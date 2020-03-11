Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMARA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

BOSTON, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMARA Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, known as hemoglobinopathies, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,700,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $75.2 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 705,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered by the Company. 

The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “IMRA” on March 12, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 11, 2020. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The securities referred to in this release are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus can be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Dept.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts, 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

About IMARA

IMARA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, known as hemoglobinopathies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Media:
Krystle Gibbs
Ten Bridge Communications 
krystle@tenbridgecommunications.com
(508) 479-6358

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:18pBOMBARDIER : CEO Alain Bellemare to leave company
RE
10:16pWall Decor Market in US 2020-2024 | Increasing Introduction of Premium Products to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:13pTIME INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Fights Against COVID-19 with Public and Resumes Work Smoothly
AQ
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops MEMS LiDAR Solution for Autonomous Vehicles
BU
10:09pIAA : Health and Safety Update COVID-19
PU
10:09pSANTOS : Narrabri Gas Project referred to Independent Planning Commission for public hearings and determination
PU
10:08pBombardier Announces Leadership Change
AQ
10:04pCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Explanation regarding the shareholding structure of the special purpose vehicle established for the purpose of investment in Tesco Asia Group
PU
10:04pAVOIDING THE BUREAUCRACY TRAP : Lessons From the Singapore Government--a Brief Version of James Liang's Op-Ed
BU
10:01pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group