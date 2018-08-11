Log in
IMC International Meal Alimentaç& : Notice to the Market - Diligence Deadline

08/11/2018 | 12:20am CEST

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital (Category"A")

CVM Code No. 02357-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300488750

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. (B3: MEAL3), a publicly-held company, with headquarters in the city and state of São Paulo, at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 4777 ("Company"), in addition to the material fact released on June 15, 2018, and the notice to the market released on July 16, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the due diligence processes, carried out in the context of the potential business combination between the Company and Sapore S.A. ("Transaction"),are underway and shall be concluded until August 31, 2018, and in sequence the definitive documents of the Transaction will be discussed and finalized.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market duly informed and it will communicate about new facts related to the definitive documents of the Transaction.

São Paulo, August 10, 2018.

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

José Agote

Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

IMC - International Meal Company Alimentação SA published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 22:19:07 UTC
