IMC International Meal Alimentaç& : Notice to the Market - Change in price per share of Capital Reduction

01/28/2019 | 01:49pm EST

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300488750

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. ("Company") (B3: MEAL3), in addition to the notice to the market released on January 22, 2019, informs that the amount per share to be received by the shareholders as a result of the Company's capital reduction was changed due to the reduction in the number of shares held in treasury by the Company.

Thus, the amount to be received by the shareholders from the capital reduction is of R$0.6313917 (previously the amount was R$0.6328581 per share), being that the capital reduction amount will be paid net of taxes, in accordance with the applicable legislation.

All the dates and procedures informed in the notice to the market disclosed by the Company on January 22, 2019 remain unchanged.

São Paulo, January 28, 2019.

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

José Agote

Financial and Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

IMC - International Meal Company Alimentação SA published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 18:48:07 UTC
