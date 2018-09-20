Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMC International Meal Alimentaç& : Notice to the Market - News published in the media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 02:33am CEST

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300488750

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3), a publicly-held company registered under category "A", with headquarters in the city and state of São Paulo, at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 4777, 12º andar ("Company"), hereby informs that, on this date, it received from the Bureau of Monitoring Companies and Offers of Variable-Income Securities of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the Official Letter No. 1698/2018-SAE, with the following content (free translation):

"Dear Sirs,

An article published by the newspaper "Valor Econômico", on September 19, 2018, entitled "Sapore tries to return to the table with IMC", contains the following information, among others:

1. The collective meals company Sapore and Kinea, the alternative investments arm of Itaú, are analyzing the launch of a public tender offer to acquire 100% of IMC shares, for the price of R$ 8.50 per share, and take the company private;

2.

There is another scenario that consists on the launch of a public tender offer to acquire 50% of IMC shares and, in this case, the company would not go private.

We request clarifications on the above-mentioned items until September 20, 2018, confirming them or not, as well as other information deemed relevant."

The Company is not quoted in the referred article and clarifies that it has not been contacted by Sapore or Kinea about any public tender offer for acquisition of IMC shares, neither does the Company have knowledge of any information in this regard.

Additionally, in relation to other articles published in the press, the Company reiterates that, as informed in the notices of material facts released yesterday and the day before yesterday, the termination of the Association Agreement was strictly as authorized therein, since the conditions provided therein were not implemented, and considering that there was no consensus between the parties on certain issues identified in the due diligence.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to provide relevant and appropriate information to its shareholders and market in a timely manner, pursuant to the applicable regulation.

São Paulo, September 19, 2018.

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

José Agote

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

IMC - International Meal Company Alimentação SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 00:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aBANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
RE
02:48aU.S. oil prices climb amid drop in stockpiles, strong gasoline demand
RE
02:48aAXIOM MINING : Mining Lease Granted for Isabel Nickel Project - San Jorge
PU
02:48aTECHNOLOGY ONE : TechnologyOne’s releases ‘game-changing’ software update
PU
02:46aEVENTBRITE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
02:43aDATA#3 : 20th September 2018 Data#3 Expands WA Management Team with Top Talent
PU
02:41aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo sees red as Juventus beat Valencia 2-0
AQ
02:40aSANOFI : Catholic Partner to Address Diabetes, Hypertension in Nigeria
AQ
02:38aIPSOS : Polls show Bill Nelson-Rick Scott in Senate race tie
AQ
02:38aIPSOS : One poll shows Andrew Gillum 6 points ahead of Ron DeSantis; second survey shows tighter governor's race
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : has candidate to replace retiring chief exec
2ALTUS GROUP LTD : Altus Group Announces Disposition of Real Matters Shares
3TUPELO FURNITURE MARKET : Announces Market Dates
4AVISTA CORP : Hydro One and Avista extend their merger End Date
5SALEEN AUTOMOTIVE INC : Saleen Automotive Unveils 35th Anniversary Edition Saleen Mustang

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.