Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMAX : CHINA KICKS OFF SECOND HALF OF 2018 WITH STRONG SUMMER BOX OFFICE PERFORMANCE UP 54% QTDFINAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 02:31am CEST

IMAX CHINA KICKS OFF SECOND HALF OF 2018 WITH STRONG BOX OFFICE

PERFORMANCE; UP 54% QTD

SHANGHAI - August. 17, 2018 - IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that, as of August 15, IMAX China Box office is up 54% QTD and 19% YTD, grossing approximately $42 M since July 1st. The strong IMAX box office is driven by the successful multi-title programming strategy adopted for local language films, as well as strong performance by several Hollywood titles, including the outstanding box office and indexing of Warner Brothers' monster shark film The Meg on IMAX screens in China.

During this year's summer movie season, IMAX offered a compelling film slate featuring both Chinese and co-production blockbusters, including Animal World, realistic-themed hit Dying To Survive, Jiang Wen's Hidden Man, Skyscraper, Tsui Hark's Detective Dee The Four Heavenly Kings, Mahua FunAge's Hello Mr. Billionaire, recent BO hit The Meg, and today's new release Europe Raider. Based on an official report by China Movie Data Information Network, 8 of the top-10 box office films in July were released in IMAX® theatres.

"We are very encouraged by the strong box office delivered during the important summer release period. It demonstrates that audience in China are excited to see high quality and distinctive films with superb IMAX experience," said Jim Athanasopoulpos, CFO and COO of IMAX China, "We believe our refined programming strategy, continued network expansion, the new branding campaign and the exciting upcoming titles will further increase the differentiation of IMAX and continue box office growth momentum in China."

For the upcoming three weeks, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the first Marvel movie after Avengers: Infinity War, will be shown in IMAX theatres on August 24th. Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Fallout, which earned great word of mouth in global market, will be released in IMAX®3D the week following.

###

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion ofIMAX's business throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found atwww.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube(www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

###

For additional information please contact:

IMAX China - Beijing

Frances Fu

ffu@imax.com

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 00:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Innovative EDSFF Data Storage Solutions at Flash Memory
PU
04:08aSAPUTO : Completes the Sale of Its Koroit Plant in Victoria, Australia
AQ
04:06aTABAFUND COMMITS $8,000,000 INVESTMENT IN DATATRAK INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTC : DTRK) Increasing Its Long-Term Investment in the Clinical Trials Software-as-a-Service Enterprise Platform
PU
04:03aJIN AIR : South Korea decides to not revoke Jin Air's licence; shares soar
RE
04:01aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What activities does the EU have pending before 2019?
PU
03:53aRAKUTEN : Sports Schedule for Saturday, Aug. 18
AQ
03:43aINVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:42aALPHABET : Google employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
RE
03:41aFOUR PLANES MAKE EMERGENCY LANDINGS IN CHILE AND PERU AFTER BOMB THREATS : authorities
AQ
03:41aINDIANA RESOURCES : Notification of shortfall
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
3Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
5TESLA : TESLA : sues Ontario over canceled electric vehicle rebate

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.