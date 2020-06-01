Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMF Executive Board Approves a US$ 250 Million Disbursement to The Bahamas to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic HTML File

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
IMF Executive Board Approves a US$ 250 Million Disbursement to The Bahamas to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

June 1, 2020

  • The IMF Executive Board approved The Bahamas's request for emergency financial assistance of about US$250 million to help meet the urgent balance-of-payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic comes on the heels of the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. Coupled with domestic containment measures, the collapse in tourism will cause a deep recession.
  • The Bahamian authorities have taken timely and targeted measures to boost health spending and mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, supporting jobs and vulnerable segments of the population.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a disbursement in the amount of SDR 182.4 million (about US$250 million, 100 percent of quota) for The Bahamas under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). These resources will help meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, boost resources for essential COVID-19-related outlays and catalyze additional support from development partners.

The Bahamas faces an unprecedented crisis as it battles the fallout from two consecutive large shocks. It was just recovering from the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the fall of 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sudden stop in tourism, causing a deep recession and creating large external and fiscal financing needs.

To contain the outbreak and mitigate the impact on the economy, the Government of The Bahamas declared a state of emergency in March, closed air and sea borders, and established an Economic Recovery Committee to guide the country's COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. The authorities have introduced targeted fiscal measures to support the healthcare system, employment and the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Following the Executive Board's discussion of The Bahamas, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

'The Bahamas was just recovering from the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the fall of 2019, when the pandemic led to a sudden stop in tourism, generating sizable fiscal and external financing needs. The economic outlook remains subject to an unusually high degree of uncertainty.

'The authorities' policy response to the COVID-19 crisis is appropriate, including the timely adoption of targeted fiscal measures to boost health spending, support jobs and vulnerable segments of the population. Once the present crisis subsides, significant and determined fiscal consolidation will be needed to achieve the targets specified under the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

'The Central Bank of The Bahamas' focus on maintaining an adequate level of international reserves is welcome. While efforts to maintain the flow of credit in the economy are warranted, the temporary relaxation of prudential regulations should continue to be accompanied by close monitoring of NPL classification and prudent risk management practices.

'The disbursement under the RFI will help boost resources for essential COVID-19related outlays, strengthen reserves and catalyze additional support from other international financial institutions, development partners, and the private sector.

'Looking beyond the crisis, it would be important for the authorities to resume their ambitious reform agenda including enhancing public financial management and SOE governance, advancing revenue administration reforms and continuing to improve the effectiveness of the AML/CFT framework. Strengthening resilience to natural disasters also remains a priority.'

More information:

IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board)

https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker

IMF Executive Board calendar

https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx

IMF Factsheet: The IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

https://www.imf.org/en/About/Factsheets/Sheets/2016/08/02/19/55/Rapid-Financing-Instrument


IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Randa Elnagar

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 21:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pHIT Technologies Delays 2020 Q1 Results to July 16, 2020
NE
05:56pChinese telecom firms urge FCC not to block U.S. operations
RE
05:56pLITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook
AQ
05:56pWILLOW BIOSCIENCES : Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05:56pONESPAWORLD : ISS Recommends OneSpaWorld Shareholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Equity Financing
BU
05:55pAMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Prices Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:54pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)
PR
05:54pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : announces leadership and organizational changes
PR
05:49pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Business and Market Updates
PR
05:46pVELAN INC. : Announces the Appointment of Réjean Ostiguy to the Position of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
4PFIZER, INC. : Pfizer Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 11 Years -- Data Talk
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group