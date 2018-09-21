Log in
IMER International S p A : DISCOVER IMERHOW.COM!

09/21/2018 | 11:04am CEST
IMERHOW.com is online! Discover the digital platform by IMER designed for the community of end users of the Mortar Spraying and Pumping line in the US market.

A new tool created for providing immediate and complete support to professionals working with our products through the use of specific videos which are listed by the type of application.

This system is even more useful thanks to the possibility of receiving assistance through a dedicated chatbot. Watch our videos and let yourself be guided by ImerHow!

Disclaimer

IMER International S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 09:03:03 UTC
