Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMAGERY AVAILABLE: Update 1 - Unified command responds to grounded vessel near Santa Cruz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:41am CEST
News Release

U.S. Coast Guard 11th District Pacific Southwest
Contact: 11th District Public Affairs
Office: (510) 437-3325
After Hours: (510) 772-8865
11th District online newsroom

Update 1 - Unified command responds to grounded vessel near Santa Cruz

Editor's Note: Click on images to download high resolution version.

SAN FRANCISCO - The Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Monterey County and Santa Cruz Fire Department continued a unified response Monday with cooperation of the vessel owner to respond to a 56-foot commercial fishing vessel that ran aground Sunday morning with a maximum potential capacity of 1,200 gallons of diesel aboard near Natural Bridges State Park in Santa Cruz.

The vessel, Pacific Quest, began breaking apart on the rocks Sunday evening, causing a fuel line to rupture and discharge an estimated 200 gallons of diesel fuel, however this estimation will remain dynamic until offloading operations are completed.

The fuel release was unrecoverable and there is no visible sheening. The source of the leak has been secured. The fuel tanks remained in the stern of the vessel, which washed ashore as the vessel broke apart, allowing responders to begin defueling operations Monday morning. An estimated 620 gallons were pumped into fuel totes before a tidal shift occurred and operations were suspended for safety. The removed fuel will be pumped into vacuum trucks for transit. Operations are scheduled to resume at the next low tide, approximately 5 p.m., Monday. There are currently an estimated 180 gallons of diesel fuel left aboard, 20 gallons of lube oil and multiple batteries.

There have been no reports of impacted wildlife.

Following the pollution removal efforts, the vessel owner will continue to work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and other involved parties to remove the vessel and any remaining debris.

-USCG-

Disclaimer

United States Coast Guard - 11th District Pacific Southwest published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 04:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43aFoxconn profit below forecast on soaring operating costs, shares fall
RE
07:31aSTATE TRADING OF BHUTAN : Vacancy Announcement
PU
07:31aSTATE TRADING OF BHUTAN : Selection Results for the following position. Interview held in 20.04.2018
PU
07:22aOil prices inch up on Saudi output cut, but slowing economic growth drags
RE
07:21aA-TEAM MISSION : Make Bitcoin Mainstream
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:01aChina's economy cools further, investment growth at record low
RE
06:41aIMAGERY AVAILABLE : Update 1 - Unified command responds to grounded vessel near Santa Cruz
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
3OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium..
4YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.