate.(1) 4.3 Form of Warrant Agency Agreement between IMAC Holdings, Inc. and Equity Stock Transfer, LLC.(1) 4.4 Form of Underwriters' Unit Purchase Option.(1) 5.1* Opinion of Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, as to the legality of the common stock being offered.(1) 10.1† 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan.(1) 10.2 Form of Indemnification Agreement. (1) 10.3 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement between IMAC Holdings, LLC and investors listed therein. (1) 10.4 Management Services Agreement between IMAC Holdings, LLC and Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic Regeneration Center PSC. (1) 10.5 Promissory Note for $200,000, dated November 15, 2017, to Pinnacle Bank. (1) 10.6 Promissory Note for $101,096, dated March 8, 2017, to Tommy West. (1) 10.7 Promissory Note for $133,555.39, dated September 17, 2014, to Independence Bank of Kentucky. (1) 10.8 Promissory Note for $1,232,500, dated March 29, 2018, to Independence Bank of Kentucky. (1) 10.9 Commercial Line of Credit Agreement, dated July 9, 2017, between Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic Regeneration Center PSC and Independence Bank of Kentucky. (1) 10.10 Promissory Note for $150,000, dated November 15, 2017, to Pinnacle Bank. (1) 10.11 Commercial Line of Credit Agreement, dated May 1, 2018, between Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic Regeneration Center of St. Louis, LLC and Independence Bank of Kentucky. (1) 10.12 Promissory Note, dated May 4, 2016, to Independence Bank of Kentucky. (1) 10.13 Promissory Note for $500,000, dated December 1, 2016, to Edward S. Bredniak Revocable Trust U/A Dated August 14, 2015. (1) 10.14 Promissory Note for $2,000,000, dated June 1, 2018, to Edward S. Bredniak Revocable Trust U/A Dated August 14, 2015. (1) 10.15 Amendment to the 10.00% Promissory Note Due December 31, 2019, dated June 28, 2019, by and between IMAC Holdings, Inc. and Edward S. Bredniak.(4) 10.16 Employment Agreement, dated as of March 1, 2019, between IMAC Holdings, Inc. and Jeffrey S. Ervin.(2) 10.17 Employment Agreement, dated as of March 1, 2019, between IMAC Holdings, Inc. and Matthew C. Wallis (2). 10.18 Employment Agreement, dated as of April 19, 2019, between IMAC Holdings, Inc. and Jason Hui (3). 10.19* Purchase Agreement, dated as of July 15, 2019, by and between the Company and Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC. † Compensatory plan or agreement. * Filed herewith (1) Filed as an exhibit to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, originally filed with the SEC on September 17, 2018 and incorporated herein by reference. (2) Filed as an exhibit to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019 and incorporated herein by reference. (3) Filed as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 25, 2019 and incorporated herein by reference (4) Filed as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 7, 2019 and herein incorporated by reference. (5) Filed as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 16, 2019 and herein incorporated by reference. (b) Financial Statement Schedules All financial statement schedules are omitted because the information called for is not required or is shown either in the consolidated financial statements or in the notes thereto. ITEM 17. Undertakings The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: (1) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: (i) To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933; (ii) To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post- effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the 'Calculation of Registration Fee' table in the effective registration statement; and (iii) To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (i), (ii) and (iii) above do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to section 13 or section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement. (2) That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. (3) To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. (4) That, for the purpose of determining liability of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser: (A) Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and (B) Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5) or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date. (5) That, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to section 13(a) or section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. (6) Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Brentwood, State of Tennessee, on the 25th day of July 2019. IMAC HOLDINGS, INC. By: /s/ Jeffrey S. Ervin Jeffrey S. Ervin Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this Registration Statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated: Signature Title Date /s/ Jeffrey S. Ervin Chief Executive Officer (principal executive July 25, 2019 Jeffrey S. Ervin officer) and Director /s/ Matthew C. Wallis, DC July 25, 2019 Matthew C. Wallis, DC Chief Operating Officer and Director /s/ Sheri Gardzina Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary July 25, 2019 Sheri Gardzina (principal financial and accounting officer) /s/ George Hampton Director July 25, 2019 George Hampton /s/ David Ellwanger Director July 25, 2019 David Ellwanger /s/ Dean Weiland Director July 25, 2019 Dean Weiland Exhibit 5.1 July 25, 2019 IMAC Holdings, Inc. 1605 Westgate Circle Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 Re: Registration Statement on Form S-1 Ladies and Gentlemen: We have acted as your counsel in connection with the registration statement on Form S-1 (the 'Registration Statement') filed by IMAC Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act') for the registration of (i) 8,346,797 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Purchase Shares'), (ii) 60,006 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, as a commitment fee (the 'Commitment Shares'), and (iii) 60,006 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be issued in connection with each purchase of Purchase Shares as a commitment fee (the 'Additional Commitment Shares' and, collectively with the Purchase Shares and the Commitment Shares, the 'Shares'), which will be sold and issued to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ('Lincoln Park') pursuant to a Purchase Agreement, dated as of July 15, 2019, between Lincoln Park and the Company (the 'Purchase Agreement'). Capitalized terms used in this letter and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Registration Statement. You have requested our opinion as to the matters set forth below in connection with the Registration Statement. For purposes of rendering this opinion, we have examined the Registration Statement, the Company's certificate of incorporation and bylaws, and the corporate action of the Company that provides for the issuance of the Shares, and we have made such other investigation as we have deemed appropriate. We have examined and relied upon certificates of public officials and, as to certain matters of fact that are material to our opinion, we have also relied on certificates made by officers of the Company. In rendering our opinion, in addition to the assumptions that are customary in opinion letters of this kind, we have assumed the genuineness of signatures on the documents we have examined, the conformity to authentic original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies, and that the Company will have sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock available with respect to any of the Shares issued after the date of this letter. We have not verified any of these assumptions. The opinion expressed herein is limited exclusively to (i) the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware and (ii) the laws of the State of New York, in each case as in effect on the date hereof, and we have not considered, and express no opinion on, any other laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction. Based upon and subject to the foregoing, it is our opinion that the Shares are duly authorized for issuance by the Company and, when issued and paid for as described in the Purchase Agreement, will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable. We consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and to the reference to this firm in the related Prospectus under the caption 'Legal Matters.' In giving our consent we do not admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the rules and regulations under such act. Very truly yours, /s/ Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP OLSHAN FROME WOLOSKY LLP PURCHASE AGREEMENT THIS PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the ' Agreement '), dated as of July 15, 2019, by and between IMAC HOLDINGS, INC., a Delaware corporation (the ' Company '), and LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company (the ' Investor '). WHEREAS: Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement, the Company wishes to sell to the Investor, and the Investor wishes to buy from the Company, up to Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000) of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the ' Common Stock '). The shares of Common Stock to be purchased hereunder are referred to herein as the ' Purchase Shares .' NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants contained in this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which are hereby acknowledged, the Company and the Investor hereby agree as follows: 1. CERTAIN DEFINITIONS. For purposes of this Agreement, the following terms shall have the following meanings: (a) ' Accelerated Purchase Date ' means, with respect to any Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2 ( b ) hereof, the Business Day immediately following the applicable Purchase Date with respect to the corresponding Regular Purchase referred to in Section 2 ( b ) hereof. (b) ' Accelerated Purchase Floor Price ' means $1.00, which shall be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction and, effective upon the consummation of any such reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction, the Accelerated Purchase Floor Price shall mean the lower of (i) the adjusted price and (ii) $1.00. (c) ' Accelerated Purchase Minimum Price Threshold ' means, with respect to any Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(b) hereof, any minimum per share price threshold set forth in the applicable Accelerated Purchase Notice. (d) ' Accelerated Purchase Notice ' means, with respect to any Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2 ( b ) hereof, an irrevocable written notice from the Company to the Investor directing the Investor to buy a specified Accelerated Purchase Share Amount on the applicable Accelerated Purchase Date pursuant to Section 2 ( b ) hereof at the applicable Accelerated Purchase Price. (e) ' Accelerated Purchase Price ' means, with respect to any particular Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2 ( b ) hereof, the lower of (i) ninety-five percent (95%) of the VWAP for the period beginning at 9:30:01 a.m., Eastern time, on the applicable Accelerated Purchase Date, or such other time publicly announced by Principal Market as the official open (or commencement) of trading on the Principal Market on such applicable Accelerated Purchase Date (the ' Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time '), and ending at the earliest of (A) 4:00:00 p.m., Eastern time, on such applicable Accelerated Purchase Date, or such other time publicly announced by Principal Market as the official close of trading on the Principal Market on such applicable Accelerated Purchase Date, (B) such time, from and after the Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time for such Accelerated Purchase, that total number (or volume) of shares of Common Stock traded on the Principal Market has exceeded the applicable Accelerated Purchase Share Volume Maximum, and (C) such time, from and after the Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time for such Accelerated Purchase, that the Sale Price has fallen below the applicable Accelerated Purchase Minimum Price Threshold (such earliest of (i)(A), (i)(B) and (i)(C) above, the ' Accelerated Purchase Termination Time '), and (ii) the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock on such applicable Accelerated Purchase Date (each to be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction). (f) ' Accelerated Purchase Share Amount ' means, with respect to an Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(b) hereof, the number of Purchase Shares directed by the Company to be purchased by the Investor in an Accelerated Purchase Notice, which number of Purchase Shares shall not exceed the lesser of (i) 300% of the number of Purchase Shares directed by the Company to be purchased by the Investor pursuant to the corresponding Regular Purchase Notice for the corresponding Regular Purchase referred to in clause (i) of the second sentence of Section 2(b) hereof (subject to the Purchase Share limitations contained in Section 2(a) hereof) and (ii) an amount equal to (A) the Accelerated Purchase Share Percentage multiplied by (B) the total number (or volume) of shares of Common Stock traded on the Principal Market during the period on the applicable Accelerated Purchase Date beginning at the Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time for such Accelerated Purchase and ending at the Accelerated Purchase Termination Time for such Accelerated Purchase. (g) ' Accelerated Purchase Share Percentage ' means, with respect to any Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2 ( b ) hereof, thirty percent (30%). (h) ' Accelerated Purchase Share Volume Maximum ' means, with respect to an Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(b) hereof, a number of shares of Common Stock equal to (i) the applicable Accelerated Purchase Share Amount to be purchased by the Investor pursuant to the applicable Accelerated Purchase Notice for such Accelerated Purchase, divided by (ii) the Accelerated Purchase Share Percentage (to be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction). (i) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Date ' means, with respect to an Additional Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(c) hereof, the Business Day (i) that is the Accelerated Purchase Date with respect to the corresponding Accelerated Purchase referred to in Section 2(b) hereof and (ii) on which the Investor receives, prior to 1:00 p.m., Eastern time, on such Business Day, a valid Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice for such Additional Accelerated Purchase in accordance with this Agreement. (j) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Floor Price ' means $1.00, which shall be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction and, effective upon the consummation of any such reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction, the Additional Accelerated Purchase Floor Price shall mean the lower of (i) the adjusted price and (ii) $1.00. (k) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Minimum Price Threshold ' means, with respect to an Additional Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(c) hereof, any minimum per share price threshold set forth in the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice. (l) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice ' means, with respect to an Additional Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(c) hereof, an irrevocable written notice from the Company to the Investor directing the Investor to purchase the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount at the Additional Accelerated Purchase Price for such Additional Accelerated Purchase in accordance with this Agreement. (m) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Price ' means, with respect to an Additional Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(c) hereof, the lower of (i) ninety-five percent (95%) of the VWAP for the period on the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Date, beginning at the latest of (A) the applicable Accelerated Purchase Termination Time with respect to the corresponding Accelerated Purchase referred to in Section 2(b) hereof on such Additional Accelerated Purchase Date, (B) the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Termination Time with respect to the most recently completed prior Additional Accelerated Purchase on such Additional Accelerated Purchase Date, as applicable, and (C) the time at which all Purchase Shares subject to all prior Accelerated Purchases and Additional Accelerated Purchases (as applicable), including, without limitation, those that have been effected on the same Business Day as the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Date with respect to which the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase relates, have theretofore been received by the Investor as DWAC Shares in accordance with this Agreement (such latest of (i)(A), (i)(B) and (i)(C) above, the ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time '), and ending at the earliest of (X) 4:00 p.m., Eastern time, on such Additional Accelerated Purchase Date, or such other time publicly announced by Principal Market as the official close of trading on the Principal Market on such Additional Accelerated Purchase Date, (Y) such time, from and after the Additional Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time for such Additional Accelerated Purchase, that total number (or volume) of shares of Common Stock traded on the Principal Market has exceeded the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Volume Maximum, and (Z) such time, from and after the Additional Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time for such Additional Accelerated Purchase, that the Sale Price has fallen below the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Minimum Price Threshold (if any) (such earliest of (i)(X), (i)(Y) and (i)(Z) above, the ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Termination Time '), and (ii) the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock on such Additional Accelerated Purchase Date (each to