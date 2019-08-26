Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMAGICOMM ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER “THE WARRANT” ON STREAMING PLATFORMS IN Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:04pm BST

Indian Land, SC, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Imagicomm Entertainment, a distribution company of compelling films and engaging television series, has announced the latest distribution deal with INSP Films for THE WARRANT.  The announcement comes from Jonathan Collins, VP of Digital Media Distribution for Imagicomm.

“INSP Films has done it again,” said Collins.  “This latest film, shot earlier this year, was a departure from previous storylines, with high action and tense dramatic story arcs.  In addition, having a top tier cast, headed by Neal McDonough, Steven McQueen, Casper Van Dien and Annabeth Gish, made for a winning combination in both acting and storytelling.  Alongside The Legend of 5 Mile Cave, directors Gary Wheeler and Jason White have proven they’ve got what it takes to make great period films.  Both films were shot on location in Toccoa, Georgia, which provided the perfect backdrop for each.” 

For more information or to follow release dates, please visit www.imagicommentertainment.com.   

 ***

 About Imagicomm Entertainment

Imagicomm Entertainment is a distribution company dedicated to distributing quality films and TV series in a wide range of genres.  Each project is distinguished by a commitment to strong storytelling, memorable characters and high production values. Imagicomm Entertainment distributes content through select theaters, popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, DVDs through major retailers, and, traditional television outlets.

Attachment 

Tina Helms
Imagicomm Entertainment
803-578-1430
thelms@imagicommentertainment.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pConversica Named to Constellation ShortList for Sales Productivity Solutions
GL
12:36pFIRST COBALT : Glencore and First Cobalt Sign Definitive Agreement
AQ
12:36pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH REPORT &NDASH; UP IN VAPE : The Growth in E-Cigarette Taxes
BU
12:35pACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader in Latest IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities
AQ
12:35pTRITON PACIFIC : Adds Former PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner as Chief Financial Officer
PR
12:35pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:34pGECINA : Appoints Romain Veber as Executive Director Investment & Development
BU
12:34pTrump says confident China sincere about wanting a trade deal
RE
12:33pTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
12:31pCHUBB : VIQTORY Names Combined Insurance the Number One Military Friendly® Employer for 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group