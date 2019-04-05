IMC International Meal Alimentaç& : Notice to the Market - Clarification on news

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 3530048875-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Company"), in response to the Official Letter No. 167/2019-SAEfrom the Superintendence of Monitoring Companies and Offers of Securities of Variable Income from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão, as transcribed below, hereby presents the following clarifications:

"The article published by Valor Econômico on 04/04/2019 under the title 'IMC negotiates areas in gas stations' contains, among others, the following information:

1.In four years, IMC will have around 25 new Frango Assado's units as a result of the negotiations held with the owners of gas stations, which corresponds to doubling its current operations in terms of the number of gas stations and requires an investment of approximately R$ 200 million;

2.In this year, the company plans to increase its Ebitda margin to 10%

We hereby request your clarifications on the items above until 04/05/2019, with your confirmation on them or not, as well as any other information deemed relevant"

Initially, we must clarify that, as already previously disclosed 1, and also more recently through the institutional presentation and the 4Q18 earnings presentation released by the Company on March 20192, the EBITDA margin referred to in the article is seen as "desirable" by the Company. It is a target pursued by the management, with no deadline for accomplishment, and it does not result from any specific study, premise or forecasting methodology neither relies on any non-public information.

With regard to the opening of new Frango Assado's units, we clarify that the Company's presentations mentioned above already informed that such measure was part of the Company's expansion plan intended by the management, which, by means of mapping and classifying gas stations, has considered the potential opening of new units and undertaken negotiations in order to move it forward, with an estimated cost of around R$ 10 million per new unit.

The quote contained in the article about the number of new units reflects what, in the perspective of the management, would be attainable within the scope of the Company's

1As per the Notice to the Market released by the Company on 19.06.2018, such information was contained in the Company's earnings presentations of the 1Q18 and the 4Q17 and, later, also disclosed through the earnings presentations of the 2Q18 and the 3Q18, all duly filed and made available in the websites of the CVM and the Company.

2Such presentations were disclosed by the Company and filed in the websites of the CVM and the Company on 03.14.2019 and 03.29.2019, respectively.