be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction). (n) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount ' means, with respect to an Additional Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(c) hereof, the number of Purchase Shares directed by the Company to be purchased by the Investor on an Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice, which number of Purchase Shares shall not exceed the lesser of (i) 300% of the number of Purchase Shares directed by the Company to be purchased by the Investor pursuant to the corresponding Regular Purchase Notice for the corresponding Regular Purchase referred to in clause (i) of the second sentence of Section 2(c) hereof (subject to the Purchase Share limitations contained in Section 2(a) hereof) and (ii) an amount equal to (A) the Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Percentage multiplied by (B) the total number (or volume) of shares of Common Stock traded on the Principal Market during the period on the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Date beginning at the Additional Accelerated Purchase Commencement Time for such Additional Accelerated Purchase and ending at the Additional Accelerated Purchase Termination Time for such Additional Accelerated Purchase. (o) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Percentage ' means, with respect to an Additional Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(c) hereof, thirty percent (30%). (p) ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Volume Maximum ' means, with respect to an Additional Accelerated Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(c) hereof, a number of shares of Common Stock equal to (i) the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount to be purchased by the Investor pursuant to the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice for such Additional Accelerated Purchase, divided by (ii) the Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Percentage (to be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction). (q) ' Alternate Adjusted Regular Purchase Share Limit ' means, with respect to a Regular Purchase made pursuant to Section 2(a) hereof, the maximum number of Purchase Shares which, taking into account the applicable per share Purchase Price therefor calculated in accordance with this Agreement, would enable the Company to deliver to the Investor, on the applicable Purchase Date for such Regular Purchase, a Regular Purchase Notice for a Purchase Amount equal to, or as closely approximating without exceeding, One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($150,000). (r) ' Available Amount ' means, initially, Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000) in the aggregate, which amount shall be reduced by the Purchase Amount each time the Investor purchases shares of Common Stock pursuant to Section 2 hereof. (s) ' Average Price ' means a price per Purchase Share (rounded to the nearest tenth of a cent) equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (i) the aggregate gross purchase price paid by the Investor for all Purchase Shares purchased pursuant to this Agreement, by (ii) the aggregate number of Purchase Shares issued pursuant to this Agreement. (t) ' Bankruptcy Law ' means Title 11, U.S. Code, or any similar federal or state law for the relief of debtors. (u) ' Base Price ' means a price per Purchase Share equal to the sum of (i) the Signing Market Price and (ii) $0.2771 (subject to adjustment for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction that occurs on or after the date of this Agreement). (v) ' Business Day ' means any day on which the Principal Market is open for trading, including any day on which the Principal Market is open for trading for a period of time less than the customary time. (w) ' Closing Sale Price ' means, for any security as of any date, the last closing sale price for such security on the Principal Market as reported by the Principal Market. (x) ' Confidential Information ' means any information disclosed by either party to the other party, either directly or indirectly, in writing, orally or by inspection of tangible objects (including, without limitation, documents, prototypes, samples, plant and equipment), which is designated as 'Confidential,' 'Proprietary' or some similar designation. Information communicated orally shall be considered Confidential Information if such information is confirmed in writing as being Confidential Information within ten (10) Business Days after the initial disclosure. Confidential Information may also include information disclosed to a disclosing party by third parties. Confidential Information shall not, however, include any information which (i) was publicly known and made generally available in the public domain prior to the time of disclosure by the disclosing party; (ii) becomes publicly known and made generally available after disclosure by the disclosing party to the receiving party through no action or inaction of the receiving party; (iii) is already in the possession of the receiving party without confidential restriction at the time of disclosure by the disclosing party as shown by the receiving party's files and records immediately prior to the time of disclosure; (iv) is obtained by the receiving party from a third party without a breach of such third party's obligations of confidentiality; (v) is independently developed by the receiving party without use of or reference to the disclosing party's Confidential Information, as shown by documents and other competent evidence in the receiving party's possession; or (vi) is required by law to be disclosed by the receiving party, provided that the receiving party gives the disclosing party prompt written notice of such requirement prior to such disclosure and assistance in obtaining an order protecting the information from public disclosure. (y) ' Custodian ' means any receiver, trustee, assignee, liquidator or similar official under any Bankruptcy Law. (z) ' DTC ' means The Depository Trust Company, or any successor performing substantially the same function for the Company. (aa) ' DWAC Shares ' means shares of Common Stock that are (i) issued in electronic form, (ii) freely tradable and transferable and without restriction on resale and (iii) timely credited by the Company to the Investor's or its designee's specified Deposit/Withdrawal at Custodian (DWAC) account with DTC under its Fast Automated Securities Transfer (FAST) Program, or any similar program hereafter adopted by DTC performing substantially the same function. (bb) ' Exchange Act ' means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. (cc) ' Floor Price ' means $1.00, which shall be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction and, effective upon the consummation of any such reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction, the Floor Price shall mean the lower of (i) the adjusted price and (ii) $1.00. (dd) ' Fully Adjusted Regular Purchase Share Limit ' means, with respect to any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction from and after the date of this Agreement, the Regular Purchase Share Limit (as defined in Section 2(a) hereof) in effect on the applicable date of determination, after giving effect to the full proportionate adjustment thereto made pursuant to Section 2(a) hereof for or in respect of such reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction. (ee) ' Material Adverse Effect ' means any material adverse effect on (i) the enforceability of any Transaction Document, (ii) the results of operations, assets, business or financial condition of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, other than any material adverse effect that resulted exclusively from (A) any change in the United States or foreign economies or securities or financial markets in general that does not have a disproportionate effect on the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, (B) any change that generally affects the industry in which the Company and its Subsidiaries operate that does not have a disproportionate effect on the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, (C) any change arising in connection with earthquakes, hostilities, acts of war, sabotage or terrorism or military actions or any escalation or material worsening of any such hostilities, acts of war, sabotage or terrorism or military actions existing as of the date hereof, (D) any action taken by the Investor, its affiliates or its or their successors and assigns with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, (E) the effect of any change in applicable laws or accounting rules that does not have a disproportionate effect on the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, or (F) any change resulting from compliance with terms of this Agreement or the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, or (iii) the Company's ability to perform in any material respect on a timely basis its obligations under any Transaction Document to be performed as of the date of determination. (ff) ' Maturity Date ' means the first day of the month immediately following the thirty-six (36) month anniversary of the Commencement Date. (gg) ' PEA Period ' means the period commencing at 9:30 a.m., Eastern time, on the fifth (5th) Business Day immediately prior to the filing of any post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement (as defined herein) or New Registration Statement (as such term is defined in the Registration Rights Agreement), and ending at 9:30 a.m., Eastern time, on the Business Day immediately following, the effective date of any post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement (as defined herein) or New Registration Statement (as such term is defined in the Registration Rights Agreement). (hh) ' Person ' means an individual or entity including but not limited to any limited liability company, a partnership, a joint venture, a corporation, a trust, an unincorporated organization and a government or any department or agency thereof. (ii) ' Principal Market ' means The Nasdaq Capital Market (or any nationally recognized successor thereto); provided , however , that in the event the Company's Common Stock is ever listed or traded on The Nasdaq Global Market, The Nasdaq Global Select Market, the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE American, the NYSE Arca, the OTC Bulletin Board, the OTCQX operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the OTCQB operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (or any nationally recognized successor to any of the foregoing), then the 'Principal Market' shall mean such other market or exchange on which the Company's Common Stock is then listed or traded. (jj) ' Purchase Amount ' means, with respect to any Regular Purchase, any Accelerated Purchase or any Additional Accelerated Purchase made hereunder, the portion of the Available Amount to be purchased by the Investor pursuant to Section 2 hereof. (kk) ' Purchase Date ' means, with respect to any Regular Purchase made pursuant to Section 2 ( a ) hereof, the Business Day on which the Investor receives by 7:00 p.m., Eastern time, of such Business Day a valid Regular Purchase Notice that the Investor is to buy Purchase Shares pursuant to Section 2 ( a ) hereof. (ll) ' Purchase Price ' means, with respect to any Regular Purchase made pursuant to Section 2 ( a ) hereof , the lower of: (i) the lowest Sale Price on the applicable Purchase Date and (ii) the arithmetic average of the three (3) lowest Closing Sale Prices for the Common Stock during the ten (10) consecutive Business Days ending on the Business Day immediately preceding such Purchase Date (in each case, to be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction that occurs on or after the date of this Agreement). (mm) ' Registration Rights Agreement ' means that certain Registration Rights Agreement, of even date herewith, between the Company and the Investor. (nn) ' Regular Purchase Notice ' means, with respect to any Regular Purchase pursuant to Section 2 ( a ) hereof, an irrevocable written notice from the Company to the Investor directing the Investor to buy such applicable amount of Purchase Shares at the applicable Purchase Price as specified by the Company therein on the applicable Purchase Date for such Regular Purchase. (oo) ' Sale Price ' means any trade price for the shares of Common Stock on the Principal Market as reported by the Principal Market. (pp) ' SEC ' means the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (qq) ' Securities ' means, collectively, the Purchase Shares and the Commitment Shares. (rr) ' Securities Act ' means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. (ss) ' Signing Market Price ' means $3.5614, representing the consolidated closing bid price of the Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market on the date of this Agreement, which shall be the lower of (i) the closing price of the Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market immediately preceding the date of this Agreement or (ii) the average closing price of the Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market for the five (5) Business Days immediately preceding the date of this Agreement. (tt) ' Subsidiary ' means any Person the Company wholly-owns or controls, or in which the Company, directly or indirectly, owns a majority of the voting stock or similar voting interest, in each case that would be disclosable pursuant to Item 601(b)(21) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Act. (uu) ' Transaction Documents ' means, collectively, this Agreement and the schedules and exhibits hereto, the Registration Rights Agreement and the schedules and exhibits thereto, and each of the other agreements, documents, certificates and instruments entered into or furnished by the parties hereto in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby. (vv) ' Transfer Agent ' means Equity Stock Transfer, LLC, or such other Person who is then serving as the transfer agent for the Company in respect of the Common Stock. (ww) ' VWAP ' means in respect of an applicable Accelerated Purchase Date and an Additional Accelerated Purchase Date, as applicable, the volume weighted average price of the Common Stock on the Principal Market, as reported on the Principal Market or by another reputable source such as Bloomberg, L.P. 2. PURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement, the Company has the right to sell to the Investor, and the Investor has the obligation to purchase from the Company, Purchase Shares as follows: (a) Commencement of Regular Sales of Common Stock . Upon the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in Sections 7 and 8 hereof (the ' Commencement ' and the date of satisfaction of such conditions the ' Commencement Date ') and thereafter, the Company shall have the right, but not the obligation, to direct the Investor, by its delivery to the Investor of a Regular Purchase Notice from time to time, to purchase up to Fifty Thousand (50,000) Purchase Shares, subject to adjustment as set forth below in this Section 2(a) (such maximum number of Purchase Shares, as may be adjusted from time to time (the ' Regular Purchase Share Limit '), at the Purchase Price on the Purchase Date, provided that the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock is not below the Floor Price on the Purchase Date (each such purchase, a ' Regular Purchase '); provided , however , that (i) the Regular Purchase Share Limit may be increased to up to Seventy-Five Thousand (75,000) Purchase Shares, provided that the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock is not below $6.00 on the Purchase Date, and (ii) the Regular Purchase may be increased to up to One Hundred Thousand (100,000) Purchase Shares, provided that the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock is not below $7.50 on the Purchase Date (all of which share and dollar amounts shall be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction); provided that if, after giving effect to the full proportionate adjustment to the Regular Purchase Share Limit therefor, the Fully Adjusted Regular Purchase Share Limit then in effect would preclude the Company from delivering to the Investor a Regular Purchase Notice hereunder for a Purchase Amount (calculated by multiplying (X) the number of Purchase Shares equal to the Fully Adjusted Regular Purchase Share Limit, by (Y) the Purchase Price per Purchase Share covered by such Regular Purchase Notice on the applicable Purchase Date therefor) equal to or greater than One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($150,000), the Regular Purchase Share Limit for such Regular Purchase Notice shall not be fully adjusted to equal the applicable Fully Adjusted Regular Purchase Share Limit, but rather the Regular Purchase Share Limit for such Regular Purchase Notice shall be adjusted to equal the applicable Alternate Adjusted Regular Purchase Share Limit as of the applicable Purchase Date for such Regular Purchase Notice); provided , further , however , that the Investor's committed obligation under any single Regular Purchase shall not exceed One Million Dollars ($1,000,000). If the Company delivers any Regular Purchase Notice for a Purchase Amount in excess of the limitations contained in the immediately preceding sentence, such Regular Purchase Notice shall be void ab initio to the extent of the amount by which the amount of Purchase Shares set forth in such Regular Purchase Notice exceeds the amount of Purchase Shares which the Company is permitted to include in such Purchase Notice in accordance herewith, and the Investor shall have no obligation to purchase such excess Purchase Shares in respect of such Regular Purchase Notice; provided that the Investor shall remain obligated to purchase the amount of Purchase Shares which the Company is permitted to include in such Regular Purchase Notice. The Company may deliver Regular Purchase Notices to the Investor as often as every Business Day, so long as the Company has not failed to deliver Purchase Shares for all prior Regular Purchases, Accelerated Purchases and Additional Accelerated Purchases, including, without limitation, those that have been effected on the same Business Day as the applicable Purchase Date, have theretofore been received by the Investor as DWAC Shares in accordance with this Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company shall not deliver any Regular Purchase Notices during the PEA Period. (b) Accelerated Purchases . Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, beginning one (1) Business Day following the Commencement Date and thereafter, in addition to purchases of Purchase Shares as described in Section 2 ( a ) above, the Company shall also have the right, but not the obligation, to direct the Investor by the Company's delivery to the Investor of an Accelerated Purchase Notice from time to time, and the Investor thereupon shall have the obligation, to buy Purchase Shares at the Accelerated Purchase Price on the Accelerated Purchase Date in an amount up to the Accelerated Purchase Share Amount in accordance with this Agreement (each such purchase, an ' Accelerated Purchase '). The Company may deliver an Accelerated Purchase Notice to the Investor only on a Purchase Date on which (i) the Company also properly submitted a Regular Purchase Notice providing for a Regular Purchase of a number of Purchase Shares not less than the Regular Purchase Share Limit then in effect on such Purchase Date in accordance with this Agreement (including, without limitation, giving effect to any increase to the Regular Purchase Share Limit as a result of the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock exceeding certain thresholds set forth in Section 2(a) above on such Purchase Date and any other adjustments to the Regular Purchase Share Limit, in each case pursuant to Section 2(a) above), (ii) if all Purchase Shares subject to all prior Regular Purchases, Accelerated Purchases and Additional Accelerated Purchases, including, without limitation, those that have been effected on the same Business Day as the applicable Accelerated Purchase Date with respect to which the applicable Accelerated Purchase relates, have theretofore been received by the Investor as DWAC Shares in accordance with this Agreement, and (iii) the Closing Sale Price is not less than the Accelerated Purchase Floor Price. If the Company delivers any Accelerated Purchase Notice directing the Investor to purchase an amount of Purchase Shares that exceeds the Accelerated Purchase Share Amount that the Company is then permitted to include in such Accelerated Purchase Notice, such Accelerated Purchase Notice shall be void ab initio to the extent of the amount by which the number of Purchase Shares set forth in such Accelerated Purchase Notice exceeds the Accelerated Purchase Share Amount which the Company is permitted to include in such Accelerated Purchase Notice in accordance herewith (which shall be confirmed in an Accelerated Purchase Confirmation (defined below)), and the Investor shall have no obligation to purchase such excess Purchase Shares in respect of such Accelerated Purchase Notice; provided that the Investor shall remain obligated to purchase the Accelerated Purchase Share Amount which the Company is permitted to include in such Accelerated Purchase Notice. Within one (1) Business Day after completion of each Accelerated Purchase Date, the Accelerated Purchase Share Amount and the applicable Accelerated Purchase Price shall be set forth on a confirmation of the Accelerated Purchase to be provided to the Company by the Investor (an ' Accelerated Purchase Confirmation '). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company shall not deliver any Regular Purchase Notices during the PEA Period. (c) Additional Accelerated Purchases . Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, beginning one (1) Business Day following the Commencement Date and thereafter, in addition to purchases of Purchase Shares as described in Section 2(a) and Section 2(b) above, the Company shall also have the right, but not the obligation, to direct the Investor, by its timely delivery to the Investor of an Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice on an Additional Accelerated Purchase Date in accordance with this Agreement, to purchase the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount at the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Price therefor in accordance with this Agreement (each such purchase, an ' Additional Accelerated Purchase '). The Company may deliver multiple Additional Accelerated Purchase Notices to the Investor on an Additional Accelerated Purchase Date; provided , however , that the Company may deliver an Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice to the Investor only (i) on a Business Day that is also the Accelerated Purchase Date for an Accelerated Purchase with respect to which the Company properly submitted to the Investor an Accelerated Purchase Notice in accordance with this Agreement on the applicable Purchase Date for a Regular Purchase of a number of Purchase Shares not less than the Regular Purchase Share Limit then in effect in accordance with this Agreement (including, without limitation, giving effect to any automatic increase to the Regular Purchase Share Limit as a result of the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock exceeding certain thresholds set forth in Section 2(a) above on such Purchase Date and any other adjustments to the Regular Purchase Share Limit, in each case pursuant to Section 2(a) above), (ii) if the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock on the Business Day immediately preceding the Business Day on which such Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice is delivered is not less than the Additional Accelerated Purchase Floor Price, and (iii) if all Purchase Shares subject to all prior Regular Purchases, Accelerated Purchases and Additional Accelerated Purchases, including, without limitation, those that have been effected on the same Business Day as the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Date with respect to which the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase relates, have theretofore been received by the Investor as DWAC Shares in accordance with this Agreement. If the Company delivers any Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice directing the Investor to purchase an amount of Purchase Shares that exceeds the Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount that the Company is then permitted to include in such Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice in accordance with the terms of this Agreement, such Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice shall be void ab initio to the extent of the amount by which the number of Purchase Shares set forth in such Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice exceeds the Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount that the Company is then permitted to include in such Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice in accordance with the terms of this Agreement (which shall be confirmed in an Additional Accelerated Purchase Confirmation (defined below)), and the Investor shall have no obligation to purchase such excess Purchase Shares in respect of such Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice; provided , however , that the Investor shall remain obligated to purchase the Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount which the Company is permitted to include in such Additional Accelerated Purchase Notice. Within one (1) Business Day after completion of each Additional Accelerated Purchase Date, the Investor will provide to the Company a written confirmation of each Additional Accelerated Purchase on such Additional Accelerated Purchase Date setting forth the applicable Additional Accelerated Purchase Share Amount and Additional Accelerated Purchase Price for each such Additional Accelerated Purchase on such Additional Accelerated Purchase Date (each, an ' Additional Accelerated Purchase Confirmation '). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company shall not deliver any Regular Purchase Notices during the PEA Period. (d) Payment for Purchase Shares . For each Regular Purchase, the Investor shall pay to the Company an amount equal to the Purchase Amount with respect to such Regular Purchase as full payment for such Purchase Shares via wire transfer of immediately available funds on the same Business Day that the Investor receives such Purchase Shares, if such Purchase Shares are received by the Investor before 1:00 p.m., Eastern time, or, if such Purchase Shares are received by the Investor after 1:00 p.m., Eastern time, the next Business Day. For each Accelerated Purchase and each Additional Accelerated Purchase, the Investor shall pay to the Company an amount equal to the Purchase Amount with respect to such Accelerated Purchase and Additional Accelerated Purchase, respectively, as full payment for such Purchase Shares via wire transfer of immediately available funds on the third Business Day following the date that the Investor receives such Purchase Shares. If the Company or the Transfer Agent shall fail for any reason or for no reason to electronically transfer any Purchase Shares as DWAC Shares in respect of a Regular Purchase, an Accelerated Purchase or an Additional Accelerated Purchase (as applicable) within two (2) Business Days following the receipt by the Company of the Purchase Price, Accelerated Purchase Price and Additional Accelerated Purchase Price, respectively, therefor in compliance with this Section 2(d) , and if on or after such Business Day the Investor purchases (in an open market transaction or otherwise) shares of Common Stock to deliver in satisfaction of a sale by the Investor of such Purchase Shares that the Investor anticipated receiving from the Company in respect of such Regular Purchase, Accelerated Purchase or Additional Accelerated Purchase (as applicable), then the Company shall, within two (2) Business Days after the Investor's request, either (i) pay cash to the Investor in an amount equal to the Investor's total purchase price (including brokerage commissions, if any) for the shares of Common Stock so purchased (the ' Cover Price '), at which point the Company's obligation to deliver such Purchase Shares as DWAC Shares shall terminate, or (ii) promptly honor its obligation to deliver to the Investor such Purchase Shares as DWAC Shares and pay cash to the Investor in an amount equal to the excess (if any) of the Cover Price over the total Purchase Amount paid by the Investor pursuant to this Agreement for all of the Purchase Shares to be purchased by the Investor in connection with such Regular Purchase, Accelerated Purchase and Additional Accelerated Purchase (as applicable). The Company shall not issue any fraction of a share of Common Stock upon any Regular Purchase, Accelerated Purchase or Additional Accelerated Purchase. If the issuance would result in the issuance of a fraction of a share of Common Stock, the Company shall round such fraction of a share of Common Stock up or down to the nearest whole share. All payments made under this Agreement shall be made in lawful money of the United States of America or wire transfer of immediately available funds to such account as the Company may from time to time designate by written notice in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement. Whenever any amount expressed to be due by the terms of this Agreement is due on any day that is not a Business Day, the same shall instead be due on the next succeeding day that is a Business Day. (e) Beneficial Ownership Limitation . Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Agreement, the Company shall not issue or sell, and the Investor shall not purchase or acquire, any shares of Common Stock under this Agreement which, when aggregated with all other shares of Common Stock then beneficially owned by the Investor and its affiliates (as calculated pursuant to Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act and Rule 13d-3 promulgated thereunder), would result in the beneficial ownership by the Investor and its affiliates of more than 4.99% of the then issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock (the ' Beneficial Ownership Limitation '). Upon the written or oral request of the Investor, the Company shall promptly (but not later than 24 hours) confirm orally or in writing to the Investor the number of shares of Common Stock then outstanding. The Investor and the Company shall each cooperate in good faith in the determinations required hereby and the application hereof. The Investor's written certification to the Company of the applicability of the Beneficial Ownership Limitation, and the resulting effect thereof hereunder at any time, shall be conclusive with respect to the applicability thereof and such result absent manifest error. (f) Compliance with Principal Market Rules . (i) Exchange Cap . Subject to Section 2(f)(ii) below, the Company shall not issue or sell any shares of Common Stock pursuant to this Agreement, and the Investor shall not purchase or acquire any shares of Common Stock pursuant to this Agreement, to the extent that after giving effect thereto, the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock that would be issued pursuant to this Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby would be equal or greater to 1,662,528 shares of Common Stock, representing 19.99% of the shares of Common Stock outstanding on the date of this Agreement (which number of shares shall be reduced, on a share-for-share basis, by the number of shares of Common Stock issued or issuable pursuant to any transaction or series of transactions that may be aggregated with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement under applicable rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market or any other Principal Market on which the Common Stock may be listed or quoted) (the ' Exchange Cap '), unless and until the Company elects to solicit stockholder approval of the issuance of Common Stock as contemplated by this Agreement and the stockholders of the Company have in fact approved such issuance in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of The Nasdaq Capital Market, any other Principal Market on which the Common Stock may be listed or quoted, and the Company's Certificate of Incorporation, as amended and as in effect on the date hereof (the ' Certificate of Incorporation '), and the Company's Bylaws, as amended and as in effect on the date hereof (the ' Bylaws '). For the avoidance of doubt, the Company may, but shall be under no obligation to, request its stockholders to approve the issuance of Common Stock as contemplated by this Agreement; provided , that if stockholder approval is not obtained in accordance with this Section 2(f)(i) , the Exchange Cap shall be applicable for all purposes of this Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby at all times during the term of this Agreement (except as set forth in Section 2(f)(ii) below). (ii) At-Market Transaction . Notwithstanding Section 2(f)(i) above and subject to the prior approval of The Nasdaq Capital Market or any other Principal Market on which the Common Stock may be listed or quoted (to the extent required), the Exchange Cap shall not be applicable for any purposes of this Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby, solely to the extent that (and only for so long as) the Average Price shall equal or exceed the Base Price and in accordance with any other applicable rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market or any other Principal Market on which the Common Stock may be listed or quoted (it being hereby acknowledged and agreed that the Exchange Cap shall be applicable for all purposes of this Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby at all other times during the term of this Agreement, unless the stockholder approval referred to in Section 2(f)(i) is obtained). (iii) General . The Company shall not issue any Securities pursuant to this Agreement if such issuance would reasonably be expected to result in (A) a violation of the Securities Act or (B) a breach of the rules and regulations of the Principal Market. Furthermore, the Company agrees that it shall not issue any Securities pursuant to this Agreement if, at the time of such issuance, (Y) the effectiveness of the Registration Statement registering the Securities has lapsed for any reason (including, without limitation, the issuance of a stop order or similar order) or (Z) the Registration Statement is unavailable for the sale by the Company to the Investor (or the resale by the Investor, as the case may be) of any or all of the Securities to be issued to the Investor under the Transaction Documents. The provisions of this Section 2(f) shall be implemented in a manner otherwise than in strict conformity with the terms hereof only if necessary to ensure compliance with the Securities Act and the rules and regulations of the Principal Market. 