IMF Expands Aid Package for Argentina

09/26/2018 | 11:40pm CEST

By Santiago Perez and Jeffrey T. Lewis

The International Monetary Fund agreed to expand its $50 billion bailout package signed with Argentina in June, providing more money and accelerating the disbursement of funds as the administration of embattled President Mauricio Macri confronts market turbulence and social unrest.

Argentina's Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Wednesday in New York that the new agreement will increase the bailout's size to $57.1 billion, providing an extra $19 billion in financing through the end of 2019, and commits Argentina to maintaining a floating exchange-rate regime without intervention.

"The fund remains fully committed to helping Argentina tackle the problems that it faces," Ms Lagarde said during a news conference.

The deal seeks to address concerns about the country's ability to service its rising debt load and secure funds to cover government spending.

"This will permit our country to leave behind the path of turbulence we've been exposed to recently and return the Argentine economy to the structural conditions we need for stable growth," Mr. Dujovne said at the news conference.

The deal still needs to be approved by the IMF's board to take effect.

Mr. Macri was forced to ask the IMF for help earlier this year, after rising interest rates in the U.S. pummeled the peso and investors sold assets in emerging markets. But the aid package failed to contain the peso's steady weakening, forcing the government in August to ask for more IMF funds and faster disbursements. The Argentine currency has lost half of its value against the dollar so far this year.

Mr. Dujovne then announced austerity measures in early September, including deep cuts to subsidies and public works as part of an effort to balance a wide budget shortfall and meet IMF conditions.

Write to Santiago Perez at santiago.perez@wsj.com and Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

