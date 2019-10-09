Log in
IMC Health Acquires the Medical Practice of Carlos Iglesias, MD in Miami Dade

10/09/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

IMC Health Medical Centers, a portfolio company of Comvest Partners and Athyrium Capital Management, announced today that it has acquired the medical practice of Carlos Iglesias, MD, a primary care practice focused on managed care members.

Dr. Iglesias will practice in IMC’s SW 8th Street location following a communication and orientation of his existing patients. Dr. Iglesias’s patients will immediately benefit from the full offering of IMC’s primary care and specialist services.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Iglesias become part of IMC," said William C. Lamoreaux, Chief Executive Officer of IMC. "His commitment to his patients has driven strong loyalty and superior patient outcomes. The patients will also benefit from the vast array of medical and social services offered by IMC. This is the second practice IMC has acquired in 2019. Our growth plan will continue to focus on acquiring high quality physician practices like Dr Iglesias’s.”

Dr. Iglesias said, “I am pleased to be joining IMC and leverage their extensive experience in managed care. My practice is now well positioned to grow and my patients will have access to services that are simply not available in a small practice.”

The acquisition of Dr. Iglesias’s practice highlights Comvest and Athyrium’s ongoing commitment to enabling growth in IMC through strategic acquisitions.

About IMC Health Medical Centers

IMC Health Medical Centers operates 13 centers in Miami Dade, Broward and Orange counties. We provide primary and specialty services to Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial patients. Our patient centered medical home model and approach to population health focuses on preventative, acute, and chronic healthcare delivery, resulting in improved patient outcomes for adults and children. These outcomes include 4.5 and higher Medicare Star scores for HEDIS and pharmacy metrics, and utilization results that have been acknowledged by our contracted health plans. The American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association have also recognized IMC for our ability to control blood pressure, placing IMC in the gold level in the Target: BP Recognition Program. For more information, please visit www.IMCHealth.com.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $4.5 billion in over 180 companies. Today, Comvest’s funds have over $3.3 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

About Athyrium Capital Management

Athyrium is a specialized asset management company formed in 2008 to focus on investment opportunities in the global healthcare sector. Athyrium advises funds with over $3.7 billion in committed capital. The Athyrium team has substantial investment experience across a wide range of asset classes including public equity, private equity, fixed income, royalties, and other structured securities. Athyrium invests across all healthcare verticals including biopharma, medical devices and products, healthcare focused services, and healthcare information technology. The team partners with management teams to implement creative financing solutions to companies’ capital needs. For more information, please visit www.athyrium.com.


© Business Wire 2019
