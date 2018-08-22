Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMARC Research Earns New Quality Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMARC Research, a leading medical device CRO, announces the appointment of Toni Hegyi to Quality Assurance Manager and is pleased to have earned a new quality management certification.

IMARC appointed Toni Hegyi, RDH, BSAS, CCRP, as Quality Assurance Manager to lead IMARC’s quality initiatives.  Said IMARC CEO Sandra Maddock, “Ms. Hegyi was a natural choice for the position given her unwavering personal commitment to quality.  Her leadership was essential throughout the entire re-certification process.” 

The new certification, ISO 9001:2015, is an international standard that specifies the criteria for a quality management system (QMS). Being ISO certified means IMARC is committed to providing the highest quality of products and services, customer satisfaction, and continual improvement. Companies that complete and maintain the ISO certification go through a rigorous process to establish methods that maximize quality, efficiency, and consistency.

Having been previously ISO 9001:2008 certified, the transition to the new 2015 standard has only strengthened IMARC’s position on quality with more of a focus on leadership engagement and risk management. “Our goal in serving our clients has always been to be engaging at the leadership level, continually assessing and mitigating risks, and delivering high quality work that exceeds our clients’ expectations,” Maddock said.  “This certification is a formal recognition that our processes are working.”    

IMARC offers comprehensive, risk-based oversight, ensuring compliance at every stage in the clinical research process. The company has been a trusted source of independent monitoring, auditing, and consulting for nearly two decades. In recent years, it has expanded its clinical research services to include project management, data management, clinical research training, safety monitoring and site support.

To learn more about IMARC’s services and its leadership, visit imarcresearch.com.

Contact:
John Lehmann, Director of Business Development
jlehmann@imarcresearch.com
440-801-1540

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pFRONTLINE : FRO - Q2 2018 Presentation
GL
02:17pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Pjanic extends contract at Juventus
AQ
02:17pFRONTLINE : FRO - Q2 2018 Presentation
AQ
02:17pALCOA : A final chapter is written in fraught Central Texas coal mining saga
AQ
02:16pDOHA BANK QPSC : Qatar’s splurge will further undermine its economy
AQ
02:16pBIO KEY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of $1.8 Million Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
AQ
02:16pAPPLIED INSIGHT : and DV United Awarded Technology Services Task Order in Support of Social Security Advisory Board
BU
02:16pCARVANA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02:16pGANDER OUTDOORS : Prepares for Grand Opening in Plattsburgh, New York
BU
02:13pANALOG DEVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : cuts outlook on higher costs, warranty claims
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.