3. INVESTOR'S REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES. The Investor represents and warrants to the Company that as of the date hereof and as of the Commencement Date: (a) Investment Purpose . The Investor is acquiring the Securities as principal for its own account and not with a view to or for distributing or reselling such Securities or any part thereof in violation of the Securities Act or any applicable state securities law, has no present intention of distributing any of such Securities in violation of the Securities Act or any applicable state securities law and has no direct or indirect arrangement or understandings with any other Persons to distribute or regarding the distribution of such Securities in violation of the Securities Act or any applicable state securities law (this representation and warranty not limiting the Investor's right to sell the Securities at any time pursuant to the Registration Statement described herein or otherwise in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws). The Investor is acquiring the Securities hereunder in the ordinary course of its business. (b) Accredited Investor Status . The Investor is an 'accredited investor' as that term is defined in Rule 501(a)(3) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act. (c) Reliance on Exemptions . The Investor understands that the Securities may be offered and sold to it in reliance on specific exemptions from the registration requirements of United States federal and state securities laws and that the Company is relying in part upon the truth and accuracy of, and the Investor's compliance with, the representations, warranties, agreements, acknowledgments and understandings of the Investor set forth herein in order to determine the availability of such exemptions and the eligibility of the Investor to acquire the Securities. (d) Information . The Investor understands that its investment in the Securities involves a high degree of risk. The Investor (i) is able to bear the economic risk of an investment in the Securities including a total loss thereof, (ii) has such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters that it is capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the proposed investment in the Securities and (iii) has had an opportunity to ask questions of and receive answers from the officers of the Company concerning the financial condition and business of the Company and other matters related to an investment in the Securities. Neither such inquiries nor any other due diligence investigations conducted by the Investor or its representatives shall modify, amend or affect the Investor's right to rely on the Company's representations and warranties contained in Section 4 below. The Investor has sought such accounting, legal and tax advice as it has considered necessary to make an informed investment decision with respect to its acquisition of the Securities. (e) No Governmental Review . The Investor understands that no U.S. federal or state agency or any other government or governmental agency has passed on or made any recommendation or endorsement of the Securities or the fairness or suitability of an investment in the Securities nor have such authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the Securities. (f) Transfer or Sale . The Investor understands that (i) the Securities may not be offered for sale, sold, assigned or transferred unless (A) registered pursuant to the Securities Act or (B) an exemption exists permitting such Securities to be sold, assigned or transferred without such registration; (ii) any sale of the Securities made in reliance on Rule 144 may be made only in accordance with the terms of Rule 144 and further, if Rule 144 is not applicable, any resale of the Securities under circumstances in which the seller (or the Person through whom the sale is made) may be deemed to be an underwriter (as that term is defined in the Securities Act) may require compliance with some other exemption under the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the SEC thereunder. (g) Validity; Enforcement . This Agreement has been duly and validly authorized, executed and delivered on behalf of the Investor and is a valid and binding agreement of the Investor enforceable against the Investor in accordance with its terms, subject as to enforceability to general principles of equity and to applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium, liquidation and other similar laws relating to, or affecting generally, the enforcement of applicable creditors' rights and remedies. (h) Residency . The Investor is a resident of the State of Illinois. (i) No Short Selling . The Investor represents and warrants to the Company that at no time prior to the date of this Agreement has any of the Investor, its agents, representatives or affiliates engaged in or effected, in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, any (i) 'short sale' (as such term is defined in Rule 200 of Regulation SHO of the Exchange Act) of the Common Stock or (ii) hedging transaction, which establishes a net short position with respect to the Common Stock. 4. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF THE COMPANY. The Company represents and warrants to the Investor that as of the date hereof and as of the Commencement Date: (a) Organization and Qualification . The Company and each of its Subsidiaries is an entity duly incorporated or otherwise organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction of its incorporation or organization, with the requisite corporate power and authority to own and use its properties and assets and to carry on its business as currently conducted. Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries is in violation or default of any of the provisions of its respective articles or certificate of incorporation, bylaws or other organizational or charter documents. Each of the Company and its Subsidiaries is duly qualified to conduct business and is in good standing as a foreign corporation or other entity in each jurisdiction in which the nature of the business conducted or property owned by it makes such qualification necessary, except where the failure to be so qualified or in good standing, as the case may be, could not have or reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect and no proceeding has been instituted in any such jurisdiction revoking, limiting or curtailing or seeking to revoke, limit or curtail such power and authority or qualification. The Company has no Subsidiaries except as set forth in Schedule 4 ( a ) hereof. (b) Authorization; Enforcement; Validity . (i) The Company has the requisite corporate power and authority to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement and each of the other Transaction Documents, and to issue the Securities in accordance with the terms hereof and thereof, (ii) the execution and delivery of the Transaction Documents by the Company and the consummation by it of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby, including without limitation, the issuance of the Commitment Shares (as defined below in Section 5 ( e )) and the reservation for issuance and the issuance of the Purchase Shares issuable under this Agreement, have been duly authorized by the Company's Board of Directors and no further consent or authorization is required by the Company, its Board of Directors or its stockholders, (iii) this Agreement has been, and each other Transaction Document shall be on the Commencement Date, duly executed and delivered by the Company and (iv) this Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement constitute the valid and binding obligations of the Company enforceable against the Company in accordance with their terms, except as such enforceability may be limited by general principles of equity or applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium, liquidation or similar laws relating to, or affecting generally, the enforcement of creditors' rights and remedies. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the resolutions (the ' Signing Resolutions ') substantially in the form as set forth as Exhibit C attached hereto to authorize this Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby. The Signing Resolutions are valid, in full force and effect and have not been modified or supplemented in any respect. The Company has delivered to the Investor a true and correct copy of a unanimous written consent adopting the Signing Resolutions executed by all of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company. Except as set forth in this Agreement, no other approvals or consents of the Company's Board of Directors, any authorized committee thereof, and/or stockholders is necessary under applicable laws and the Company's Certificate of Incorporation and/or Bylaws to authorize the execution and delivery of this Agreement or any of the transactions contemplated hereby, including, but not limited to, the issuance of the Commitment Shares and the issuance of the Purchase Shares. (c) Capitalization . As of the date hereof, the authorized capital stock of the Company is set forth in Schedule 4 ( c ) hereof. Except as disclosed in the SEC Documents (as defined below), (i) no shares of the Company's capital stock are subject to preemptive rights or any other similar rights or any liens or encumbrances suffered or permitted by the Company, (ii) there are no outstanding debt securities, (iii) there are no outstanding options, warrants, scrip, rights to subscribe to, calls or commitments of any character whatsoever relating to, or securities or rights convertible into, any shares of capital stock of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, or contracts, commitments, understandings or arrangements by which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is or may become bound to issue additional shares of capital stock of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or options, warrants, scrip, rights to subscribe to, calls or commitments of any character whatsoever relating to, or securities or rights convertible into, any shares of capital stock of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, (iv) there are no agreements or arrangements under which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is obligated to register the sale of any of their securities under the Securities Act (except the Registration Rights Agreement), (v) there are no outstanding securities or instruments of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries which contain any redemption or similar provisions, and there are no contracts, commitments, understandings or arrangements by which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is or may become bound to redeem a security of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, (vi) there are no securities or instruments containing anti-dilution or similar provisions that will be triggered by the issuance of the Securities as described in this Agreement and (vii) the Company does not have any stock appreciation rights or 'phantom stock' plans or agreements or any similar plan or agreement. The Company has furnished to the Investor true and correct copies of the Certificate of Incorporation and the Bylaws, and summaries of the terms of all securities convertible into or exercisable for Common Stock, if any, and copies of any documents containing the material rights of the holders thereof in respect thereto. (d) Issuance of Securities . Upon issuance and payment therefor in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement, the Purchase Shares shall be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable and free from all taxes, liens, charges, restrictions, rights of first refusal and preemptive rights with respect to the issue thereof, with the holders being entitled to all rights accorded to a holder of Common Stock. 2,807,885 shares of Common Stock have been duly authorized and reserved for issuance upon purchase under this Agreement as Purchase Shares. 60,006 shares of Common Stock (subject to equitable adjustment for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction) have been duly authorized and reserved for issuance as Initial Commitment Shares (as defined below in Section 5(e) ) in accordance with this Agreement. The Initial Commitment Shares shall be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable and free from all taxes, liens, charges, restrictions, rights of first refusal and preemptive rights with respect to the issue thereof, with the holders being entitled to all rights accorded to a holder of Common Stock. 60,006 shares of Common Stock (subject to equitable adjustment for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction) have been duly authorized and reserved for issuance as Additional Commitment Shares (as defined below in Section 5(e) ) in accordance with this Agreement. When issued in accordance with this Agreement, the Additional Commitment Shares shall be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable and free from all taxes, liens, charges, restrictions, rights of first refusal and preemptive rights with respect to the issue thereof, with the holders being entitled to all rights accorded to a holder of Common Stock. (e) No Conflicts . The execution, delivery and performance of the Transaction Documents by the Company and the consummation by the Company of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby (including, without limitation, the reservation for issuance and issuance of the Purchase Shares and the Commitment Shares) will not (i) result in a violation of the Certificate of Incorporation, any Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of any outstanding series of preferred stock of the Company or the Bylaws or (ii) conflict with, or constitute a default (or an event which with notice or lapse of time or both would become a default) under, or give to others any rights of termination, amendment, acceleration or cancellation of, any agreement, indenture or instrument to which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is a party, or result in a violation of any law, rule, regulation, order, judgment or decree (including federal and state securities laws and regulations and the rules and regulations of the Principal Market applicable to the Company or any of its Subsidiaries) or by which any property or asset of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is bound or affected, except in the case of conflicts, defaults, terminations, amendments, accelerations, cancellations and violations under clause (ii), which could not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. Neither the Company nor its Subsidiaries is in violation of any term of or in default under its Certificate of Incorporation, any certificate of designation, preferences and rights of any outstanding series of preferred stock of the Company or Bylaws or their organizational charter or bylaws, respectively. Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries is in violation of any term of or is in default under any material contract, agreement, mortgage, indebtedness, indenture, instrument, judgment, decree or order or any statute, rule or regulation applicable to the Company or its Subsidiaries, except for possible conflicts, defaults, terminations or amendments that could not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. The business of the Company and its Subsidiaries is not being conducted, and shall not be conducted, in violation of any law, ordinance, regulation of any governmental entity, except for possible violations, the sanctions for which either individually or in the aggregate could not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. Except as specifically contemplated by this Agreement and as required under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Principal Market, the Company is not required to obtain any consent, authorization or order of, or make any filing or registration with, any court or governmental agency or any regulatory or self-regulatory agency in order for it to execute, deliver or perform any of its obligations under or contemplated by the Transaction Documents in accordance with the terms hereof or thereof. Except as set forth elsewhere in this Agreement, all consents, authorizations, orders, filings and registrations which the Company is required to obtain pursuant to the preceding sentence shall be obtained or effected on or prior to the Commencement Date. Except as set forth on Schedule 4(e) , the Company has not received or delivered any notices or correspondence from or to the Principal Market. The Principal Market has not commenced any delisting proceedings against the Company. (f) SEC Documents; Financial Statements . The Company has filed all reports, schedules, forms, statements and other documents required to be filed by the Company under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, including pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) thereof, since February 12, 2019 (the foregoing materials, including the exhibits thereto and documents incorporated by reference therein, being collectively referred to herein as the ' SEC Documents '). As of their respective dates, the SEC Documents complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as applicable. None of the SEC Documents, when filed, contained any untrue statement of a material fact or omitted to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The financial statements of the Company included in the SEC Documents comply in all material respects with applicable accounting requirements and the rules and regulations of the SEC with respect thereto as in effect at the time of filing. Such financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles applied on a consistent basis during the periods involved (' GAAP '), except as may be otherwise specified in such financial statements or the notes thereto and except that unaudited financial statements may not contain all footnotes required by GAAP, and fairly present in all material respects the financial position of the Company and its consolidated Subsidiaries as of and for the dates thereof and the results of operations and cash flows for the periods then ended, subject, in the case of unaudited statements, to normal, immaterial, year-end audit adjustments. Except as set forth on Schedule 4(f) , the Company has received no notices or correspondence from the SEC for the one year preceding the date hereof. The SEC has not commenced any enforcement proceedings against the Company or any of its Subsidiaries. (g) Absence of Certain Changes . Except as disclosed in the SEC Documents, since December 31, 2018, there has been no material adverse change in the business, properties, operations, financial condition or results of operations of the Company or its Subsidiaries. The Company has not taken any steps, and does not currently expect to take any steps, to seek protection pursuant to any Bankruptcy Law nor does the Company or any of its Subsidiaries have any knowledge or reason to believe that its creditors intend to initiate involuntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings. (h) Absence of Litigation . There is no action, suit, proceeding, inquiry or investigation before or by any court, public board, government agency, self-regulatory organization or body pending or, to the knowledge of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, threatened against or affecting the Company, the Common Stock or any of the Company's or its Subsidiaries' officers or directors in their