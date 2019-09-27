Log in
IMC : on the financial results of the first half of 2019

09/27/2019

Kyiv, 27 September 2019

IMC on the financial results of the first half of 2019

In the first half of 2019, the IMC achieved an increase in all key financial indicators compared to the same period of 2018.

The company's Revenue grew by 52% to $ 96 million due to the significant increase in sales volume of corn of 2018 record harvest.

EBITDA increased by 22% to $ 42.3 million. The company's Net Profit increased by 13% to $ 27.6 million.

During the first half of 2019, IMC continued its strategy of debt reduction, reducing its total debt to $ 53.8 million as of 30 June 2019, compared to $ 58.8 million as of 31 December 2018.

About IMC

IMC is one of the TOP-10 agricultural companies in Ukraine, and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The company is primarily involved in crop farming, the storage of grain and oilseed crops, and dairy farming. It operates 123,900 hectares of land located in the prime fertile farming regions of Ukraine (Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy). The company was founded in 2007. In 2018, IMC reported Net profit of USD 27.6 million and EBITDA of USD 50.8 million.

For more information about IMC please visit our web-site: www.imcagro.com.ua

Disclaimer

IMC SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:37:08 UTC
