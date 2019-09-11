IMAX : THE CAPTAIN TO BE RELEASED ON IMAX® THEATERS ACROSS CHINA STARTING SEPTEMBER 30 FOR CHINESE NATIONAL DAY

Shanghai- Sep 12, 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that BONA Film's The Captain will be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience® and released in approximately 660 IMAX® theatres across China on September 30 for Chinese National Day. An IMAX exclusive poster was released as part of today's announcement.

The Captain is the third work of Bona's 'China Pride Trilogy'. It is adapted from the successful handling of the real incident of Sichuan Airlines Flight 3U8633 on May 14, 2018. Directed by Andrew Lau, the film stars Zhang Hanyu, Ou Hao, Du Jiang, Yuan Quan, Zhang Tianai and Li Qin. The IMAX Experience will bring back this thrilling miracle of civil aviation to the Chinese audience during the national holiday.

The IMAX release of The Captain will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.