IMAGICOMM ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER “THE WARRANT” ON STREAMING PLATFORMS IN Q1 2020

Imagicomm Entertainment, a distribution company of compelling films and engaging television series, has announced the latest distribution deal with INSP Films for THE WARRANT. The announcement comes from Jonathan Collins, VP of Digital Media Distribution for Imagicomm.

“INSP Films has done it again,” said Collins. “This latest film, shot earlier this year, was a departure from previous storylines, with high action and tense dramatic story arcs. In addition, having a top tier cast, headed by Neal McDonough, Steven McQueen, Casper Van Dien and Annabeth Gish, made for a winning combination in both acting and storytelling. Alongside The Legend of 5 Mile Cave, directors Gary Wheeler and Jason White have proven they’ve got what it takes to make great period films. Both films were shot on location in Toccoa, Georgia, which provided the perfect backdrop for each.”

