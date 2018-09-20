IMC International Meal Alimentaç& : Notice to the Market - News published in the media

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300488750

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3), a publicly-held company registered under category "A", with headquarters in the city and state of São Paulo, at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 4777, 12º andar ("Company"), hereby informs that, on this date, it received from the Bureau of Monitoring Companies and Offers of Variable-Income Securities of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the Official Letter No. 1698/2018-SAE, with the following content (free translation):

"Dear Sirs,

An article published by the newspaper "Valor Econômico", on September 19, 2018, entitled "Sapore tries to return to the table with IMC", contains the following information, among others:

1. The collective meals company Sapore and Kinea, the alternative investments arm of Itaú, are analyzing the launch of a public tender offer to acquire 100% of IMC shares, for the price of R$ 8.50 per share, and take the company private;

2.

There is another scenario that consists on the launch of a public tender offer to acquire 50% of IMC shares and, in this case, the company would not go private.

We request clarifications on the above-mentioned items until September 20, 2018, confirming them or not, as well as other information deemed relevant."

The Company is not quoted in the referred article and clarifies that it has not been contacted by Sapore or Kinea about any public tender offer for acquisition of IMC shares, neither does the Company have knowledge of any information in this regard.

Additionally, in relation to other articles published in the press, the Company reiterates that, as informed in the notices of material facts released yesterday and the day before yesterday, the termination of the Association Agreement was strictly as authorized therein, since the conditions provided therein were not implemented, and considering that there was no consensus between the parties on certain issues identified in the due diligence.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to provide relevant and appropriate information to its shareholders and market in a timely manner, pursuant to the applicable regulation.

São Paulo, September 19, 2018.

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

José Agote

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer