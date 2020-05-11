Log in
IMC welcomes federal Industry Strategy Council and looks forward to helping promote innovation, economic inclusion and growth

05/11/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

Posted on May 11, 2020

Ottawa, May 11, 2020 - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) released the following statement today in response to the federal government's announcement of a new Industry Strategy Council, chaired by Monique Leroux:

'Innovative Medicines Canada welcomes the federal government's creation of an Industry Strategy Council focused on the impact of COVID-19 on industry.

'As we turn our attention to economic recovery, it is important that the country's job creators, investors and innovators have the opportunity to inform the federal government's planning and decision-making at this critical time.

'Not only does the innovative medicines industry have an important economic impact in Canada, our members are also vital to the country's healthcare system, as the COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated.

'Given this, IMC is eager for an opportunity to participate in the Industry Strategy Council's work and to playing our part in Canada's economic recovery. We look forward to more details on the Council's next steps.'

Learn more about how our member companies are contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

- 30 -

For further information:

Sarah Dion-Marquis
Director, Media and Public Relations
Telephone: 613-769-6510
E-mail: sdmarquis@imc-mnc.ca

Disclaimer

Innovative Medicines Canada published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 18:59:05 UTC
