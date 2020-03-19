IMF Executive Director Congratulates President Ghani on His Re-election

Jafar Mojarrad, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund extended his congratulation to President Ashraf Ghani on securing the second term in office.

Having sent a letter to President Ghani, the IMF Executive Director has wished him and the government of Afghanistan success in efforts to address the challenges that Afghanistan faces, most crucially achieving long-lasting peace and prosperity for the Afghan people.

The letter reads, 'Afghanistan and the IMF have a long history of close cooperation, including most recently in the context of the IMF's Extended Credit Facility arrangement which was successfully completed last December.'

Mr. Mojarrad has reaffirmed the IMF's commitment to build on the excellent relationship between Afghanistan and IMF and expressed support for the president's reform efforts to achieve inclusive growth, strengthen macroeconomic stability and improve governance.

According to the letter, the IMF is keen to continue engagement with Afghan authorities including on the new arrangements in which the Afghan government has expressed interest.