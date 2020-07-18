Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Managing Director Urges Further Action to Secure a Resilient Recovery HTML File

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 11:26am EDT
IMF Managing Director Urges Further Action to Secure a Resilient Recovery

July 18, 2020

Washington, DC: Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today at the conclusion of the virtual meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, chaired by Saudi Arabia:

'Due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy faces a deep recession this year, with partial and uneven recovery expected in 2021. While there remains great uncertainty on the outlook, the unprecedented actions taken by the G20 countries and others have helped to avert a much worse outcome. As we enter the next phase of the crisis, further policy action will be required, as well as increased international cooperation. The G20 Action Plan is key to this effort.

'To support countries in fighting the crisis and to prevent long-lasting scarring of the global economy-particularly waves of bankruptcies, risks to financial stability, high unemployment, and increasing inequality-I emphasized the following:

'First, the public health response remains the main priority to protect people, jobs, and economic activity. Across the world, countries have implemented exceptional measures to support individuals and workers. These lifelines should be maintained as needed and, in some cases, expanded.

'Second, supportive fiscal and monetary policies will need to continue until we can secure a safe and durable exit from the crisis. Premature withdrawal of this support could derail the recovery and incur larger costs.

'Third, policies need to prepare for and support transformational change, as some sectors may permanently shrink, while others-such as digital services-will expand. Adapting to change in an inclusive manner will require adequate social protection, and training and job search assistance to workers.

'Fourth, we need to unite to help the poorest and most vulnerable economies, especially those struggling with high debt or dependent on hard-hit sectors. The G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has been commendable and I hope that consideration will be given to extending it. In addition, to make it even more effective, greater private sector participation, and greater debt transparency, should be strongly promoted. Beyond the DSSI, there is a need to fill gaps in the international debt architecture and think about more comprehensive debt relief for many countries. We stand ready to support these efforts.

'I also emphasized that we can use the crisis as an opportunity to build a better future for all people by: maximizing the potential of the digital economy; promoting green investment to combat climate change in a job-rich manner; and investing in human capital to build a more inclusive economy.

'The IMF has moved with unprecedented speed-providing emergency financing to 72 countries in four months-and we will continue to support our member countries relentlessly. We see especially pressing needs to assist low-income countries, and small and fragile states which have been hit very hardwith the support of our membership, we continue to mobilize additional concessional resources to help them. In this context, we are stepping up action to make better use of existing-Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

'The IMF will explore additional tools that could further help in this crisis that is like no other and play our role at the center of the global financial safety net in this time of unprecedented need for our member countries.'

IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Wafa Amr

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 15:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pChina to offer more financial support for flood-hit areas
RE
12:37pFACTBOX-Activists and politicians mourn John Lewis' death
RE
12:23pAustria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult
RE
12:16pIMF exploring additional tools to provide aid to pandemic-hit countries
RE
12:16pG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting - Communiqué
PU
11:56aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 18.07.2020
PU
11:55aChances for deal at EU summit on Saturday "very slim" - diplomat
RE
11:50aChina battles damage left by extensive flooding
RE
11:41aIndonesia boosts tax incentives to limit economic impact from COVID
RE
11:26aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Managing Director Urges Further Action to Secure a Resilient Recovery HTML File
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
2HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Hexagon Purus receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US
3TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets
4HDFC BANK LIMITED : HDFC BANK : June quarter profit rises by a fifth, warns of higher defaults
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA: EssilorLuxottica initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from G..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group