capacities as such, which could reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. (i) Acknowledgment Regarding Investor's Status . The Company acknowledges and agrees that the Investor is acting solely in the capacity of arm's length purchaser with respect to the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby. The Company further acknowledges that the Investor is not acting as a financial advisor or fiduciary of the Company (or in any similar capacity) with respect to the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby and any advice given by the Investor or any of its representatives or agents in connection with the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby is merely incidental to the Investor's purchase of the Securities. The Company further represents to the Investor that the Company's decision to enter into the Transaction Documents has been based solely on the independent evaluation by the Company and its representatives and advisors. (j) No General Solicitation; No Aggregated Offering . Neither the Company, nor any of its affiliates, nor any Person acting on its or their behalf, has engaged in any form of general solicitation or general advertising (within the meaning of Regulation D under the Securities Act) in connection with the offer or sale of the Securities. Neither the Company, nor or any of its affiliates, nor any Person acting on their behalf has, directly or indirectly, made any offers or sales of any security or solicited any offers to buy any security, under circumstances that would require registration of the offer and sale of any of the Securities under the Securities Act, whether through integration with prior offerings or otherwise, or cause this offering of the Securities to be integrated or aggregated with prior offerings by the Company in a manner that would require stockholder approval pursuant to the rules of the Principal Market on which any of the securities of the Company are listed or designated. The issuance and sale of the Securities hereunder does not contravene the rules and regulations of the Principal Market. (k) Intellectual Property Rights . The Company and its Subsidiaries own or possess adequate rights or licenses to use all material trademarks, trade names, service marks, service mark registrations, service names, patents, patent rights, copyrights, inventions, licenses, approvals, governmental authorizations, trade secrets and rights necessary to conduct their respective businesses as now conducted. Except as set forth in Schedule 4(k) , none of the Company's material trademarks, trade names, service marks, service mark registrations, service names, patents, patent rights, copyrights, inventions, licenses, approvals, government authorizations, trade secrets or other intellectual property rights have expired or terminated, or, by the terms and conditions thereof, could expire or terminate within two years from the date of this Agreement. The Company and its Subsidiaries do not have any knowledge of any infringement by the Company or its Subsidiaries of any material trademark, trade name rights, patents, patent rights, copyrights, inventions, licenses, service names, service marks, service mark registrations, trade secret or other similar rights of others, or of any such development of similar or identical trade secrets or technical information by others, and there is no claim, action or proceeding being made or brought against, or to the Company's knowledge, being threatened against, the Company or its Subsidiaries regarding trademark, trade name, patents, patent rights, invention, copyright, license, service names, service marks, service mark registrations, trade secret or other infringement, which could reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. (l) Environmental Laws . To the Company's knowledge, the Company and its Subsidiaries (i) are in compliance with any and all applicable foreign, federal, state and local laws and regulations relating to the protection of human health and safety, the environment or hazardous or toxic substances or wastes, pollutants or contaminants (' Environmental Laws '), (ii) have received all permits, licenses or other approvals required of them under applicable Environmental Laws to conduct their respective businesses and (iii) are in compliance with all terms and conditions of any such permit, license or approval, except where, in each of the three foregoing clauses, the failure to so comply could not reasonably be expected to have, individually or in the aggregate, a Material Adverse Effect. (m) Title . Except as disclosed in the SEC Documents, the Company and its Subsidiaries have good and marketable title in fee simple to all real property owned by them and good and marketable title in all personal property owned by them that is material to the business of the Company and its Subsidiaries, in each case free and clear of all liens, encumbrances and defects (' Liens ') and, except for Liens as do not materially affect the value of such property and do not materially interfere with the use made and proposed to be made of such property by the Company and its Subsidiaries and Liens for the payment of federal, state or other taxes, the payment of which is neither delinquent nor subject to penalties. Any real property and facilities held under lease by the Company and its Subsidiaries are held by them under valid, subsisting and enforceable leases with which the Company and its Subsidiaries are in compliance with such exceptions as are not material and do not interfere with the use made and proposed to be made of such property and buildings by the Company and its Subsidiaries. (n) Insurance . The Company and each of its Subsidiaries are insured by insurers of recognized financial responsibility against such losses and risks and in such amounts as management of the Company believes to be prudent and customary in the businesses in which the Company and its Subsidiaries are engaged. Neither the Company nor any such Subsidiary has been refused any insurance coverage sought or applied for and neither the Company nor any such Subsidiary has any reason to believe that it will not be able to renew its existing insurance coverage as and when such coverage expires or to obtain similar coverage from similar insurers as may be necessary to continue its business at a cost that would not materially and adversely affect the condition, financial or otherwise, or the earnings, business or operations of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole. (o) Regulatory Permits . The Company and its Subsidiaries possess all material certificates, authorizations and permits issued by the appropriate federal, state or foreign regulatory authorities necessary to conduct their respective businesses, and neither the Company nor any such Subsidiary has received any notice of proceedings relating to the revocation or modification of any such certificate, authorization or permit. (p) Tax Status . The Company and each of its Subsidiaries has made or filed all federal and state income and all other material tax returns, reports and declarations required by any jurisdiction to which it is subject (unless and only to the extent that the Company and each of its Subsidiaries has set aside on its books provisions reasonably adequate for the payment of all unpaid and unreported taxes) and has paid all taxes and other governmental assessments and charges that are material in amount, shown or determined to be due on such returns, reports and declarations, except those being contested in good faith and has set aside on its books provision reasonably adequate for the payment of all taxes for periods subsequent to the periods to which such returns, reports or declarations apply. There are no unpaid taxes in any material amount claimed to be due by the taxing authority of any jurisdiction, and the officers of the Company know of no basis for any such claim. (q) Transactions with Affiliates . Except as set forth in the SEC Documents, none of the officers or directors of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, none of the employees of the Company is presently a party to any transaction with the Company or any Subsidiary (other than for services as employees, officers and directors), including any contract, agreement or other arrangement providing for the furnishing of services to or by, providing for rental of real or personal property to or from, or otherwise requiring payments to or from any officer, director or such employee or, to the knowledge of the Company, any entity in which any officer, director, or any such employee has a substantial interest or is an officer, director, trustee or partner, in each case in excess of lesser of (i) $120,000 or (i) 1% of the average of the Company's total assets at year-end for the last two completed fiscal years, other than for (i) payment of salary or consulting fees for services rendered, (ii) reimbursement for expenses incurred on behalf of the Company and (iii) other employee benefits, including stock option agreements under any stock option plan of the Company. (r) Application of Takeover Protections . The Company and its Board of Directors have taken or will take prior to the Commencement Date all necessary action, if any, in order to render inapplicable any control share acquisition, business combination, poison pill (including any distribution under a rights agreement) or other similar anti-takeover provision under the Certificate of Incorporation or the laws of the state of its incorporation which is or could become applicable to the Investor as a result of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, including, without limitation, the Company's issuance of the Securities and the Investor's ownership of the Securities. (s) Disclosure . Except with respect to the material terms and conditions of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents that will be timely publicly disclosed by the Company, the Company confirms that neither it nor any other Person acting on its behalf has provided the Investor or its agents or counsel with any information that it believes constitutes or might constitute material, non-public information which is not otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement or the SEC Documents. The Company understands and confirms that the Investor will rely on the foregoing representation in effecting purchases and sales of securities of the Company. All of the disclosure furnished by or on behalf of the Company to the Investor regarding the Company, its business and the transactions contemplated hereby, including the disclosure schedules to this Agreement, is true and correct and does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact necessary in order to make the statements made therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The press releases disseminated by the Company during the twelve (12) months preceding the date of this Agreement taken as a whole do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made and when made, not misleading. The Company acknowledges and agrees that the Investor neither makes nor has made any representations or warranties with respect to the transactions contemplated hereby other than those specifically set forth in Section 3 hereof. (t) Foreign Corrupt Practices . Neither the Company, nor to the knowledge of the Company, any agent or other Person acting on behalf of the Company, has (i) directly or indirectly, used any funds for unlawful contributions, gifts, entertainment or other unlawful expenses related to foreign or domestic political activity, (ii) made any unlawful payment to foreign or domestic government officials or employees or to any foreign or domestic political parties or campaigns from corporate funds, (iii) failed to disclose fully any contribution made by the Company (or made by any Person acting on its behalf of which the Company is aware) which is in violation of law, or (iv) violated in any material respect any provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended. (u) DTC Eligibility . The Company, through the Transfer Agent, currently participates in the DTC Fast Automated Securities Transfer (FAST) Program and the Common Stock can be transferred electronically to third parties via the DTC Fast Automated Securities Transfer (FAST) Program. (v) Sarbanes-Oxley . The Company is in compliance with all provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, which are applicable to it as of the date hereof. (w) Certain Fees . No brokerage or finder's fees or commissions are or will be payable by the Company to any broker, financial advisor or consultant, finder, placement agent, investment banker, bank or other Person with respect to the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents. The Investor shall have no obligation with respect to any fees or with respect to any claims made by or on behalf of other Persons for fees of a type contemplated in this Section 4(w) that may be due in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents. (x) Investment Company . The Company is not, and immediately after receipt of payment for the Securities will not be, an 'investment company' within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. (y) Listing and Maintenance Requirements . The Common Stock is registered pursuant to Section 12(b) or 12(g) of the Exchange Act, and the Company has taken no action designed to, or which to its knowledge is likely to have the effect of, terminating the registration of the Common Stock pursuant to the Exchange Act nor has the Company received any notification that the SEC is currently contemplating terminating such registration. The Company has not, since February 12, 2019, received any notice from any Person to the effect that the Company is not in compliance with the listing or maintenance requirements of the Principal Market. The Company is, and has no reason to believe that it will not in the foreseeable future continue to be, in compliance with all such listing and maintenance requirements. (z) Accountants . The Company's accountants are set forth in the SEC Documents and, to the knowledge of the Company, such accountants are an independent registered public accounting firm as required by the Securities Act. (aa) No Market Manipulation . The Company has not, and to its knowledge no Person acting on its behalf has, (i) taken, directly or indirectly, any action designed to cause or to result in the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any security of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of any of the Securities, (ii) sold, bid for, purchased, or, paid any compensation for soliciting purchases of, any of the Securities, or (iii) paid or agreed to pay to any Person any compensation for soliciting another to purchase any other securities of the Company. (bb) Shell Company Status . The Company is not currently, and has never been, an issuer identified in Rule 144(i)(1) under the Securities Act. (cc) No Disqualification Events . None of the Company, any of its predecessors, any affiliated issuer, any director, executive officer, other officer of the Company participating in the offering contemplated hereby, any beneficial owner of 20% or more of the Company's outstanding voting equity securities, calculated on the basis of voting power, nor any promoter (as that term is defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act) connected with the Company in any capacity at the time of sale (each, an ' Issuer Covered Person ') is subject to any of the 'Bad Actor' disqualifications described in Rule 506(d)(1)(i) to (viii) under the Securities Act (a ' Disqualification Event '), except for a Disqualification Event covered by Rule 506(d)(2) or (d)(3) under the Securities Act. The Company has exercised reasonable care to determine whether any Issuer Covered Person is subject to a Disqualification Event. 5. COVENANTS. (a) Filing of Current Report and Registration Statement . The Company agrees that it shall, within the time required under the Exchange Act, file with the SEC a report on Form 8-K relating to the transactions contemplated by, and describing the material terms and conditions of, the Transaction Documents (the ' Current Report '). The Company shall also use its commercial best efforts to file with the SEC, by August 20, 2019, a new registration statement (the ' Registration Statement ') covering the resale of 2,652,254 Purchase Shares and 120,012 Commitment Shares in accordance with the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement. The Company shall permit the Investor to review and comment upon the final pre-filing draft version of the Current Report at least two (2) Business Days prior to its filing with the SEC, and the Company shall not file the Current Report or the Registration Statement with the SEC in a form to which the Investor reasonably objects. The Investor shall use its commercial best efforts to comment upon the final pre-filing draft version of the Current Report within one (1) Business Day from the date the Investor receives it from the Company. (b) Blue Sky . The Company shall take all such action, if any, as is reasonably necessary in order to obtain an exemption for or to register or qualify (i) the issuance of the Commitment Shares and the sale of the Purchase Shares to the Investor under this Agreement and (ii) any subsequent resale of all Commitment Shares and all Purchase Shares by the Investor, in each case, under applicable securities or 'Blue Sky' laws of the states of the United States in such states as is reasonably requested by the Investor from time to time, and shall provide evidence of any such action so taken to the Investor. (c) Listing/DTC . The Company shall promptly secure the listing of all of the Purchase Shares and Commitment Shares to be issued to the Investor hereunder on the Principal Market (subject to official notice of issuance) and upon each other national securities exchange or automated quotation system, if any, upon which the Common Stock is then listed, and shall maintain, so long as any shares of Common Stock shall be so listed, such listing of all such Securities from time to time issuable hereunder. The Company shall maintain the listing of the Common Stock on the Principal Market and shall comply in all respects with the Company's reporting, filing and other obligations under the bylaws or rules and regulations of the Principal Market; provided , however , that the Company shall to not provide the Investor copies of any such notice that the Company reasonably believes constitutes material non-public information, and the Company would not be required to publicly disclose such notice in any report or statement filed with the SEC under the Exchange Act (including on Form 8-K) or the Securities Act. Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries shall take any action that would reasonably be expected to result in the delisting or suspension of the Common Stock on the Principal Market. The Company shall promptly, and in no event later than the following Business Day, provide to the Investor copies of any notices it receives from any Person regarding the continued eligibility of the Common Stock for listing on the Principal Market. The Company shall pay all fees and expenses in connection with satisfying its obligations under this Section 5 ( c ). The Company shall take all action necessary to ensure that its Common Stock can be transferred electronically as DWAC Shares. (d) Prohibition of Short Sales and Hedging Transactions . The Investor agrees that beginning on the date of this Agreement and ending on the date of termination of this Agreement as provided in Section 11 , the Investor and its agents, representatives and affiliates shall not in any manner whatsoever enter into or effect, directly or indirectly, any (i) 'short sale' (as such term is defined in Rule 200 of Regulation SHO of the Exchange Act) of the Common Stock or (ii) hedging transaction, which establishes a net short position with respect to the Common Stock. (e) Issuance of Commitment Shares . In consideration for the Investor's execution and delivery of this Agreement, the Company shall cause the Transfer Agent to issue on the date of this Agreement 60,006 shares of Common Stock (the ' Initial Commitment Shares ') directly to the Investor and shall deliver to the Transfer Agent the Irrevocable Transfer Agent Instructions in the form as set forth in Exhibit E attached hereto. For the avoidance of doubt, all of the Initial Commitment Shares shall be fully earned as of the date of this Agreement, whether or not the Commencement shall occur or any Purchase Shares are purchased by the Investor under this Agreement and irrespective of any subsequent termination of this Agreement. In connection with each Regular Purchase and each Accelerated Purchase of Purchase Shares hereunder, the Company shall issue to the Investor a number of shares of Common Stock (the ' Additional Commitment Shares ' and, together with the Initial Commitment Shares, the ' Commitment Shares ') equal to the product of (x) 60,006 and (y) the Purchase Amount Fraction. The ' Purchase Amount Fraction ' shall mean a fraction, the numerator of which is the Purchase Amount purchased by the Investor with respect to such Regular Purchase and Accelerated Purchase (as applicable) of Purchase Shares and the denominator of which is Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000). The Additional Commitment Shares shall be issued to the Investor on the same Business Day as Purchase Shares are issued to the Investor in connection with the applicable Regular Purchase, Accelerated Purchase and Additional Accelerated Purchase (as applicable) in accordance with Section 2(d) . In no event shall the amount of the Additional Commitment Shares to be issued under this Agreement exceed 60,006 shares of Common Stock, provided that such Additional Commitment Shares shall be equitably adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction. (f) Due Diligence; Non-Public Information . The Investor shall have the right, from time to time as the Investor may reasonably deem appropriate, to perform reasonable due diligence on the Company during normal business hours. The Company and its officers and employees shall provide information and reasonably cooperate with the Investor in connection with any reasonable request by the Investor related to the Investor's due diligence of the Company. Each party hereto agrees not to disclose any Confidential Information of the other party to any third party and shall not use the Confidential Information for any purpose other than in connection with, or in furtherance of, the transactions contemplated hereby. Each party hereto acknowledges that the Confidential Information shall remain the property of the disclosing party and agrees that it shall take all reasonable measures to protect the secrecy of any Confidential Information disclosed by the other party. The Company confirms that neither it nor any other Person acting on its behalf shall provide the Investor or its agents or counsel with any information that constitutes or might constitute material, non-public information, unless a simultaneous public announcement thereof is made by the Company in the manner contemplated by Regulation FD. In the event of a breach of the foregoing covenant by the Company or any Person acting on its behalf (as determined in the reasonable good faith judgment of the Investor), in addition to any other remedy provided herein or in the other Transaction Documents, the Investor shall have the right to make a public disclosure, in the form of a press release, public advertisement or otherwise, of such material, non-public information without the prior approval by the Company; provided the Investor shall have first provided notice to the Company that it believes it has received information that constitutes material, non-public information, the Company shall have at least twenty-four (24) hours to publicly disclose such material, non-public information prior to any such disclosure by the Investor, and the Company shall have failed to publicly disclose such material, non-public information within such time period. The Investor shall not have any liability to the Company, any of its Subsidiaries, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, stockholders or agents, for any such disclosure. The Company understands and confirms that the Investor shall be relying on the foregoing covenants in effecting transactions in securities of the Company. (g) Purchase Records . The Investor and the Company shall each maintain records showing the remaining Available Amount at any given time and the dates and Purchase Amounts for each Regular Purchase, Accelerated Purchase and Additional Accelerated Purchase or shall use such other method, reasonably satisfactory to the Investor and the Company. (h) Taxes . The Company shall pay any and all transfer, stamp or similar taxes that may be payable with respect to the issuance and delivery of any shares of Common Stock to the Investor made under this Agreement. (i) Aggregation . From and after the date of this Agreement, neither the Company, nor or any of its affiliates will, and the Company shall use its reasonable best efforts to ensure that no Person acting on their behalf will, directly or indirectly, make any offers or sales of any security or solicit any offers to buy any security, under circumstances that would cause this offering of the Securities by the Company to the Investor to be aggregated with other offerings by the Company in a manner that would require stockholder approval pursuant to the rules of the Principal Market on which any of the securities of the Company are listed or designated, unless stockholder approval is obtained before the closing of such subsequent transaction in accordance with the rules of such Principal Market. (j) Use of Proceeds . The Company will use the net proceeds from the offering for any corporate purpose at the sole discretion of the Company. (k) Other Transactions . The Company shall not enter into, announce or recommend to its stockholders any agreement, plan, arrangement or transaction in or of which the terms thereof would restrict, materially delay, conflict with or impair the ability or right of the Company to perform its obligations under the Transaction Documents, including, without limitation, the obligation of the Company to deliver the Purchase Shares and the Commitment Shares to the Investor in accordance with the terms of the Transaction Documents. (l) Integration . From and after the date of this Agreement, neither the Company, nor or any of its affiliates will, and the Company shall use its commercial best efforts to ensure that no Person acting on their behalf will, directly or indirectly, make any offers or sales of any security or solicit any offers to buy any security, under circumstances that would require registration of the offer and sale of any of the Securities under the Securities Act. (m) Limitation on Variable Rate Transactions . From and after the date of this Agreement until the thirty-six (36) month anniversary of the date of this Agreement (irrespective of any earlier termination of this Agreement), the Company shall be prohibited from effecting or entering into an agreement to effect any issuance by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries of Common Stock or Common Stock Equivalents (or a combination of units thereof) involving a Variable Rate Transaction, other than in connection with an Exempt Issuance. ' Common Stock Equivalents ' means any securities of the Company or its Subsidiaries which entitle the holder thereof to acquire at any time Common Stock, including, without limitation, any debt, preferred stock, rights, options, warrants or other instrument that is at any time convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or otherwise entitles the holder thereof to receive, Common Stock. ' Variable Rate Transaction ' means a transaction in which the Company (i) issues or sells any debt or equity securities that are convertible into, exchangeable or exercisable for, or include the right to receive additional shares of Common Stock or Common Stock Equivalents either (A) at a conversion price, exercise price or exchange rate or other price that is based upon and/or varies with the trading prices of or quotations for the Common Stock at any time after the initial issuance of such debt or equity securities, or (B) with a conversion, exercise or exchange price that is subject to being reset at some future date after the initial issuance of such debt or equity security or upon the occurrence of specified or contingent events directly or indirectly related to the business of the Company or the market for the Common Stock (including, without limitation, any 'full ratchet' or 'weighted average' anti-dilution provisions) or (ii) enters into any agreement, including, but not limited to, an 'equity line of credit', 'at-the-market offering' or other continuous offering or similar offering of Common Stock or Common Stock Equivalents, whereby the Company may sell Common Stock or Common Stock Equivalents at a future determined price. ' Exempt Issuance ' means the issuance of (a) Common Stock or options to employees, officers, directors or vendors of the Company pursuant to any stock or option plan duly adopted for such purpose, by the Board of Directors or a majority of the members of a committee of directors established for such purpose, (b) securities upon the exercise or exchange of or conversion of any Securities issued hereunder and/or other securities exercisable or exchangeable for or convertible into Common Stock issued and outstanding on the date of this Agreement, provided that such securities have not been amended since the date of this Agreement to increase the number of such securities or to decrease the exercise price, exchange price or conversion price of such securities, (c) securities in any 'at-the-market offering' with or conducted by a registered broker-dealer and (d) securities issued pursuant to acquisitions or strategic transactions approved by the Board of Directors or a majority of the members of a committee of directors established for such purpose, which acquisitions or strategic transactions can have a Variable Rate Transaction component, provided that any such issuance shall only be to a Person (or to the equity holders of a Person) which is, itself or through its subsidiaries, an operating company or an asset in a business synergistic with the business of the Company and shall provide to the Company additional benefits in addition to the investment of funds, but shall not include a transaction in which the Company is issuing securities primarily for the purpose of raising capital or to an entity whose primary business is investing in securities. 6. TRANSFER AGENT INSTRUCTIONS. (a) On the date of this Agreement, the Company shall issue irrevocable instructions to the Transfer Agent substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit E to issue the Initial Commitment Shares in accordance with the terms of this Agreement (the ' Irrevocable Transfer Agent Instructions '). The certificate(s) or book-entry statement(s) representing the Commitment Shares, except as set forth below, shall bear the following restrictive legend (the ' Restrictive Legend '): THE SECURITIES REPRESENTED BY THIS CERTIFICATE HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS. THE SECURITIES HAVE BEEN ACQUIRED FOR INVESTMENT AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED FOR SALE, SOLD, TRANSFERRED OR ASSIGNED IN THE ABSENCE OF AN EFFECTIVE REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR THE SECURITIES UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS, UNLESS SOLD PURSUANT TO: (1) RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR (2) AN OPINION OF HOLDER'S COUNSEL, IN A CUSTOMARY FORM, THAT REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED UNDER SAID ACT OR APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS. (b) On the earlier of (i) the Commencement Date and (ii) such time that the Investor shall request in connection with a sale or other disposition of Commitment Shares, provided all conditions of Rule 144 under the Securities Act are met, the Company shall, no later than two (2) Business Days following the delivery by the Investor to the Company or the Transfer Agent of one or more legended certificates or book-entry statements representing the Initial Commitment Shares and/or Additional Commitment Shares (which certificates or book-entry statements the Investor shall promptly deliver on or prior to the first to occur of the events described in clauses (i) and (ii) of this sentence), as directed by the Investor, issue and deliver (or cause to be issued and delivered) to the Investor, as requested by the Investor, either: (A) a certificate or book-entry statement representing such Initial Commitment Shares and/or Additional Commitment Shares that is free from all restrictive and other legends or (B) a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the number of Initial Commitment Shares and/or Additional Commitment Shares represented by the certificate(s) or book-entry statement(s) so delivered by the Investor as DWAC Shares. The Company shall take all actions to carry out the intent and accomplish the purposes of the immediately preceding sentence, including, without limitation, delivering all such legal opinions, consents, certificates, resolutions and instructions to the Transfer Agent, and any successor transfer agent of the Company, as may be requested from time to time by the Investor or necessary or desirable to carry out the intent and accomplish the purposes of the immediately preceding sentence. On the Commencement Date, the Company shall issue to the Transfer Agent, and any subsequent transfer agent, (i) irrevocable instructions in the form substantially similar to those used by the Investor in substantially similar transactions (the ' Commencement Irrevocable Transfer Agent Instructions ') and (ii) the notice of effectiveness of the Registration Statement in the form attached as an exhibit to the Registration Rights Agreement (the ' Notice of Effectiveness of Registration Statement '), in each case to issue the Additional Commitment Shares and the Purchase Shares in accordance with the terms of this Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement. All Purchase Shares to be issued from and after Commencement to or for the benefit of the Investor pursuant to this Agreement shall be issued only as DWAC Shares. The Company represents and warrants to the Investor that, while this Agreement is effective, no instruction other than the Commencement Irrevocable Transfer Agent Instructions and the Notice of Effectiveness of Registration Statement referred to in this Section 6 ( b ) will be given by the Company to the Transfer Agent with respect to the Initial Commitment Shares, the Additional Commitment Shares or the Purchase Shares from and after Commencement, and the Initial Commitment Shares, the Additional Commitment Shares and the Purchase Shares covered by the Registration Statement shall otherwise be freely transferable on the books and records of the Company. The Company agrees that if the Company fails to fully comply with the provisions of this Section 6 ( b ) within five (5) Business Days of the Investor providing the deliveries referred to above, the Company shall, at the Investor's written instruction, purchase such shares of Common Stock containing the Restrictive Legend from the Investor at the greater of the (i) Purchase Price or Accelerated Purchase Price paid for such shares of Common Stock (as applicable) and (ii) the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock on the date of the Investor's written instruction. 