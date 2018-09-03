IMC International Meal Alimentaç& : Notice to the Market - Institutional Investor Ranking

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital (Category"A")

CVM Code No. 02357-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300488750

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. (B3: MEAL3) informs that the Company and its executives have been recognized among the best companies and professionals by one of the most respected publications in the financial market: Institutional Investor.

The Company's CEO, Newton Maia, was elected Best CEO among the Food and Beverages small-cap companies in Latin America; Vitor Pini, Director of Investor Relations as the second best IR professional and the investor relations team also as the second best team among the Food and Beverages small-cap companies in Latin America.

This is the result of a poll with more than 430 portfolio managers and 248 sell-side analysts.

Ant it represents an important recognition of all the work developed in the Company and the evolution of IMC in recent years.

São Paulo, September 3, 2018.

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

José Agote

Financial and Investor Relations Officer