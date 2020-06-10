Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMF Executive Board Approves $14.3 Million Debt Relief to the United Republic of Tanzania Under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust HTML File

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 02:48pm EDT
IMF Executive Board Approves $14.3 Million Debt Relief to the United Republic of Tanzania Under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust

June 10, 2020

  • The IMF Executive Board approved debt relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to provide US$14.3 million over the next 4 months, and potentially up to US$25.7 million over the next 23 months.
  • IMF debt service relief will help free up resources for public sector health needs and other emergency spending, as well as mitigate the balance of payments shock resulting from the pandemic.
  • Given the risks ahead, it would be important to ensure close cooperation with multilateral organizations and donors and ensure sufficient budget allocations on health and other priority spending.

Washington, DC - The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a grant under the IMF's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) to cover Tanzania's debt service falling due to the IMF from today to October 13, 2020, the equivalent of US$14.3 million. Additional relief covering the period from October 14, 2020 to April 13, 2022 will be granted subject to the availability of resources in the CCRT, potentially bringing total relief on debt service to the equivalent of about US$25.7 million. The debt service relief will contribute to alleviate Tanzania's balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has weakened near-term macroeconomic prospects for Tanzania. The country is facing a drastic reduction in tourism receipts, budget pressures, and a projected deceleration of GDP growth from over 6 percent to 4 percent in the current fiscal year and to 2.8 percent in the upcoming fiscal year (the fiscal year ends in June).

Following the Executive Board's discussion, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, issued the following statement:

'The COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse economic impact on Tanzania, creating exceptional fiscal and balance of payments needs. The authorities have implemented containment measures and avoided an economic lockdown. They remain vigilant to the risk of spiraling infections and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

'The IMF's debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust will free up public resources to help address the pandemic. The authorities are committed to using the additional resources for their intended purposes and in a transparent manner, including through ex-post audits of COVID-related spending. To deal with the remaining risks, it will be important to safeguard appropriate funding for health and other priority social spending in the FY2020/21 budget, as well as ensure close cooperation with the World Health Organization, multilateral agencies, and donors.

'Looking ahead, structural reforms remain crucial to support a robust economic recovery. The focus includes addressing arrears on VAT refunds and government expenditures, enhancing human capital and the business environment, and improving the affordability of bank credit.

More information:

IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board)

https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker

IMF Executive Board calendar

https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx

IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Meera Louis

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 18:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pNUDGESTOCK 2020 : Ogilvy's Festival of Creativity and Behavioral Science Goes Global
PR
03:35pTOTALBANKEN A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling i Totalbanken A/S
AQ
03:33pGENETHERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Road Freight Logistics Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pTRICCAR Releases Results Of Study Of AVL™ Anti-Viral Supplement
PR
03:28pCOCA COLA : ends MLB sponsorship after 3 seasons
AQ
03:28pWheat Rises as Market Prepares for WASDE
DJ
03:26pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS : to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
BU
03:24pAB Science announces that results from AB8939 preclinical program in acute myeloid leukemia will be presented at the European Hematology Association 2020 Annual Congress
GL
03:21pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Game Development Software Market 2020-2024 | Demand for PC Games and Gaming Consoles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group