7. CONDITIONS TO THE COMPANY'S RIGHT TO COMMENCE SALES OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK. The right of the Company hereunder to commence sales of the Purchase Shares on the Commencement Date is subject to the satisfaction of each of the following conditions: (a) The Investor shall have executed each of the Transaction Documents and delivered the same to the Company; (b) The Registration Statement covering the resale of the Commitment Shares and Purchase Shares shall have been declared effective under the Securities Act by the SEC and no stop order with respect to the Registration Statement shall be pending or threatened by the SEC; (c) All Securities to be issued by the Company to the Investor under the Transaction Documents shall have been approved for listing on the Principal Market in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Principal Market, subject only to official notice of issuance; and (d) The representations and warranties of the Investor shall be true and correct in all material respects as of the date hereof and as of the Commencement Date as though made at that time. 8. CONDITIONS TO THE INVESTOR'S OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK. The obligation of the Investor to buy Purchase Shares under this Agreement is subject to the satisfaction of each of the following conditions on or prior to the Commencement Date and, once such conditions have been initially satisfied, there shall not be any ongoing obligation to satisfy such conditions after the Commencement has occurred: (a) The Company shall have executed each of the Transaction Documents and delivered the same to the Investor; (b) The Company shall have issued or caused to be issued to the Investor (i) one or more certificates or book-entry statements representing the Commitment Shares free from all restrictive and other legends or (ii) a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the number of Commitment Shares as DWAC Shares, in each case in accordance with Section 5(e) and Section 6(b) ; (c) The Common Stock shall be listed or quoted on the Principal Market, trading in the Common Stock shall not have been within the last 365 days suspended by the SEC or the Principal Market, and all Securities to be issued by the Company to the Investor pursuant to this Agreement shall have been approved for listing or quotation on the Principal Market in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Principal Market, subject only to official notice of issuance; (d) The Investor shall have received the opinions of the Company's legal counsel dated as of the Commencement Date substantially in the form of Exhibit A attached hereto; (e) The representations and warranties of the Company shall be true and correct in all material respects (except to the extent that any of such representations and warranties is already qualified as to materiality in Section 4 above, in which case, such representations and warranties so qualified shall be true and correct without further qualification) as of the date hereof and as of the Commencement Date as though made at that time (except for representations and warranties that speak as of a specific date, which shall be true and correct as of such date) and the Company shall have performed, satisfied and complied with the covenants, agreements and conditions required by the Transaction Documents to be performed, satisfied or complied with by the Company at or prior to the Commencement Date. The Investor shall have received a certificate, executed by the CEO, President or CFO of the Company, dated as of the Commencement Date, to the foregoing effect in the form attached hereto as Exhibit B ; (f) The Board of Directors of the Company shall have adopted resolutions substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit C which shall be in full force and effect without any amendment or supplement thereto as of the Commencement Date; (g) As of the Commencement Date, the Company shall have reserved out of its authorized and unissued Common Stock, (i) solely for the purpose of effecting purchases of Purchase Shares hereunder, 2,807,885 shares of Common Stock; and (ii) solely for the purpose of effecting the issuance of Additional Commitment Shares hereunder 60,006 shares of Common Stock; (h) The Commencement Irrevocable Transfer Agent Instructions and the Notice of Effectiveness of Registration Statement each shall have been delivered to and acknowledged in writing by the Company and the Company's Transfer Agent (or any successor transfer agent); (i) The Company shall have delivered to the Investor a certificate evidencing the incorporation and good standing of the Company in the State of Delaware issued by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware as of a date within ten (10) Business Days of the Commencement Date; (j) The Company shall have delivered to the Investor a certified copy of the Certificate of Incorporation as certified by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware within ten (10) Business Days before the Commencement Date; (k) The Company shall have delivered to the Investor a secretary's certificate executed by the Secretary of the Company, dated as of the Commencement Date, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit D ; (l) The Registration Statement covering the resale of the Commitment Shares and Purchase Shares shall have been declared effective under the Securities Act by the SEC and no stop order with respect to the Registration Statement shall be pending or threatened by the SEC. The Company shall have prepared and filed with the SEC, not later than one (1) Business Day after the effective date of the Registration Statement, a final and complete prospectus (the preliminary form of which shall be included in the Registration Statement) and shall have delivered to the Investor a true and complete copy thereof. Such prospectus shall be current and available for the resale by the Investor of all of the Securities covered thereby. The Current Report shall have been filed with the SEC, as required pursuant to Section 5 ( a ). All reports, schedules, registrations, forms, statements, information and other documents required to have been filed by the Company with the SEC pursuant to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act at or prior to the date hereof have been filed with the SEC, and from the date hereof through the Commencement Date all reports, schedules, registrations, forms, statements, information and other documents required to have been filed by the Company with the SEC pursuant to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act shall have been filed with the SEC within the applicable time periods prescribed for such filings under the Exchange Act; (m) No Event of Default has occurred, or any event which, after notice and/or lapse of time, would become an Event of Default has occurred; (n) All federal, state and local governmental laws, rules and regulations applicable to the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents and necessary for the execution, delivery and performance of the Transaction Documents and the consummation of the transactions contemplated thereby in accordance with the terms thereof shall have been complied with, and all consents, authorizations and orders of, and all filings and registrations with, all federal, state and local courts or governmental agencies and all federal, state and local regulatory or self-regulatory agencies necessary for the execution, delivery and performance of the Transaction Documents and the consummation of the transactions contemplated thereby in accordance with the terms thereof shall have been obtained or made, including, without limitation, in each case those required under the Securities Act, the Exchange Act, applicable state securities or 'Blue Sky' laws or applicable rules and regulations of the Principal Market, or otherwise required by the SEC, the Principal Market or any state securities regulators; (o) No statute, regulation, order, decree, writ, ruling or injunction shall have been enacted, entered, promulgated, threatened or endorsed by any federal, state, local or foreign court or governmental authority of competent jurisdiction which prohibits the consummation of or which would materially modify or delay any of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents; and (p) No action, suit or proceeding before any federal, state, local or foreign arbitrator or any court or governmental authority of competent jurisdiction shall have been commenced or threatened, and no inquiry or investigation by any federal, state, local or foreign governmental authority of competent jurisdiction shall have been commenced or threatened, against the Company, or any of the officers, directors or affiliates of the Company, seeking to restrain, prevent or change the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents, or seeking material damages in connection with such transactions. 9. INDEMNIFICATION. In consideration of the Investor's execution and delivery of the Transaction Documents and acquiring the Securities hereunder and in addition to all of the Company's other obligations under the Transaction Documents, the Company shall defend, protect, indemnify and hold harmless the Investor and all of its affiliates, stockholders, officers, directors, members, managers, employees and direct or indirect investors and any of the foregoing Person's agents or other representatives (including, without limitation, those retained in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement) (collectively, the ' Indemnitees ') from and against any and all actions, causes of action, suits, claims, losses, costs, penalties, fees, liabilities and damages, and expenses in connection therewith (irrespective of whether any such Indemnitee is a party to the action for which indemnification hereunder is sought), and including reasonable attorneys' fees and disbursements (the ' Indemnified Liabilities '), incurred by any Indemnitee as a result of, or arising out of, or relating to (a) any misrepresentation or breach of any representation or warranty made by the Company in the Transaction Documents or any other certificate, instrument or document contemplated hereby or thereby, (b) any breach of any covenant, agreement or obligation of the Company contained in the Transaction Documents or any other certificate, instrument or document contemplated hereby or thereby, or (c) any cause of action, suit or claim brought or made against such Indemnitee and arising out of or resulting from the execution, delivery, performance or enforcement of the Transaction Documents or any other certificate, instrument or document contemplated hereby or thereby, other than, in the case of clause (c), with respect to Indemnified Liabilities which directly and primarily result from the fraud, gross negligence or willful misconduct of an Indemnitee. The indemnity in this Section 9 shall not apply to amounts paid in settlement of any claim if such settlement is effected without the prior written consent of the Company, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed. To the extent that the foregoing undertaking by the Company may be unenforceable for any reason, the Company shall make the maximum contribution to the payment and satisfaction of each of the Indemnified Liabilities which is permissible under applicable law. Payment under this indemnification shall be made within thirty (30) days from the date the Investor makes written request for it. A certificate containing reasonable detail as to the amount of such indemnification submitted to the Company by the Investor shall be conclusive evidence, absent manifest error, of the amount due from the Company to the Investor. If any action shall be brought against any Indemnitee in respect of which indemnity may be sought pursuant to this Agreement, such Indemnitee shall promptly notify the Company in writing, and the Company shall have the right to assume the defense thereof with counsel of its own choosing reasonably acceptable to the Indemnitee. Any Indemnitee shall have the right to employ separate counsel in any such action and participate in the defense thereof, but the fees and expenses of such counsel shall be at the expense of such Indemnitee, except to the extent that (i) the employment thereof has been specifically authorized by the Company in writing, (ii) the Company has failed after a reasonable period of time to assume such defense and to employ counsel or (iii) in such action there is, in the reasonable opinion of such separate counsel, a material conflict on any material issue between the position of the Company and the position of such Indemnitee, in which case the Company shall be responsible for the reasonable fees and expenses of no more than one such separate counsel. 10. EVENTS OF DEFAULT. An ' Event of Default ' shall be deemed to have occurred at any time as any of the following events occurs: (a) the effectiveness of a registration statement registering the resale of the Securities lapses for any reason (including, without limitation, the issuance of a stop order or similar order) or such registration statement (or the prospectus forming a part thereof) is unavailable to the Investor for resale of any or all of the Securities to be issued to the Investor under the Transaction Documents, and such lapse or unavailability continues for a period of ten (10) consecutive Business Days or for more than an aggregate of thirty (30) Business Days in any 365-day period, but excluding a lapse or unavailability where (i) the Company terminates a registration statement after the Investor has confirmed in writing that all of the Securities covered thereby have been resold or (ii) the Company supersedes one registration statement with another registration statement, including (without limitation) by terminating a prior registration statement when it is effectively replaced with a new registration statement covering Securities (provided in the case of this clause (ii) that all of the Securities covered by the superseded (or terminated) registration statement that have not theretofore been resold are included in the superseding (or new) registration statement); (b) the suspension of the Common Stock from trading on the Principal Market for a period of one (1) Business Day, provided that the Company may not direct the Investor to purchase any shares of Common Stock during any such suspension; (c) the delisting of the Common Stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market; provided , however , that the Common Stock is not immediately thereafter trading on the New York Stock Exchange, The Nasdaq Global Market, The Nasdaq Global Select Market, the NYSE American, the NYSE Arca, the OTC Bulletin Board, the OTCQX operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the OTCQB operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (or nationally recognized successor to any of the foregoing); (d) if at any time after the Commencement Date, the Exchange Cap is reached unless and until stockholder approval is obtained pursuant to Section 2(f) hereof. The Exchange Cap shall be deemed to be reached at such time if, upon submission of a Regular Purchase Notice or Accelerated Purchase Notice under this Agreement, the issuance of such shares of Common Stock would exceed that number of shares of Common Stock which the Company may issue under this Agreement without breaching the Company's obligations under the rules or regulations of the Principal Market; (e) the failure for any reason by the Transfer Agent to issue (i) the Additional Commitment Shares to the Investor within three (3) Business Days after the date on which the Investor is entitled to receive such Additional Commitment Shares pursuant to Section 5(e) hereof and (ii) Purchase Shares to the Investor within three (3) Business Days after the applicable Purchase Date, Accelerated Purchase Date or Additional Accelerated Purchase Date (as applicable) on which the Investor is entitled to receive such Purchase Shares; (f) the Company breaches any representation, warranty, covenant or other term or condition under any Transaction Document if such breach could have a Material Adverse Effect and except, in the case of a breach of a covenant which is reasonably curable, only if such breach continues for a period of at least five (5) Business Days; (g) if any Person commences a proceeding against the Company pursuant to or within the meaning of any Bankruptcy Law; (h) if the Company, pursuant to or within the meaning of any Bankruptcy Law, (i) commences a voluntary case, (ii) consents to the entry of an order for relief against it in an involuntary case, (iii) consents to the appointment of a Custodian of it or for all or substantially all of its property, or (iv) makes a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors or is generally unable to pay its debts as the same become due; (i) a court of competent jurisdiction enters an order or decree under any Bankruptcy Law that (i) is for relief against the Company in an involuntary case, (ii) appoints a Custodian of the Company or for all or substantially all of its property, or (iii) orders the liquidation of the Company or any Subsidiary; or (j) if at any time the Company is not eligible to transfer its Common Stock electronically as DWAC Shares. In addition to any other rights and remedies under applicable law and this Agreement, so long as an Event of Default has occurred and is continuing, or if any event which, after notice and/or lapse of time, would become an Event of Default, has occurred and is continuing, the Company shall not deliver to the Investor any Regular Purchase Notice or Accelerated Purchase Notice. 