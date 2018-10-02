Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Staff Completes Mission to Sierra Leone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

October 2, 2018

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF's Executive Board for discussion and decision.

  • The economic environment remains challenging, with output growth still recovering from the recent loss in iron ore mining and reduced activity in the non-mining sectors.
  • The authorities and the mission reached a broad understanding on economic policies and reforms that could be supported by the IMF in the context of a new ECF arrangement.
  • The IMF team welcomes the authorities' efforts on domestic revue mobilization, improvements in expenditure management and control, addressing the outstanding stock of budget arrears, stabilizing public debt and reducing to sustainable levels and prioritizing public investments.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Brian Aitken visited Freetown from September 18-October 2, 2018, to initiate discussions on a possible Extended Credit Facility arrangement that could be supported by the IMF.[1]

At the end of the visit, Mr. Aitken issued the following statement:

'The economic environment remains challenging, with output growth still recovering from the recent loss in iron ore mining and reduced activity in the non-mining sectors. Output growth is likely to remain below 4 percent this year, and inflation remains elevated at 18 percent, reflecting a combination of factors including food and fuel price developments and pass-through from modest exchange rate depreciation. At the same time, the corrective actions the authorities have taken in recent months to shore up public finances in response to the cash shortfall have led to an increase in revenue and helped arrest the rise in public spending arrears. This is expected to result in some improvement in the 2018 budget performance this year.'Against this backdrop, the authorities' policy focus is to safeguard macroeconomic stability and institute a package of structural reforms that place the country on a sustained path toward economic diversification and growth, employment creation, and improved social conditions, consistent with the objectives of the government's medium-term plan, Education for Development.

'The IMF team welcomes the authorities' efforts to further mobilize domestic revenue, improve expenditure management and control, address the outstanding stock of budget arrears,stabilize public debt and reduce it to sustainable levels, and prioritize public investment aimed at reducing social and infrastructure gaps. The Bank of Sierra Leone's (BSL) objectives of bringing inflation to single digits, increasing foreign exchange reserves to boost resilience to economic shocks, and maintaining financial stability through enhanced bank regulation and supervision are essential for sustainable growth. We support efforts to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountability in the use of public resources, while strengthening social protection for the most vulnerable.

'Reflecting the progress in this week's discussions, the authorities and the mission reached a broad understanding on economic policies and reforms that could be supported by the IMF in the context of a new ECF arrangement. Discussions will continue in the coming weeks with a view to presenting the program request to the IMF Executive Board before the end of this year.'

The team met with Vice President Jalloh, Finance Minister Jacob Saffa, Deputy Finance Minister Patricia Lavaley; BSL Deputy Governor Dr. Ibrahim Stevens, senior government and BSL officials, and development partners.

[1] The ECF is a lending arrangement that provides sustained program engagement over the medium to long term in case of protracted balance of payments problems. The arrangement for Sierra Leone was approved by the IMF Executive Board in October 2013 (see Press Release No. 13/410).

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Lucie Mboto Fouda

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 16:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pFed's Powell Sees No Risk of Labor Market Overheating
DJ
06:00pBelarus' biggest food retailer Eurotorg to list in London in coming weeks - sources
RE
05:58pAFRICAN UNION : The First Ordinary Session of the Sub-Committee on Tourism of the STC-TTIET Kicked off with Experts Session
PU
05:58p12 OCTOBER 2018 : Commission continues to seek stakeholders' views on the EU budget for the future
PU
05:54pPOWELL : U.S. outlook 'remarkably positive' with low unemployment, tame inflation
RE
05:53pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Mission to Guinea-Bissau
PU
05:52pAmazon raises minimum wage to $15, urges rivals to follow
RE
05:49pIreland to hit deficit target after hike to GDP forecast
RE
05:48pKBRA KROLL BOND RATING AGENCY : Update on Arby's Funding, LLC Series 2015-1 and Series 2016-1
PU
05:48pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : USMCA Wins Praise as a Victory for American Industries and Workers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2INVALDA INVL : INVALDA INVL : Consortium of EBRD, Invalda INVL and Horizon Capital wins auction for Moldova-Ag..
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
4Bill allowing U.S. to sue OPEC drawing renewed interest
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : PepsiCo margin slip clouds profit beat, North America beverage rebound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.