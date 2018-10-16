Log in
IMC : has completed harvesting of oilseeds

10/16/2018 | 09:23am CEST

Kyiv, 16 October 2018

IMC has completed harvesting of oilseeds

On 9 October 2018, IMC completed harvesting of soybeans. In total, 32.2 thousand tonnes of soybeans were harvested from an area of more than 10.7 thousand hectares, the average gross yield was 3 t/ha, which is 20% higher than the average soybean yield in Ukraine.

In addition, ten days earlier, on 29 September 2018, IMC completed harvesting of sunflower. This year, the IMC reached a record sunflower yield of 3.5 t/ha, 82.5 thousand tonnes of sunflower were harvested from an area of 23.7 thousand hectares. At the same time, the yield of sunflower in the IMC is more than one and a half times higher than the average sunflower yield in Ukraine.

"The current season can definitely be considered as successful for oilseeds, we are completely satisfied with the results. High yields confirm the correctness of the selected cultivation technology, which is based on the use of high-quality varieties and hybrids of seeds of foreign selection, on an intensive nutrition system and a high-quality crop protection program. In addition, our company is actively introducing elements of precision farming, which allow us to be completely confident in the effective use of each dollar invested in technology. At the same time, our employees are the decisive factor in achieving good results, this is really a team of professionals aimed at efficiency and results",- said Oleksandr Verzhykhovskyi, Chief Operating Officer of IMC.

About IMC

IMC is one of the TOP-10 agricultural companies in Ukraine, and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The company is primarily involved in crop farming, the storage of grain and oilseed crops, and dairy farming. It operates 129,600 hectares of land located in the prime fertile farming regions of Ukraine (Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy). The company was founded in 2007. In 2017, IMC reported net profit of USD 17.8 million and EBITDA of USD 39.1 million.

For more information about IMC please visit our web-site:www.imcagro.com.ua

Disclaimer

IMC SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:22:08 UTC