11. TERMINATION This Agreement may be terminated only as follows: (a) If pursuant to or within the meaning of any Bankruptcy Law, the Company commences a voluntary case or any Person commences a proceeding against the Company, a Custodian is appointed for the Company or for all or substantially all of its property, or the Company makes a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors (any of which would be an Event of Default as described in Sections 10 ( f ), 10 ( g ) and 10 ( h ) hereof), this Agreement shall automatically terminate without any liability or payment to the Company (except as set forth below) without further action or notice by any Person. (b) In the event that the Commencement shall not have occurred on or before October 31, 2019, due to the failure to satisfy the conditions set forth in Sections 7 and 8 above with respect to the Commencement, either the Company or the Investor shall have the option to terminate this Agreement at the close of business on such date or thereafter without liability of any party to any other party (except as set forth below); provided , however , that the right to terminate this Agreement under this Section 11 ( b ) shall not be available to any party if such party is then in breach of any covenant or agreement contained in this Agreement or any representation or warranty of such party contained in this Agreement fails to be true and correct such that the conditions set forth in Section 7 ( d ) or Section 8 ( e ), as applicable, could not then be satisfied. (c) At any time after the Commencement Date, the Company shall have the option to terminate this Agreement for any reason or for no reason by delivering notice (a ' Company Termination Notice ') to the Investor electing to terminate this Agreement without any liability whatsoever of any party to any other party under this Agreement (except as set forth below). The Company Termination Notice shall not be effective until one (1) Business Day after it has been received by the Investor. (d) This Agreement shall automatically terminate on the date that the Company sells and the Investor purchases the full Available Amount as provided herein, without any action or notice on the part of any party and without any liability whatsoever of any party to any other party under this Agreement (except as set forth below). (e) If, for any reason or for no reason, the full Available Amount has not been purchased in accordance with Section 2 of this Agreement by the Maturity Date, this Agreement shall automatically terminate on the Maturity Date, without any action or notice on the part of any party and without any liability whatsoever of any party to any other party under this Agreement (except as set forth below). Except as set forth in Sections 11 ( a ) (in respect of an Event of Default under Sections 10 ( f ), 10 (g) and 10(h) ), 11 ( d ) and 11 ( e ), any termination of this Agreement pursuant to this Section 11 shall be effected by written notice from the Company to the Investor, or the Investor to the Company, as the case may be, setting forth the basis for the termination hereof. The representations and warranties and covenants of the Company and the Investor contained in Sections 3 , 4 , 5 , and 6 hereof, the indemnification provisions set forth in Section 9 hereof and the agreements and covenants set forth in Sections 10 , 11 and 12 shall survive the Commencement and any termination of this Agreement. No termination of this Agreement shall (i) affect the Company's or the Investor's rights or obligations under (A) this Agreement with respect to pending Regular Purchases, Accelerated Purchases, and Additional Accelerated Purchases and the Company and the Investor shall complete their respective obligations with respect to any pending Regular Purchases, Accelerated Purchases and Additional Accelerated Purchases under this Agreement and (B) the Registration Rights Agreement, which shall survive any such termination, or (ii) be deemed to release the Company or the Investor from any liability for intentional misrepresentation or willful breach of any of the Transaction Documents. 12. MISCELLANEOUS. (a) Governing Law; Jurisdiction; Jury Trial . The corporate laws of the State of Delaware shall govern all issues concerning the relative rights of the Company and its stockholders. All other questions concerning the construction, validity, enforcement and interpretation of this Agreement and the other Transaction Documents shall be governed by the internal laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law provision or rule (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdictions) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdictions other than the State of New York. Each party hereby irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts sitting in the State of Illinois, County of Cook, for the adjudication of any dispute hereunder or under the other Transaction Documents or in connection herewith or therewith, or with any transaction contemplated hereby or discussed herein, and hereby irrevocably waives, and agrees not to assert in any suit, action or proceeding, any claim that it is not personally subject to the jurisdiction of any such court, that such suit, action or proceeding is brought in an inconvenient forum or that the venue of such suit, action or proceeding is improper. Each party hereby irrevocably waives personal service of process and consents to process being served in any such suit, action or proceeding by mailing a copy thereof to such party at the address for such notices to it under this Agreement and agrees that such service shall constitute good and sufficient service of process and notice thereof. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to limit in any way any right to serve process in any manner permitted by law. EACH PARTY HEREBY IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT IT MAY HAVE, AND AGREES NOT TO REQUEST, A JURY TRIAL FOR THE ADJUDICATION OF ANY DISPUTE HEREUNDER OR IN CONNECTION HEREWITH OR ARISING OUT OF THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY TRANSACTION CONTEMPLATED HEREBY. (b) Counterparts . This Agreement may be executed in two or more identical counterparts, all of which shall be considered one and the same agreement and shall become effective when counterparts have been signed by each party and delivered to the other party; provided that a facsimile signature or signature delivered by e-mail in a '.pdf' format data file shall be considered due execution and shall be binding upon the signatory thereto with the same force and effect as if the signature were an original signature. (c) Headings . The headings of this Agreement are for convenience of reference and shall not form part of, or affect the interpretation of, this Agreement. (d) Severability . If any provision of this Agreement shall be invalid or unenforceable in any jurisdiction, such invalidity or unenforceability shall not affect the validity or enforceability of the remainder of this Agreement in that jurisdiction or the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement in any other jurisdiction. (e) Entire Agreement . The Transaction Documents supersede all other prior oral or written agreements between the Investor, the Company, their affiliates and Persons acting on their behalf with respect to the subject matter thereof, and this Agreement, the other Transaction Documents and the instruments referenced herein contain the entire understanding of the parties with respect to the matters covered herein and therein and, except as specifically set forth herein or therein, neither the Company nor the Investor makes any representation, warranty, covenant or undertaking with respect to such matters. The Company acknowledges and agrees that is has not relied on, in any manner whatsoever, any representations or statements, written or oral, other than as expressly set forth in the Transaction Documents. (f) Notices . Any notices, consents or other communications required or permitted to be given under the terms of this Agreement must be in writing and will be deemed to have been delivered: (i) upon receipt when delivered personally; (ii) upon receipt when sent by facsimile or email (provided confirmation of transmission is mechanically or electronically generated and kept on file by the sending party); or (iii) one Business Day after deposit with a nationally recognized overnight delivery service, in each case properly addressed to the party to receive the same. The addresses for such communications shall be: If to the Company: IMAC Holdings, Inc. 1605 Westgate Circle Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 Telephone: 844.266.4622 E-mail: jervin@imacrc.com Attention: Mr. Jeffrey S. Ervin, Chief Executive Officer With a copy to (which shall not constitute notice or service of process): Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP 1325 Avenue of the Americas, 15th Floor New York, New York 10019 Telephone: (212) 451-2300 Facsimile: (212) 451-2222 Email: sfeldman@olshanlaw.com Attention: Spencer G. Feldman, Esq. If to the Investor: Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC 440 North Wells, Suite 410 Chicago, IL 60654 Telephone: 312.822.9300 Facsimile: 312.822.9301 E-mail: jscheinfeld@lpcfunds.com/jcope@lpcfunds.com Attention: Josh Scheinfeld/Jonathan Cope With a copy to (which shall not constitute notice or service of process): K&L Gates, LLP 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 3900 Miami, Florida 33131 Telephone: 305.539.3306 Facsimile: 305.358.7095 E-mail: clayton.parker@klgates.com Attention: Clayton E. Parker, Esq. If to the Transfer Agent: Equity Stock Transfer, LLC 237 West 37th Street, Suite 602 New York, New York 10018 Tel: (212) 575-5757 E-mail: nora@equitystock.com Attention: Ms. Nora Marckwordt, Director of Operations or at such other address and/or email and/or to the attention of such other Person as the recipient party has specified by written notice given to each other party three (3) Business Days prior to the effectiveness of such change. Written confirmation of receipt (A) given by the recipient of such notice, consent or other communication, (B) mechanically or electronically generated by the sender's facsimile machine or email account containing the time, date, and recipient facsimile number or email address, as applicable, or (C) provided by a nationally recognized overnight delivery service, shall be rebuttable evidence of personal service, receipt by facsimile, email or receipt from a nationally recognized overnight delivery service in accordance with clause (i), (ii) or (iii) above, respectively. (g) Successors and Assigns . This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties and their respective successors and assigns. The Company shall not assign this Agreement or any rights or obligations hereunder without the prior written consent of the Investor, including by merger or consolidation. The Investor may not assign its rights or obligations under this Agreement. (h) No Third Party Beneficiaries . This Agreement is intended for the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective permitted successors and assigns, and is not for the benefit of, nor may any provision hereof be enforced by, any other Person. (i) Publicity . The Company shall afford the Investor and its counsel with the opportunity to review and comment upon, shall consult with the Investor and its counsel on the form and substance of, and shall give due consideration to all such comments from the Investor or its counsel on, any press release, SEC filing or any other public disclosure by or on behalf of the Company relating to the Investor, its purchases hereunder or any aspect of the Transaction Documents or the transactions contemplated thereby, not less than 24 hours prior to the issuance, filing or public disclosure thereof. The Investor must be provided with a final version of any such press release, SEC filing or other public disclosure at least 24 hours prior to any release, filing or use by the Company thereof. The Company agrees and acknowledges that its failure to fully comply with this provision constitutes a Material Adverse Effect. (j) Further Assurances . Each party shall do and perform, or cause to be done and performed, all such further acts and things, and shall execute and deliver all such other agreements, certificates, instruments and documents, as the other party may reasonably request in order to consummate and make effective, as soon as reasonably possible, the Commencement, and to carry out the intent and accomplish the purposes of this Agreement and the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby. (k) No Financial Advisor , Placement Agent , Broker or Finder . The Company represents and warrants to the Investor that it has not engaged any financial advisor, placement agent, broker or finder in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby. The Investor represents and warrants to the Company that it has not engaged any financial advisor, placement agent, broker or finder in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby. The Company shall be responsible for the payment of any fees or commissions, if any, of any financial advisor, placement agent, broker or finder relating to or arising out of the transactions contemplated hereby. The Company shall pay, and hold the Investor harmless against, any liability, loss or expense (including, without limitation, attorneys' fees and out of pocket expenses) arising in connection with any such claim. (l) No Strict Construction . The language used in this Agreement will be deemed to be the language chosen by the parties to express their mutual intent, and no rules of strict construction will be applied against any party. (m) Remedies , Other Obligations , Breaches and Injunctive Relief . The Investor's remedies provided in this Agreement, including, without limitation, the Investor's remedies provided in Section 9, shall be cumulative and in addition to all other remedies available to the Investor under this Agreement, at law or in equity (including a decree of specific performance and/or other injunctive relief), no remedy of the Investor contained herein shall be deemed a waiver of compliance with the provisions giving rise to such remedy and nothing herein shall limit the Investor's right to pursue actual damages for any failure by the Company to comply with the terms of this Agreement. The Company acknowledges that a breach by it of its obligations hereunder will cause irreparable harm to the Investor and that the remedy at law for any such breach may be inadequate. The Company therefore agrees that, in the event of any such breach or threatened breach, the Investor shall be entitled, in addition to all other available remedies, to an injunction restraining any breach, without the necessity of showing economic loss and without any bond or other security being required. (n) Enforcement Costs . If: (i) this Agreement is placed by the Investor in the hands of an attorney for enforcement or is enforced by the Investor through any legal proceeding; (ii) an attorney is retained to represent the Investor in any bankruptcy, reorganization, receivership or other proceedings affecting creditors' rights and involving a claim under this Agreement; or (iii) an attorney is retained to represent the Investor in any other proceedings whatsoever in connection with this Agreement, then the Company shall pay to the Investor, as incurred by the Investor, all reasonable costs and expenses including attorneys' fees incurred in connection therewith, in addition to all other amounts due hereunder. If this Agreement is placed by the Company in the hands of an attorney for enforcement or is enforced by the Investor through any legal proceeding, then the Investor shall pay to the Company, as incurred by the Company, all reasonable costs and expenses including attorneys' fees incurred in connection therewith, in addition to all other amounts due thereunder. (o) Amendment and Waiver; Failure or Indulgence Not Waiver . No provision of this Agreement may be amended or waived by the parties from and after the date that is one (1) Business Day immediately preceding the initial filing of the Registration Statement with the SEC. Subject to the immediately preceding sentence, (i) no provision of this Agreement may be amended other than by a written instrument signed by both parties hereto and (ii) no provision of this Agreement may be waived other than in a written instrument signed by the party against whom enforcement of such waiver is sought. No failure or delay in the exercise of any power, right or privilege hereunder shall operate as a waiver thereof, nor shall any single or partial exercise of any such power, right or privilege preclude other or further exercise thereof or of any other right, power or privilege. (p) Adjustments for Share Splits . The parties acknowledge and agree that all share-related numbers contained in this Agreement shall be adjusted to take into account any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction effected with respect to the Common Stock except as specifically stated herein. ** Signature Page Follows ** IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Investor and the Company have caused this Purchase Agreement to be duly executed as of the date first written above. THE COMPANY: IMAC HOLDINGS, INC. By /s/ Jeffrey S. Ervin Name: Jeffrey S. Ervin Title: Chief Executive Officer INVESTOR: LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND, LLC BY: LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL, LLC BY: ROCKLEDGE CAPITAL CORPORATION By /s/ Josh Scheinfeld Name: Josh Scheinfeld Title: President Exhibit 23.2 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM IMAC Holdings, Inc. Brentwood, Tennessee We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Prospectus constituting a part of this Registration Statement on Form S-1 of IMAC Holdings, Inc., of our report dated April 16, 2019 relating to the consolidated financial statements at and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, which appear in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Our report contains an explanatory paragraph regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. We also consent to the reference to us under the caption 'Experts' in the Prospectus. /s/ Daszkal Bolton LLP Boca Raton, Florida July 24, 2019 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer IMAC Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 21:04:01 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:32p SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 05:32p ONESPAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:32p EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Correction to Edison International Continuing Operations EPS Headline DJ 05:31p PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 05:31p PALEO RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Debenture Offering AQ 05:31p ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND : Standard Investments Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets PR 05:31p STRATEGY ANALYTICS : Samsung Closes in on Xiaomi for Top Spot in India Smartphone Market in Q2 2019 BU 05:31p WeissLaw LLP Reminds BKS and HIVE Shareholders About its Ongoing Investigations GL 05:30p UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event;… PU 05:30p APPLE : to acquire the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business PU