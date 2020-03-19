Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMF Executive Director Congratulates President Ghani on His Re-election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT

Jafar Mojarrad, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund extended his congratulation to President Ashraf Ghani on securing the second term in office.

Having sent a letter to President Ghani, the IMF Executive Director has wished him and the government of Afghanistan success in efforts to address the challenges that Afghanistan faces, most crucially achieving long-lasting peace and prosperity for the Afghan people.

The letter reads, 'Afghanistan and the IMF have a long history of close cooperation, including most recently in the context of the IMF's Extended Credit Facility arrangement which was successfully completed last December.'

Mr. Mojarrad has reaffirmed the IMF's commitment to build on the excellent relationship between Afghanistan and IMF and expressed support for the president's reform efforts to achieve inclusive growth, strengthen macroeconomic stability and improve governance.

According to the letter, the IMF is keen to continue engagement with Afghan authorities including on the new arrangements in which the Afghan government has expressed interest.

Disclaimer

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aPJSC MECHEL : Mechel Reports 2019 Operational Results
EQ
05:18aIN CONSTRUCTION : Free Inspection & Maintenance Software to Fight Against Coronavirus
AQ
05:18aSYNDICATE BANK : Bhanu Srivastav's novel "Hacker 404 Happiness Not Found" debuts as best-seller, Selling 21,000+ copies in 30 days
AQ
05:18aMERCK : Lynparza granted orphan drug designation in Japan for BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer
AQ
05:17aBANK HAPOALIM B M : Announces 2019 Annual Financial Results
AQ
05:16aPRESSURES ON AMAZON'S STAFF IN FRANCE UNACCEPTABLE : minister
RE
05:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Growth Rates for Distributed Generation Are Expected to Significantly Outpace that of Centralized Generation in All Regions through 2030
BU
05:14aLOOPUP : Preliminary Results 2019
PU
05:14aGLOBALDATA : Uncertainty looms over oil and gas M&A deals landscape amidst coronavirus outbreak and drop in oil prices
PU
05:14aJAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Partial Revision to 2020 Summer Schedule in Response to COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group