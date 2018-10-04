Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Executive Board Approves Implementation Plan to Strengthen its Engagement with Fragile and Conflict-Affected Countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

October 4, 2018

On October 2, 2018, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) adopted an implementation plan to strengthen the Fund's engagement in fragile and conflict-affected countries. The plan is based on recommendations outlined in a staff paper entitled 'Implementation plan in response to the Board-endorsed recommendations for the IEO Evaluation Report-The IMF and Fragile States.'

In a statement, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde remarked: 'In light of the recent Independent Evaluation Office report on The IMF and Fragile States, and to ensure that we deliver our best to these countries in terms of capacity development, policy advice, and financial support, I seek endorsement by the IMF membership of an ambitious package of interlinked actions to further strengthen the effectiveness of our engagement and to underline the importance of our work in fragile states and conflict situations.' Ms. Lagarde also noted that: 'The IMF is a global institution with a responsibility to address the risks and fragilities that threaten economic stability in each member, to the best of its ability. In addition, supporting countries in fragile and conflict situations is an international priority that affects all Fund members, including through rising migration, forced displacement, trafficking, and terrorism.'

The package of actions includes timelines and identifies parties responsible for implementation. It focuses on developing country engagement strategies for IMF member countries in fragile and conflict situations, consideration of more sustained financial support to these countries, practical steps to increase the impact of IMF capacity development in fragile and conflict situations, and consideration of human resources policies to ensure that the IMF has appropriate staff expertise and experience to work effectively in fragile and conflict situations.

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER:

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 21:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : to host tour of Fallon wild horse corral
PU
12:13aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : $120,000 in EPA funds to target environmental, public health challenges of waste in AK rural villages
PU
12:03aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Chairman meets Russian Federation Middle East and Africa Special Representative
PU
10/04ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful, Inclusive Electoral Process Ahead of Presidential Poll in Cameroon, Urging Restraint by All Stakeholders
PU
10/04IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Approves Implementation Plan to Strengthen its Engagement with Fragile and Conflict-Affected Countries
PU
10/04IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Visit to Pakistan
PU
10/04U.S. plans to rewrite rules that impede self-driving cars
RE
10/04ARNOLD & PORTER LLP : LMG Life Sciences 2018 Ranks 25 Arnold & Porter Attorneys and 11 Practice Areas, Names Firm as an Inaugural 'Life Cycle Firm'
PU
10/04EPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Awards $120K to Resource Conservation & Development for Northeast Iowa, Inc. to Implement Lead and Radon Mitigation
PU
10/04Tesla's Musk, ordered to defend fraud settlement, takes aim at SEC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against 'copycat products'
2ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Actio..
3WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. : WSI Industries Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Declare..
4PROLOGIS INC : PROLOGIS : NELSON to Acquire Seattle-based Craft Architects, Launching Nationwide Industrial Pr..
5Clementine Treatment Programs, a Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Adolescent Girls, Now Ope..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.