IMF International Monetary Fund : Executive Board Approves Implementation Plan to Strengthen its Engagement with Fragile and Conflict-Affected Countries

October 4, 2018

On October 2, 2018, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) adopted an implementation plan to strengthen the Fund's engagement in fragile and conflict-affected countries. The plan is based on recommendations outlined in a staff paper entitled 'Implementation plan in response to the Board-endorsed recommendations for the IEO Evaluation Report-The IMF and Fragile States.'

In a statement, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde remarked: 'In light of the recent Independent Evaluation Office report on The IMF and Fragile States, and to ensure that we deliver our best to these countries in terms of capacity development, policy advice, and financial support, I seek endorsement by the IMF membership of an ambitious package of interlinked actions to further strengthen the effectiveness of our engagement and to underline the importance of our work in fragile states and conflict situations.' Ms. Lagarde also noted that: 'The IMF is a global institution with a responsibility to address the risks and fragilities that threaten economic stability in each member, to the best of its ability. In addition, supporting countries in fragile and conflict situations is an international priority that affects all Fund members, including through rising migration, forced displacement, trafficking, and terrorism.'

The package of actions includes timelines and identifies parties responsible for implementation. It focuses on developing country engagement strategies for IMF member countries in fragile and conflict situations, consideration of more sustained financial support to these countries, practical steps to increase the impact of IMF capacity development in fragile and conflict situations, and consideration of human resources policies to ensure that the IMF has appropriate staff expertise and experience to work effectively in fragile and conflict situations.